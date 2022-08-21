100 Years Ago
For the week ending
August 27, 1922
Flower show is biggest in Bend history
The largest exhibit of flowers ever gathered together in Bend is being viewed today in the rooms below the Masonic hall, where the annual flower show is being conducted under the auspices of the Woman’s Civic league. Including the tables of collections competing for the Emblem club and Commercial club cups, and the collections of four varieties of the same color, there are 390 separate exhibits, seven less than last year; but of the collections there are many more than in past years, and the variety and excellence is superior.
Over one hundred people were waiting outside the building while the judging was completed eager to enter and inspect the displays. A silver tea was held this afternoon in the balcony over the flower show room, for the benefit of the civic league.
Feminine trend on skyline trail seen
Chocolate and chewing gum wrappers now litter the Skyline trail where formerly tobacco cans and discarded “wheat straw” books predominated, according to F.V. Horton, grazing examiner for the forest service, who today ended a horseback tour over the Cascades from Crescent to Odell lake, on range appraisal work, accompanied by H.E. Vincent, formerly deputy supervisor here but now in a similar position with the Cascade forest, with headquarters at Eugene.
In other words, says Horton, the Skyline trail is being used more and more by parties composed largely of women. It is in good shape, and travelers on foot and horseback are frequent.
Range conditions are good, says Horton, as a result of a great amount of rain. Deer are plentiful.
New Brooks-scanlon mill announced
Construction of a new saw mill which will result in doubling the capacity of its local plant will be begun by the Brooks-Scanlon Lumber company as soon as the details can be worked out. Building plans were under discussion in conferences held here recently participated by President D.F. Brooks, Vice president M.J. Scanlon, and General Manager H.K. Brooks.
The new mill is to be located on high ground on the river about a quarter of a mile up stream from the present mill. Until engineers have come in to prepare final plans the exact details of the new mill will not be available. It will be in all essential respects a duplicate of the present mill though larger. It is also possible that three band saws will be installed instead of two. Besides the bands the equipment will consist of a re-saw, an edger and a trimmer. In addition, as at the present mill, there will be a special edger for re-manufacturing lumber where, by so doing , the grade can be raised. The machinery will be supplied by the Diamond Iron Works, of Minneapolis.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
August 27, 1947
Daly petition is filed with city recorder
John Daly, owner of the D-D club and the first person to announce his candidacy in the seven-man city commission election October 7, yesterday filed his petition with City recorder Simerville. The petition contained 348 names.
Petitions are now on file with Simerville for Daly, E.L. Nielsen, Hans Slagsvold, Arthur A Rixe, Newell H. Clapp, Earl C. Kiel, Leo Bishop, Clifford V. Goodwin, Dean G. Raymond, and Clifton W. Hutchins, all candidates for the commission.
Horse replaces auto for veteran
James Revell, Bend, Wake island captive of the Japanese, can’t go motoring like the rest of the folks when vacation time comes around, so he got a horse and is now on his way to the Oregon coast, accompanied by his mother, Cynthia Revell, 68. They are making the Bend to-coast trip via horse and trailer, and safely reached Eugene this past week end, by way of the Willamette pass.
Revell bought a horse after poor vision, caused by beri-beri and pellagra suffered while a prisoner of the Japanese, made it impossible for him to get a driver’s license. Drawing the trailer to the coast is “Big Jim,” a sturdy horse. The trailer was hand-made and is equipped with studio couch, air mattresses, butane gas stove, a portable radio, a water barrel and a load of hay and oats for “Big Jim.” The trailer, painted a bright red, moved over the Willamette pass without incident.
County fair is scheduled Sept. 19 to 21
The 1947 Deschutes county fair is just three weeks distant.
Such was the notation made by M.A. Lynch, Deschutes county fair association chairman, as plans were outlined for a show which for the first time since pre-war days will have open class exhibits and entries, with community exhibits again to fill an entire section of the agriculture building. The county fair this year will be on September 19, 20, and 21 with the first day to be devoted entirely to 4-H and F.F. A. exhibits. The entire grounds will be open that day, Friday, without charge.
Five major events in addition to races and novelty features, will be presented at the rodeo this year. The major events will include bronc riding, bareback riding, bulldogging, calf roping and bull riding. In addition there will be pony express races, a F.F. A race and novelty races.
In preparation for Deschutes county’s first “big time” fair since pre-war days, the arena and stands are now being put int shape. Additional reserved seats will be provided this year.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
August 27, 1972
Log cabin builder Luther Metke still going strong at 87
Luther Metke may be old (“I’m only 87,” he says), but he’s still doing what he did at the turn of the century- building log cabins.
“My grandson wanted to learn how to build a log cabin,” Metke says of his latest project. “So we started in the fall of last year.” The small cabin he and his grandson are building is across a field from Camp Sherman, his home.
“I was lazy with this one,” he said, pointing to a corner of the new cabin. “I didn’t notch the ends of those logs.” He usually carves out the bottom of each log so that the corners mesh.
But Metke isn’t lazy. He built the large log house he now lives in plus two other neighborhood homes.
In his earlier years, Metke helped build the Harper Bridge across the Deschutes, just south of Sunriver, and helped survey and clear the right-of-way for the Santiam Highway from Hog Rock to Lost Lake.
He finished his two-story log home in 1962. A friend helped him cut the logs, but Metke built the house himself, “I piddled around for a year. Didn’t have nobody chasin’ me,” he explained. “But I built the one next door in a little more than a month.”
“There ain’t much to it.” he said of his building ventures. “I built log cabins back in Minnesota before teh turn of the century when I was just 15 years old.”
Metke says the logs for a cabin should be cut about a year before use to allow them to season and shrink. He never uses nails, but cuts the bottom of each log so it fits on top of another.
To hoist the logs for his present home, Metke used a boom slung over a tree, but he says that ordinarily he rolls the logs up on skids, towing them with a car or truck. He uses oakum, a tarred rope, to seal the cabin from the inside.
“Sometimes you have to be strong in the back and weak in the mind to build one,” he said.
Metke can still lay claim to a strong back. The small log cabin is evidence. But on top of that, he does a good deal of thinking. He began writing poetry 11 years ago with a rhyme for his granddaughter’s graduation.
“Right now I have little things I want to do to make the world better. As long as you’re living for yourself, you get old awful fast. You look in the mirror and think “Hell’s fire, what have you got to crow about?’ There’s nothin’ there. You’ve got to be doing something for somebody else —that’s the only way you’ll feel like living.”
Metke got up from his rocking chair, put on a heavy coat and searched the living room for several minutes. “That’s one thing about gettin’ old,” he said. “You forget so dang many things.” He finally found several letters and started out the door toward the mailbox.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
August 27, 1997
Library groundwork done
Demolition work is finished and construction has started on Bend’s new $7.95 million library, due for completion a year from now. But it will be two or three weeks before foundations are poured and the walls start going up.
The first step for Kirby Nagelhout Construction is to blast and drill four 30-foot-deep drywell holes for drainage of the site, said George Goshert, Deschutes County project manager.
Goshert had a pleasant surprise when he picked up the building permit this week across Wall Street at City Hall.
He was prepared to pay about $120,000 in development fees, but a new formula used to determine street charges lowered that cost by about $45,000.
“We’ll put it in the contingency fund,” Goshert said. “If we don’t use it while we go through construction, it can be used for furnishings or equipment.”
The city also, as is customary, waived about $10,000 in building permit and engineering fees for the county.
The two governments have a long-standing policy of such mutual “trading of service,” said Deborah McMahon, city development services director.
No unpleasant surprises emerged during demolition of the old Bend National Guard armory and Pacific Power headquarters, Goshert said.
