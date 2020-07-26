Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from the archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum
100 years ago
For the week ending
July 25, 1920
Ice shortage felt in Bend
A sudden shortage of ammonia has developed on the coast and in the middle western states, and a lack of ice is noted in Bend as a result. After scouring the country in an endeavor to secure a supply for the local ice factory, the Bend Water, Light & Power Co. has been able to locate only 200 pounds of the refrigerating material, half being in Seattle, and half in St. Louis. This is now on the way to Bend, but is not expected to be available for ice manufacture here until the middle of the week. Until that time it will be necessary to cut ice deliveries to 50 per cent.
Gas thieves work during carnival
Many autoists whose cars were parked about the carnival grounds last night, found that their tanks had been drained during their absence, gasoline thieves taking the opportunity to replenish their scanty stocks. City officials were not exempt, and Fire Chief Tom Carlon noted with disgust this morning that some person or persons had drained his tank dry, taking seven gallons from the machine while it stood in the garage.
Railroad company heads pay Bend surprise visit in night
Headed by Howard Elliott, chairman of the board of directors of the Northern Pacific railroad, and J.M. Hannaford, president, officials of the N.P and the S.P. & S., arrived in Bend from Portland in an eight coach special at 9 o’clock last night, paying the city a surprise visit, and leaving three-quarters of an hour later for Spokane, with St. Paul as their ultimate destination.
On their arrival in Bend, members of the party expressed a desire to visit the lumber mills here, and were conducted on a tour of the Shevlin-Hixon plant by T.A. McCann, general manager for The Shevlin-Hixon company. A.M. Pringle, and H.J. Overturf. Mr. Elliott was keenly interested in the extent of the pine milling industry here and expressed himself as being favorably surprised with the receipts of the Bend office of the road. A large proportion of these receipts depend directly on lumber shipments.
Teachers shortage faced in Deschutes County
Both Deschutes county and the city of Bend are facing a shortage of grade teachers, according to statements given out this morning by county Superintendent J. Alton Thompson and City Superintendent S.W. Moore. The salary limit fixed for grade instructors during their first year is proving a handicap in the city, Mr. Moore says, while failure of rural districts to act promptly when a large number of applicants was available, has resulted in a large percentage of withdrawals of applications, Mr. Thompson reported this morning.
75 years ago
For the week ending
July 25, 1945
Better telephone service planned for rural area
Improved telephone service for approximately 75 families residing north of Bend in the Swalley district was promised today as applications for service were being received by the newly formed Swalley Telephone company. The group met in the courthouse on July 16, at which time articles of incorporation, by laws and membership agreements were adopted, and officers were elected.
Officers of the company urged that applications be turned in promptly in order that materials might be ordered and work be started on the new line.
The area to be served by the new metallic line covers Glen Vista, property along the old Dalles-California highway to a point near Peterson’s rock gardens, and along the Tumalo-Deschutes road to where it intersects the new Bend-Redmond highway.
Balloon found in Tumalo found
to not be dangerous
The balloon was first spotted when its partly inflated bag appeared draped over a chicken house on the Joe Henry place in the Tumalo community. Officers were notified and later a considerable group gathered around, with few getting within “danger” range.
When officers arrived, it was determined that the balloon was one used in weather forecasting, carrying radiosonde equipment thousands of feet aloft to record and broadcast data on barometric pressure, temperature and humidity from various levels. These signals are picked up at the station.
It was learned that the balloon found in the Tumalo community had been released from the Medford weather station this morning at 3 o’clock. The recording instrument was being returned to the station today.
Bend delinquency problems studied at city meeting
Several proposals to cope with the juvenile delinquency problem in Bend, including amending existing city ordinance allowing the prosecution of parents, were advanced last night at the city commission meeting by Juvenile Judge C.L. Allen. The judge also urged that more ball diamonds and other recreation facilities be provided in various parts of the city as a means of “preventing the formation of gangs.”
The judge told the commissioners that he had come to the conclusion through handling many juvenile cases, that for the most part the blame is on the parents. “I find that most of those coming before me are good boys and girls, who just didn’t have the proper home environment,” the judge said.
313,200 surgical sponges made
A total of 313,200 surgical sponges have been prepared by the Deschutes county Red Cross chapter for use by the army hospitals on the front lines, according to Mrs. A.E. Stevens, chairman of the work, which was discontinued recently as supplies of dressings had reached adequate levels to meet army requirements. Mrs. Stevens emphasized that the program suspension applied only to the army surgical dressings project, adding that dressings for navy and local hospital use would be produced in many communities.
Mrs. Stevens recently received a V-mail letter written by an N.C.O. In charge of the surgical section of the hospital in the Philippines, thanking her for sponges made by the volunteer workers.
50 years ago
For the week ending
July 25, 1970
Former Bend physician reminisces about early days
Dr. George V. Vandevert, 81, is in Central Oregon from Oakland, Calif., for the 61st anniversary “reunion” of the Bend High School class of 1909. As usual, he is the only member attending.
At graduation exercises six decades and one year ago, three diplomas were presented. But Dr. Vandevert was the only graduate who had attended schools in the local area since the first grade.
Other members of the class were Dorothy Schoolcraft, whose parents lived on the Tumalo Project, and Pearl Hightower, who transferred from Cedro Wooley, Wash. Both girls attended Bend High School their junior and senior years.
The high school, which accommodated all 12 grades, was a six-room, two-story frame building located where the Deschutes County Courthouse Annex now stands.
Dr. Vandevert also made a sentimental journey to the site of the first grade school he attended. The Sunriver Lodge now covers almost the exact spot. School was a “sometimes thing” for the Vandevert children and their neighbors on Deschutes River homesteads in those early days. They drove a mule hitched to a buckboard to get to school, which was in session some years only three to five months, in the spring and summer. In winter, snow made it too difficult for youngsters to travel the distance.
The one-room Big Meadow school at the Sunriver location was established in 1894, Dr. Vandevert said, with a dozen pupils. The largest enrollment was 16. Several of the families whose children attended moved away, and the school was later moved.
Dr. Vandevert attended the first grade there. Then for several years he and several of his brothers and sisters attended their own school, on the Vandevert Ranch. Claude Vandevert, seventh of eight children, lives on the ranch. He was born at Powell Butte in 1892, the same year that the father, William P. Vandevert, filed on the homestead three miles south of Sunriver.
Other surviving siblings are Miss Mittye Vandevert, Bend, eldest of the family, and Dr. Arthur Vandevert, the youngest, in Indiana. Between Mittye and Claude were William, Maude, Dr. John Clinton, George and Grace.
After George finished grammar school at the ranch, the family moved to Bend. Mittye was educated in New York, where she made her home a number of years with an aunt.
Dr. Vandevert, still a practicing physician in Oakland, was graduated from Willamette University in 1914 and from the University of Oregon Medical School in 1921. He practiced medicine in Bend seven years before moving to California.
“The Deschutes country has changed,” he commented, “but not as much proportionately as the world has changed.”
Nowhere is the change more evident than in the field of medicine, he said.
“The age of specialization is wonderful from the standpoint of services,” he remarked. “But the relationship between patient and doctor is much more impersonal than it used to be. That’s one of the costs of progress.”
After his stay here, he plans to visit his youngest son, George Jr., a stock broker in Hillsboro, and his middle son, Alan, an attorney for the Weyerhaeuser Company in Tacoma, Wash. His eldest son, Vincent, is general manager of the Central Valley Hospital Association in Fresno, Calif.
25 years ago
For the week ending
July 25, 1995
Gray Butte soil yields bounty
The most the soil of Gray Butte yields now is a few mouths full of Idaho fescue for the cattle grazing there. But once, maybe 33 million years ago, that area north of Smith Rock on the Crooked River National Grassland was a lush, swampy forest, even a jungle. Broad-leafed trees thrived in a climate more like that of central Florida than the extremes of Central Oregon.
Now that land is again yielding a bounty. This time it is a plant fossil record that a team of paleobotanists and geologists who are digging there say may be unparalleled in the world.
The significance of the site is that it is providing a nearly unbroken “stratigraphic sequence,” a deposit of fossils from older to newer, that fills in a period missing in fossil records elsewhere.
That period was sometime between 32 million and 35 million years ago when climatic change of global proportions made some species of plants and animals extinct, created the polar ice caps and changed the face of the land.
Elsewhere the plant fossil record largely straddles that period, with gaps during the one million years the climatic change is thought to have taken place, according to Steve Manchester, a paleobotanist from the University of Florida.
“Central Oregon happens to be blessed with some of the best examples of that,” said Gary Smith, a University of New Mexico geologist who is working with Manchester.
When and how quickly the climate changed are two things the researchers want to know. Their findings could also help climatologists figure out why it changed.
What they have found is a line of stratified sedimentary rock and lava that has been tipped on its edge and now cuts through several points on the mountain.
It forms kind of a sandstone timeline that enables the scientists to see a million years in a few mile’s walk. At one end are the earliest fossils that show a subtropical climate. At the other end the fossils include more maples, alders and other temperate forest plants that indicate a climate closer to the present.
The discovery of this rock formation was made by Melvin Ashwill, a retired music teacher and amateur paleobotanist from Madras. Over the past 20 years, Ashwill said he has spent countless hours tramping through those hills searching for fossils.
Years ago he had befriended Manchester and Smith, both of whom once studied at Oregon State University. Manchester even named an extinct plant he first documented in John Day fossil bed formation after Ashwill.
Through their correspondence, Manchester became intrigued with the site. A year ago, he and Smith applied for and received a $75,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to study the area.
William McIntosh, an expert on rock dating, is also working on the project. The scientists are quick to credit Ashwill for the find. “It’s likely that we wouldn’t be here working on this unique strata without his work,” Manchester said.
By correlating their findings at Gray Butte with those of other paleobotanists, the team hopes to be able to confirm the age and the length of the earth’s rapid cooling period.
After the field work at Gray Butte wraps up in August, the researchers will write up their findings and present them at meetings and in professional journals over the next two years.
Headlines
