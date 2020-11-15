Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from the archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum
100 years ago
For the week ending
Nov. 14, 1920
Many signers for new club on first day
Great enthusiasm greeted the reports of the progress made in the Commercial club membership campaign, when members of the opposing Blue and White canvassing teams met for luncheon this noon at the Pilot Butte Inn. One hundred and seventy members signed up, with $5,100 pledged for the service fund, were the results of the two hours on the first day of the campaign.
The Blue forces led today with 99 memberships and $300 in service fund pledges, while the Whites had the same amount in service fund pledges, with 71 memberships. In addition to the amounts secured by the rival “armies,” the executive committee of the campaign reported $4500 for the service fund.
Chairman T. H. Foley, of the executive committee, gave an address in which he told team workers to advise all who declined to sign up for membership that they would be called on again and again, by an ever increasing force until they do sign up to their part for the upbuilding of Bend.
Portland will need juniper
The abundance of Oregon juniper is to add another industry to Portland’s list in the shape of a pencil factory, according to an interview in the Portland Evening Telegram from L.E. Morningstar, head of the Morningstar-Pacific Pencil Co. It is expected that the new factory will be in operation shortly after the first of the year.
“They are making juniper pencil slats in Bend and shipping them east in carloads,” Mr. Morningstar is quoted in the Telegram. “By the time the slats get back here with graphite leads in them, you are paying too much for pencils. We believe an Oregon-Made pencil will be as popular as the Oregon sawlog, and fully as profitable for the amount invested. We have been imprinting pencils and pen holders for the past eight years and, realizing the unlimited demand of eight pencils for each man, woman and child per year, we see no reason why we cannot secure our share of the coast business at least. One American factory alone made 52,000,000 pencils last year and practically all factories are now months behind on orders.
Transformer out, street in darkness
The burning out of a transformer in the alley back of Wall street about five o’clock yesterday afternoon, cast a number of stores in the At vicinity into darkness for the last hour of the business day. The post office was also without lights throughout the evening. A rush crew installed a new transformer in the night. Overloading in the peak hour was the cause of the accident, according to Manager T. H. Foley of the power company.
75 years ago
For the week ending
Nov. 14, 1945
Motorists warned conditions over mountains hazardous; storm continues on summit
A heavy snowstorm continued to rage along the crest of the Cascades, after having stormed intermittently throughout the night, it was reported today at the state highway headquarters in Bend. Driving of motor vehicles was becoming increasingly difficult, and prospective travelers were warned not to attempt a crossing of the high summits unless the trip is necessary.
On all routes chains were said to be necessary. Plows operated throughout the day on all the main arteries, and snow removal was growing more difficult at the McKenzie pass where the roadway was reported narrowing.
The forecast called for continued snow east of the Cascades over Armistice day and the weekend.
Indicating the “hard going” over the Cascades, a Pacific Trailways bus which normally would have arrived in Albany at 11 pm last night, was four hours late on its run between Bend and that city. The bus, for which state police launched a search shortly before midnight, reached its destination at 2 am, today, Trailways officials reported here today after telephoning Albany headquarters.
Tumalo plans festival fair
The Tumalo community church is sponsoring a festival fair to be given Monday, Nov. 12, from 6:30 to 10:00 pm in the Tumalo grange hall. The Bend and Redmond Kiwanians and their families and any local people who are interested are invited to attend.
Women of the church will serve a turkey dinner for $1.25 per plate, with a $3 limit per family.
Rev. David Martin, a repatriated minister from the Philippines, will speak concerning his experiences. Deanne Fox, Bend magician, will entertain. Group singing will complete the program.
Competitive exhibits will bear judged and the entries auctioned off. Local families are urged to enter exhibits. They include the following classes;
Baked goods — cinnamon rolls, cookies, pies; canning — fruit, vegetables, meat, pickles or relishes; sewing — aprons, pot holders, towels, miscellaneous; farm produce — potatoes, small vegetables, eggs, butter; dressed fowl; lard, and live animals.
Bend parking meter plan again studied
The Bend city commission devoted a large portion of its regular meeting last night to considering the question of parking meters for the city, but took no definite action on the matter. The session was attended by Joseph O’Brien of Seattle, a distributor of parking meters, who demonstrated the operation of one of the meters and gave the commissioners statistics on their use elsewhere.
O’Brien said that he estimated Bend would require between 300 and 325 meters on Wall Street, Bond street, Greenwood, Franklin, Oregon, Minnesota and Louisiana avenues. He suggested one hour parking, parallel to the curb on Wall Street, with two hour angle parking on the other downtown streets.
He advised the use of a meter requiring one cent for 12 minutes, and a nickel for one hour, and averred that the average cost to the shopper would be two cents a trip downtown.
50 years ago
For the week ending
Nov. 14, 1970
Stayton developer tells plans for Bend drive-in pharmacy
Plans were revealed yesterday for a new pharmacy set to open in Bend within four weeks, according to its developer, at the intersection of E. Franklin Ave. and S. 2nd St. The new store, “Bend’s Pillbox,” will occupy a building set for remodeling beginning next week, according to Harmon Drushella, Stanton realtor and developer. The pharmacy will fill the 630-square-foot building, now used as a residence. A parking area for up to 20 cars will be constructed, Drushella said, with all construction complete within three weeks.
Drushella said he plans to do the contracting for the job himself, at an overall project cost of approximately, $6000.
The drug store will then be leased by Drushella to Ronald G. Tibbs, a Bend pharmacist who will be an owner and manager of the shop. Tibbs is a former employe of the Owl Pharmacy.
Tibbs will share ownership with Pat Ackerman, a Stayton pharmacist and developer of “pillboxes” in Stayton, Lebanon and Dallas.
The store, in Ackerman’s concept, can be “stocked in one night,” and is a new idea in pharmacies. A main feature of the store will be its drive-up window service, and its limited inventory.
Described by Ackerman as a “purely professional pharmacy,” the Pillbox will restrict its attention to prescription goods and other related drug items, avoiding the variety-store approach. According to Ackerman, customers are offered lower-cost drugs due to the store’s lower overhead and rapid turnover of inventory.
25 years ago
For the week ending
Nov. 14, 1995
Pit stop sought by motorcade
It looked as if it was choreographed, except that a larger meeting hall would have been handy for the crowded, musical pep rally of sorts that greeted Deschutes County commissioners.
About 120 Sisters residents rolled into Bend in a motorcade Wednesday morning to urge that commissioners hear an appeal of a controversial gravel mine proposed by Hap Taylor and Crown Pacific four miles west of Sisters.
Coincidentally, the High Desert Middle School Stage Band had set up in the commission meeting room to perform at the invitation of commissioners.
Commissioners, staff and a crowd of Sisters residents, many wearing T-shirts emblazoned “Stop the Mine — Save Sisters,” tapped their feet and clapped along to songs such as “Louie, Louie.”
Maybe it was the music, but the Sisters residents made their statement and left quietly, aware the decision they are interested in won’t occur until the commission meets again next Monday.
“No issue in the 35 years I’ve been in Sisters has brought the community together like this,” said Jim Fisher, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce and spokesman for Citizens to Preserve Sisters Quality of Life.
Business owners closed down so their employees could go to the meeting, Fisher said. He submitted a petition with 1,200 signatures from persons asking that commissioners overturn a hearings officer’s approval or agree to hold their own hearing after a visit to the proposed mine site.
The crowd ranged from 77-year-old Sisters native Jesse Edgington to 8-year old Matthieu Vandenberg of Sisters Elementary School, who got out of class for a different sort of learning.
“We have to stop the mine because it will destroy our community, our businesses and the land, and safety for kids going to school,” Vandenberg said.
Gordon Rowan said the mine would be a big injustice. “This is a way to make one man rich and ruin a town,” he said.
Commissioners gave no indication what they would decide, but thanked everyone for coming. As they left, a plane circled overhead, towing a banner: “STOP HAP TAYLOR’S GRAVEL MINE.”
Later in his office, Commissioner Bob Nipper said, “This is going to be a tough call.”
HEADLINES: Colin Powell to retreat from presidential race — AIDS experts call national study “Shocking” — Top-rated ‘Calvin and Hobbes’ to end — Scouts’ ban on gays upheld — Kevorkian linked to another death
