Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from the archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum
100 years ago
For the week ending Oct. 31, 1920
Builds auto road to get big buck
After killing a 400-pound, six-point mule deer late Saturday afternoon in the vicinity of the Arnold ice cave, John Steidl, Bend real estate man, had to cut a road a mile and a quarter through the brush to drive his auto to the spot where the animal had fallen. Then he needed a block and tackle to load the big buck into the car. Mr. Steidl worked on his road from 4 o’clock Sunday morning until 3 o’clock in the afternoon.
The deer was killed three miles from the spot where Mr. Steidl had bagged a 350-pound three-point buck only a week before.
Belief: County to see historic turnout
Because of rapid growth in the populations of Bend and Redmond, by far the largest vote in the history of the county will be polled at the general elections Tuesday, County Clerk J.H. Haner predicts. To take care of the situation the county court has decided to appoint second election boards in both cities.
It is believed that the canvass cannot be completed in 12 hours in the city precincts and the second boards appointed will serve during the night session after the first boards have finished the day shift.
While only one ballot will be used in the national, state and county voting, as contrasted with the party ballot system used at the primaries in the spring, Mr. Haner believes that the vote next week will take fully as long to canvass, while the increase of population will probably increase this period.
At the January term of the county court it will probably be necessary to redistrict Bend, and perhaps Redmond, more than doubling the present number of precincts. The limit for a precinct will be fixed at 125 voters. In many of the voting units the number now runs well over 300.
Schools show Bend’s growth
Steady growth in the population of Bend is indicated in the enrollment report just completed by City Superintendent S.W. Moore, which shows 1403 pupils registered in the Bend schools. The number enrolled on the corresponding date last year was 1118 and the maximum reached last year was only 1300. Mr. Moore expects fully 1600 before the present school year has elapsed.
Based on the increase of registration, the city superintendent predicted that the school census for the district would show 1800 children in the district.
Because of the constantly growing total of pupils, it has been found necessary to open a second room in the Murphy building to take care of the overflow from the Central school. In the camp division of the district, a second school car is being fitted up for children at the Brooks-Scanlon camps and a new instructor will soon be added to the teaching force.
75 years ago
For the week ending Oct. 31, 1945
Goblins told Bend officers to be on job
Ghosts and goblins will be allowed to recognize Halloween tomorrow night in the good old fashion, providing they do not concentrate on doing property damage, it was announced today by Police Chief Ken. C. Gulick.
As in the past, children will be permitted to practice their “trick or treat” antics, with the understanding, though, that they do not victimize those who are not prepared to treat. This “trick or treat” play must end by 9 p.m., the chief warned. He also warned that all juveniles must be off the streets by 10 o’clock.
The chief said that those found deliberately damaging property will be prosecuted in municipal court, adding that his officers “will absolutely not tolerate malicious mischief.” Gulick said that he had augmented his force to see that property is protected.
Bend horse stars in Oregon movie
A movie star is apt to be a clothes horse, a work horse, or a saddle horse. Dean Hollinshead’s palomino, “Mac,” a star in any man’s rodeo or horse show, made his debut in the flickers as “one of the boys in the line,” in Universal studio’s “Canyon Passage,” filmed in the picturesque Diamond Lake country south of Bend and in the Broken Top area.
As a matter of fact, in one scene, Mac heads the line, as leader of the 30-”mule” pack train which appears in the picture on a scenic background at the foot of Broken Top. Undaunted by being cast as a mule, Mac also gets hitched to a buggy in which top-notchers on the cast have a wild ride, and among other scenes, takes part in the cabin-raising episode.
Also on location with Mac, as extras in the crowd of cowboys, Indians and bad men who populate the scenes, were Mr. And Mrs. Hollinshead, who spent six weeks working on the picture, as did Mrs. Minnie Livingston of Bend, Reuben Long and Mrs. Avon Derrick of Fort Rock. Long furnished 36 head of his famous Western horses to take part in “mob scenes.”
Other Bend people who got a taste of movie life as extras in the super Western were Henry Livingston, Maurice Hoover, Merle Hoover, Kenneth Millican, Ferrell Priday and Earl Wear.
FBI conference is held in Bend
With post-war crime as the theme, a number of law enforcement officers of Central Oregon met last night in the assembly room of the courthouse, and heard special agents of the federal bureau of investigation warn that there is a definite trend toward return of gangsterism in the nation.
The FBI agents told the local officers what steps had been developed to cope with the expected crime increase, and allayed the general belief that sabotage was prevalent in this country during the war.
The conference between the FBI agents and the local officers was arranged by Sheriff Claude L. McCauley, Chief of Police Ken C. Gulick and Special agent James A. Hunt of the FBI.
Bend to see 1st new car Friday
Residents of Bend will have an opportunity tomorrow to view the first post-war automobiles to reach Bend, when Jack Halbrook puts on display a new Ford sedan in the showroom of his agency at the corner of Bond street and Minnesota avenue. This is the first new automobile to arrive in Bend in four years, Halbrook reports.
Halbrook said that he had planned a regular unveiling of the new car, but this was ruled out because of a canvas shortage still resulting from the war. But the showroom will be bedecked with flowers, and brightly painted placards will adorn the walls, telling of the advent of the peace time automobile.
50 years ago
For the week ending Oct. 31, 1970
Mt. Bachelor set to open Saturday
Skiers at Bachelor Butte are in for their longest ski season ever. Bill Healy, president of the Mt. Bachelor Corporation, announced yesterday that facilities would open there Saturday, the earliest the area has ever opened since it began operations in 1958.
“That snowstorm last weekend did the trick,” Healy said. He estimated snow depths on most of the slopes at about four feet. The corporation has been packing the snow this week so it’s firm and won’t blow away.
“This is a far cry from last year when we didn’t have enough snow to operate until the second week of December. That was the first year that we didn’t operate at least part of the long Thanksgiving Weekend.”
Healy said chair No. 2 and No. 3 would probably be operating this weekend, but chair No. 1 was doubtful. “We need just a little bit more snow to operate No. 1” the corporation officer said.
The corporation has also constructed a fourth chair lift this summer, but it isn’t quite ready for operation. “We’re aiming for Thanksgiving Weekend on No. 4,” Healy said. “That’s when we start our daily operation.”
Referring to what appears to be a stable, storm-free weather pattern, Healy said the snow at Bachelor is sufficient to last a long time even if there are no more snow storms.
Ski lifts will operate from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on the weekends until Thanksgiving, when daily operation will continue until May 2.
“This will be the first year the Mt. Bachelor Corporation has operated its facilities daily until May 2. In the past end-of-the-season operations have been on a weekend basis.
Lift prices have been increased this year to $6 for an all-day chair ticket and $120 for a season ticket. Season tickets for additional members of a family are $120 for the second, $60 for the third and $30 for the fourth, and a maximum of $360 a family.
“We’re expecting a big ski season,” said Healy, “and with six months of ski ahead, everybody should be happy.”
Headlines: Egypt charges U.S with risking war in Mideast — Oregon Ducks upset Southern Cal 10-7 — Clay returns to ring fighting after 3 1/2 years — Russian students hijack aircraft, fly to Turkey
For the week ending Oct. 31, 1995
It’s a frame up — and a fine one
Curious spectators gathered in northeast Bend on Saturday to watch thick timbers, some cut from ponderosa pines that formerly stood in the Mirror Pond parking lots, raised to form the skeleton of Central Oregon’s future Ronald McDonald House. Supporters sponsored timbers for $250 each and bought $10 hardwood pegs which they could sign and pound into the structure themselves.
Hundreds of pegs and more than 150 timbers, some measuring 12-by-8 inches in cross section and more than 20 feet long, will form the final timber-framed structure.
Project backers chose to use a timber frame, which is held together by oak pegs and joints carved out of the wood, because it will provide a rustic, aesthetically pleasing atmosphere for families staying at the house.
It is somewhat more costly than building with nails and two-by-fours, said instructor Mikkel Johansen. But, he added, “This house will last 300 years.”
Once completed, the house will provide low-cost or free temporary overnight lodging for families of children receiving medical treatment in Bend. The 7,100-square-foot facility, located just west of St. Charles Medical Center at the corner of NE Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard, will have room for six families. It is scheduled to open sometime late next year.
The community room and lobby portions of the frame went up Saturday. The timbers had been cut and prepared earlier in the week by four instructors and 18 participants in a week-long workshop sponsored by the Timber Framers Guild of North America.
The speed of construction from now on will depend upon fund-raising, said Peggy Carey, president of the project’s board of directors.
Supporters have about $200,000 left to raise for the $600,000 project. More than 100 timbers remain available for sponsorship.
