Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from the archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum
100 years ago
For the week ending
Aug. 29, 1920
City wakened by mysterious explosion
A loud explosion, awakening a large majority of the residents of Bend and rattling windows and doors occurred about 2 o’clock this morning and furnished a mystery which is yet to be completely solved. As near as can be determined, the noise was caused by the explosion of a meteor, believed to have fallen somewhere to the southeast of the city, but the point at which the supposed meteoric visitor halted is yet to be found.
A downward flash, lighting up the sky, accompanied by a whirring sound and followed an instant later by a crashing explosion, was the description given by H. McDonald, district game warden, one of the few who actually saw the phenomenon. The light appeared to the southeast of Bend, Mr. McDonald said, but how far he was unable to judge. A logger from one of the Brooks-Scanlon camps gave nearly the same story and Mrs. Ethel Spaker an employee of the Downing cafe, saw the light and heard the explosion while on her way home from work, early in the morning. Others who heard, but did not see, spoke of a lesser sound, as of the impact of some heavy body striking the ground, followed immediately by the detonation. Brooks-Scanlon camp No. 1 was the point farthest from Bend where the explosion was heard. It was very loud and shook the bunk houses at the camp.
A peculiarity attending the occurrence of the early morning was that every sleeper who was awakened by the crash was ready to believe that the noise had originated within a few blocks of his own home. Before noon numerous explanations were advanced, including lightning, and boiler, gasoline and dynamite explosions. The first theory was discarded because of the cloudless sky and investigation failed to substantiate any of the other possibilities. This afternoon the meteor theory was generally accepted.
New burner at mill plant is almost ready
The last word in burner construction, the new plant at the Brooks-Scanlon mill for the disposal of wood waste, will be completed and practically ready for operation by Sunday. The latest precautions for fire prevention and devices for efficiency in burning are included in the new equipment. It is announced that the old burner at the plant will not be torn down, but will be repaired and held in reserve for auxiliary work.
The burner which is now nearing completion is 120 feet from foundation to screen. It has an inside diameter of 44 feet and the height from the ground to the top of the screen is approximately 186 feet, or 80 feet higher and 14 feet wider than the burner now in use, and with double the capacity in cubic feet.
‘Meteor’ determined to be dynamite kept west of yards
What was generally believed to have been the explosion of a falling meteor was definitely ascertained today to have been dynamite stored in a small building some 800 yards to the west of the extreme limit of the Shevlin-Hixon lumber yards. Approximately 60 pounds of the explosive was set off early Monday morning, presumably by the gnawing of a rodent, attracted by the glycerine-soaked paper wrappings of the dynamite sticks.
75 years ago
For the week ending
Aug. 29, 1945
Minto pass fire spreads over 6,000 acres and menaces pine stand in Metolius river area
Spreading rapidly in the early morning hours over an area now estimated at approximately 6,000 acres, the Minto pass fire has burned eastward from the summit of the mountain area northwest of Suttle lake and is now raging in fir and pine timber near Abbot butte in the Deschutes national forest, heading toward the Metolius river and threatening Brooks-Scanlon holdings on Green ridge.
About 350 men, including Brooks-Scanlon woods workers who were sent to the fire last night and this morning, are trying to establish a fire line, but are hampered by dense underbrush and rugged terrain.
Two fire camps, at Bear valley and Two springs, were burned out last night, according to Fire dispatcher Vern Everett of the Deschutes National forest, who said today that a considerable amount of equipment was lost.
Boomerang use in Bend decried
City officials had under consideration today the protest against the sale and use in Bend of boomerangs, missiles used by Australian natives, following the close escape from injury last night of a local resident, Seaton A. Smith, whose home is on Riverside, facing Drake park.
Smith was seated on the porch of his home yesterday evening watching youngsters at play in the park, when suddenly he had a sort of “radar premonition” of being a target. He involuntarily ducked, just as a boomerang slashed through leaves, curved near his head and went out on the lawn. Had the boomerang struck, Smith believes he would have suffered a serious injury.
It developed that a boy in the park had thrown the boomerang toward the river, but the missile curved back, crossed Riverside and cut into Smith’s porch. Smith withheld the boy’s name and said he was not aware that the missile might curve back on its path.
Officials were told that the boomerangs are being sold in town. They were asked to check on the legality of such sales, but found that boomerangs were not included in prohibited weapons. A revision of the city ordinance governing the sale of “firearms” is in prospect.
Wild animal circus comes to Bend
O’Donnell field has been assigned to the C.R. Montgomery wild animal circus for a oneday show in Bend. This circus, which travels without any of the usual carnival attractions, features wild animals and circus performances ranging from trapeze acts to tight wire walking. Clowns accompany the circus.
The management asserts that the managerie to be brought here will be one of the largest ever shown in Central Oregon.
Headlines
Atomic bombs still killing says Tokyo — Occupation of Japan begins — Hirohito orders demobilization —Atomic energy receives trial as new source of plane fuel
50 years ago
For the week ending
Aug. 29, 1970
Area women don’t dig women’s
lib
The women’s liberation demonstrations yesterday may have drawn some support in larger cities, but apparently Central Oregon women would still rather have men open doors for them.
A Bulletin sampling of 25 women in Bend, Redmond, Madras and Prineville showed the 23 were not familiar with or did not understand the women’s liberation movement.
But many women interviewed agreed that women should be paid the same as men in jobs that both are trained equally for. Other aspects of the women’s lib movement seemed to leave them cold.
Cora Riddell, a Madras housewife felt, “We should be paid the same if we are trained as well. But we shouldn’t attempt jobs that we aren’t positively sure we can handle.”
One woman walking along Wall Street in downtown Bend said of the women’s lib types, “They’re just a lot of foolish women wanting what they won’t want if they get it.”
Yet she had just applied for work at a supermarket and had been turned away, she said, because she was female. She was told she would have to lift too much. “That’s ridiculous,” she said. “I lift past weight-lifting law limits every day at home just doing my duties as a housewife.” She noted that she had experience as a checker before applying for the job.
Only one other woman was able to cite a law discriminating against the women. Mrs. Sara Johnson, Bend teacher, claimed that there is “unfair taxation of single persons.”
“The real validity of the movement is to strive for equal pay,” Mrs. Johnson said. She did mention she is being paid the same as male teachers. She added that she felt it was necessary to pass the proposed women’s constitutional amendment as a law. She and only one other woman were at all familiar with the amendment passed 350-15 recently by the House of Representatives.
It states, “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex.” The amendment, which now goes to the Senate, must be approved by three-fourths of the states to become part of the constitution.
Betty Jo Fowler, 32, a secretary, still wanted a “man to hold a door for me.” Probably the most widely used term describing the women’s lib anti-bra fad was, “ridiculous.” Not one person interviewed was for the bra-less look. Persons interviewed ranged in ages from 17 to 85.
Dawn Karnes, 17, a Bend dental assistant, described the look “stupid” but termed the movement, “a good step forward.”
Marilee Sprenger, a 23-year-old student teacher, said, “Paywise and jobwise, it’s a biological fact what women are striving for.”
“It’s a bunch of hogwash — I don’t want to be liberated!” Said bank teller Alta Branstetter of women’s lib. “I think the wives will be sorry. They should be a helpmate.”
43-year-old Effie Youchum, a bank cashier officer, thought the movement is just “an attention getter. I just can’t understand it.”
Most persons interviewed had not formed an opinion on the women’s liberation group as such. Yet most had a comment on the anti-bra fad.
A middle-aged school teacher in Prineville said anti-bra rallies were part fashion and if “women want to look like men, they should have the same opportunities.”
A retired editor and journalist, now living in Prineville, thought the movement was a “real good deal,” adding it was organized by women not married or already divorced.
A passer-by downtown yesterday, Mrs. George Marling, 44, Bend, said she thought the times were very fair to women and that the college girls are attention getters.
Yet Mary Prentice, Bend clerk, still maintains “A women’s place is in the home.”
“Satisfied being a mother and housewife,” Helen Moore, Bend says the women “have points to prove, but are going about it in the wrong way.”
25 years ago
For the week ending
Aug. 29, 1995
Mountain View high gets squeezed for classrooms
The scramble for schools to be ready by opening day has taken on a new frenzy at Mountain View High School, where a locker bay will be converted in the next two weeks into classroom space.
The Bend-LaPine School Board voted 6-1 Tuesday night to spend up to $17,200 to convert the 1,200-square-foot space off the main commons area to classrooms.
Mountain View has 1,440 students enrolled for this fall, not counting any new students who register between now and the beginning of school.
The school has a rated capacity of 1,322 students. Principal Ed Tillinghast said Bend High, with about the same enrollment (1,460), has 68 classrooms to Mountain View’s 58.
“We’re looking at every space we can,” said Tillinghast. “We’ve got teachers, but we don’t have classrooms.”
The extra classroom will eliminate 600 lockers from the school, but Tillinghast said a survey of students found most don’t object to losing the locker space. With Mountain View’s block schedule, he said, the need for lockers is reduced, while what need there is for lockers can be met by students sharing. “Students have much more locker access than they use,” he said.
The old lockers will be shipped to LaPine High School. While board members Jan LaChapelle dissented from the rest of the board, saying the locker space is important for students, the majority of the board thought otherwise. “I don’t think lockers are the issue,” said John Hopper. “The real issue is, we’ve got some hard figures on growth in the north end and we need every piece of space we can find.”
As workers press to convert the Mountain View space and complete other maintenance before Sept. 5, staffing district space is going down to the wire as well.
Personnel Director Karen Richey said late resignations have stepped up the pressure on teacher hiring in recent weeks, contributing to what already was a hard year — with 115 openings earlier in the summer.
The district has not added any teaching positions in this year’s budget, while enrollment is expected to rise about 500 to about 12,000. Its annual budget is about $52 million.
