100 Years Ago
For the week ending
July 23, 1922
Oregon road work end in 1927 is seen
In five years all the highways in Oregon can be built with state money and federal aid. This does not mean that all will be built to standard but they will be good, usable roads. Such was the statement made Sunday by R.H. Booth, chairman of the state highway commission, here Saturday night, Sunday and Sunday night, in the course of a tour of the highways of Oregon. In the next five years, with state and federal aid, the Central Oregon highway, the Roosevelt highway, and the Lakeview-Bend highway will be pushed through and the small gaps here and there which exist throughout the state will be connected up.
Whether the state will be ready to cooperate to secure federal aid is a matter for the people of Oregon to decide, for out of unappropriated funds now in the hands of the highway commission, the work cannot be finished.
Shevlin picnic to be held in August
Plans for the annual Shevlin-Hixon picnic to be held at Benham Falls are under way, the date to be some time in the latter part of August. This will be announced as soon as it is definitely known when T.A. McCann, vice-president of The Shevlin-Hixon company, former general manager here, will be able to attend.
Equipment for the picnic is already being secured, and orders are being placed for large quantity of refreshments. A crowd of 2000 attended last year’s picnic.
Residence streets square with world
Which of Bend’s streets are “square with the world”?
Many a local man or woman has an idea either that the downtown streets are the only ones that point with the compass, or that none of them do.
In case tourists may ask questions in this regard, it may be well to know that Wall and Bond streets, and others that take their direction from the river, point almost directly northeast, while their cross streets are also nearly 45 degrees off the east and west direction.
It is the residence streets, beginning with Harriman and Hill on the east side of the river, that run directly north and south, while Greenwood avenue east of Bond runs directly east and west. Fifth streets is directly north and south west of the river. Newport being directly east and west, west of Third. Delaware avenue is east and west, east of Broadway.
Water is made safe for use
What the chlorinization of water means to the people of Bend is shown in a report received yesterday by the Bend Water, Light & Power Co. from the office of the state health officer, giving results of tests made of Deschutes river water which had been treated with chlorine gas and another sample showed that water taken from the city faucets is entirely safe from domestic use, while that taken direct from the river could only be used with considerable danger.
Untreated river water had a bacteria test of 55 per cubic centimeter and colon bacilli with a count of 10 per 100 cubic centimeters.
According to the state board of health, water which contains 100 bacteria per cubic centimeter, or shows a count of two in the colon bacilli test, is unfit for human use.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
July 23, 1947
Dairy in Bend in operation following fire
Fire which swept through the Bend Dairy plant here Saturday afternoon caused an estimated damage of between $20,000 and $30,000, Mr. and Mrs. Dean. Wonser, owners of the dairy, estimated.
Greatest loss suffered in the two-hour blaze was to the roof of the structure, which was almost completely destroyed. Mrs. Wonser reported this morning that there had been practically no damage to dairy equipment. She said that crews after working all night Saturday were able to clean up most of the machinery so that the dairy was able to resume operations Sunday morning.
Cause of the fire has not been determined. It was first discovered next to a flue in the boiler room at the rear of the building by employes about 1 p.m.
Mid-State Meat company which leases about 600 frozen food lockers in the building reported today that none of the lockers had suffered damage. Electrical wiring was repaired shortly after the fire.
The blaze was fought with all available fire equipment, according to Fire chief LeRoy Fox, who today praised volunteers who aided regular firemen in their battle with the blaze. Huge clouds of black smoke caused from burning tar on the roof greatly handicapped fire operations.
Prineville Field will be lighted
Reflectors and floodlights to be installed within the next 30 days on the north-south runway of the Prineville airport will open the city’s airfield to night flying, it was announced today by Frank Stratton, airport manager.
Funds for the installation have been secured, Stratton said, and plans are being considered for the most suitable type of lighting which will meet CAA specifications. The north south runway was selected as the best in view of prevailing winds in this area.
At present, from 25 to 50 flights a day of local and out-of-town airplanes are logged at the airport, Stratton said. This number is expected to increase materially after the night lighting is installed.
Color of signs in forest change
Crewmen in the Deschutes national forest are changing the color scheme on the rustic signs posted in the recreation areas of the forest, according to Ralph W. Crawford, supervisor for the forest.
The signs are being changed from a grey background and black letters to a brown background with cream colored letters. This scheme, Crawford said, fits better with the forest’s natural setting of ponderosa pine.
The work of the fieldmen will probably take all summer. The men are doing the work in spare time from their regular lookout and guard duties.
Court names school head for county
Mrs. Philip R. Buckingham, with a background of 15 years of teaching experience in Central Oregon rural schools, has been appointed Deschutes county school superintendent, succeeding J. Alton Thompson, whose resignation will be effective August 1. Mrs. Buckingham was named by the county court following a special meeting Monday, when several applications for the position were considered. Thompson, who held the office since the organization of the county in 1916, is retiring under provisions of the recently-enacted Oregon public employes’ retirement law.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
July 23, 1972
Family planning clinics set
Beginning in August, the Deschutes County Health Department will offer family planning clinics on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, at the health office in the courthouse annex.
A federal grant from the Department of Health, Education and Welfare funds the clinics, Federal money and local donated services total $9,141. Deschutes County is the third county east of the Cascades to offer such clinics.
Hiltje Hubbard, supervising health nurse, estimates the program will reach about 250 women of childbearing age this year. Each session will include an instruction period of about 30 to 45 minutes describing means of birth control and the most effective methods. Then patients are examined by a doctor and prescribed the most appropriate means — usually pills or an intrauterine device.
New patients receive a three-month supply, and then return to the office after that period for a check-up and another supply. The service and birth control prescriptions are free. When additional equipment arrives, the health department will also be able to diagnose venereal disease. Presently it must send samples away to be tested.
The service is confidential, and the department releases no information about its patients to anyone. Last year the health department counseled between 125-150 women and provided them with pills, but without the federal grant. Miss Hubbard estimated that “90 per cent of the patients last year were in the 14-19-year-old age bracket.” That fact gave Miss Hubbard some anxious moments at first about the service her department is providing, “I had some feelings about having such a service, maybe that we were ‘promoting’ (sexual activity among the young) — I suppose because of my religious background. But I came to the conclusion that the problem is here — it won’t go away by ignoring it. Giving them the pill is far better than having abortions, or adopting out their children.”
“I don’t feel we are inviting others to be sexually active. We are helping to prevent unwanted children,” Miss Hubbard said.
Dr. David Spence, public health officer, and Miss Hubbard are in charge of the clinics. Some volunteers join them. If response to the sessions warrant it, evening clinics may be planned in the future.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
July 23, 1997
Rainbow’s end: pot o’junk
It’s like shopping. There’s a wide selection of shoes and sandals. Three boxes of batteries. Six varieties of mayonnaise.
Garbage from the Rainbow Family is quickly sorted as the effort continues to rehabilitate the Ochoco National Forest.
What remains after 20,000 people converged at the Rainbow Family national gathering two weeks ago is a lot of trash and a team of workers dedicated to cleaning it up. About 200 Rainbow volunteers remained at Indian Prairie Tuesday rehabilitating the site.
“Everywhere we go, we try to leave it like we never came,” said Barry Adams of Montana, a 15-year Rainbow.
This year’s garbage is expected to exceed the 22 tons collected at last year’s national gathering in Missouri, said Dakotah, a Rainbow garbage cleaner since 1992. The garbage is sorted at the site’s entrance so Rainbows must walk through it when they leave. “It plants seeds of awareness,” Dakotah said. “It’s the responsible thing to do.” Recyclables are shuttled to Bend, Salem and Eugene. Other garbage is unloaded for a fee at Prineville’s landfill.
Besides garbage, Rainbows are working with the Forest Service to erase any physical hints of the gathering. Rainbows have closed latrines, removed the water system, shut down kitchens and filled holes caused by heavy foot traffic. “We’re not doing any cleanup,” said Susan Skalski of the Forest Service. “They’re doing all the work themselves. They’ve always been good to their word.”
Rainbows and the Forest Service must agree the site is clean for rehabilitation to end. The Forest Service then will write a letter of compliance. The Rainbows’ work to restore the forest was skillfully camouflaged.
Fresh mounds of sand marked where drum circles held hundreds of Rainbows each night. Dirt floors were the only reminders of the gathering’s 50 kitchens. Rainbows even demolished a two-foot-tall Buddha sculpted from mud.
The Rainbows also have made an attempt to repair damaged relations with local businesses. They went into Pr
