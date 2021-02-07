Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from the achieved copies of The Bend Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum.
100 Years Ago
For the week ending
Feb. 5, 1921
Famous hound lives, obituary premature
Sportsmen and dog lovers who have grieved in silence ever since the account of the death of Bounce, famous bear hound, was published in a local paper early in December, may dry their tears. Bounce is not dead, declares the owner of the hound, W.P. Vandevert, in Bend from his ranch on the La Pine road. It isn’t a case of resurrection; Bounce never died, Mr. Vandevert says.
A supposedly cancerous growth in the mouth prevented the dog from eating, and Mr. Vandevert sent in to Bend for some chloroform. That was Bounce’s nearest approach to death. Before using the anesthetic, Mr. Vandevert decided to try forced feeding. It worked, the tumor dried up, the chloroform was put on the shelf, and now Bounce is looking for more bears to conquer.
Six year old makes long journey alone
A seasoned traveler arrived in Bend last night in the person of six-year-old Leonard Adcock, who made the trip alone from his home in Ranger, Texas. The youngster left Ranger last Wednesday night, coming by way of Denver, Salt Lake and Ogden, arriving at The Dalles Tuesday morning, leaving in the afternoon for Bend.
He was met at the station here by his uncle, E.C. Eberly of the Fair store, with whom he will make his home.
New boilers placed at Shevlin plant
The last boiler of five being installed at the Shevlin-Hixon plant was hoisted into place this morning and work has commence bricking in the ovens. It is expected that the new boilers will be ready for use in 20 days.
Changes made at mill plant
The Brooks-Scanlon Lumber Co. has taken advantage of the recent shutdown by making several improvements in the electrical equipment of the plant.
Noticeable among these is the changing over of the 220-volt motors, used in operating the resaws and other small machines, to 440-volt capacity, which will enable them to give better service than formerly and will also allow for the quick changing from one to another should any of the motors burn out or be put out of commission in any other way.
The work was in charge of F.E. Bechtold of the Skeen Electrical works, Portland. Electricians are also engaged in repairing all broken wiring and replacing temporary fittings with permanent ones.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
Feb. 6, 1946
All gambling in Deschutes is under ban
In a quick and unheralded move authorities last night clamped a lid on all forms of gambling in Deschutes county. Not only did the police order affect so-called men’s resorts, but all clubs and fraternal organizations with club licenses, it was reported.
Slot machines, amusement devices suspected of “payoffs” and card games were banned in the order. Revelation that the games of chance were halted came today after The Bulletin received an anonymous telephone call late yesterday from a man inquiring: “is it true that all gambling is closed in Deschutes county?”
Advised of this query today, City manager C.G. Reiter said that “everything is closed in Bend, including the clubs,” and when asked why, he added: “Because they were gambling.”
Reiter then said that chief of Police Ken C. Gulick late yesterday summoned all operators in the city to the city hall, and gave them “their orders.”
Meantime, today it was learned that Sheriff Claude L. McCauley took similar steps in the county area, halting games at Sisters and Redmond and at outside clubs. It was reported from one source that the action was prompted in the county because one devotee of cards had lost $3,500 in the past eight months from his earnings as a truck gardner.
Mrs. Goodwillie writes to Bend
City manager C.G Reiter today was in receipt of a letter from Mrs. Arthur L. Goodwillie, wife of the first mayor of Bend, enclosing a newspaper clipping of mr. Goodwillie’s recent death in Charlottesville, Va., Mrs. Goodwillie wrote that the early day mayor had often spoken of Bend and expressed the wish to revisit “his city.”
Reiter said that he planned to acknowledge the letter, and send Mrs. Goodwillie a copy of The Bulletin carrying the story of the first mayor’s death.
Homes in Bend being tagged; mystery is finally cleared
Homes of Bend were being tagged this week, but not for over parking. The tags, it appears, are being attached to garages, in some cases — not cars. They also are being found on fences, gates, clothes-line posts and back porches.
All this week the bright red tags were sources of mystery, and also sources of many rumors. New street surveys are under way, believed some residents. The neighbors must be quarantined, decided many whose premises were skipped. “Our property is being set aside as possible location for industrial sites,” said others. The extremists suspected their houses were marked because they were push-overs for sales talk, or because they were ear-marked for looting by a gang of thieves.
The more conservative thought they were on the itinerary of a Gallup reporter. Others were completely confounded and offered no explanation. “they’re red and white, probably some new-fangled Valentine,” said one.
Gradually, the secret became known. In first one section of the city and then another, an alert resident would see a strange ceremony after their garbage had been collected by a local contractor. The business recently changed hands, and the new owners were marking their customers with the assistance of the former manager.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
Feb. 6, 1971
Prefontaine Oregon’s best — Athlete of the Year
PORTLAND — Steve Prefontaine, 19-year-old sophomore distance runner from the University of Oregon, Monday night was named Oregon’s Amateur Athlete of the year at the 23rd annual Bill Hayward Banquet of Champions in Portland.
Prefontaine, who a year ago as a freshman won the NCAA three-mile run, won the NCAA cross-country championship last fall. He is a native of Coos Bay.
Prefontaine succeeds Jess Lewis, Oregon State wrestler, who won the award last year and also was one of nine finalists this year.
Warm Springs project started
Work has started on the new $4.3 million Kah-nee-ta lodge and convention center to be located 1 mile east of the present Kah-nee-ta resort. The project will be completed by summer of 1972. Breaking ground in ceremonies recently were Grant Waheneka, chairman of the tribal council, and Ed Manion, manager of the resort.
HEADLINES: Apollo 14 speeding on course; defects threaten moon landing — Soviets claim South Vietnamese invading Laos — Ground hog takes peak scampers back into hole — Oregon unemployment reaches 10-year high
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
Feb. 6, 1996
Dry Canyon plans take shape
REDMOND — The people have spoken, the designer has listened, and now it’s just a matter of time — and money, of course — before a plan is developed for a community park in the central Dry Canyon.
“I think we’ve finally come around to where it’s acceptable to start planning and dreaming for this community park,” said Canyon Development Committee member Carrie Caramella. “It’s going to be really exciting for Redmond.”
Caramella and a group of about 14 others were on hand this past week for a meeting with park plan designer Hal Beighley, who drew up the original canyon plans. Beighley took comments from a public forum in which residents gave suggestions for the park.
Caramella said Beighley should be back with a working plan in about a month. He will coordinate his plan with another plan for a 10-foot-wide paved bike path that is also in the works for the canyon. From there, the plan will be circulated around for more public comment before a final plan is drawn up, Caramella said.
“He’s going to get it into detail enough so that local organizations can say this is what they want and this is how it’s going to look,” Caramella said.
Whatever Beighley comes up with, the park, which is to be located in the same general area as Sam Johnson Park, will focus on mixed and multi-use areas. For instance, rather than ball fields, the park would have open space that can be used as ball fields, Caramella said. “We’d like to have a place for everyone to go,” she said. “But we are still in the dreaming stage.”
Already, the Kiwanis have expressed interest in building a covered picnic area or pavilion. Camramella and others hope the park plans will inspire other groups to take on similar projects.
Once the plan is ready, she said it will also be easier to get state and federal grants to fund the park development.
“One obstacle is just getting more people involved,” Caramella said. “It’s still going to take a real community effort to get what we want in there.
Although little has happened the way of development so far, the city has steadily been acquiring land in the north end. It purchased about 58 acres from St. Thomas Catholic Church in 1994 and another 26 acres from private residents last year.
Nations eyes Oregon’s Vote-By-Mail
Oregon’s trail-blazing vote-by-mail special election for the U.S. Senate was the envy of elections officials struggling to hold down costs and boost voter turnouts.
“When you see results of a special election in the middle of winter at 60 percent, how can you be against that?” Minnesota Deputy Secretary of State Elaine Voss said Wednesday. “We have a special election next Tuesday, and we know our turnout will be very low, especially with our weather situation the way it is.”
“I suspect this is the opening of the door,” Montana Secretary of state Mike Cooney said. “Barring some unforeseen problems that call into question the integrity of the process, I suspect this will be examined very closely and possibly expanded into other states.”
The 65.8 percent turnout in Tuesday’s election of Democrat Ron Wyden to fill the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Bob Packwood was a record for a special election in Oregon. The state figured it saved $500,000 from the normal $1 million cost of holding an election by eliminating polling places.
“The process works and it works with extremely high efficiency and integrity,” said Oregon Elections Director Colleen Sealock.
But some observers warned of the potential pitfalls inherent in allowing people to vote at their kitchen tables.
Mail balloting allows manipulation of people’s votes, because they aren’t alone in booths, said Curtis Gans, director of the Committee for the Study of the American Electorate. Voters who mail their ballots in early run the chance of missing late-breaking news that could change their minds.
“You are looking at a procedural quick fix when you are ignoring the deeper issues propelling the turnout downward, ranging from education, to values, to misaligned parties to negative campaigning,” Gans said.
He also noted that Tuesday’s turnout fell behind the 1990 midterm election turnout of 75 percent, which was done in the traditional manner.
“My guess is that for local elections, off-cycle, it will get some more use because it’s cheaper,” Gans said. “I think the spread to major elections will be very slow.”
