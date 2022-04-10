Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum.
100 Years Ago
For the week ending
April 16, 1922
Many wish to move to Bend
Three times as many inquiries regarding Bend are being received this year from prospective homeseekers as was the case last spring reports Secretary L. Anties. On an average of 100 such letters are coming in monthly, he says.
The increase is taken as an indication that a steady population growth may. be expected, although job hunters are being discouraged from coming to Bend through the fear that an unemployment problem might result. In substantiation of this is the report of real estate dealers that there is a heavy demands for houses to rent.
Bleachers collapse under weight of high school rooters
Bleachers at the O’Donnell field which have stood the weight of crowds numbering hundreds of grown up fans for many seasons, collapsed this afternoon with 50 Bend high school students, mostly girls attending the Bend-Prineville ball game which started shortly after 3 o’clock. No one was hurt, but the 50 executed a speedy move to a new seating section. Approximately 40 feet of bleachers will have to be replaced.
More than 300 saw Bend put the game apparently out of reach of the visitors in the first inning which ended with a 7-0 score for Coach Springer’s sluggers. Smith was hit with ease, Bend batting around with McNeely and Blakely getting two hits each. Each had a score to his credit, while other tallies were hung up by Moody, Orrell, Howell, Philbrook, and Kohfield. Prineville was retired on one strikeout, and two pitcher’s assists.
Women oppose park for camp
That the Woman’s Civic league will strenuously oppose the use of any part of the Bend city park for auto camp purposes was declared today by Mrs. Carrie D. Manny, president of the league. A public meeting will be announced shortly for a discussion of the question.
The use of a part of the park property in this manner is an alternative side to the measure for the purchase of the present auto park site, which will appear on the ballot at the May primaries, according to action taken by the city council at its meeting last Friday night.
Directors of club support consolidation
Bend Commercial club directors are solidly behind the contemplated abandonment of Oregon Trunk tracks between Metolius and South Junction. What is more, they advocate consolidation of service all the way to the Columbia.
This was the agreement reached this afternoon at the weekly directors meeting, the issue having been brought to a head by the appeal of Superintendent O.L. Babcock of the Warm Springs Indian reservation, who declared here yesterday that the abandonment of tracks now under consideration would seriously hamper the development of land and timber resources in the reservation.
The vote of the directors took Babcock’s appeal into consideration, including a provision for a communication with the two Deschutes Valley roads requesting that the best possible service be given.
75 years ago
For the week ending
April 16, 1947
Pageant Meeting To Be Thursday
Plans for Bend’s 1947 water pageant, first since pre-war days, are expected to take definite form at a meeting of the association tomorrow night, at 8 o’clock, in the city hall. Joseph G. Mack, president of the Bend Stampede and Water Pageant association, has announced that all members should be present.
The pageant is being arranged as an all-Oregon affair, and Mack stresses the assistance of the entire community will be needed.
Storm Drainage Hole Completed
Drilling of a large hole on Brooks street to carry away storm water from downtown Bend has been completed by L.A. Holman, it was reported today by C.R. Reiter, city manager. The hole tapped an underground cavity at a depth of 117 feet and the full flow of a fire hydrant was drained away for more than an hour and a half without filling the hole. Of the 117 feet, 113 feet was steel cased.
Holman logged the hole while it was being drilled. The first seven feet was through a dirt fill, then the drill went through 25 feet of lava rock. Below that was 24 feet of softstone then 38 feet of a pumice formation and finally 23 feet of hard rock.
Holman is to drill another hole of this type in Drake park to carry away storm water from the south end of the business section.
The drilling of the two holes will prevent water from downtown streets from draining into the Deschutes river.
Island service will be inaugurated
Hawaii will be only a day away by air from Bend-Redmond when United Air Lines on May 1 inaugurates direct, one-carrier service between this airport and Honolulu, it was announced today by M.J.M. Fogarty, station manager.
Passengers from Bend-Redmond will leave here at 10:15 in the morning and fly to San Francisco for an overnight stop. The following morning they will board a high-speed United mainliner 300 for the cross-Pacific flight. These planes will be identical with that which, on March 29, set an airline speed record from Pacific to the Atlantic of six hours 47 minutes and 13 seconds.
Use of such equipment will enable United to provide the fastest airline schedules ever operated from San Francisco to Honolulu- 9 1/4 hours. Leaving San Francisco at 10:30 a.m. (PST) the flight will reach Hawaii at 5:10 p.m. (HST). The return flight of just 8 2/3 hours will depart from Honolulu at 7 a.m. (HST) arriving in San Francisco at 6:10 p.m. (PST).
Clearing Of Lot For Cars Starts
Eldon McMullen has started razing the Pine Cone building on Bond Street under a contract with the city, which purchased the property on which the structure is located for the development of an off-street parking lot.
The work being done by McMullen is under a contract in which he will pay the city $52 to remove the building and salvage any material in it.
Removal of the building will make the entire area between the Ponderosa club and the D & D club available for parking.
The Pine Cone building is one of the oldest in Bend, having been constructed in the early part of the century and has housed more than a dozen types of business in its existence.
50 years ago
For the week ending
April 16, 1972
Study finds old Inn is fire trap
A Bend Fire Department pre-fire survey of the Pilot Butte Inn indicates it is one of the worst fire traps in town.
The study of the old structure on Wall Street is one of several the department conducts on an on-going basis. A large file at the fire station contains surveys of every building in Bend’s commercial area.
When a fire breaks out, a folder is quickly retrieved from the file to provide firemen with knowledge of the building and a map of the premises.
In its pre-fire survey of the Pilot Butte Inn, the department analyzed the building’s construction, exposures, entrances and exits, utilities and special hazards to determine how to fight a fire there.
In the case of the old hotel, one glance at the folder will tell firemen the building has no sprinkler system, the fire could not be fought from the roof because it is metal and the open elevator shaft would probably carry the flames throughout the four stories.
Although the fire department has successfully fought 17 fires in the hotel over the years, the building has deteriorated so badly since becoming unoccupied it would be almost impossible to save. Firemen’s main concern would be to contain the blaze and to try and save surrounding buildings.
Fire Chief Vern Carlon says a fire at the Inn would cause “a terrific exposure hazard. We’d have fall-out as far as five miles from the site.” Eddie’s Garage, Copeland Lumber and the Elk’s Club would be in particular danger, due to cross-winds, the chief said.
A fire at the Inn would require all the resources of the Bend department, plus equipment from neighboring towns. One rig would patrol the city to extinguish the falling embers from the blaze.
The pre-fire survey also tells the firemen where valuable documents are kept within a building. The office of the Selective Service, for instance has red-tagged the files it would have firemen try to save first.
Soon the fire department will have scale mock-ups of every high value block in town. The department will be able to simulate a fire in any building, determining hydrant locations, skylights, roof levels and other valuable information.
Helen Reddy’s concert spine-tingling event
In clear, vibrant tones, Helen Reddy ranged through her repertoire of blue grass to blues last night at the Bend High auditorium.
A vocal chameleon, Miss Reddy can belt out lyrics with the intensity of a Janis Joplin then soften her voice to a whisper. The contrast in tone and volume would tingle anyone’s spine.
Her audience of about 1,200 was not disappointed in the lithe Australian’s performance. Listeners who thought she had turned the volume on all the way were surprised when she increased it. More surprising, Miss Reddy was suffering from a chest cold.
She sang her hits “Don’t Know How to Love Him,” “Crazy Love” and “I Believe in Music.” A less familiar number, Leon Russell’s “I don’t Remember My Childhood,” was sung well and spotlighted pianist Tom Hensley in a terrific solo.
“Best Friend,” “I Am Woman” and “Don’t Make Promises” were among other numbers Miss Reddy sang during her 50 minutes on stage.
When asked if she was aware of the furor she had created in Bend before she arrived, Miss Reddy said she had been told about it. “I thought it was funny,” she said. Earlier this year School Superintendent R.E. Jewell refused to allow Miss reddy to perform in the auditorium, fearing damage to the building if the crowd got out of hand. He later reconsidered.
25 years ago
For the week ending
April 16, 1997
Project’s funding comes through
Cascade Community Development has received a $450,000 state grant to fund affordable housing for developmentally disabled adults.
The organization plans to build a 10-unit apartment complex at 449 NE Kearney between Fourth and Fifth streets in Bend. Land became available through a land swap between developer Bill Smith, the Healy family and Deschutes County. Smith paid for appraisals and other costs associated with the exchange. Deschutes Housing Solutions helped facilitate the process and is looking at doing other similar projects.
The Oregon Housing and Community Service Department awarded the grant through the state Housing Development Fund and the federal HOME Investment Partnership Program.
An additional $85,000 will be raised from fund raising, private donations and other sources.
The apartments probably will rent for between $200 and $300 a month and will be intended primarily for developmentally disabled young adults who now live with their families. The waiting list for the complex stands at 24 people, said Virginia Mayhill, a board member of Central Oregon Transitions Plus.
COTP is one of a number of organizations working on the project; it will coordinate support services for the tenants. Deschutes Housing Solutions is helping to coordinate the efforts of the different groups, interment in selecting and negotiating the location.
The program will target young adults 21 and older who no longer qualify for special education through the school system.
Most are living with their families, Mayhill said, and need a place to live on their own and support services to help them manager.
“There’s no place for them to live independently,” Mayhill said. “There’s nothing nearby.”
COTP will coordinate the ongoing services, such as case management, financial guidance and help with physical handicaps. Also, the group will continue to seek money for the services so tenants are not stranded once the building has been set up.
