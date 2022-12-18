100 Years Ago
For the week ending
Dec. 24, 1922
Borrow truck for Christmas Parcels
To take care of the delivery of the large number of Christmas parcels being received here, the postoffice has borrowed a ton truck from the Deschutes national forest service, and has made arrangements with Acting Supervisor Harriman for a two ton truck in case the one already secured proves to have insufficient carrying capacity.
Men more numerous than jobs in Bend
For the first time in months there are more men seeking jobs in Bend than there are jobs looking for men, it was learned Wednesday when work was started on the new logging road of the Brooks Scanlon Lumber Co. Twenty-five men were needed in addition to the regular track laying crew, and more than 50 asked for work.
The surplus of labor is considered to be largely due to the cessation of work on irrigation construction projects, the result of last week’s cold wave.
Christmas gifts of Mill Co. to employes total large sum
The two largest Christmas gifts to be made in Bend this year are being presented to employes by the Brooks-Scanlon Lumber Co. and The Shevlin-Hixon Company, whose combined remembrances will total $8,700.
Each employe who is paid on the 25th of the month will find that $5 has been added to what would ordinarily have appeared on his pay check, while those who are listed under a different plan of payment will each be presented with a special check for this amount.
Shevlin-Hixon gifts to employes this Christmas are estimated at $5,000, and those of the Brooks-Scanlon Lumber Co. at $3,700.
Irrigation company helps Santa Claus
Seventeen families in Deschutes county will have a happy Christmas this year, which might have had none except for the thoughtfulness of officials of the North Canal Co. This week a check for $100 was received by Mrs. V.A. Forbes from Secretary Oswald West of the company, to be used in purchasing presents for needy families here. Another check is available if needed, the letter stated. All of the families chosen are outside of Bend, so as not to conflict with the Elks’ work here.
75 Years AgoFor the week ending Dec. 24, 1947
Only two schools in county closed
Only two of the rural schools in Deschutes county, Brothers and Young, were dismissed yesterday for the Christmas vacation, Mrs. P.R. Buckingham, county school superintendent, pointed out today. All others will be dismissed Tuesday, to resume classes Jan. 5. Programs are planned for next Tuesday evening at a number of the schools. A large attendance from Bend is expected at the Tumalo and Deschutes programs, both set for 8 p.m. Dec. 23, the superintendent added.
Christmas program marked closings yesterday at Brothers and Young school. At the former, Mrs. Mildred Hagan, teacher, entertained the students and visitors in the afternoon at her cottage near the school, where a program was presented, and gifts and treats presented. Tea was served to the adults.
Last night, a large crowd of Young school patrons attended the Christmas program at that school. Bend public schools were dismissed yesterday, for a full two-week holiday.
Senators back Arnold project fund increase
The $72,000 supplemental appropriation for the Arnold irrigation district’s flume reconstruction project has been approved by the senate and accepted by conferees and is now ready for signature by the president, according to information received this morning by State engineer Charles Stricklin at Salem from Sen. Guy Cordon.
Work on reconstruction of the flume on the Deschutes river several miles above Bend is now under way with $100,000 included in the regular bureau of reclamation budget, but the project could not have been entirely completed with that amount. It was for this reason that the supplemental amount was requested.
The old wooden flume, supported by high timber bents, is being replaced by a sheet metal flume with capacity of 120 second feet. The new flume is being built closer to the side hill, making possible the use of shorter bents to support it. One critical item in construction is sheet metal, which is already under contract for the 2,600-foot section. However, this material must still be purchased for the remaining flume work, more than 2,000 feet. The reconstruction work is all being done between the point where water is taken from the Deschutes river and the end of the flume where water flows into the district’s main canal that leads several miles east of the river to project land.
Stores lengthen shopping hours for two nights
Stores will remain open until 8 p.m. tonight and tomorrow night for the benefit of late Christmas shoppers, members of the retail merchants committee of Bend chamber of commerce said today. The evening hours were started Saturday evening, and although not crowded, many stores reported a fairly large number of customers taking advantage of the evening shopping hours. The committee said the stores would not remain open Christmas eve.
Opening of rink scheduled for tonight
Official opening of the Civic Roller rink is scheduled for tonight at 7 p.m., the new owner, C.E. Rose, announced today. Extensive remodeling and renovation operations have been under way in the building for the past two and a half months, and complete redecoration throughout has given the skating rink a new, ultra modern appearance.
Besides installation of a complete new floor, improvements include addition of attractively-styled rest rooms, a snack bar, new check room, and a separate room where smoking will be permitted. The floor area measures 5000 square feet. The snack bar, to be operated by Miss Berniece Hudson, is finished in knotty pine. Mrs. Rose will be in charge of the box office.
Mr. and Mrs. Rose and their two children, Kenneth, 8, and Karen, 3, came to Bend in August from Santa Monica, Calif., where the couple operated a similar business.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
Dec. 24, 1972
High meat prices continue to rise
Beef and pork prices in Bend’s grocery stores have risen rapidly in the past two weeks and meat department managers say they will continue to rise for a few more weeks. Consumer prices have risen as much as 51 cents a pound on some beef cuts in the past 10 days.
Wholesale beef prices continue to rise and butchers agree they are causing higher consumer prices. But butchers can’t agree on the reasons for the increase.
Some say it’s caused by the U.S. wheat shipments to the Soviet Union, which pushed up feed grain prices.
Others blame it on the poor weather in the midwest, which has kept ranchers from taking their livestock to market.
But, whatever the reasons, beef and pork prices are high. Hamburger at most stores was selling yesterday for 68 to 75 cents a pound. Erickson’s Super Market had a one-day-only special: 59 cents a
pound. That is the same price Erickson’s advertised three weeks ago, but even that didn’t attract many mid-afternoon shoppers.
Most were looking at hams and turkeys for holiday meals. Hamburger prices at Wagner’s Super Market rose 11 cents in the past two weeks and Safeway’s hamburger has gone up a nickel.
Prices on T-bone steaks have increased about 40 cents in the last couple weeks. Yesterday afternoon prices in Bend’s groceries ranged from $1.49 to $2.05 a pound. Wagner’s T-bones were selling for $1.67 per pound and those at Rolie’s market were $1.83. Two weeks ago those stores sold them for $1.29 and $1.39.
But butchers are quick to point out that pork prices also have been rising- some say even faster than beef. Jim Randolph, a Safeway butcher, says pork has gone up about 20 cents in the last two weeks.
Although beef and pork prices are high and rising, butchers say they haven’t affected sales much. Fewer shoppers are buying hamburger and other lower priced items, but those who would have paid $2.88 a pound for tenderloin steak 10 days ago at Safeway will pay $3.39 for it today.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending Dec. 24, 1997
It’s winter: Pond opens for skating
Sunshine and snow flurries Saturday greeted the season’s first ice skaters at Shevlin Park. Open for the first time this winter, the small pond drew more than 20 skaters in the first two hours of skating on its 5-1/2 to 6-inch layer of ice. It will remain open throughout the holidays and then on winter weekends as long as it stays cold enough.
“I’ve been calling just about every day to see if this is open,” said Joana Todd, who came with her husband and two-year-old daughter, Andreia. The Todds have lived in Bend for five years but didn’t hear about the Shevlin Park pond until after it closed last year.
“I’ve never skated on a frozen pond- I think this is cool,” Joana said as the couple made their way around the ice.
Most of those who skated Saturday had children in tow, some of whom were on skates for the first time.
Shannon Dietsch, 7 came with her parents and sister to explore the pond. “I sort of got used to it- it’s kind of hard,” she said while wobbling across the ice. “It’s fun and it’s...slippery.”
Most of the skaters were novices, but a few experienced hands also showed up. John Haller said he skated a fair bit while growing up in Chicago, and that he tries to make it to the pond as often as he can when its open.
“This is an excellent park,” said Haller, who lives nearby. “If the skating’s closed, I can always go across the road and go for a walk along the river.”
