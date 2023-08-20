100 Years Ago
For the week ending
August 26, 1923
McGill sole owner of local pharmacy
Purchase of the interest of Charles Erskine in the Magill & Erskine drug store by his partner, Lloyd Magill, was announced today. The consideration was not made public. Erskine’s growing law practice made necessary his withdrawing from the partnership and devoting all his time to his profession. The firm name of Magill & Erskine will continue to be used.
The store was started in November, 1916, and just as an indication of the growth of the business, Erskine mentioned that since that time no less than 76,454 prescriptions had been filed.
Crater Lake museum plan
Colonel Thompson, superintendent of the Crater Lake National Park, has a plan to establish a museum at the lake. It was suggested by visiting commercial club delegates Sunday that representative scenery from each community should be photographed and sent to the proposed museum. I. E. Vining, state chamber of commerce president, took this occasion to remind his audience that a view of “Bend’s skyline” should be one of the first scenic pictures included in the museum. The president of the state chamber of commerce has seen the Alps of Switzerland, but he included Bend’s skyline in the noted scenic views of the world.
L. Antles, secretary of the Bend Commercial club, has assured Colonel Thompson and Vining that a picture of Bend’s skyline would be donated to the proposed park museum.
Car of news print bought by Bulletin
The first carload of news print to be shipped into Central Oregon for the use of one individual newspaper has reached Bend and is being unloaded at The Bulletin office. The stock is in rolls, and is in single and double page sizes for The Bulletin’s Goes Comet press.
Several years ago the first carload shipment of paper was made to Bend, but a number of papers in Central Oregon benefited by distribution of the stock, which was ordered by The Bulletin. At that time lack of storage facilities at the plant made warehousing necessary, but The Bulletin’s new building is so arranged as to allow covered storage for the entire present carload of roll news.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
August 26, 1948
Annual fair will be held this weekend
Nearly one month earlier than usual, the Deschutes county fair will be held in Redmond this week end, on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, August 27, 28 and 29. It will be Deschutes county’s earliest fair in history.
The decision to hold the fair early this year was reached for two reasons- to make it possible for more Deschutes county boys and girls to exhibit in the state fair in Salem, and to give exhibitors and patrons a “break” in the plateau weather. Over a long period of years, the Deschutes fair was held in late September and early October. For the past several years it occupied a late September date. This year the entire show will be in August.
M.A. Lynch, chairman of the fair board, believes that the entire show will benefit from the August showing. He points out that produce can be taken directly from the gardens to the pavilions, and that many flowers will still be in bloom. This year, Lynch won’t be surprised if even Deschutes watermelons show up.
However, it is admitted that the early date will virtually eliminate from the August fair Central oregon’s far-famed potatoes, and, it is pointed out by old timers, the Deschutes potato shows of pioneer days gave birth to the county fairs here.
Ty Cobb’s son is Bend visitor
Herchel Cobb of Twin Falls, Idaho, son of Ty Cobb of baseball fame, is visiting in Bend today with an old-time friend, Ed Hamm, president of the Bend chamber of commerce. Cobb arrived yesterday and plans to remain until Friday.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
August 26, 1973
Dandy’s wins 2nd straight softball title
Dandy’s was favored to capture the Slow-Pitch Softball State Championship (non-ASA) title in Bend last weekend, but not in the manner in which it did.
The Bend team routed each team it played in the two-day, eight-team tournament played at Bend High. It claimed the championship with a 37-4 win over Bend Woolen Mill, which had reached the finals unexpectedly.
Dandy’s totaled 103 runs in four games while holding the opposition to just 13 runs. Its other wins were by scores of 21-3 vs. B&B Mapping of Salem, 17-3, Lake Shore Lanes of Albany, and Bend Woolen Mills 28-3.
Woolen Mill slipped into the final game with a 14-3 win over Phillippi Ford of Stayton, which finished third. Hull Oakes Lumber of Eugene placed fourth.
Bob Hollipeter and Mark Malinowski paced Dandy’s, which won the tournament for the second straight year.
They both slugged six home runs apiece in four games. Malinowski was the top hitter in the tourney, collecting 17 hits in 19 official at-bats.
Dandy’s finished the season with 24 straight Tournament wins, taking the Prineville, Springfield, Albany & Bend tournaments, plus the Oregon state Championship (non-ASA). Dandy’s also won the Bend City Title finishing the season with a 56 win-4 lost season overall.
Flames char Awbrey Heights
“CPM” — children playing with matches — is the way Bend firemen logged the Awbrey Heights brush fire which threatened homes located between Portland and Newport avenues yesterday afternoon.
Two youths aged 12 to 14 were seen leaving the vicinity of where the fire started, Bend Police reported. Fire Chief Vern Carlon said a can which contained flammable floor cement was found there. Wooden matches also were found at the scene. The fire department has quizzed three children aged 10, 8, and 6 in connection with use of the matches.
“The strongest evidence now points to the (younger) kids,” Carlon said. “It doesn’t look like the China Ranch arsons,” Carlon said, referring to a series of set fires which occurred last week near a restaurant on S. Highway 97.
Investigation into the cause of the fire is continuing. All three phones almost “jingled off the wall” at the fire hall at 2:52 p.m., when the fire broke out in the west Bend residential area, Carlon said. He ordered a general alarm and issued a call for mutual aid from the U.S. Forest service.
A total of 22 paid firemen, 15 volunteers, countless civilians, U.S. Forest Service fire crews and State Forestry Department employes battled the blaze on the rocky slope covered with brush and juniper. The burned area measured 240 yards long and 130 yards wide.
The only structural damage caused by the fire was “a couple of treehouses and a scorched fence or two,” Carlon said. Fire Marshall Neil Hamilton patrolled the residential area, telling homeowners via loudspeaker to get out their hoses and start sprinkling wooden roofs.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
August 26, 1998
Highway overpass to open in December
Herb Shaw and his crews expect to have a big Christmas present for Central Oregon motorists: completion of the $2.7 million Deschutes Junction overpass, eliminating one of the region’s most dangerous intersections.
A delay caused by power-line relocation scrapped plans for an Oct. 31 finish, but the work should be done by December, said Shaw, project manager under contract to Oregon’s Department of Transportation by the engineering firm David Evans and Associates.
The concrete deck of the two-lane overpass was poured a week ago at a spot that commands a panoramic mountain view.
“Isn’t this pretty?” Shaw said. But the site also affords Shaw and crews for the contractor, Wildish Construction of Eugene, a prime view of the danger lurking a few hundred feet up the road.
Motorists on Tumalo and Deschutes Market roads take their life in their hands as they try to enter, leave or cross Highway 97 at the junction. More than 60 serious accidents have occurred over the past 10 years, two fatal.
“I’ve seen well over a half-dozen accidents” since January, Shaw said. “mostly fender benders, no serious injuries.”Large orange warning signs, flashing lights and pavements markings accompanied a 50 mph speed limit that was posted more than a year ago to try to reduce the danger until the work is done.
Other safety efforts in recent years included airborne traffic patrols to help nail speeders, and a dummy cop parked in a police car.
The finished overpass will have a 17-foot clearance for trucks, although it is 14-1/2 feet at present. To avoid entanglements, large metal structures called “bang tubes” are being erected over approach lanes- 12-inch steel well cases perched above the highway will sound a noisy warning to any drivers of tall loads before they would strike the structure.
Soon, steel reinforcement cables will be strung through the hollow underpinnings of the overpass and tightened to carry the structure and vehicle load.
When the overpass opens, the existing intersection will become a right-in, right-out junction, part of a setup that could prove confusing to motorists at first but will eliminate most traffic crossing left turns.
