100 Years Ago
For week ending
May 13, 1923
Central Oregon crowds gather at annual meet
With record crowds from all over Central Oregon in attendance, and ideal weather prevailing, the annual Central Oregon school day events were run off here today with contests including practically all phases of school activity and contests drawn from both grades and high schools. Interest centered about the outcome of the high school track meet this afternoon, in which athletes from Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook were the chief competitors, although contestants from Mitchell and from the Harney county schools were also entered.
Redmond early took the lead, and crowded grandstands and bleachers, and autoists whose cars filled every available bit of parking space, saw the local athletes with 41 points to their credit against 13 amassed by Bend, the nearest competitor, after 10 of the 14 events had been finished. Total points for the meet, including the relay are 122.
These same 10 events saw the smashing of three Central Oregon records.
Rodents cause washout
A break in the Central Oregon canal last night near the Ten Bar ranch called out all the farmers in the neighborhood and 15 teams were worked throughout the night before the damage could be repaired. During the long period that the canal has been without water due to construction of the new main flume south of Bend, sage rats had weakened the earthen canal walls by extensive burrowing.
Similar trouble is expected at other points along the line and C.O.I. district officials fear that because of such delays, the large amount of water which is being soaked up by the parched earth in the main ditch, that water may not reach Powell Butte before next week.
Flames sweep Sisters; loss reaches $25,000
Property was destroyed to an estimated value of $25,000 when fire of unknown origin broke out in an untenanted garage building at sisters and wiped out an entire block in the center of the town late Friday afternoon.
Ten business and residence buildings were burned to the ground within 15 minutes after the first alarm, so fast did the flames spread through the wooden structures.
Water to fight the fire was carried 200 yards from an irrigation ditch by eight or 10 men- all that remained in town at the time because of attendance at the track meet at Redmond. Their efforts were confined to saving adjacent property.
Directly in the path of the racing blaze was Mrs. M.A. Olson, restaurant owner, who was confined to her bed by illness. She was saved from the imminent danger of a terrible death by the return of her son, J.O. Cobb, from a short automobile trip just after the alarm.
Cobb, a giant man well over six feet in height, easily assisted his mother across the street to the Hotel Gist, and ran back to the restaurant building. He salvaged a phonograph and returned for a sewing machine. By that time the fire had reached the structure and Cobb’s hat and coat caught fire and were discarded within the building. His hair was singed, but he was not otherwise injured.
At the time of the fire, Mrs. Aitken was alone in the drug store and post office. She was able to save all mail and postoffice records and superintend the removal of several hundred dollars’ worth of merchandise. The smoke could be clearly seen for a distance of 20 miles and was thought by many to be a forest fire.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
May 13, 1948
Nursery receives first seedlings
Seeding of ponderosa pines at the Bend pine nursery was started this morning about eight acres to be planted in the next few days.
Pine seeds and a seeder from the Wind River nursery on the Columbia national forest are being used. The seed rows are in groups of eight, six inches apart. An overhead pipe sprinkling system has been installed to water the ground. Water is piped from the Swalley canal and pumped into the sprinkling system.
The nursery is located on the former Grover Caldwell place three miles northeast of Bend on the Butler road.
The eight-acre seed plot now being planted will yield about two and a half million two-year-old trees for setting out in cut over pine areas.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
May 13, 1973
Gasoline shortage hits Central Oregon dealers
A gasoline shortage-predicted for months has reached Central Oregon. Two independent stations have closed. Chevron dealers and Standard stations have been limited to the same amount of gasoline they purchased last year. Mobile, Union, Arco and Standard bulk dealers have been instructed not to take any large new accounts. Rationing apparently is on the way for Texaco and Phillips dealers.
Most of Central Oregon’s independent gasoline dealers said earlier this week the gas shortage hadn’t affected their supplies. But the executive director of the Oregon Gasoline Dealers Association told The Bulletin it won’t be long before it does.
“There’s not much question in my mind that these people will be out of business,” Wayne Bowlby of OGDA said, speaking of the independent dealers. “I think over there in Central Oregon some of those independents have asked for this. Some of them haven’t been too smart.”
Bowlby explained that some Central Oregon independents were lower than the major stations in surplus gas from major oil companies at lower prices than major dealers pay. Therefore the independents sell up competing against their own product he said.
“The major oil companies have created a monster and they’re trying to find a way to chop its head off,” Bowlby said, indicating why he figures independent stations will begin disappearing this summer.
Bend’s Petrol Stops station ran out of regular gas yesterday morning and closed at 8 a.m. Two Hancock stations in Redmond also have been affected seriously. One closed last month and another shortened its hours.
Other Central Oregon independent dealers say they aren’t suffering a gas shortage at present and that they expect to have adequate supplies this summer. Prices, rather than supplies, seem to be foremost on their minds.
Bowlby said the gasoline shortage isn’t as real as the major oil companies would have everyone think. He said more than half of the nation’s oil refineries were operating below capacity last week because of shutdowns for maintenance and repairs. He also noted that several of the major oil companies still are offering gifts to lure customers to their stations.
“This whole thing is just a big hoax,” Bowlby said. “It’s the biggest hoax of the twentieth century. If the product is really this scarce, why should they be giving stuff away for people to buy their product? “
25 Years Ago
For the week ending May 13, 1998
Osprey’s new home sits well
Hershel Grigsby looked up. He shuddered at the telltale jumble of limbs perched at the top of a power pole carrying 12,470 volts of juice.
A pair of osprey, the female with a necklace of dark streaking, flew to the top of the Pacific Power pole nearly 45 feet high. Ignoring the roar of Bend Parkway and Division Street traffic, the raptors were creating their nest, stick by stick.
An unfettered view of the Deschutes River opened to the west, tempting the hunters with a handy place to fish. But sizzled osprey and power outages were bound to happen, said Grigsby, Pacific Power’s operations manager.
A former Montanan familiar with osprey nest-building habits high in trees and poles, Grigsby knew what to do before the osprey settled down to serious nesting.
He and a few other Pacific Power workers spotted the nest on a Sunday last month. The next morning electrical crews tore out the nest and replaced it with a roughly 4-foot square platform, 8 feet above the lines.
Crews worked next to live power lines so customers; wouldn’t lose electricity during the move. And they dressed up the new place with limbs from the old nest to make it more alluring.
People driving the parkway can glance west when they near north Division Street and Highway 97 ramp. Or better yet, spot the nest with binoculars from below. Osprey nest in many Western states have been moved from the hazardous cross-arms of power poles to platforms.
“It doesn’t take much encouragement to make them come back,” said Grigsby.
Osprey nest along the Deschutes River and in the Cascades Lakes area of Central Oregon. If they can’t find suitable trees, they’ll turn to power poles. Young will hatch toward the end of this month.
‘Fort Bend’ Changes sought
It is a quintessential view of Bend’s Mirror Pond, reflecting the mountains beyond. But since a $2 million urban renewal project ironically called the Riverfront Connection was finished five years ago, visitors who enter the riverfront area through a breezeway from downtown Bend have been robbed of that sight.
Instead, they see a plaza that was designed as a perch from which to view the surroundings, but one that actually blocks the view of river and mountains from pedestrians entering the plaza through the breezeway between downtown buildings.
Some critics have derided that tall promontory- a viewpoint that actually blocks the view- as “Fort Bend,” or worse.
“it’s universally hated,” said a former mayor, Allan Bruckner, who has pledged $1,000 of his own money and committed to raising $10,000 toward an effort to fix the problem.
Bruckner worked with a Bend Metro Park and Recreation District planner, John Simpson, to come up with a design for a “Mirror Pond courtyard” that would gently slope down to Drake Park and the pond, removing the circular promontory.
No commitments were made, but as Mayor Bob Woodward said, “We have talked about this for some time.” No one had a firm estimate of what the riverfront revisions would cost. But Bruckner suggested it could be as little as $50,000 or $75,000- a small portion of $12 million to $20 million expected to be available in urban renewal funds over the next 15 years.
Councilor Suzanne Johannsen said, “We didn’t get what we thought we were getting.” Johannsen said the council discussions have focused on something less elaborate than Bruckner’s proposal, perhaps removing the wall and creating steps down to the park.
