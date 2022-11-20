100 Years Ago
For the week ending
November 26, 1922
Semi-dry battery passes hard test
Driving a heavy automobile with six passengers for two blocks with the starting motor is a feature of the demonstration of a semi-dry battery, which is being shown in Bend by W.C. Allen, representing the northwest distributors, and C.A. Johnston of the The Dalles, agent for Central Oregon. The feat was performed Sunday on Bond Street.
After the battery was completely exhausted, it required only a minute for it to recharge sufficiently to start the motor; and after the car was driven four blocks, the battery turned the engine over against compression for over a minute. Allen and Johnston are in Bend to arrange for a local agency.
Isolated many in effort to stop disease
Because of the increased prevalence of scarlet fever, and indications that it is being spread largely by pupils, orders were issued today by City Physician C.A. Fowler for the quarantine for 10 days of all children in the Fifth A and Fifth B grades of Reid school, two cases of the disease having been detected in these grades. At first it had been intended to close the entire school, but following a meeting of the school board, Miss Nellie Tift, principal, and the city physician, it was decided that a less drastic measure might prove sufficient. The room in which the two pupils contracting the disease were registered, was fumigated last night.
Fifty-two pupils from the Reid in addition to those actually confined with scarlet fever, are under quarantine. Miss Grace MacDowell, nurse for the county health association, inspected the Kenwood school yesterday and the Reid school today.
Project plans nearly ready
Final plans for the completion of the canal and distribution system for the Powell Butte irrigation district will be completed this month by the engineers of the North Canal Co., it was predicted this morning by John Dubuis, chief engineer for the company.
This task, for which the Powell Butte district recently voted a bond issue of $1,025,000, entails the extension of the Central Oregon canal from the Alfalfa district, enlarging it to the point of diversion , completion of the North canal, the construction of a distribution system within the district, and the completion of the Crane Prairie storage dam.
An area of 13,000 acres is to be irrigated.
75 Years AgoFor the week ending November 26, 1947
Expansion of plant In Bend announced by telephone firm
Installation of additional switchboard and other central office equipment will be started in the Bend telephone quarters at 841 Bond street soon after space is provided by the removal of the business office to 917 Wall street.
H.C. Kerron, manager here for The Pacific Telephone and Telegraph company, who made the announcement, said the new equipment will cost near $80,000 and will provide facilities for serving an additional 400 telephones in the Bend area.
Indicating that much plant extension work already has been done, Kerron said $50,000 now is being spent for projects providing new poles, cable and aerial wire in the Bend exchange. He estimated projects of this nature planned for this year and next are approximately 70 per cent complete.
The Bend office presently is serving nearly 3,500 telephones, compared with fewer than 2,900 a year ago- a gain of better than 600 telephones for the period. Average daily calls originating in the Bend exchange have increased from under 14,000 at this time last year to over 16,000 now. Long distance calls alone now are running better than 1,000 per day, which is nearly 100 more than the daily average for the corresponding month of 1946.
Marianne Gerke, Skyliners’ New President
Miss Marianne Gerke, new president of the Bend Skyliners, was guest speaker at the weekly meeting of the Athletic Booster club this morning at the Pine tavern, telling of the ski organization’s plans for the coming season. Operation of the tow and lodge facilities at Skyliners’ playground on upper Tumalo creek is planned as soon as snow is sufficiently deep, she said, and the club will also participate in activities in Hoodoo bowl on the Santiam pass.
A junior boys’ meet, for which Pacific Northwest Ski association sanction is being asked, is to be sponsored by the Skyliners at Hoodoo bowl. Miss Gerke stressed the importance of developing young skiers and providing competition for them to enter. She said the club hoped to have sufficient funds to provide transportation for younger members to meet.
Permanent tags for cars studied
Salem- Secretary of Stare Earl Newbry said Friday that Oregon car owners may, in a year or two, have permanent license plates, each permit renewable during a certain month of the year. He said he is studying a plan that would eliminate the rush caused by 400,000 automobile owners making application for licenses during December and January. The plan would result in a saving of labor costs and would be a convenience to the car owners.
The proposal calls for issuing automobile licenses on a staggered basis similar to the present plan of issuing drivers’ licenses. Each license plate would carry a prefix letter, designating the month the license must be renewed. At the time of renewal a small insert plate bearing the numerals of the year would be issued. The plates would be made of either heavy steel or aluminum if the plan is adopted.
Ducks crash into glass on shortcuts
Charles Bishop, city superintendent of parks, today suggested that Mr. and Mrs. Duncan McKay place a “detour” sign on the plate glass windows of their new home fronting the Mirror pond. Ducks on food-foraging flights to Riverside, are attempting to take shortcuts through the McKay windows, and so far two of them crashed into the glass. From the river, it is possible for the ducks to see directly through the McKay residence, due to the window arrangements. However, when shortcuts are attempted, their flights halt at the glass.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending November 26, 1972
Mom-pop groceries down, but not out
Bend had over 25 neighborhood grocery stores before 1940, but when supermarkets and commercial developers began to close in, home-owned corner stores began to close down. With the closing of Birchard’s Grocery last week, the number of “mom and pop” stores in Bend has swindled to nine.
The home-owned grocery is an endangered species, but Bend’s small-scale grocers are determined to keep it from becoming extinct.
George Peterson runs the Delaware Grocery on 845 Delaware Ave. His father, Nick, established the neighborhood business in 1926.
Peterson is confident that his store will stay in business. “It’s service that counts,” he said. “It’s more personal here; you know the people and they know you. Kids feel free to come here and exchange their pop bottles for candy.”
Peterson commented that people like the convenience of the small grocery, “You don’t have to wait in line and the product has to be good. In a small operation, you have to insure consumer protection to stay in business.”
“The little things kept my grocery alive,” said Nick Nicholson, who has been a Bend grocer for almost 40 years. “We were the first store in town to sell dry ice, magazines and presto logs.” Nicholson sold his store, at 535 S. Third St., a few months ago but still works in the meat department.
“We have an old-fashioned meat case and we make our own potato salad,” he commented. “Specialties like those and long hours of work keep a store going.”
His store has made the transition to a convenience store, catering to tourists as well as neighborhood trade. Nicholson firmly believes that “there will always be a place for the little store.” Mr. and Mrs. George Baxter, who came to Bend 33 months ago from Coos Bay to operate Malone’s, said the secret of their success is staying small. Their store at 223 Hill St., is a neighborhood fixture which is geared to providing pick up items.
Between them, the Baxters spend about 13 hours a day in their business. They don’t compute their hourly wage, but measure their profit in the satisfaction of operating their own business.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
November 26, 1997
Bullish on books
Terrebonne resident Nance Alderson was far from alone as she plopped down to peruse a potential purchase at the new Barnes & Noble Booksellers, which opened Wednesday. Hundreds of visitors scanned more than 150,000 titles- close to the Deschutes County library system’s total.
Central Oregon has its own ‘North Pole’
I was traveling down SW Helmholtz Way west of Redmond on a beautiful October morn when I saw a pickup truck coming toward me. Now in Central Oregon there’s really nothing unusual about a pickup...but what to my wondering eyes should appear? A miniature sleigh and five BIG reindeer!
I stopped, waved and watched as Mike Gillespie and helpers put their critters through their paces. I had come face to face with Operation Santa Claus, where Rudolph and his five teammates were training for the forthcoming Christmas season.
Each year in the fall visitors watch as this group pokes along Helmholtz Way during their 45-day training period for these gentle critters. During that time Rudolph and friends must learn to wear a harness and pull the wheeled sleigh to entertain young and old alike at scores of shopping centers, malls, cities and stores throughout the country.
Each team has its own driver and Operation Santa Claus van in which to travel a collective 50,000 to 60,000 miles during the holidays, from Oregon to New York. Drivers leave Redmond in October and finish their bookings Dec. 24th before returning to this largest of commercial reindeer ranches in the world, right here in Central Oregon.
“It just doesn’t get too cold for reindeer here,” chuckles Gillespie. “Their hollow, straw like hair is fantastic insulation for the cold, but they have few sweat glands, so they just pant like a dog when it’s too warm for them. If it’s hot, we just hose ‘em off!”
There are about 100 reindeer on the ranch and the rutting (roaring) season is mid-August to mid December when bulls will fight to the death if not kept separated. The Redmond ranch has three bulls for the heard of 100; an average bull weighs about 500 pounds, while typical a cow weighs from 250 to 300 pounds. Following a seven-month gestation period Operation Santa’s cows give birth to around 15-20 babies each April and May in the ranch’s large, comfy, clean barn.
The reindeer on their 20-acre ranch were originally imported in the mid-1050s from Golovin, Alaska, to be bred and trained here. They are intelligent animals, inquisitive and learn through repetition. But, since they are much like people in disposition, they also can be nasty or nice. Reindeer are by nature herd animals and don’t like being alone.
