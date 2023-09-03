100 Years Ago
For the week ending September 9, 1923
Final Peak Is Conquered By Bend Climbers
Again a supposedly unscalable mountain peak has yielded before an attack launched by Bend youths. Incidentally, feats of the kind, which have become almost bi-weekly occurrences this summer, have reached their end. Six local boys shook hands with Three Fingered Jack on Labor day, and "Jack," since the climbing of Mount Washington, was generally credited with being the only peak which still defied all efforts of alpinists.
A party of nine set out from Bend at 7:30 o'clock Saturday night, and of the nine, Ervin McNeal, Armin Furrer, Leo Harryman, Phil Philbrook, Ernest Putnam and Elmer Johnson eventually straddled the knife-like edge which constitutes the tip of "Jack's" longest, most southerly finger. This tip is 7,792 feet above sea level.
For a prolonged hazard, the mountain is to be rated as calling for greater mountaineering ability than Mount Washington, which most of the boys in the party had climbed the week before. The 80 foot chimney on the final barrier to Washington's spire, however, is more difficult than anything encountered on the Labor day climb.
More Paving Asked On Congress Street
Petitions are being circulated today asking the hard surfacing of Congress street from Riverside to St. Helens, forming a connecting link between that part of Congress surfaced two years ago, and the improvement now under way on St. Helens. The petition also asks for concrete curb on both sides of the street.
It is understood that practically 100 per cent of the property owners on the small section of Congress in question are in favor of the improvement which, if made, will make a loop drive over paving from the business district over half way to the mills and back.
Bend Population Passes 8,000
Bend's population is now 8,281, if comparison of school enrollment figures on the second day of school this year with those of the second day of the 1919-1920 school year, during which the 1920 census was taken, is a fair basis.
The 1919 school enrollment figure is 1,015 pupils, and that recorded this week, 1,553. The 1920 census figure was 5,415, and the comparison of this figure with the school enrollment figures gives a present population of 8,281.
Klan Ceremony Held On Butte
Ceremonies of the Ku Klux Klan were held last night on Pilot butte, following a parade of klansmen in automobiles through the streets of Bend. The parade, first seen about 8 o'clock, passed south of Wall street, down Franklin to Congress, and east on Delaware, then returned to the center of the city and wound slowly around the business streets. A little later the parade halted for several minutes at the klan's headquarters on Hill street, then proceeded east on Greenwood avenue and out the road to the butte.
At the bottom of the road up the butte a sentry car had already been placed, and several men, some in robes, some in plain clothes, haltered each car and conferred with each occupant. Shortly after the first of the cars reached the summit, the "flaming cross" which has been seen on two previous occasions, appeared on the west side of the butte. The cross was lighted a few minutes before 9 o'clock and was still burning at 10:30.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending Sept. 9, 1948
New Move Started to Recall City Commissioners
A new move to recall five of Bend's seven city commissioners was started this morning when Mack G. Malcolm, president of the Citizens for Effective Government and Law Enforcement, made an official filing of petition forms to be placed in circulation.
The recall group has announced that its aims are removal of Mayor Hans Slagsvold, and commissioners George Freeman, Carl Hoogner, Clyde O. Hauck and Hugh Simpson. Each petition has space for 20 signatures.
"The reason for said demand are that it is our opinion that the public officer is not working for the best interest of the majority of the citizens of Bend."
Not named for recall are Commissioners T. D. Sexton and William Baer.
Youngsters Getting Settled In Quonset Classrooms of Yew Lane, Marshall Schools More than 250 youngsters of the first four grades are getting settled today in Bend's two newest grade schools- Yew Lane and Marshall- each of which features four quonset-type classrooms.
Construction of the two new quonset-type schools in the past spring and summer followed successful use of three quonsets at Kenwood school last year. Both children and teachers immediately took a great liking to the roomy quonsets.
With dimensions of 20 by 52 feet, they provide much greater floor space than the conventional classroom. Modern lighting fixtures and ample windows make illumination better than many conventional school rooms. Heating and ventilation are also easily managed.
The Yew Lane and Marshall schools each have four classrooms built as wings to a central building of conventional type construction. The central building includes the heating plant, lavatories, a nurse's room and a small office. Each quonset classroom has a door in one end leading into the center section and an outside door on the other end.
One of the biggest advantages of the new schools is the fact that they are neighborhood schools and greatly reduced the distance youngsters of the first four grades must travel to and from schools.
Football Tickets Available September 10
Season reserve seat tickets for lava bear home football games will go on sale on September 10, it was announced by the high school office.
The Lava Bears' schedule this fall provides for five games in Bend- with Corvallis, Salem, Albany, Medford and Prineville.
The opening game of the season is at Redmond, and school officials have not yet received word from Redmond high school on the number of tickets to be made available for Bend fans.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending Sept. 9, 1973
Tumalo flume gives way
Some 300 users of the Tumalo Irrigation District northwest of Bend were without irrigation water today following a 100-foot break in the system's main flume just north of the city.
Morgan Elliott, manager of the district, estimated it will take at least 10 days to repair the flume. The district crew was scheduled to begin work today.
Although there will be no irrigation water, Elliott said users will receive runs of domestic water from a secondary canal served by Tumalo Creek west of Bend. Referring to the break, Elliott termed it "a bad one." It occurred along a 60-year-old wooden section of flume, which Elliott said has become badly deteriorated.
"I would say it will cost at least $10,000 to make the repairs," Elliott said. The manager added that, fortunately, the break occurred near the end of the 1973 irrigation season. "If it had happened a month ago, it would have cost our users their second crop of hay."
Elliott said most of the irrigation water currently was being used in pastures, although he added some users were involved in new seedlings.
About 110 second feet of water was running through the flume at the time of the break, which occurred about 4 p.m. yesterday.
The affected section of flume is on the west side of the Deschutes River about a quarter of a mile north of Pioneer Park.
Two TV shows spotlight 3 Bend gardens
Three Bend area gardens will be featured on educational TV channels 7 and 10 on two programs soon- tomorrow and two weeks from now.
Landscapes filmed are Mrs. David (Irma) Wilson's famous rose gardens on Butler Road; grounds at the home of Dr. and Mrs. George D (Elizabeth) McGeary, 759 Roanoke Ave., where Mrs. McGeary specializes in herbs, and gardens of Marshall and Mary Katherine Swearingen in the Tumalo area overlooking the Deschutes.
Both Mrs. Wilson and Mrs. McGeary have a number of plants not commonly grown in the local area. Mrs. Wilson has the largest collection of specimen roses on the Pacific Coast. In the past two years the Swearingens have created a lovely spot of beauty surrounding their attractive older farmhouse which was moved to a new site from pioneer Tumalo. Interesting details include an outdoor dining area landscaped with brook, fountain, wild flowers and shrubs; petunia plantings in boarders and jardiniers; a garden shelter complementing wrought iron furniture, and a formal herb garden.
"Instant landscaping" details include sodded lawn areas transplanted from a meadow, and eight-foot trees that give the garden a look of established solidarity. Extensive use is made of native junipers, sagebrush and lava rock
The show is hosted by Wilbur Burkhart, Multnomah County Extension agent. He and TV cameraman Dick Potter, along with Marvin Young, Deschutes County Extension agent, visted the three sites to show that plants do, indeed grow in the Central Oregon "desert."
25 Years Ago
For the week ending Sept. 9,1998
Final Touches on MVHS Cougar
Mountain View High student Dakotah Girard helped paint a 40-foot cougar mural on a wall at the school this week. The mural is a gift to the school from the graduating Class of 1999, said Glenna Patrick, a parent volunteer at the school. About 10 kids worked on the mural that was designed by Girard, Patrick said.
Three cabins burn at Elk Lake
Fire season arrived with a vengeance Wednesday when blazes erupted near Elk Lake and McKay Butte, followed by a string of 10 suspected arson fires in the LaPine area. Three summer cabins burned at the south end of Elk Lake, and that fire and the McKay Butte near Newberry Crater blaze remained out of control today.
"About all that's left are chimneys, bed springs and wood stoves," Keith Clinton of the Deschutes National Forest said after surveying the ruins of cabins at Elk Lake. Dan Wood, a spokesman for the Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch Center, said the Elk Lake Fire covered 360 acres and the McKay Butte Fire spanned 450 acres this morning. No significant injuries have been reported, but cabins and campgrounds at Elk Lake remain threatened.
Lorri Heath, fire management officer with the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District, said about 90 fire fighters battled the Elk Lake blaze through the night, and an additional 120 have been ordered. Hundreds of firefighters arrived throughout the night to the staging area at the base of Mount Bachelor to help fight both blazes.
The Elk Lake Fire was reported near Elk Mountains at 12:45 p.m. and started within 15 minutes of the McKay Butte fire, which is suspected arson. The Elk Lake fire moved southeast toward the Cascade Lakes Highway and jumped the highway about 3 p.m.
Between 70 and 100 campers were evacuated from around Elk Lake to a Red Cross shelter at LaPine Middle School.
The fire threatened cabins at The Point on Elk Lake, and despite intensive efforts from firefighters, three summer homes were reported burned. The Point campground was saved, and although fire intruded into the Elk Lake campground, it was not severely damaged.
Fire departments from Bend, Redmond, Sisters and other Central Oregon agencies are guarding other cabins and the Elk Lake Resort. If the winds pick up, structures again could be threatened.
The Elk Lake Fire is burning almost entirely in wilderness, so firefighters are prohibited from using bulldozers without regional Forest Service approval. The fire is moving south along the lake, Wood said, and a fire line dug by hand surrounded the fire late this morning.
