100 Years Ago
For the week ending
May 28, 1922
Epsom salts for the world in one lake
Enough Epsom salts to supply the world, table salt sufficient for all Central Oregon at least, and a valuable salt of potassium of quantity not yet determined- these are the mineral ingredients of two small lakes nine or ten miles beyond Fort Rock, asserts W.A. Beaver. Rights on the lakes have been secured by W.A. Beaver, his sons Ray and Troy, Ted Povey, and two other associates. The lakes are now being worked on a small scale.
One of the small bodies of water, says Beaver, is loaded exclusively with Epsom salts, and digging about the margin of this lake brought to light large deposits of the same material. The other lake carries a mixture of potassium and sodium salts.
Teachers fail to sign oath of allegiance
Because six Bend teachers reelected to positions in the city schools for the coming year failed to sign the oath of allegiance to the United States, to the state, and to the district, the board of school directors in special session late yesterday afternoon found it necessary to send back six contracts with accompanying notes to the effect that the oath of allegiance must be subscribed to if the contracts are to be considered as binding. The names of the teachers were not mentioned.
Redmond pair wed in Bend fire house
Fire Chief Tom Carlon, in the role of Cupid, made possible a Sunday wedding for John Julian and Miss Edna MacKenzie, both of Redmond. The Bend Volunteer fire department attended the ceremony, the first of the kind ever held at the local fire house, and Rev. F.H. Beard of Baptist church, pronounced the marriage service at 9 o’clock yesterday evening.
Julian had neglected to secure a license Saturday, and Sunday he called up Carlon and asked for help. Carlon ascertained that County Clerk Haner would issue a marriage permit and told Julian to hasten to Bend with his bride to be. Julian obeyed instructions, and once the license was secured, was induced to accept the invitation of the department to be married in the fire house.
Bend sportsmen support measure
Support of the federal legislation now pending, providing for federal license for hunting migratory waterfowl, the proceeds to be used in purchasing or renting suitable breeding and resting places for the migratory birds, and their protection, will be urged upon Oregon’s congressmen by the Bend Rod & Gun club, as the result of a meeting today between George Tonkin, federal game warden, and nine members of the sportsmen’s organization at a luncheon at the Pilot Butte Inn.
Tonkin explained the purpose of the two measures, Senate Bill No. 1452 and House Bill No. 5823, and their probable effect in Central Oregon.
Among the birds which visit Central Oregon and which come under these measures, are the various breeds of ducks, geese and brants. In addition to protecting the birds, these measures would preserve for the public some very attractive spots which might otherwise fall into private hands and be closed to the public.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
May 28, 1947
Fire situation In Deschutes called critical
Fire conditions as dangerous as those of mid-August were reported today as Deschutes national forest officials warned fishermen to be extremely careful over the coming week-end when hundreds of anglers will pour into wooded areas for the opening of the lake fishing season.
One man-caused fire was extinguished at Camp Abbott yesterday after spreading over about an acre in the vicinity of Twin bridges. The fire was believed to have been caused by a cigaret thrown down by a fisherman. Pumping equipment was used to draw water from the Deschutes river to control the fire.
St. Francis class number sixteen
Sixteen eighth grade students at the St. Francis parochial school will receive certificates in exercises scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday in the Catholic parish hall.
Members of the class include the following: Leon Bousha, Mildred Chopp, Helen Dacey, Cornelia Fitzgerald, Pete Gassner, Calvin Harrigan, Mary Ann Lane, William Lewis, Marilyn McLaughlin, James Mickel, Robert Newman, Leonard O’Keefe, Irene Parker, Rosemary Rosengarth, Franklin Stenkamp and James Wade.
Thief Of flowers sought by bishop
Charles Bishop, Bend park gardener, today had a message for a man he calls a “flower hog,” who visits the Drake and Brooks park flower beds and steals valued plants. “Tell that ‘flower hog’ that if he will get in touch with me I will give him all the flowers he needs, providing he agrees not to steal any more plants from our parks,” Bishop said. Last night, the “flower hog” raided the Drake park beds, Bishop reported. As in the past when flowers were lost, tracks around the beds were those of a man.
Aurora Borealis flames in northern sky
The aurora borealis blazed in technicolor in the northern sky last night, providing a show which observers in charge of the Bend weather station said was probably the most spectacular of its kind ever seen in the Deschutes country.
At 12:50 a.m., the observers reported, the entire northern sky was ablaze, with colors ranging from red to apple green. Long fingers of light reached to the zenith, once even extending beyond the high constellation of Lyra, dimming the brilliant star Vega.
Shortly before 1 a.m. a shift in the colors from northeast to northwest occurred, with cerise turning to crimson. Before the “fade out,” the sky just north of the Three Sisters, as seen from Pilot butte, was ablaze, as if illuminated by a spreading forest fire.
So brilliant was the display that the landscape away from the lights of Bend was illuminated. The sky was cloudless.
The curtains and beams of light seemed to ascend from a dark arch that spanned the northern horizon.
Astronomers say that the aurora, widely observed in North America last night, was the result of massive spots, some of them 25,000 miles across, that are spreading over the face of the sun.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
May 28, 1972
McGovern visit draws about 400
About 400 Central Oregonians responded with hearty applause and cheers in Redmond yesterday when Sen. George McGovern told them that he, as president, would see that the United States will “never again commit young lives and tax dollars to prop up a corrupt military dictatorship that does not have the respect of its own people.”
That comment about South Vietnam followed McGovern’s pledge to end the war and withdraw “every American, lock, stock, and barrel,” from Indochina. That, too, drew loud applause from the crowd at the Redmond Airport.
mcGovern’s chartered bright yellow and blue Hughes Airwest DC9 touched down on the rain-splattered airstrip 31 minutes behind schedule.
He had been campaigning in California, site of his biggest primary test on June 6. Persons traveling with McGovern said that the South Dakota Democrat returned to Oregon to help insure a big victory in Tuesday’s primary. McGovern wants to prove that he can win in the west and hopes that a substantial victory in Oregon will give him momentum in California.
McGovern, who has pledged to fight for tax reform (he asserts that corporations and many well-to-do individuals do not pay their fair share in federal taxes) and has proposed that the Pentagon budget be cut by $32 billion over three years, noted that he has been criticized for being too radical.
“Some argue that my positions are too new and too far out,” he said. “They say I am not acceptable to the established party leaders, and even to rank-and-file Democrats. But the Democratic Party has not been dedicated to sustaining the status quo. It has been willing to examine political options and stretch out for new solutions. Our greatest leaders have been committed to change.”
He said that the “conservatives of today worship the radicals of yesterday,” and added that history’s heroes were radicals in their time.
McGovern spoke from a baggage cart between the Federal Aviation Administration office and the Butler Aircraft building.
He clutched a typewritten speech in his left hand, but glanced at it only twice.
Secret Service men, identified by small green white and black triangular lapel pins, stood on the ground at the four corners of McGovern’s makeshift stage. Their eyes never seemed to stop moving as they scanned the crowd continually.
But the on-lookers, about 50 of whom carried pro-McGovern signs, seemed friendly and offered no hostile questions during a question-and-answer session following his 20-minute talk.
McGovern than shook hands and signed autographs for about 15 minutes. A rope barricade that was about 25 feet from the baggage cart kept him from being surrounded by the crowd. His plane with a staff and about 50 newsmen aboard took off an hour after landing, bound for a campaign visit in Pendleton.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
May 28, 1997
Drivers to get first taste of parkway
A detour that will route cars onto the $90 million Bend Parkway for the first time is set to open Thursday.
Cars will enter and exit the parkway near Lafayette and Revere avenues. The quarter mile detour is needed so northbound entrance and exit ramps can be built at Revere Avenue. The detour, originally scheduled to begin Wednesday, was delayed a day so signals can undergo more tests. Jack Boatwright of the Oregon Department of Transportation said that tailing any other last-minute glitches, cars should be on the detour sometime Thursday. Flaggers will direct traffic Thursday while cars are switched from Division to the parkway. A new traffic light at Hill and Revere and new pavement striping will help control traffic.
When the new ramps are completed sometime in August, northbound traffic will use the new northbound exit ramp as a detour to reach the Division/Revere intersection. The north and southbound detours will remain in place until the parkway opens to traffic in the fall.
Crews also will begin work at one of the parkway’s most complex interchanges in the next few weeks, the $8.1 million contract to build the Colorado Avenue interchange, which will include building two bridges and relocating railroad tracks. Crews will start on the bridges this summer.
The entire seven-mile project should be completed by late 1999-2000.
