100 years ago
For the week ending
April 18, 1920
Acreage south of Bend will be divided up
Announcement was made this morning by Charles Carroll, of the Central Oregon Realty Co., of his purchase of the 40 acre home ranch of E.A. Smith, near the city limits on the south highway at a consideration of $4750. Mr. Carroll will plat the land in acre tracts and place it on the market. Water rights on the Arnold ditch go with the acreage.
The new tract acquired adjoins Highway Acres, recently platted and sold by Mr. Carroll.
Truck will be used as a portable camp to aid fire fighters
A portable fire fighting camp is one of the improvements which the Deschutes National Forest will have this year, it was stated by Supervisor N.C. Jacobson, following the arrival of a one ton G.M.C truck, equipped with a two ton engine, which was driven from Portland by K.P. Cecil, of the district forester’s office in Portland. The truck is one of those turned over for forest use by the aviation service.
When not needed for fire fighting, the truck will become a movable road building camp.
Batter struck by ball from infield, knocked unconscious
While batting to the outfield, on the Shevlin-Hixon diamond, Lloyd Van Tassel, of the Shevlin team, failed to see a ball which was whipped in from the infield. He was struck squarely in the mouth, the force of the blow rendering him unconscious for nearly 10 minutes. He was taken to the Lumbermen’s hospital for treatment.
Failure of the Brooks-Scanlon team to show up for the scheduled game left the afternoon open for practice and the squad enjoyed the first real baseball weather since last summer. Fans at the mills are looking forward to the organization of a mill league to keep the diamond busy this summer.
Mothers plan gym program
On Tuesday evening April 13, the ladies department of the Y.M.C.A will give a mothers’ program at the gymnasium. All the ladies who have been members of the gym classes and those who are at present attending, and also prospective members, are invited to bring their daughters. The girls will be entertained by their mothers.
The social event is to take the place of the regular Tuesday evening gymnasium class. The program will include folk dancing, games, swimming, special handicap races and contests.
Everyone attending is requested to wear gym shoes and bloomers, or full skirts, and to bring her swimming suit. The program will commence at 7:30 o’clock.
Redmond men preempt name considered for Bend fair group
Salem — In connection with the controversy over the location of the county fair now raging in Deschutes county, the fact has just come to light here that the name “Deschutes County Fair Association,” which the Bend fair organizers considered adopting was preempted by Redmond men two years ago.
On April 13, 1918, H.R. Parsons, B.A. Kendall and C.H. Irvin, all of Redmond, incorporated the Deschutes County Fair Association, and the corporation is still in existence.
75 years ago
For the week ending
April 18, 1945
Bend to honor late President
Bend will pay tribute to Franklin Delano Roosevelt tomorrow with a special church service scheduled and with downtown business to be at a virtual standstill in the afternoon. This morning, Bend high school students paid their respects, when a special assembly was held. Rev. Kenneth Tobias was the speaker, and there was a program of patriotic music. Superintendent Howard W. George announced that programs had also been arranged for the grade schools.
The Bend retail merchants’ committee met shortly before noon today, and its members later announced they had voted to ask all their members to close here tomorrow afternoon, pursuant to a request of President Harry S. Truman. Final rites for Mr. Roosevelt will be held in Washington, D.C., starting at 1 p.m. PWT.
Church services scheduled here tomorrow will be memorial in nature, and will start at 1 p.m., at the First Presbyterian church, with several pastors taking part. If the services are broadcast from the nation’s capital, they will be released in the church via radio. The memorial services will last about 45 minutes.
The courthouse here will close at noon. Normally on Saturday, offices there close at 1 p.m.
Diphtheria cases in Oregon drop
Portland, Ore. — Only seven new diphtheria cases were reported last week, a drop of 53 per cent from the previous week, the state board of health announced today.
Four of the new cases were in Clackamas county, two in Columbia and one in Douglas. There have been 30 cases in the first 14 weeks of 1945.
City manager: Reports show lawn watering rules broken
With the advent of spring weather and general lawn sprinkling throughout the city, City Manager C.G. Reiter today warned that the city ordinance governing sprinkling must be observed. He reported that residents on both sides of the street have been sprinkling at the same time, and that firemen have reported that sprinkling was being continued while fire calls are being made.
Manager Reiter explained that the ordinance requires persons with even house numbers to sprinkle on even days, while those with odd numbers sprinkle on odd days. The ordinance also requires that all sprinkling be stopped during a fire.
New concrete plant in Bend begins operation
Under construction for the past several months, the Bend Concrete Products company plant, operated by R.P. Syverson and L.N. Eisenbeck, turned out its first order today, 12 inch pipe, each section three feet in length, for use by the land conservation service in some irrigation tests. The firm also has an order for The Brooks-Scanlon Lumber Company Inc. on file, and by April 15, the plant will start the manufacture of concrete blocks.
The plant, providing Bend with its newest industry, is on Seventh and Greenwood. The plant is not yet completed, and the blue sky still forms the roof for a part of the structure, but it will take final shape in the near future. Also awaiting completion are the kilns.
The new plant will be open for inspection later, when it is completed and all departments are in operation.
Headlines
President Roosevelt is dead — Nation pays respect to FDR — Truman takes over helm of United States — 70,000 Yank prisoners held in Germany — Soviets open drive for Berlin
50 years ago
For the week ending
April 18, 1970
Sky watchers track Apollo
Apollo 13, racing from the earth toward the moon, was traced by a team of Portland State University students through the 24-inch telescope at the University of Oregon observatory on Pine Mountain Saturday night.
Reflections of the sun on the spaceship made it possible to chart its position. The moonship, rapidly pulling away from the earth, was located through readings provided by Bell Communications Laboratory, Wash., D.C. Heading the observing crew was Richard Sears. His assistants were Bob Amos, Andy Forsberg and Mike Gilmore, PSU, and Jerry Michele, a Portland high school student.
Bell Communications reported that the Pine Mountain observers were the second to spot and report the spaceship. The first report came from the Cable Mountain Observatory in California. While on Pine Mountain, the Portland group also had an opportunity of observing Comet Bennett, which is now fading in the high northeast morning sky, and to obtain some telescopic pictures of the comet.
Course is set for ski race to carry mail over McKenzie Pass
Except for a bare spot of about 200 yards at Windy Point, the course for tomorrow’s running of the John Craig Memorial cross-country ski race is in good condition and longer than expected.
A team of four Oregon Nordic Club members, including race chairman Bill Pruitt of Grants Pass, set the track yesterday. They estimated the distance at 16 miles, short of the previous 18 miles, but longer than they had expected because of rapid snow meltage.
A lot of old timers are expected to enter the race from throughout the state, Pruitt said. The young competitors in the area are used to much shorter courses so they could have tough going against their senior counterparts.
Most of the course is on generally flat terrain on McKenzie Pass after a 5-mile uphill stretch, Pruitt said.
The race commemorates John Craig who spearheaded private construction of the McKenzie Pass route and carried the mail over it the winters of 1876 and 1877 before dying of exposure in a cabin in December of 1877.
Racers will carry mail over the route tomorrow, and the Oregon Nordic Club will specially cancel the letters to show they have crossed the pass. A grand niece of John Craig, who lives in the Willamette Valley, is expected at the race starting line and will serve as honorary postmistress.
Emil Nordeen of Bend, who won the veteran’s division of the race when it was last run in 1951, will officially start the competitors. The 80-year-old cross country enthusiast is one of the founders of the Bend Skyliners.
25 years ago
For the week ending
April 18, 1995
Bulletin reporter-activist ‘cherished all life’
Carolyn Grote, who wrote hundreds of articles about Jefferson County in 20 years as a correspondent for The Bulletin, died Thursday in Madras. She was 85.
“She was the first person to ever attempt to cover Jefferson County for the paper. She did it for a long time and did it well,” said Bulletin Editor Robert W. Chandler. “She was a rarity among reporters — a friend of her sources and a friend of everyone at the paper.”
Grote began reporting for The Bulletin in 1970, at age 60. She retired in 1990, and shortly after was appointed to fill an unexpired, five-month term as a Jefferson County commissioner.
“She just loved it,” said Commissioner Rick Allen, who served with Grote. Grote was a fan of politics and the arts, and was an avid animal-rights activist. In fact, said Allen, the first vote the commission took after Grote’s appointment was to end the county’s practice of shooting stray dogs in favor of a more humane euthanasia method.
“She cherished all life and all life forms,” Allen said. “She always despised the death penalty for humans because she didn’t want to see anyone killed. If she left a legacy it was one of cherishing life, and that’s a pretty good legacy.”
Grote was born July 5, 1909, in Jefferson to Horace and Mollie (Palmer) de la Saux. She married Leroy Grote on Oct. 30, 1934, in Salem, and the couple later moved to Prineville and then Madras, where they owned and operated a rock crushing and paving business. Leroy Grote died in 1978.
In recent years, Grote focused her energy on raising money for the Art Adventure gallery in Madras, where memorial contributions may be made in her name.
“She was really out there for us,” Allen said. “Those kinds of people don’t come along very often.”
