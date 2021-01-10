Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from the archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum
100 Years Ago
For the week ending
Jan. 9, 1921
Crowd enjoys fistic battle
The crowd which gathered at the Metropolitan Saturday to hear the results of the California-Ohio State game, which terminated 28 to 0 in favor of the westerners, enjoyed an unexpected entertainment in the impromptu bout staged between Speck Wood and Del Lo Vigne. Thirty-five minutes of fighting terminated when Chief of Police Nixon entered the billiard room and placed the two combatants under arrest on a charge of breaking the peace. The chief contributed when a collection was taken to provide bail. Woods pleaded guilty in police court this morning and paid a $10 fine, and $10 of La Vigne's bail was forfeited.
Spectators declared that the bout was the best ever staged in Bend. Gloves were barred and fists bared, and there was only one round. La Vigne's face was badly cut up and woods had a smashed ear and a dislocated finger when Chief Nixon called time. Woods had a verdict of the crowd as the better boxer, but La Vigne was acclaimed in the lead for rough-and-tumble scrapping. During their brief residence in jail the two shook hands and declared the hatched officially buried.
Two members of the Bend boxing commission were present during the encounter, but agreed that the affair was outside their jurisdiction. Another interested onlooker was Mayor-elect Gibson, who entered the room a few minutes before Chief Nixon put in an appearance.
Use vacation time to purify schools
When the city school reopened this morning after the Christmas vacation, it was with all precautions taken against the spread of contagious or infectious disease. During the vacation the rooms were scrubbed with antiseptics and thoroughly fumigated.
Use of Bend product goal
Action to further the movement to use Bend-made bread in Bend homes constituted the only business transacted by the Commercial club at its weekly meeting at the Pilot Butte Inn this noon. Discussion on the question came to a head when a motion by F. Dement, recommending the appointment of a committee consisting of C. H. Smith and Secretary L. Antles, carried without a dissenting vote.
The committee will interview the grocers of Bend and endeavor to secure their pledges to handle Bend bread to the exclusion of the Portland-made loaf.
D.T. Carmody, J.A. Eastes, J. Edward Larson and Mr. Smith favored creating a more general demand for the local product and N.H. Gilbert pointed out the fact that the Bend bakeries are not merely producers, but compete with grocers her in retailing bread. It was suggested by W. G. Coombs that the bakeries might be induced to eliminate this feature of their business. W.C. Birdsall, manager of the Pilot Butte Inn, said that only Bend bread is served in the hotel.
Girls to have football team
The girls are about to organize a football team and "Swede" Norcott has been mentioned as a possible coach. When interviewed on the subject, he said if he undertook to coach them they would not lose a game, owing to the fact that they probably will not play. So much for his ability as a coach. The lineup is as follows:
Gladys Sather (captain), fullback; Dorothy Dodds, right half; Mary Elizabeth King, left half; Alice Stockmon, quarter; Belle Sexton, center; Marion Sather, right end; Marjorie Baird, left end; Myrtle Rice, right tackle; Barbara Loehr, left tackle; Louise Inabnit, right guard; Margaret Inabnit, left guard; Jerold Hicks, assistant "sub" water carrier; Vincent Clarno, mascot.
They are looking for games with any 15-pound team, or with one of not over 20-pounds. Anyone wishing to engage a game please see Business Manager Dee McRoberts.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
Jan. 9, 1946
Prineville boy on polio poster
A sturdy 5-year-old boy, Donald Anderson of Prineville, Ore., soon will be in New York City to symbolize all children who have suffered from infantile paralysis and through public support, have been able to make recoveries.
Little Donald is undergoing checkups in Portland before flying east with his mother, Mrs Edward S. Anderson, at the request of the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis. His picture is on two posters of the 1946 march of dimes campaign, one taken two years ago when he was unable to walk and another taken as he appears today. The lad is quite oblivious to the fuss being made over him or of the prominent part he is playing in the 1946 campaign. He will make several public appearances between next Monday and Jan. 31.
Donald was stricken with the disease in September, 1943, and recovered after treatment at Doernbecher hospital and Shriners hospital in Portland. Funds for treatment were provided by Crook county chapter of the march of dimes.
Although happy to walk again, little Donald seemed more interested in a comic book he clutched in one hand.
Seven Boy Scouts award winners
Progress being made by the members of Boy Scout troop 23 was attested yesterday by awards made to seven boys attending the weekly luncheon of the Kiwanis club, sponsor of the troop. Cecil Goodfellow, scoutmaster, presented merit badges in personal health to Wayne Tilse, Paul Mowery, Joe Dysart and Bill Moore, who received badges in both personal health and home repairs.
Jack symons received badges recognizing his work in camping, pioneering and reading and was revised to the life rank in scouting with six more badges, for path finding, rowing and safety, fingerprinting, firemanship and civics to his credit.
Star rank was conferred upon Fred Goodfellow, Joe Dysart and Larry Standifer. Announcement was made of the Fremont district meeting, which will be held at the Pine tavern Monday evening.
Seed producers to meet Jan. 15 for 1946 session
In recognition of Central Oregon as a seed producing area, directors of the Oregon Seed Growers league,1946 annual convention of which will be held in Portland on Jan. 15 and 16, more than half a dozen midstate men have been placed on committees, it has been learned here. At least 300 growers from all parts of Oregon are expected to attend the conference.
On the eve of the convention, it was pointed out here today by H.G. Smith, Deschutes county agent, that Deschutes and Crook counties this year will produce over half of the certified Netted Gem seed potatoes grown in Oregon. It was also mentioned by Smith that three interior counties, Deschutes, Klamath and Crook, considered as a unit will grow about 25 per cent of the nation's supply of alsike clover seed this year. In Deschutes county, other seed crops include hairy vetch, ladino clover, Austrian winter field peas, onions, Chewing's fescue and red clover.
HEADLINES: New "Rototiller" machine developed to speed planting — Top officials of three big unions confer on strategy for impending strikes in U.S. — Outer Mongolia independence recognized by China — Washington is believed to have had knowledge of Pearl Harbor surprise blow
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
Jan. 9, 1971
Dr. Moody chosen Bend's new mayor
Bend City Commissioners elected a new mayor at last night's meeting and heard the outgoing mayor praise them for their progress in 1970 and challenge them to meet problems in 1971.
A.E. Moody, longtime Bend resident and physician, was selected by the commission from their number as mayor for 1971. He replaces John G. Stenkamp in the office. Elected at last night's meeting to be mayor pro tem was commissioner Dick Gervais. Moody served as mayor pro tem last year.
In the annual message to the city on leaving office, Mayor Stenkamp cited highlights of the year and called 1970 "a year of progress for Bend in many ways." He cited the opening of the city's wastewater disposal plant, calling it the "beginning of one of the biggest challenges to face Bend." He noted engineering studies are underway for installation of the city's long-awaited sewer system.
Stenkamp highlighted the year by citing the development of a second off-street parking district, and the beginning of a third in the city's core area. He also noted the city's renewed interest in downtown urban renewal, new agreements for airport operation and television cable, and exploration for further city water supply as marks of the progress in 1971.
Five commissioners were given their oaths of office at last night's meeting, including newcomer, Rod Smith, who replaces George Marshall on the commission. Reinstated to the commission last night were incumbents Jack Dempsey, Dick Gervais, Preston Waller and Dr. Robert Bristol.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
Jan. 9, 1996
Celebrity whale makes big splash
NEWPORT — Hundreds of fans flocked to see Keiko, the orca whale star of the "Free Willy" movies, in his first day on public display Monday at the Oregon Coast Aquarium. "There are no plans to create stadiumlike seating around Keiko's 2-million-gallon rehabilitation tank, and backers of the 19 1/2-hour trip from Mexican amusement park are adamant that Keiko will no longer perform.
But that didn't seem to bother the whale's fans. "I think the public is ready to experience orca whales in a different way. they don't have to jump through hoops or have trainers ride on their backs. This is a more natural setting," said Dave Phillips president of the Free Willy-Keiko Foundation.
More than 400 persons lined up before the aquarium opened and then jammed into the underwater observation, area. Excited children pressed against the glass and shouted as the 7,700-pound whale glided by. One middle-aged woman appeared in awe: "Oh, he's beautiful."
After 10 years spent performing for its food in a small tank at a Mexico City amusement park, Keiko is about 2,000 pounds under weight, has a wartlike skin virus, a weakened immune system, digestive problems and bad teeth.
But aquarium officials said he was adjusting well to his new home, which is four times bigger and filled with cold, purified sea water instead of warm salinated fresh water. The pool also has an artificial reef.
Visitors voiced support for the less invasive setting. "I don't want to see him do tricks," said Lana Elmore, 47, of Newport.
"If having people view him from a window will help him get healthy, that's fine. I want freedom for him."
