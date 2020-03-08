Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from the archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum
100 years ago
For the week ending
March 7, 1920
Civic league files petition for purchase of Bend park
Whether or not the city of Bend shall issue bonds sufficient to finance the purchase of the Bend Company’s park site on the east side of the river is a question brought up at the meeting of the Bend city council last night, which will probably go to the people at the May primaries. A petition originating in the Women’s Civic Improvement League brought the question definitely before the council, and after brief discussion the matter was referred to the public property committee, and action is expected at the next meeting of the council. The park site would cost in the neighborhood of $21,000.
Haircut will cost 60 cents
Beginning Monday morning, haircuts will cost 60 cents instead of the four bit charge hitherto made. This was the decision reached last night at a meeting of the master barbers and journeymen of the city, settling a controversy of two days standing. As a matter of fact, two of the shops, the Metropolitan and the Pastime, have refused to sign the new schedule insofar as it applies to haircuts, but their charges will conform to the ruling of the majority.
The 60 cent rate is in effect a compromise between the 75 cent charge demanded by the journeymen, and the old rate which the two shops mentioned contended should be maintained. Other items on the new rate card are a 10 cent charge for neck shaves and 15 cents for mustache trimming.
Another feature of the agreement gives employes a guarantee of $25 a week, and 70 per cent of everything over $35.
Federal help now possible; Tumalo chances are brighter
Salem, Or., — That the Tumalo project, by virtue of its recent organization into an irrigation district, may now participate in the benefits of any plan adopted for the reclamation of the entire Deschutes project, is the information given out in a letter written by State Engineer Percy A. Cupper to Fred N. Wallace, manager of the project.
After mentioning the cooperative report prepared in the year of 1913-14 by the engineer’s office and the United States reclamation services, in which a plan was outlined for the reclamation of approximately 200,000 acres through use of the Benham Falls reservoir site, Mr. Cupper writes as follow:
“A thorough investigation of the reservoir site was made last summer by Professor Crosby, the noted geologist, and others, and while no report has as yet been received, professor Crosby has indicated that a favorable report might be expected. In preparation for the time when this report may be received, and either public or private funds are available for the construction of one or more of the units of the Deschutes project. It seems to me that at least one other district should be organized which would include the lands in the west unit.
Expensive diet favored by cat
Squabs of valuable carrier pigeon strains, which were being raised for messenger service on the Deschutes National forest, fell victims early this week to the hunger of a cat left without food by its owners when they temporarily left the city, William Sproat of the national forest reported last night. The cat devoured five of the squabs, which Mr. Sprout valued at at least $5 each. It will be impossible to purchase more birds to take the places of those killed, he says.
75 years ago
For the week ending
March 7, 1945
Bend high school accepts bid to sign up in football league
Bend high school is to become a member of the powerful No-Name league, it was announced by Principal R.E. Jewell today. Receiving a formal invitation from the powerful valley circuit last week, Jewell asked for and was given a week to investigate the feasibility of the plan and the attitude of the sports followers in the town. Yesterday Jewell notified Gurnee Flesher, of Salem high school, of the local school acceptance of the bid. Local officials are now attempting to work out schedules in football and basketball.
The No-Name league is one of the oldest in the valley. Originally composed of Eugene, Corvallis, Albany, Salem, Oregon City, Milwaukee, Tillamook and McMinnville, it has undergone considerable change. McMinnville and Tillamook withdrew several years ago because the competition in football was too tough and for several seasons the league has operated on a six-team basis. This year, Oregon City withdrew because it was felt the Pioneers could not keep up in the caliber of football played in the league. Milwaukee, in a de-emphasizing move, also withdrew to confine its schedule to teams in the metropolitan district around Portland. The four remaining members, who have largely dominated the league since its inception, in looking for new blood invited Bend and Springfield. Springfield is one of the most rapidly-growing schools in the state and has an enrollment about the same of Bend’s. Springfield’s decision has as yet, not been announced.
Girls in Redmond deliver 245 dozen doughnuts
Doughnuts numbering 245 dozen were delivered Saturday by the Aganing Camp Fire Girls. Orders were taken a week before. Mrs. Nellie Nooe, guardian of this group, stated that the $17 made by the girls will be applied toward the expenses of the summer camp. Joyce Van Matre, one of the group, took orders for and delivered 88-1/2 dozen of the doughnuts. She held high score.
Pilot Butte Inn team wins title
The 1945 Bend City Association Bowling Tournament, which was held last week-end on the Bend Recreation Alleys produced new champions in each event, data compiled today revealed. The Pilot Butte Inn team, member of the Independent league, shot a 2919 series to outdistance the other ten entries and gain the title of City association champs for 1945. The Elks, with a total of 2845 took second honors and Superior Cafe placed third.
Court backs Japanese landowner in dispute
Oregon City, Ore., — In the first decision involving Japanese American ownership of land, Mr. and Mrs. Dale Bergh, Boring, Ore., farmers, today were under circuit orders to return the farm they had leased from Masayucki Fujimoto, who has just come back from a relocation center. Circuit Judge Earl C. Latourette Monday directed the jury to find the Bergh’s guilty of forcible entry on the farm, near Boring, about 20 miles southeast of Portland. No other penalty was imposed, other than immediate return of the land to its owner.
The Berghs’ attorney, Glen Jack, held that the lease obtained by them was for the duration — and not merely while the owner was absent. He indicated he will file an appeal.
The new ruling, if sustained, is expected to decide the future course of other farmers and businessmen who have leased property owned by Americans of Japanese descent.
Headlines
FDR approves idea of using Nazis to repair war damage — Nazis blow up Rhine spans in effort to block crossing of river — Cologne seized by U.S. forces — Hood River legion post adds name of Japanese to roster
50 years ago
For the week ending
March 7, 1970
St. Charles studies expansion plans to keep pace with population growth
St. Charles Memorial Hospital is considering plans to triple its facilities within the next five to seven years, Sister Kathryn, hospital administrator, told members of the Hospital Guild yesterday.
To keep pace with expected population growth, the emergency room should be enlarged to four or five times its present size, the bed capacity should be increased from the present 92 to 200, and other facilities should be expanded accordingly, she said.
At present, no public fund drive, such as the one held in the late 1940’s to help finance the “new” hospital, is anticipated, Sister Kathryn and James F. O’Keefe, business manager, said in answer to a question from the audience.
Funding would come from the net profit margin (about 5-1/2 per cent), which is set aside for expansion and updating equipment, and from lending agencies and federal grants, O’Keefe said. Unlike most businesses, the hospital puts all its “profits” into improvements and maintenance, he emphasized.
“In considering hospital needs,” Sister Kathryn said, “we are not concerned so much with bricks and mortar as with people.” She added that in view of residential and recreational developments already under way in the local area, the projected hospital expansion may be too modest.
A firm of consulting specialists in Malibu, Calif., is working on a long-range plan for the hospital, and was asked to present five alternatives for the expansion, Sister Kathryn said. Feasibility studies by firms engaged by other private and public organizations were also considered by hospital directors.
The findings of the Malibu firm will be presented to the community at a meeting the first week in April.
There would be great reluctance to abandon the present “hospital hill,” the administrator mentioned. But she noted that in order to retain the present site, it would be necessary to acquire a considerable amount of adjacent property. A three-acre parking area would be one of the requirements.
Patient fee increases which went into effect Jan. 1 were long overdue, O’Keefe said. He blamed the skyrocketing cost of hospital care to inflation, constantly increasing need for highly skilled personnel, the necessity of updating equipment and facilities, and, in the case of the local hospital, the profit margin set aside to provide for expansion and modernization.
The hospital now contributes annually about $1.5 million to the local economy in the form of payroll. Salaries increase from five to 10 per cent a year.
25 years ago
For the week ending
March 7, 1995
Hand-held car phone bill is unpopular in Bend
Chatting on the phone while behind the wheel would be a no-no under a bill now in the Legislature.
Sen. Dick Springer, D-Portland, sponsored SB576 to outlaw using hand-held phones while driving. The fine could be $95. Springer said the danger of becoming distracted from the road while on the phone is too great.
Dave Hellbusch of Bend isn’t convinced it’s a problem. A residential and commercial builder here for 26 years, he makes and takes 30-40 on-the-job calls a day, some of them while driving. “I don’t know anyone who has had an accident caused by a driver’s use of a mobile phone,” he said. “I don’t think it’s a necessary piece of legislation at all.”
Hellbusch holds and dials his phone with one hand and usually recalls phone numbers from memory. “I just flip it open. I don’t even have to look,” he said.
Hellbusch said he is a more careful driver while using his phone, and he often waits until stopped at a light to place a call.
An estimated 150,000 cellular phones are in use in Oregon today. About half of them are in cars. Contractors, real estate agents and utility workers are among the growing list of people who rely on the technology.
A good number of legislators use them, too. State Rep. Dennis Luke, R-Bend, is one of them. “If I’m in heavy traffic, I’ll pull over and stop to use my phone. If I’m in light traffic, I’ll use it (while driving),” Luke said.
He opposes Springer’s bill and doesn’t think it will get far. “A law like this isn’t going to fix what dumb things people do in their cars. The cops already write tickets for dangerous stuff.”
Bend Police Chief Dave Malkin and Deschutes County Sheriff Darrell Davidson said cell phone-related accidents have not been a problem. In fact, neither said he is aware of any such accidents — certainly not ones resulting in injury — in recent years.
Davidson wonders if the bill would lead to a greater traffic hazard, with drivers pulling over for calls, then re-entering traffic. Also, police credit mo bile-phone users for reporting car accidents, suspected drunken drivers and other emergencies. “We’ve even had people with cell phones follow felons for us for some distance,” Malkin said. “That’s been very, very helpful.” Of the 75 to 100 calls placed daily to the Deschutes County 911 dispatch center, 20-30 are made from cellular phones.
Springer cited a study by the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration that lumps all driver distractions, from tending to children to eating, into an “inattentive driving” category that ranked fourth among factors causing fatal crashes in 1992.
That year, inattentiveness was a factor in 3,607 fatal wrecks, or 7 percent of the national total, according to the administration.
At least one Oregonian has died in a cell phone-related accident. Carol Woody, 53 died last year in Canby when her attention was diverted by her ringing phone. She struck a utility pole.
Laura Imeson, communications manager with Cellular One, said the company believes using cellular phones is an issue of personal responsibility, like tuning the radio and drinking coffee in the car. She said recent advances in phone technology, such as voice-activated dialing and hand-free kits, make it easier and safer to use mobile phones on the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.