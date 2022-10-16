100 Years Ago
For the week ending October 22, 1922
Claude Vandevert weds Miss Catlow
Claude Vandevert of the Old Homestead and Miss Pearl Catlow were married at noon yesterday at the home of the brides’s parents in Portland. They will make their home at the Vandevert ranch south of Bend.
Dance music will flash from Utah
Guests of the American Legion will dance in Bend Friday night to music played in Salt Lake City, it was learned this afternoon from the radio committee of Percy S. Stevens Post. Although the distance between Salt Lake and Bend is much greater than from Portland to Bend, radio-phone results are better, and because of this the Utah capital has been picked to furnish the music for Bend’s first wireless dance. Alvin Kienath will operate the receiving set.
The early part of the evening will be devoted to a concert, then radio dancing, and after the hour for broadcasting has passed, an orchestra will go on duty to round out the evening.
Second car scales butte in high gear
The second four cylinder automobile to make an official trip up Pilot Butte on high gear the entire distance was the 1923 Buick stock chassis which is being demonstrated in Bend by W.R. Fenton and L.K. Nichols of Portland. Fenton made the ascent Wednesday evening with one passenger, a Bulletin reporter. After climbing the hill once, he descended and repeated the feat. In order to negotiate the soft spot on the east side of the butte, he found it necessary to make 30 miles an hour on the level stretch by the cinder pit. When the west side was reached, however, the car picked up speed.
Tumalo canal sections are to be rebuilt
Replacement of a large amount of flume with dirt canal on the present irrigation system of the Deschutes County Municipal Improvement district is being started by the United Contracting Co., to which the district awarded this week a contract for 20,000 yards of excavation in making this change. A camp is being built near Tumalo, and actual construction will commence in a few days, it was announced today by Superintendent Will Ellis.
Two camps are now in operation on the Pilot Butte canal, with large crews of men and many teams. Forty-five men were given employment this morning, and from 20 to 40 are put to work every day on some part of the extensive construction which the company has under way for the Deschutes County Municipal Improvement district and the North Canal CO. Pouring of concrete for the dam in the Deschutes will be finished by tomorrow night.
75 Years AgoFor the week ending October 22, 1947
Large electric scoreboard for Bruin field to be purchased
Bend automobile dealers have volunteered to purchase a large electric scoreboard and clock for Bruin field, it was reported this morning by D.J. Ward at the regular meeting of the Athletic Booster club at the Pine Tavern.
The clock and scoreboard will cost in excess of $600.
It is not known whether the installation can be made in time for use this year. An order will be placed for the equipment immediately and the installation will be made this fall if there is a chance of having in ready for use at the Armistice day game.
O’Donnell field structures razed
Razing of the grandstand, bleachers and fence at O’Donnell field is now under way to clear the ground for construction of a railroad spur to serve the new industrial area.
Grading for the railroad spur has been started with city equipment being used for the work. The spur leaves the railroad yard at the north end of the O’Donnell field area and runs south to Greenwood avenue. A branch will be built from this spur by the Mid-Oregon Farmers’ Warehouse and Supply Center to serve a new plant on Greenwood avenue.
Teachers open conference; 400 present
Over 400 people, including educators from the four Central Oregon counties and a faculty of state department heads and college professors, are participating in the annual regional conference for teachers, which opened today with a general session in the high school gymnasium. Paul B. Jacobson, dean of the school of education at the University of Oregon, was principal speaker this morning, with “The Teacher’s Responsibility to the Community” as his subject.
The conference allows students a three-day vacation, with classes to resume Thursday.
Big warehouse basement dug
Excavation for the basement of the new Mid-Oregon Farmers Warehouse and Supply Center on Greenwood avenue has been completed and pouring of concrete will begin early next week. The excavation work for the 80 by 100 foot basement was finished this week. Sand and gravel for concrete work is being brought in by the Bend Sand and Gravel company.
General contractor for the job is M.E. Shaw of Portland. Lumber is being purchased through the Copeland Lumber company.
50 Years AgoFor the week ending October 22, 1972
Field hockey popularity increasing at Bend High
It’s doubtful field hockey will ever supplant football as Central Oregon’s most popular fall sport, but it’s positive that a couple dozen Bend High girls think it should.
Actually, there are 26 girls out for the sport, which has been played competitively under coach Margaret Holman for six years now.
“This is the best run out we have ever had,” she said this morning. “And with it, we’re having more fun than ever before.”
The girls have played two games so far this season, both against South Eugene High. The South Eugene varsity won last week, 2-0, but the two teams played to a 1-1 tie yesterday afternoon on Bruin Field.
However, the Bend junior varsity team has won both its games by 1-0 scores. “Actually, there is very little difference between the teams. In fact we move the girls around from team to team quite a bit,” Miss Holman says.
The game of field hockey is played along the same lines as ice hockey, except that the players use curved sticks to whack a hard rubber ball.
Occasionally, a stick will miss the ball and run into a shin or a head or a kneecap instead. Bend which is the only school west of the Cascades that plays the sport competitively, meets Thurston this Thursday for its last home appearance.
Clothing firm plans move to new building
Western Trails, Inc., local outdoor clothing manufacturer, is planning to move from its plant at 59 Minnesota, late this year. The firm was established there 41/2 years ago.
President Mat Perlot said this week that Western Trails has bought a vacant building about one half mile south of town where it will relocate. The cement building was completed earlier this year. An electronics firm that makes burglar and fire alarms had planned to move there, but the deal didn’t go through.
Perlot is doubling the floor space at the new location by adding another 12,000 square-feet to the structure. He says there are about 17,500 square feet at the Minnesota Avenue plant, so the new building will be about 6,500 square feet larger. But Perlot says he will have about twice as much usable space because of the higher ceilings in the new building.
He estimates the cost of buying the new building and adding to it at about $235,000. The addition should be completed by Dec.15, he said, and everything should be moved before the first of the year.
Perlot noted that the move will increase the firm’s production. “It allows us to get all our operations under one roof and on one level.”
25 Years AgoFor the week ending October 22, 1997
Bargains snowball at annual ski swap
Pam Seiffert found skis for her son and daughter for $20 a pair. And she was figuring on spending between $15 and $20 apiece for boots.
“I’m just surprised at the prices,” said Seiffert, as 9-year-old Lauren tried on a used but sturdy pair of boots at the Skyliner’s Ski Swap Saturday.
“I know it will be well under $100 to set both kids up,” she added.
Many families and individual ski fans took advantage of the good buys at the first day annual ski swap at the Mount Bachelor bus barn, 115 SW Columbia St. The popular swap meet continues from 8 a.m. until noon today. Prices on much of the remaining ski, snowboarding and skating equipment will be cut 50 percent.
“There are some really great bargains” said event organizer Lea Hart. “If you’re a beginner skier you can probably get into skis, boots and poles for under $100.”
The Skyliner’s Ski Swap started more than 30 years ago in the basement of Skjersaa’s Sports Shop as a fund-raiser for the Skyliner’s Ski Club. The event now raises money for the Mount Bachelor Ski Education Foundation’s junior ski programs. A twenty percent commission from each sale goes to the foundation. The $2 admission fee goes toward scholarships for skiers.
For the past several years, the meet has been held in a tent behind G.I Joe’s, and shoppers had to put up with cold weather, wind and rain. This year, Mount Bachelor donated the use of their roomy, indoor bus barn.
The swap meet features new and used alpine and cross-country ski equipment. There’s also a big selection of snowboards, ice skates and winter clothing. Prices range from $10 for an old model of skis to $350 for a pair of new parabolic skis. Employees of several Bend ski shops are on hand to help with the right fit.
Hart said this year’s meet has seen a better crowd than last year’s when they raised just under $20,000. People were lined up to get in 7a.m. Saturday — an hour before doors opened.
