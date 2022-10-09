100 Years Ago
For the week ending October 15, 1922
Bear goes wild, pool hall evacuated
PRINEVILLE — Pool and card players jumped onto tables and headed for doors when a tame bear suddenly went wild in a local billiard parlor and cigar store Saturday night. In a moment Bruin had the place very much to himself.
The bear, which belonged to a carnival company showing in the city, was being peacefully brought into the room when a bystander sprinkled “high life,” known to chemists as carbon bisulphide, on his back. Bruin felt badly over the incident, showed his displeasure by biting the man who was leading him, and then turned his attention to the crowd.
Few cars across Santiam this year
Very few cars, if any, have made their way across the Santiam Pass of the Cascades this year, according to H.C. Ellis, who with a party of friends visited the summit Sunday. They also visited Big lake, where already the frost has beautifully colored the leaves, according to Ellis. From Big lake they went to Hogg pass, where the Corvallis & Eastern railroad grade crosses the summit.
Hallowe’en ball to swell library fund
Plans are under way for the giving of the annual Hallowe’en masquerade ball, proceeds from which go to the Deschutes county library fund, and announcement was made today that the American Legion hall has been secured for the affair, always looked to as one of the chief social events of the year. Tuesday evening, October 31, is the date.
Couples planning to attend are urged by the management to lose no time in ordering or preparing their costumes.
Blast halts power plants
For the first time in years the plants of the Bend Water, Light & Power Co. were shut down Friday, automatically going off duty when a stump, blasted from the site of the new Brooks-Scanlon mill, sailed high in the air and brought down a 2400 volt wire. The Brooks-Scanlon mill and other local industries depending on electricity were forced to suspend operations for a half hour until repairs were made and the plants could resume production of power.
In addition to breaking the 2400 volt wire, the fall of the stump resulted in two high power lines being wrapped together, and before the generators quit running, approximately a mile of hard drawn copper wire had been thoroughly cooked, losing its temper.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending October 15, 1947
Slagsvold named Bend mayor
Hans Slagsvold was a unanimous choice for mayor of Bend as the new seven-man commission held its first meeting last night.
The meeting was opened by Kenneth G. Cruickshank, former member of the three-man commission, who called for nominations for the position of mayor.
The new mayor was nominated by Ted Sexton, who said Slagsvold was qualified by his experience as a city commissioner and by the fact that he had received the highest majority vote from the people. Slagsvold will serve as mayor until the annual commission meeting early in January.
In accepting the position, Slagsvold said it had been a pleasure to work with G. W. McCann and Cruickshank on the three-man commission and added “I believe I can thank you on behalf of the people of Bend for hard work and good service.”
Slagsvold stressed that commission business could be carried out only at formal meetings and that all decisions must be made with care and deliberation. He warned that individual commissioners or groups should not make commitments outside of meetings.
Redmond school closes for week
Redmond- Redmond union high school closed Friday afternoon, with classes scheduled to resume on Thursday, October 23, to enable students to assist with the annual potato harvest. Each year a large percentage of the students in the high schools take part in the potato harvest, providing farmers with an emergency supply of labor.
Bend schools order more quonset huts
Bend school district will seek the answer to its elementary grade housing problem by construction of eight more quonset class rooms, it was decided by the board of directors in regular meeting in the high school building last night. With three quonset rooms already in operation, the board believed that it could go on with more of the same at a cost far below that reflected in the bids for three small grade schools which the board rejected in late summer.
The three quonset rooms now in use at Kenwood school are proving satisfactory, some instructors reporting them as preferable to older rooms in the adjacent building. The cost of the three, complete and ready for occupancy, was less than $1,800 each. The Kenwood quonsets had been attached to an existing heating and sanitation system while any future construction would have to include such facilities.
Metolius River to get salmon
The first salmon hatch at the state fish commission’s new hatchery on the Metolius River will take place in November from 500,000 eggs taken from Chinook salmon, it has been announced by the commission.
Following the November hatching, the young salmon will be placed in holding ponds and reared for a year before being released into the Metolius River for their journey down to the sea. Five years later, the salmon from this brood will return to the headwaters of the Metolius.
The project has proved that salmon will come up the Deschutes River from the Columbia and thence on up to the headwaters of the Metolius in large numbers. The hatchery is located on the west side of the river a short distance above Camp Sherman.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending October 15, 1972
Landfill replaces Arnold dump
In line with its attempt to phase out dumps in favor of sanitary landfill, Deschutes County has closed Arnold Pit southeast of Bend and opened the Knott sanitary landfill The landfill is located down Arnold Market Road from the old site, near the intersection of Knotts and Arnold Market roads. It is open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The phase-out is being done to meet Department of Environmental Quality standards, County Engineer Dave Hoerning said. By next July the county hopes to have four landfills and no dumbs, he said.
A landfill differs from a conventional dump because the debris is covered and compacted the same day it is left at the site. Bull dozers squeeze the solid waste into “cells,” which by the end of the day may be 100 feet long, 20 feet wide and 6 feet high.
Putting the squeeze on the debris compacts it down three or four more times than at a regular dump, Hoerning said, thus making better use of landfill space.
Because bulldozers are working constantly on the garbage, Hoerning said, salvaging at the landfill will not be allowed. There will be collection bins provided at the Knott landfill entrance for depositing recyclable items such as glass, tin cans and newspapers.
Persons who wish to salvage discarded items from other county dumps may still do so,. Besides Arnold Pit, dumps in Sisters and Cline Falls are now closed. The Lower Bridge dump five miles west of Terrebonne will be closed Nov.1. Dumps which are still open include Tumalo, McGrath (northeast of Bend), Negas (Redmond), Alfalfa and LaPne.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending October 15, 1997
Orphans need a spot of dedication
REDMOND — It’s hard to resist a batch of spotted puppies, especially after their rise to fame in Disney’s “101 Dalmatians.”
But someone in Redmond must have a heart like Cruelle de Vil. Eight Dalmatian puppies and their mom were found abandoned next to an empty house on the Old Redmond-Bend Highway on Monday. Apparently, the owners didn’t want to take the dogs with them when they moved.
A Redmond man discovered the nine dogs and turned them in to the Humane Society of Redmond. They will be ready for adoption on Saturday.
Shelter manager Eunice Doolittle said the six-week-old puppies have been vaccinated and are in good health. Abandoned Dalmatians have become all too familiar for animal shelters and dog rescue organizations after the release of Disney’s live-action movie last Christmas. People rushed out to buy the adorable puppies without realizing the responsibility involved, said Bridget McBride, a member of the Mount Hood Dalmatian Club’s rescue committee.
The Redmond shelter has seen more Dalmatians than usual this year, Doolittle said.
Purcell link will provide new option
Crews will begin this winter on an extension of Purcell Boulevard. The extension will add an additional north-south link connecting Neff Road to Highway 20 in east Bend.
The connection is expected to pull about 2,500 car trips a day from already clogged 27th Street.
“We know that any time you increase the grid system in that area, bleeding off 27th is the result,” said Deborah McMahon, the city’s development services director. “With the lack of grid out there, this will help provide another option.”
The extension will connect two pieces of Purcell together, and will use the boulevard design, including sidewalks separated from the roadway by landscaped strips and a landscaped center median. A signal already is in place at the intersection of Purcell and Highway 20 to handle increased traffic, and as part of their work, construction crews will remove an odd-shaped cement median near the entrance of the Forum shopping center.
However, the connection may create a need for improvements at Purcell’s intersection with Neff also. “We’re not sure when that might be warranted,” McMahon said.
The city budgeted about $300,000 for the extension. A contract on the project should be awarded to the low bidder later this month. Work on the road is expected to begin in November and will coincide with a necessary water line project in the area.
