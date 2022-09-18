100 Years Ago
For the week ending
September 24, 1922
Educating public some job
Educating the public is some job, says Fire Chief Tom Carlon. After months of emphasizing the necessity of keeping vehicles 20 feet away from fire hydrants. Tom thought the job was finished. Then to find a team of horses hitched to a load of baled hay and tied to the hydrant itself- that is hard to take. And that on one of Bend’s busiest corners, and only a block from the fire station. R.M. Mulline, employed on canal construction north of Bend, admitted that he was in the wrong, and was allowed to drive away.
Burning peat bog resists efforts of fire fighters
When campers in a meadow above Pringle falls built their camp fire several days ago, they failed to take into consideration that the ground underneath is a layer of peat extending over many acres and several feet thick. The result is a ground fire which has spread over three acres, burning deep, and almost impossible to extinguish, states H.L. Plumb, supervisor of the Deschutes national forest.
Firefighters have finally been forced to adopt heroic measures, and are now engaged in blasting with dynamite a trench around the burning area.
The fire situation is at its most critical stage, Plumb believes.
Auto reaches top of butte
For the first time, as far as can be learned, a four cylinder car made the climb to the top of Pilot Butte this week without shifting from high gear, S.E. Seeley, Oldsmobile agent in Bend, reported having made the ascent Thursday night, and proved it last night, taking two newspaper men with him to witness the demonstration.
The Olds Four made the hard climb with little difficulty, but the ascent, particularly at night, is not to be recommended to anyone with weak nerves. The road abounds in rather abrupt curves, and it is at just such places that the car is called on to show everything it has in the way of speed, as no momentum can be gained on the first long incline. Only in the ruts is traction good. At the cinder pit the climb begins in real earnest, and the car speeds up to 30 miles while on one of the sharpest and most dangerous grades.
On the last grind, the speedometer registered as low as 15 miles an hour, but the average on the climb would have been slightly in excess of 20. The climb was made with two in the car in addition to the driver.
Commend Woodbury for halting train
E.D. Woodbury, station agent here recently, has been received a personal service letter from officials of the Oregon Trunk railway, commending him for quick thinking and prompt action in opening a main line switch and sidetracking a 34 runaway freight cars at Redmond on Aug. 28.
The collision which occurred when the derelict train from Bend hit the freight car standing on the sidetrack, caused a $40,000 wreck loss for the company, but the letter says that the prompt action on the part of the agent no doubt prevented a much more serious accident and the possibility of loss of life.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
September 24, 1947
$100,000 farm warehouse to be constructed in Bend
Work preliminary to the construction in Bend of a farmers’ warehouse, cost of which will be well in excess of $100,000 when ready for business, will be started at once, E.G. Ritchie and George Ritchie Jr., father and son who have long been in the produce business in Oregon, Announced today. The new Bend firm will be known as the Mid-Oregon Farmers’ Warehouse and Supply Center, and its location will be on Greenwood avenue, just east of the viaduct, on an industrial site being purchased from the city.
Chamber officials stressed today that the farmers’ warehouse to be erected in Bend by the two Portland men will not be on a local stock sale setup, as originally planned. The Ritchies are entering the mid-state field independently, and will entirely finance the new business. Furthermore, it is pointed out, the business will be more than a farm machinery firm, as originally proposed.
The Ritchies announced that the Mid-Oregon Farmers’ Warehouse and Supply Center will carry a complete line of machinery, and in addition will operate a potato warehouse. A blacksmith shop will be erected and a gas pump installed for customer service.
Pilot Butte site for reservoir
Use of the cinder pit on the north side of Pilot butte as the site for a proposed city water reservoir is receiving favorable consideration from the state, the city commission was told last night by City manager C.G. Reiter. Reiter said he had received a letter from S.H. Boardman, state park superintendent, that there appeared to be no objection to the city’s using the cinder pit, which is a portion of a state park, for the reservoir.
Downtown alleys may be one-way
City officials are investigating the desirability of making the Broadway alley from Franklin to Oregon and the Wall-Bond alley from Franklin to Greenwood one-way streets, it was announced today. Both have long been considered “problem streets,” the officers said, adding that two-way traffic frequently results in jams.
If the one-way traffic rule is adopted for the narrow streets, motorists will be routed north on the Broadway alley and south on the Wall-Bond alley. Over the week end, Police Chief K.C. Qulick conferred with various home owners and business people in the areas affected by the proposed one-way traffic. Officers said they would be glad to hear any expressions of opinion before the one-way traffic rule is authorized.
Wetle store gets complete modernization
Renovation and remodeling work which will make Wetle’s department store one of the most modern and attractive in the state is now nearing the final stages, with contractors estimating that about three more weeks will see the project completed.
Plans include complete rearrangement and redecoration of the main floor, addition of a new balcony, 36x50 feet, extending above an addition at the back of the building to the alley, installation of all new cabinets and display cases and redecoration throughout.
The work has been planned so that the store will remain open while the work is being completed, members of the company said today.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
September 24, 1972
Guards placed at courthouse
Two deputies were standing guard this morning at the north entrance to the Deschutes County Courthouse, the early visible vestiges of two bomb threats received there yesterday. The deputies were watching unfamiliar faces. But other courthouse employes resumed their normal routine, after being evacuated twice from their offices yesterday. At 8 a.m. a male voice told the jailer “This building will blow up one hour from now.” Police searched the building while employes waited outside. No explosive devices were found. Then at 12:48, while employes were beginning to recover from the morning’s excitment, a female caller told switchboard operator Pat harms, “He’s going to blow you up. He says it’s going to go off.” She spoke excitedly and in an agitated manner, the operator reported. Sheriff F.C. Sholes decided “I wasn’t going to fool around with it anymore.” He ordered the builidng evacuated and sent employes home for the afternoon.
About 15 prisoners in the third-floor jail, who stayed in their cells during the morning threat, were transferred to Bend and Redmond city jails. Sheriff’s deputies and maintenance personnel again searched the building and again, uncovered no trace of a bomb. Then they clustered in the sheriff’s office, hoping for another call they could trace with special phone company equipment. A third call never came.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
September 24, 1997
Kayakers tackle wilds of Deschutes
Use the words “whitewater” and “Big Eddy” in the same sentence and it sounds like something a special prosecutor would investigate.
Big Eddy certainly was probed on a sparkling Saturday- Bend resident Lindsay Wright became acquainted with the surly stretch of river inside and out- but it had nothing to do with an independent counsel.
In an event billed as the “Big Eddy Whitewater Festival,” the noted stretch of rambunctious rapids on the Deschutes hosted a gathering of kayakers intent on taming, even conquering it. Twenty-seven kayakers slalomed 300 yards down the Deschutes, dodging in and out of 22 4-1/2 foot-wide gates while Big Eddy tried to gobble them up.
Exactly who conquered whom is up for debate. Big Eddy certainly got his licks in, as Wright can attest.
On her first of two go-arounds she experienced some “technical difficulties” associated with failing to properly secure a drain plug at the rear of the kayak. In Wright’s case the plug worked, in a backward sense.
The Deschutes drained into her kayak. “Pretty much I was going through the rapids slowly sinking,” she said.
She sunk, rolled and eventually recovered. But score one for Big Eddy. “It has treated me better,” she said.
Peter Newport, a native of Bend who now lives in Corvallis, rode Big Eddy to a nice finish and had high words for the rapids.
“It’s really a demanding run,” he said. “But fun as always. They picked a good day for it.”
