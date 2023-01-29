100 Years Ago
For the week ending Feb. 4, 1923
May Call Vote To Eliminate Trial By Jury
A proposed amendment to the city charter to eliminate jury trials in the municipal court will be submitted to the people of Bend at an election to be called here some time this month. It was agreed last night at an informal meeting of the city council in City Recorder Louis Bennett’s office in the courthouse building.
Not only would this elimination of juries save time, it was explained, but it would also save the city and the individual citizens a great deal of trouble and expense.
The defendant appearing in municipal court under the new amendment would still have the right of appeal to a higher court, and possibly a jury trial there, it was urged in defense of the proposed change in the charter.
To Transport Old Burner To New Mill Site
Moving a steel and brick burner more than 100 feet high and 35 feet in diameter a distance of three-quarters of a mile is the task being started by the Brooks-Scanlon Lumber Co. The burner, the first constructed by the company here, is to be used at the new sawmill plant now under construction, which will be in operation the middle of next summer.
The burner is not to be moved in one piece, however. The brick lining is first being removed, this work being done by men engaged directly by the lumber company, while the steel shell will be taken down by the Portland Boiler Works, transported piecemeal to the new site, and rerolled to allow for a considerable increase in size. When reerected, the burner will be 40 feet in diameter and 120 feet high, the change involving the use of a considerable quantity of new brick and steel.
Woman Bruises Hand In Washing Machine
Mrs. T. J. Sanders, 236 Saginaw avenue, suffered painful bruises and cuts on her left hand when it was caught in the rollers of a washing machine while she was wringing clothes Tuesday afternoon. Had it not been for the safety button at the top of the washing machine, which she immediately pressed at the time of the accident, and which loosened the rollers and stopped the machine, her hand would have been crushed completely, Mrs. Sanders said.
Bend Police To Have Car
Bend’s police force is to have a car, the city council agreed. The purchase of an automobile would mean more police efficiency and a saving of money in the long run for Bend. The police often get two and three calls from widely separated points in the city at the same time, with the result that one or two citizens have to suffer a delay, perhaps a serious one, before the officer can possibly get on the job while on foot. : Quicker and better service would be given by the police had they a car,” concluded Oscar Carlson.
In supporting the proposed purchase of an automobile, Mayor R.H. Fox reminded the councilmen that the city had grown so fast that a quicker and less tiresome method of police work than waling had become absolutely essential if the city wanted 100 per cent police efficiency.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending Feb. 4, 1948
Brownout Urged In Central Oregon To Save Power
With prospects dim for any quick relief in the fuel problem which has cut Central oregon’s power supply, all electricity users in the area were urged today by Pacific Power & Light company to conserve electricity.
Householders were urged to watch use of ranges, water heaters, auxiliary space heaters and lights, and commercial establishments were asked to eliminate sign and and window lighting to the fullest extent possible, in a limited “brownout.” Arrangements have been made by the company for extra trucks to haul mill slab from Sisters and Prineville. The slab is hogged at the Bend mills and added to the supply for power generation.
Snow and ice in the fuel continue to reduce steam production and even with all emergency fuel sources being tapped, the situation will remain critical for some time. Parts of Bend last night were without power for about 20 minutes, due to the overload. Madras likewise suffered in the early night, with the high school gymnasium in the blackout area while a basketball game was in progress.
Mayfield Pond Skating Is Good
Some of the best skating ice this area has had for many years is available at the Mayfield pond in the Alfalfa district, according to Myron H. Symons.
The Pond, which is reached by way of the Central oregon highway and Alfalfa road, is about 10 acres in size, Symons said, and has a glass-like surface of ice. A turnoff has been marked on the Alfalfa road nine miles from Bend.
Deschutes Agriculture Held Injured by Loss of Water
Irrigation water losses and wastes are of major importance to Deschutes county agriculture, according to members of the county land use committee which met at the county agent’s office, Redmond, last Friday. Olaf Anderson, member of the committee, said “Water resources are considered by most authorities to be the most valuable remaining natural resource of the west.” In view of this fact, accepted by the committee, it was again recommended that the losses and waste of irrigation water be stopped or reduced by an amount consistent with cost and the water be put to beneficial use.
Recommendations of the committee made last year to the county planning and outlook conference relative to irrigation water loss studies were re-emphasized at this year’s committee meeting. Problems recommended for study or action included stopping reservoir water losses or locating new storage, coordination of water use from reservoirs so that first use would come from reservoirs with greatest loss, reducing water losses from the river channel, if practical; developing storage for districts at present having no storage to hold present water not being used.
Members of the committee pointed out a large acreage of new land could be brought under irrigation if present water losses and wastes could be materially reduced.
Sisters Chamber Signs Up Forty
Forty members have already signed up for the newly-organized Sisters chamber of commerce, it was reported today by temporary officers, and a number of others are expected to join at the next meeting.
The new chamber of commerce will embrace the entire recreation area in the Cascade and Metolius areas. Incorporation proceedings are under way and permanent officers are to be chosen February. The new group according to members, is determined to show the people of Oregon the possibilities for business, recreation and home founding in the Sisters area. Work has proceeded for nearly a year in an effort to form a chamber.
50 Years AgoFor the week ending Feb. 4, 1973
Flu virus remains active across Central Oregon
640 Central Oregonians were down with the flu last week, according to figures obtained today from county health departments. The number of reported cases nearly doubled the figure from the week before: 389.
The actual number of cases probably is much higher. Tabulations made by health departments only cover reported cases of those who seek a doctor’s treatment.
Nationwide, a survey of 122 major cities showed deaths for the week ending Jan. 20 to be 908 — 328 more fatalities than would be expected during a nonepidemic period.) There were no flu-related deaths in Central Oregon).
The survey, done by the Center for Disease Control in Atlanta, Ga., said the Pacific coast remains the hardest hit by flu. The epidemic has eased in the rest of the country. Deschutes County had 233 cases reported last week. Hiltje Hubbard, county. supervising health nurse, said “I think we may have reached our peak, but we can’t really tell.” There were 70 reported cases the week before.
Bend school officials reported less absenteeism this morning, although the rate in most schools is still above normal.
Crook County’s number of flu cases increased from an already high of 306 to 368. Jefferson County reported 39 cases last week, up from 13 the week before.
Jefferson health officials expect more cases this week, they said, because “It hasn’t even hit the Madras schools yet.”
Study begins on repair of Cascade Junior High
“We didn’t condemn it, we just told them they couldn’t use it,” State Fire Marshal Jim Kay said this morning of the south wall fire escape at Cascade Junior High’s gym.
Charles Topping, a Bend engineer, was also at the gym this morning to begin the study authorized this week to determine the feasibility of remodeling.
The rickety staircase does not meet fire standards, Kay said, in several respects. It is constructed of. combustible material, it is too narrow and wood is rotting out in some of the risers. Windows under the fire escape should be sealed off.
As a result of the dangerous fire escape, students at the junior high cannot use the south side balcony at the gym. A new fire escape, made of steel, will cost $5,750 to build.
The building was built during World War 1 as a community club for returning veterans. It was built a few years before fire codes prohibited wooden fire escapes, Bend Fire Marshal Neil Hamilton said. Hamilton and Kay conducted a joint inspection of the fire escape before they pronounced it unsafe.
The situation was discussed at Monday’s meeting of the school board. In addition to considering replacement of the wooden fire escape, directors authorized an en engineering study to determine the feasibility of remodeling the gym.
Topping is expected to report his findings to directors at their meeting Monday. Remodeling could entail removing the stage, entryway and balconies and adding to the size of the gym floor.
25 Years AgoFor the week ending Feb. 4, 1998
Art in Public Places brings on new offering
Bend was small then, still very much a logging town. It was 1964, and a few young housewives and mothers wanted to bring some culture to the area; they wanted to expose their children to art and artists.
More than 30 years later, they’re still at it, and their latest offering will go up along side the Bend Parkway this week.
“When we first got started, there were no art galleries,” said Jody Ward, an original member of the group. “There really wasn’t anything like that.”
The small group named themselves Art Now, and they began bringing artists to town for workshops and exhibits. Within a few year, artists began coming to Bend to stay, art galleries opened in town, and the group needed a new focus.
So they teamed up with the Bend Foundation; the philanthropic arm of Brooks Resources, to bring art to public places around the city.
In 1977, they renamed themselves Art in Public Places, and the team of five women commissioned weaver Tom Curry to create a piece for the Deschutes County Courthouse. They brought the Man on the Bench (also known as “Art”) to the corner of Wall and Franklin, they commissioned the Otter in Juniper Park, and they put the cascade Landscape- that huge pile of shiny steel blocks- outside Kenwood School.
“Our goal really is to put art in public places, where a lot of people will be able to enjoy it,” said Mary Ann Ebbs.
Today, four women — Ebbs, Ward, Marlene Alexander and Sue Hollern — carry out the mission. Their task is funded, for the most part, by the Bend Foundation, with some additional money coming from the community.
This week, a 32-foot high steel sculpture, Bend/Gate, will rise up alongside the Bend Parkway. The sculpture is the 18th donation of artwork to the community by Art in Public Places, which has spent more than $530,000 on art for the community in the last 20 years.
Most of the time, the group seeks out potential spots for new art. All four women are active in the community and aware of new public projects, so they work with public agencies to determine if art will fit with the project or location. Together with the agency, the women determine the type and size a project will be.
They send out a call for artists- they try to use Northwest, artists when possible- then take proposals and award a commission to the artist they feel will create a suitable project. “We have an incredibly wonderful group of artists in the Northwest,” Ward said. “We don’t have to go to New York or Italy to get that kind of work.”
Over the years, they’ve placed art at Central OregonCommunity College, the Deschutes County Courthouse and the High Desert Museum.
The sculpture, Bend/Gate, is set to be put up at the northwest corner of the parkway’s Revere interchange Tuesday and Wednesday, weather conditions permitting.
