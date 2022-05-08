100 Years Ago
For the week ending
May 14, 1922
Ancient tower is torn down
One of bend’s oldest landmarks fell Saturday when the tower built in 1905 to support the city’s first water storage tank, on the hill now occupied by the St. Charles hospital, was torn down by M.J. Danielson, at the instance of T.H. Foley, manager of the Bend Water, Light & Power Co.
Until this tower was built, Bend’s water supply depended on “Lucky” Baldwin and his team of horses. Each morning Baldwin drove about the city with his water wagon and filled the family barrel on payment of 25 cents. Some people bought a barrel of water every other day, but most of them took a barrel every day.
Then came the Bend Water, Light & Power Company, to build the big tower and 30,000 gallon tank, freighting in from Shaniko much of the material. Service through the new water mains began July 28, 1905. Among men who worked in building the tower who are still in Bend are L.M McReynolds, Anton Aune, and Theodore Aune.
The tank was in place until four years ago, at which time it was dismantled. The tower was torn down at the request of the Sisters of St. Joseph, who wanted it done at this time so that it would not later interfere with their garden, just west of the tower foundation.
211 pupils to take eighth grade exams
Two hundred and eleven children will take the state examinations in eighth grade subjects on Thursday and Friday, County School Superintendent J. Alton Thompson stated today. This does not mean, however, that 211 will be qualifying for high school entrance, for the tests in physiology will be taken by many sixth graders, with seventh graders trying the examination in geography. The examination is not taken by pupils in the Bend schools.
E.M. Thompson ends long auto journey
Completing a 5,553 mile auto tour which started on November 19 when he left Bend for the south in company with Dr. B. Ferrell, E.M. Thompson has returned to the city after spending the winter and spring in Southern California, New Mexico, and Arizona. On the return trip from San Diego, made by way of Portland, Thompson was accompanied by H.M. Horton. This section of the tour, 1700 miles, took two weeks, Thompson said.
During his entire journey, Thompson was unable to recall any car trouble, although he did use up two sets of tires. His only mishap occurred when his auto was mired down on an Arizona road for 30 hours.
For the most part, roads in Arizona and New Mexico resemble trails rather than highways, Thompson said.
Big purchases of wool made on contracts
Of approximately 270,000 pounds of fine wool already contracted, for the most part from Deschutes county sheep, 100,000 pounds, the estimated weight of the Tom Cronin clip, represents the largest number of fleeces to be secured so far in this territory by Charles H. Green of Portland, according to P.F. Jones, in Bend this morning as Green’s representative. Cronin’s wool is contracted at 32 cents, and other clips included in the total will run close to this rate.
While some growers will consider the rising market as warranting holding of clips for a time, the general indication is that the bulk of the Central Oregon wool will be contracted this
year leaving little available for the annual sale, Jones believes. Most of the ranchers are willing to let the buyers take the risk this time.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
May 14, 1947
Hitch-Hiking Bees Get Ride On Log
There was considerable excitement at the Brooks-Scanlon plant in Bend recently when it was discovered that a swarm of hitch-hiking bees had stolen a ride on one of the trees brought into the mill yard. Immediately a call was sent for Louis Gless of Carroll Acres, one of the mill employes who understands the ways of bees.
The bees were disturbed and hostile, Mill employes were watchful and wary. But Gless scooped up the buzzing swarm by handfuls and transferred the bees into a box, hastlily supplied for the purpose. Excitement subsided — but the story of the bees was not yet ended.
That evening, Gless and his son, John, 9 years old, went to the mill to bring home his buzzing pets and prospective honey makers. As Gless and John lifted the box, the bottom fell out. Bees scattered in every direction and so did spectators. Using baling wire, Gless patched the box, then once more scooped up the thorny passengers. During the day, the bees had started work making a comb of honey.
Hank Frohnhofer Sells His Ranch, Shaves Whiskers
Madras, Ore., Madras residents wondered who the clean-shaven stranger was who came to town with Mrs. Annie Frohnhofer. She is well known as the wife of Henry Frohnhofer, familiarly called Hank for the last 40 years by residents of the Grizzly neighborhood.
It took some doing, but Hank finally convinced his Madras friends that the “stranger” with Mrs. Frohnhofer was, in fact, Henry Frohnhofer. He had shaved off his long black beard before coming to town to announce the sale of his Grizzly ranch.
Over 700 Boy Scouts Expected To Attend Area Rendezvous
More than 700 Boy Scouts from the vast Modoc council, reaching from Central Oregon to northern California, are expected to attend the 1947 rendezvous at the former Camp Abbot site on the upper Deschutes river on May 30, 31 and June 1, local leaders announced today as plans for the outing were completed. The Fremont district, comprising counties in the north part of the two-state council, will be host to the Scouts.
Setting for the outing will be the picturesque bottom lands of the Deschutes basin, where thousands of young Americans trained for war in 1943 and 1944. Overlooking the quiet basin from the west is snow-clad Bachelor butte, with jagged Lava butte silhouetted against the eastern skyline.
New Type Vehicle Put In Service
A new type delivery vehicle, designed and built in Bend, was placed in service this week by Hubbard Day of the Arrow Messenger service.
The vehicle is adapted from a three-wheel motorcycle and has a two-wheel delivery van attached to the rear. The vehicle was designed by Day and was constructed for him by the Andis Trailer service.
Day plans to add several more of the vehicles to the messenger service in the near future.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
May 14, 1972
Redmond High School Dedication held
REDMOND — A heavy downpour which dumped nearly one-half inch of rain on Redmond was blamed yesterday for sparse attendance at dedication ceremonies for the new Redmond High School.
Dale Parnell, state superintendent of instruction, was lavish in his praise of the new facility, the board which planned it, and the present administration for its “leadership in the community and state.”
He commended the band and chorus for exceptional performances, expressing regret that “all of Redmond is not here to enjoy it.”
Parnell said school board members are “unsung heroes,” who rarely receive thanks and that the Redmond board, although involved in controversy, should be commended for refusal “to bow to expediency and small vision.”
Donald L. Smith, vice president of Lutes and Amundson, architects, Springfield, presented a symbolic gold key to high school principal Robert Riggs. A state flag offered by Rep. Sam Johnson, R-Redmond, was received by Supt. Paul Eggleston.
Other speakers were Mayor Gerold Barrett, Student Body President Bruce Barrett and Board Chairman Don Fraley.
With the exception of Mrs. Euelda Karrer, Tumalo, all 1969 board members sat on the stage. They were Dr. Art Proctor, Dr. Robert Unger, Clyde Carlson and Keith Clark. The present board was also on the stage. Members are Leslie Carlson, Kieran Madden, Don Robeson, Clark and Fraley.
Invocation was said by the Rev. William Cooke and benediction by the Rev. Marlin Love.
Bicycles ‘in’ with high school crowd
A few years ago most high school students wouldn’t have been caught dead riding a bicycle. Today all that’s changed. Bicycling is “in.” And not just among high school students. Americans of every age are taking to the two-wheeled vehicles in increasing numbers. Only a few years ago there probably would have been more than a half dozen or so in the Bend High School parking lot, recently more than 100 bicycles were in the racks.
Murray Carson, who operates a bicycle shop in Bend, says his biggest problem is getting bicycles to fill his orders. Despite increased production, manufacturers haven’t been able to keep up with the demand. It takes two months for Carson to get a Schwinn, his major line. Shipments from other makers, he said are “spasmodic.”
Carson listed three reasons for the boom in bicycling: 1) Its sudden popularity among high school and college students and adults, 2) the current concern for the ecology, and 3) an increasing emphasis on the importance of exercise.
As an interesting sidelight, Carson mentioned that most young women buying bikes these days prefer men’s rather than women’s models. An offshoot of “women’s lib,” perhaps. Most popular among buyers are 5 and 10-speed models, Carson reported.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
May 14, 1997
Buses could see double duty
By the fall of 2001, mom and dad- or grandma and grandpa- may be sharing bus seats with close to 4,400 high school students.
In addition to the traditional morning and afternoon trips taken by the lumbering yellow rigs, there will be midday shuttles. The Bend-LaPine schools could be operating something that looks remarkably like a regional transit system. Putting adults in the empty seats seems a logical thing to do.
With that in mind, the school district recently applied with the city of Bend for a $40,000 state transportation grant to study issues of running a joint public transit system. Jim Roderick, Bend-LaPine’s transportation chief, looks at possible use of school buses as a way of warming people to the idea of a new more far-reaching bus line. Roderick is a veteran of public transit- having ridden buses to high school in Singapore and having worked for the Lane Transit District in Eugene. “It can give people an idea how it can be nice to ride the bus,” Roderick said. “Obviously we can’t run the whole gamut with our bs system.”
Bend is the largest city in Oregon without a public bus line
The idea of using school buses for folks other than students isn’t new. A similar plan was floated a few years ago but abandoned for logistical reasons- not to mention questions of whether the general public would want to ride on school buses.
Yet a study completed last spring estimated that a traditional mass transit system in the Bend area would require an 80- to 84-percent tax subsidy. Given the unlikelihood that voters will approve a tax measure to subsidize public transit, the options are few.
The new study- at least a year away- would look at barriers to operating a joint system and possible ways to overcome them. Besides looking at school buses, officials will consider the possibility of including vehicles owned by the city and the park district for a transit system.
“There’s all sorts of splintered social service transit out there,” said city transportation planner Rick Root. “At least on paper there’s something available.”
