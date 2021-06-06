Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from the archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum
100 Years Ago
For the week ending
June 5, 1921
Rainbow trout eggs brought
At the request of the Bend Rod and Gun Club, State Game Warden A. E. Burghduff last week brought from Klamath Falls to the Tumalo fish hatchery a quarter million rainbow trout eggs, to be hatched for planting in Central Oregon waters.
Eastern brook trout at present predominate in the lakes of this section and it was the object of the Rod and Gun Club to have more gamy fish here. The rainbow will furnish all the excitement any angler could desire.
Overturf in fast trip to Redmond
A record run of 30 minutes from Bend to Redmond was made Saturday by H.J. Overturf, he reported on returning to Bend, in testimony of the fact that The Dalles-California highway between the two cities is in excellent condition.
During the trip down Overturf passed 10 cars and three trucks and overtook and passed one truck loaded with brick.
Cap and gown first worn Sunday
A large attendance featured the baccalaureate exercises of the high school senior class, held Sunday night in the gymnasium, Rev. J. Edgar Purdy delivering the sermon. His topic was illustrated by a number of examples from the newer chemical discoveries, showing what wonders have been accomplished in the world during recent years, and what is yet to be done. The seniors appeared for the first time in cap and gown.
Third Street now ready to be used
Grading of Third Street from Scott to Franklin has been completed, making possible the presentation of 1700 feet of new thoroughfare to the City of Bend by the Central Oregon Associates reports E. L. Vinal, manager. The street is now ready for use, except for the fact that the railroad crossing has not yet been repaired.
Local team is winner 9 to 3
In their first game of the season, played Sunday at Redmond, the Shevlin-Hixon baseball team was victorious over the Redmond nine by a score of 9 to 3. Six runs, gained during a batting rally in the fourth inning, gave the mill team the victory.
The feature of the game was the battery work of Collier and Slate for Shevlin-Hixon. DeLashmutt, a former Bend man, was on the mound for Redmond.
Following is the batting order and lineup of the Bend team: Taylor, cf; Young, ss; Slate, c; Steidl, 1b; Byberg, 3b; Collier, p; Ballentine, 2b; Johnson, rf; Stokoe, cf.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
June 5, 1946
Razing of weather-scarred pioneer residence revives memories of city’s freight team era
One of Bend’s oldest landmarks, a weather-scarred house at 1193 Wall street, just North of the Smith Electric shop, is being torn down this week, and its passing awakens for old timers memories of more than 40 years ago when this city was a frontier village far from the end of the rails.
Recently purchased by T. D. Sexton from Mr. and Mrs. E. A. Smith, the old frame residence, with an ornate front that was dusted by passing freight wagons even before Bend was incorporated, is being razed to make way for a modern apartment. This apartment will face the Deschutes river and the Cascades. Occupying the front part of the structure and facing Wall street will be a saw service and woodworkers’ supply shop. Construction of the new building will be started just as soon as lumber is available.
It was in the spring of 1904 that Millard T. Triplett, member of one of Bend’s earliest families and still a resident of this city, started construction of the residence, facing a then dusty “street” over which moved freight strings from Shaniko, via Prineville. Earlier, in 1903, Triplett came here from Prineville to open a wagon and blacksmith shop on the lot.
When Sexton started the work of tearing down the old landmark on Monday of this week, he was amazed to find the pine rafters and studding in nearly perfect shape. In fact, this timber is in such good condition that it will probably find a place in the new building.
When construction of the pioneer Triplett residence was started, Bend’s population, by actual count, was 250. Bend’s population is now estimated to be well over 12,000.
Moore talks up attorney duties
A.J. Moore, who was recently appointed Deschutes county district attorney, today was occupying the office in the courthouse which has just been vacated by Robert H. Foley, who resigned to enter private practice.
Foley is now associated in the practice of law with H. H. DeArmond and Alva C. Goodrich.
Measles on gain doctors report
Measles sky-rocketed to almost epidemic proportions in Deschutes county, for the week ending June 1, it was reported today from the health department. According to reports from 100% of the county’s doctors, there were 29 new cases of the disease.
Gardener sets up ‘weather station’
Charles Bishop, custodian of Bend’s parks, set up his own private “weather station” in Drake Park, confident he can forecast the coming of spring next year.
His portable weather station consists of one groundhog, captured yesterday in the Tumalo community. Bishop said he plans to release the groundhog in the Drake park rocks.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
June 5, 1971
Experimental glass recycle project set
Bend area housewives will determine the success or failure of a glass recycling project that begins Monday, according to the men who are organizing the program. “The only way this thing can go is if housewives are behind it,” says Vince Genna, Bend Parks and Recreation Department director.
On Monday 55-gallon barrels will be placed at three Shell stations in Bend. The barrels, for glass bottles and jars, will be painted green, white and amber — for green, clear and amber glass. Genna and others behind the project, including Bill Ellis, president of PURE, and Loren Irving of the Jaycees, hope benefits from the project will be two-fold.
They are eager to recycle glass and, in doing so, put Bend youth to work. Crushed glass can be sold in Portland at $20 a ton.
The glass will be hauled free to Portland by Kremers Distributing Co. of Bend. Money will be used to pay the youth. Genna has lined up four young men who have agreed to work the first two or three weeks for nothing, taking the chance that the program will be profitable.
They will pick up the glass periodically and crush it. Housewives must rinse out the containers to be recycled and take off the tops, but not the labels. The glass must also be separated by color.
The project originated after Genna went to service clubs seeking jobs for youth and Ellis suggested that they be put to work on the recycling project.
Visitors’ center popular attraction
A total of 2,340 persons, an all time record, checked into the visitors’ center atop Lava Butte Sunday.
So heavy was the traffic, with only limited parking space available, foresters in charge found it necessary to control the movement of cars.
Working as a team, Doug Deeks and Ray Hatton of the forest service permitted motorists to move up the old volcanic cone only when parking space was available on top. Tiring of waiting in line, a considerable number of visitors left the limited parking area at the bottom of the cone.
The general storm on Monday drastically cut visitations to the butte top. In the late afternoon, the road was closed when snow fell.
Headlines: Hatfield anti-draft plan rejected in Senate — Packwood promises all out bid to ban Snake River dam — Plane detained 4 days, Cuba to release jet, passengers — Church defends $10,000 grant to Angela Davis defense fund —Senate ratifies lower age voters
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
June 5, 1996
Blue skies smiling on Festival of Color
Old hippies, new hippies, button-down types and even a silver-haired old guy bopped blithely to African music Saturday as Central Oregon’s best weather blessed the Festival of Color in downtown Bend.
Organizers estimated about 6,000 people turned out for the gathering of music, vendors, dancing and the generally earth-toned good times in Drake Park and Rademacher Plaza. That was “by far” the biggest turnout the seven-year-old event has had, said festival director Hanneli Francis.
The all-day event was the climax of a week of music and cultural events designed to celebrate cultural and racial diversity in the region. It started with Celtic music and Eastern European dance and ran the gamut of African, Latin, Mediterranean, Native American music and dance during the week.
Finding cultural diversity might be a stretch in a town where diversity means country or adult contemporary on the radio and brown skin means you’ve got a monthly pass at the local tanning parlor. The point wasn’t lost on a group of young Hispanics.
“It looks like we’re the only people of color at the Festival of Color,” one man said. Not entirely true, but the point is near the mark. That is one of the reasons organizers used the theme “Looking Beyond Face Value.”
“It means looking at diversity not just as skin color, but the diversity that is here in Central Oregon,” Francis said.
Overpass framework collapses
A gust of wind started a chain reaction that toppled a steel framework over Third Street on Tuesday afternoon, closing one lane of traffic for about three hours near the north Division Street intersection in Bend.
The 35-foot-tall structure is the “rebar” frame that will reinforce a concrete pillar for a Bend Parkway overpass. It was under construction when it tipped.
Part of the frame hit the road, but neither workers nor motorists were hurt and little damage was done.
“As long as nobody got hurt it wasn’t a major deal,” said Douglas Coats of Co-Bridge, which is building the overpass.
His workers seemed touchy about the situation, though. Several attempted to run a Bulletin photographer off the site, even though it is on public property.
