100 Years Ago
For the week ending
Feb. 11, 1923
Mayor warns against winter sports
Children sleighing on the main thoroughfares of the city are in grave danger, said Mayor R. H. Fox this morning. He urges all parents to prevent their children from using their sleds on the main streets, for “A reckless driver turning a sharp corner might hit the tots before he can even see that they are in his path. Even a careful driver might do the same thing, for the children mostly tie their sleds to the rear of automobiles without the knowledge of the owner or driver of the car. Going at a rapid rate, the cars force their burdens to swerve and careen at dangerous speeds and angles along the city’s main streets- and it is a dangerous practice for the children.”
“ I love nothing more than to watch children enjoy themselves to the content of their young hearts. But let us protect their amusements as we would their very lives. Let us insist that they sleigh on secluded spots in town.”
Eight adults now in class
Eight adult pupils are enrolled in the naturalization classes recently started by County Superintendent of Schools, J. Alton Thompson. The classes will be conducted in Thompson’s offices in the courthouse building at 8 o’clock every Wednesday evening, each class lasting an hour.
Both sexes are invited to the classes, which are free. The only formality attached to becoming one of Thompson’s pupils is that of applying in the usual manner to County Clerk J. H. Haner for naturalization papers, which in turn are presented by the prospective student to the county superintendent of schools.
Here are the different nationalities already represented at these classes: American, Canadian, Irish, Danish, Swiss, Norwegian and Swedish. The American student had lived in a foreign country so long that he has forgotten the basic principles of the United States government.
Rabies found within county close to Bend
Although there may be no rabies in Bend, there is every opportunity for an epidemic to develop with alarming speed, it was admitted at police headquarters this morning.
The fact that a positive diagnosis has been made in a case only 14 miles from Bend, coupled with the large number of dogs permitted by their owners to run at large here, is the basis for this admission.
While officers up to last night had no reason to believe that any of the animals shot in the last two weeks, after becoming afflicted with a mysterious illness, were suffering from rabies, there is now, in the light of finding a well developed case of hydrophobia so close to Bend, strong probability that the disease has actually been contracted by dogs in this city.
“Keep your dogs at home,” was the appeal made by Captain of Police Albert Julian, adding that failure to do so will offer an easy means for the spread of contagion in Bend.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
Feb. 11, 1948
All-night parking ordinance cited
In order to facilitate snow removal from the downtown shopping sections, Chief of police K.C. Gulick today requested strict adherence to the city ordinance which prohibits over-night parking of automobiles in the city area.
The streets should be empty of cars between the hours of 3 and 9 a.m., when cleaning operations are under way,. The city ordinance requires that automobiles not be parked on the streets from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. Motorists coming downtown in the morning are asked to park in cleared areas.
Baseball season plans take shape
The Elks baseball comittee has started plans for the 1948 baseball season, which members predict will be the biggest in the history of this area.
Clair Fuller heads the committee, assisted by Earl Ware, Wally Kremers, W.H. Harris, Leon Devereaux and Everett Wiles. Wally Kremers has been chosen to manage the Elks team. Night games will be possible this year following installation of a lighting system at the municipal field last fall and this should make it possible to play both league and exhibition games at night. Seating provisions at the field will be a major problem for the committee. Last year only 500 bleacher seats were available and for most games these were filled to capacity. Night games are expected to draw several times that many people if seats are available.
The Elks again plan to enter the Oregon State league, in which they placed second last year. In addition it is hoped to have a full schedule of exhibition games and to bring outstanding traveling teams such as the House of David to Bend.
Odd markers found in books
An unofficial “lost and found” department is operated by the Deschutes County Public library, patrons have been discovering. Small, flat objects which are used as markers by book borrowers make up the miscellaneous collection.
Miss Eleanor Brown, librarian, said that matchbooks, letters, receipts and pocket combs, and even the borrowers’ library cards, are among the most common items left in books. Once a carefully creased dollar bill was found in the pages of a book, and among the most unusual items ever found was a thin strip of bacon — in pre-inflation days, the librarian explained.
Hair pins and grocery lists are not uncommon, Miss Brown added, and not infrequently, “mash notes” are inadvertently left in books by romantic bobby-soxers.
A report card is a handy book mark for a student who is “boning” to improve his marks, the librarians have observed, but students who might be tempted to lose the grade tallies deliberately were not advised to dispose of them in this way.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending Feb. 11, 1973
Hockey has surfaced in Central Oregon
Hockey has surfaced in Central Oregon, at least for boys who are between the ages of eight and 12. When instructor Roland Wallace drops a puck each Saturday morning at the Inn of the Seventh Mountain ice rink, youngsters such as Eric Albrecht and Darin Kelleher start attacking it- and each other with all the enthusiasm of a Bobby Orr. There are 20 boys and two girls, involved in the program. They go at it for about three hours each week, including two hours of instruction and an hour-long scrimmage. Wallace, a former semi-pro player from Canada, runs the program through the Bend Recreation Department. The Inn donates the ice time. They youngsters are short on equipment and experience but Wallace hopes both will come in time.
“The important thing is that the youngsters enjoy themselves. And it’s sure a lot of fun for me too.”
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
Feb. 11, 1998
Salmon license plates go on sale
Oregon’s new salmon license plates have gone on sale at state motor vehicles offices. The plates were unveiled in a ceremony Thursday in Salem featuring the fisherman who drew the design and sponsors of the bill that authorized the new plates. The measure was passed by the 1997 Legislature.
The new plates cost $30 in addition to the regular $30 two-year auto registration fee. The money raised by the new plates will finance salmon habitat restoration and state parks improvements. Estimates are that the salmon plates will raise about $6.3 million over the next four years. Rep. Mike Lehman, D-Coos Bay, a sponsor of the plate measure, underscored that it will raise money for badly needed parks work as well as helping fish runs.
“All we’ve done is patchwork over our park system,” he said. “This is a chance to go out and spend your money in a wise place.”
“What better symbol to put on our Oregon plate than the salmon that was the basis for Oregon culture and industry for thousands of years,” said fisherman and artist Herb Goblirsch.
New craft helps people preserve the past
They gather their arsenal of pens, papers and scissors, then pull out special paper and get to work cutting, gluing and sticking photos and memorabilia in albums. They’re creating memories, preserving them into a family history that will last for 150 years or more.
It’s called scrapbooking, and its recent popularity has made it one of the fastest-growing hobby crafts in the country. It’s so hot that new scrapbook supply stores are opening at a rate of 10 to 20 a month around the country. Three magazines are devoted to the craft and new, specialized tools are appearing all the time.
That trend has reached Central Oregon, where two scrapbook-supply shops have opened in recent months, supplies are available at most craft and art supply stores, and classes on the art of scrapbooking are held almost daily, through the stores, the college, even through scrapbooking consultants.
“Scrappers” are attracted to the craft as a way to safely preserve family photos and memorabilia while using their creativity to design pretty pages and using their memories to tell the stories behind the photos.
“What’s most important is getting the photos preserved and telling the story,” said Thelecia Tomlinson, a local consultant for Creative Memories.
The St. Cloud, Minn., company was a pioneer in the scrapbook industry when it started in 1987. The company sells photo-safe albums and scrapbook-making supplies through a chain of more than 27,000 consultants who hold home classes- kind of like Tupperware parties-worldwide.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Popular this week with our readers
Articles
- Oregon removed her Deschutes County felony conviction. Now she's starting anew.
- Summit's hoops blowout of Bend forces a tie atop the IMC
- Head of Mt. Bachelor ski resort departs
- Drunk driver gets 19 years in prison for crash that killed a Culver woman
- All manner of dogs converged on Sunriver for the annual Sunriver Brewing Co. K9 Keg Pull
- New Bend climbing gym is the first climbing facility of its kind in the country
- New Portland Thorns season begins in Bend for second year in a row
- Two fast food chains consider Bend
- City Council delivers a major blow to SE Bend residents' opposition to gas station development
- Venture capitalists back Bend drink-wear company
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.