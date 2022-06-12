100 Years Ago
For the week ending
June 11, 1922
$25,000 theater will be built in Bend soon
With the purchase of a 50-foot frontage on the west side of Wall street between Oregon and Greenwood at a consideration said to be in the neighborhood of $4,500, D.T. Carmody this afternoon announced plans for the construction of a moving picture theater cost of which will approximate $25,000. Work on the building will begin immediately, Carmody said. Plans for the new structure are already being drawn, providing a seating capacity of 700. Brick will probably be used in construction.
The site was purchased from Mrs. M.G. Coe and J.M. Lawrence, a 25-foot frontage being secured from each. The deal was handled by Innes & Davidson.
Carmody plans to have the theater, which will be completed by September 1, of the most modern type, of the most approved fireproof construction throughout. The contract is to be let within a short time.
Juniper berry value is seen
Possibility that the juniper berry, hitherto finding its only use in Central oregon as winter food for birds, may become of commercial value, is seen in a request received by the Bend Commercial club from the W.J. Bush Citrus Products Co. at National City, Cal., for 250 pounds of berries to be used in a test distillation of juniper oil. Action on the request was taken by the club directors at their weekly meeting today, with the result that the Bend Boy Scouts have been asked to fill the order during the vacation months. Juniper oil is an expensive product, now being imported largely from Bavaria. It finds its chief use in medicine.
Goat presented to firemen as mascot
The Bend fire department now has a mascot. It is a pretty little brown goat, presented by Richard Herold, proprietor of the local goat dairy. The animal spends his days tethered to a tree on the department lawn, and his nights in a box at the corner of the building.
Work resumed on Wiest home
Completion of the large stone house on East Third street, which has stood unfinished for seven years, was begun yesterday by the owner, L.D. Wiest, original owner of Wiestoria, the addition of which the residence planned as one of the most elaborate, and situated on one of the most attractive building sites in Bend, was to be the center. Wiest began construction in 1914. The walls of the 10-room house, built of tuff stone from the quarry on the Shevlin-Hixon holdings, were erected and the roof and concrete basement completed.
Construction was held up on account of the failure to arrive of the heating plant. Then war conditions came, and because of the increased cost of materials, Wiest decided to delay completing the house. Weist stated today that he would move his family into the completed house in September. He will have personal supervision of the work.
The house is situated well back from Third street, on a large grassy plot of ground which attractively sets off the dimensions of the building.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
June 11, 1947
9-Hole Tourney Planned At Club
A nine-hole mixed foursome tournament will be played at the Bend Golf Club Sunday afternoon, it was announced today by club officers.
The tournament will provide for optional partners, with the exception that husbands and wives are not eligible to be partners. Combined scores of men and women partners will be used, less handicaps.
A.H. Marshall is in charge of the tournament. A potluck supper is to be served following the afternoon’s play.
Children warned boom not safe
Officials of the Bend Stampede and River Pageant association today issued a warning that the pageant boom, now in place in the Deschutes and reaching downstream nearly a quarter of a mile, is “out of bounds” for children and anglers.
This warning was issued today after the pageant officials learned that children are using the boom as an angler’s “catwalk.” The boom is narrow and currents in mid-channel are dangerous, the pageant leaders cautioned.
“Parents are being warned not to permit their children to go out on the boom,” Joseph G. Mack, association president, said, adding that the association will not be responsible for any accidents on the river.
Approach to the boom is over private property and persons going on the floating timber will be trespassing, the pageant officials said.
In preparation for the pageant, on the night of Saturday, July 5, the boom has been put in shipshape. Foundations for the floats were being assembled today in Pageant park. Work on the arch will get under way next week.
Paving crews resume work
Street paving work by city crews has been resumed following nearly two weeks of interruption by cold weather and rain. The men are working on West Second street north of Portland avenue today.
Sleeper and Keyes, who have the excavation and curb contract for a large number of streets, are making steady progress on their jobs. At present work is being concentrated on Columbia street and Florida and Roosevelt avenues to get these streets ready for contract paving by Babler Brothers of Redmond.
Bend stores note rush for sugar
Bend was not much different than the rest of the nation as ration-free sugar sales started this morning for the first time in five years.
Housewives started a heavy run on grocery stores’ sugar stocks early this morning and by noon some stores had only small packages of sugar left and other stores had applied voluntary limits on purchases.
Actually the “sugar rush” got under way in a small way yesterday afternoon when numerous people cashed in the last of their ration stamps.
Local grocers agreed that any shortage of sugar that might develop in the next few days would be purely temporary and largely one of distribution. They said refineries and warehouses had large backlogs of sugar and that this would move into retail channels as it was needed.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
June 18, 1972
Red cross expands swimming program
REDMOND — A “water baby” class and a swim team have been added to the Red Cross swimming program at the Redmond swimming pool, announces Mrs. Paul McCormick, Redmond area chairman.
Cyd Shoemaker, Bend, a ten-year veteran of competitive swimming, will coach the swim team. The semi-private lessons for infants through three years old will be conducted June 19 through July 7 by Mrs. Jerry Jewett and Mrs. Sue Moyer.
An organizational meeting of parents and swimmers interested in joining the Redmond swim team will be held at the municipal pool. Registration of prospective competitors from five to 18 took place last weekend at the junior high school.
Beginning June 19, there also will be classes for beginners and water safety aides. A full schedule of Red Cross lessons for beginners, advanced beginners, intermediates and junior and senior life saving will start July 10.
The water baby classes will be limited to 12 persons per group. Mothers will teach their own children under guidance of the instructors. The class will run from noon until 12:30 p.m. Scholarships donated by the Jaycees, Kiwanis and Soroptimist members were used to train new instructors: Pam Fraley, Laurie Carl and Kay Frizzell. Cyd Shoemaker and Diane McClain were recipients of partial scholarships from the Rotary Club.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
June 11, 1997
Nesting in the Northeast
When Lava Ridge Elementary School opened three years ago, not many students could walk to class from 10- to 25-year-old developments to the north and west. Even today, much of the land near Bend’s urban growth boundary is nothing but juniper and sagebrush.
With the school- and the sewer, streets and sidewalks it brought- the area northeast of the Bend city limits is sprouting subdivisions right and left. After Wishing Well blazed the trail about three years ago. North Ridge, Majestic and Boulder Ridge are going up on Morningstar Drive south of the school. Canal View has bigger, more expensive homes on the east side of Northeast 18th Street heading north toward the school. Just to the west of Lava Ridge, Phoenix Park is rising from the dust.
“Growth will occur any place with bare land and the public facilities,” said George Reed, director of the Deschutes County Community Development Department. “The sewer was extended for the school. Community water has been out there for years.”
With a traffic signal at Highway 97 and Cooley Road to the northeast and 18th punched through from Empire Boulevard, the last part of the equation was solved. Unfortunately, much of the area is zoned for half-acre residential lots. Existing homeowners didn’t like the idea of urban-density (6,000-square-foot lots) spoiling their semi rural atmosphere.
Morningstar via 18th offered a safer alternative to the snaking Boyd Acres Road, but it quickly became a collector street- and a canyon of backyard fences from the new subdivision. “A lot of people said to growth, ‘Over my dead body,’” Read said. “The fact is the county board has been approving zone changes.
“The question is: Are we doing it right or can we do it better? The people then said, ‘We’d like all these ideas (traditional neighborhoods with sidewalks and standard-width streets) if you can make developers do it.’”
“Developers want some certainty of approval, if there’s going to be a tradeoff for certain standards that we want.”Another problem is integrating existing 3-, 5- and 7-acre lots (with or without homes) into the grand scheme to make neighborhoods, Read said.
Lava Ridge was built to hold 625 students. This year the school has 594, said John Rexford, Bend-LaPine auxiliary services director.
Next fall the district projects Lava Ridge will be four short of capacity- and then keep growing.
“We knew the northeast would be growing faster than the rest of Bend,” Rexford said. The area’s enrollment increased by more than 10 percent, compared to 3.8 percent for the rest of the city’s schools.
Lava Ridge’s growth will slow down next year and a proposed bond measure for an elementary school on the west side and other schools elsewhere (including a northeast middle school) should keep classrooms from bursting at the seams.
