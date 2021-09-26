Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from archived copies of the Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum.
100 Years Ago
For the week ending
Sept. 25, 1921
New plant installed on Bond Street
Midnight is the time announced by J. L. Gaither, local manager for the Pacific States Telephone & Telegraph Company for the moving of their central office quarters to 839 Bond Street where H. C. Ellis last winter constructed a new building with all the necessary conveniences for a modern ex change. With the move, Bend will have a thoroughly modern and up-to-date telephone system, the equal of any on the Pacific Coast cities of this size. The new plant is a recognition by the company of Bend’s chances for future development, for the exchange is planned to take care of a city three times Bend’s present size.
Bend’s fire system considered model
The system under which Bend’s volunteer fire department is operated in considered as a model for the other cities of Oregon to follow after, declared George W. Stokes, deputy state fire marshal, is a talk at last night’s department meeting. The efficiency of Bend’s department is considered on par with that of paid departments. “Enthusiasm did it.” Stokes declared.
O.A.C. enrollment to be new record
CORVALLIS, ORE. — One of the largest enrollments ever registered at the Oregon Agricultural college here is expected this year as the new year opens this week. The first registration day yesterday marked the matriculation of one of the largest number of students ever chalked up on an opening day. Many of the registrants were women. The demand for space by young women has been so great this year that practically every available bit of dormitory space has been signed for. The housing committee under Professor H. T. Vance has been forced to make heavy inroads into available space in town. In most cases rooms for young women living off campus have been reserved as near the campus as possible.
Parents want Reid School
Residents of McKay, Gilchrist and Riverfront are the signers of a petition on file with Clerk J.C. Rhodes of the Bend school district, asking that the recent change made in the boundaries for the territory cared for by the various grade schools be so changed as to allow their children to attend the Reid school. The streets represented in the petition were formerly included in the Reid district, but were changed because of lack of space at the Reid and a surplus at the Kenwood.
The petitioners set forth that the distance to the Kenwood school is much greater, and that because of lack of sidewalks the children are unable to attend classes in inclement weather. An opportunity for a hearing before the directors is asked.
Eighteen pupils are represented in the petition.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
Sept. 25, 1946
KBND to feature fair broadcast
As a public service feature, KBND will broadcast a portion of the Deschutes county fair on Saturday afternoon, the management of the station announced today. A special leased wire is being installed in the judges booth on the east side of the fairgrounds arena. The program will... broadcast directly from the fairgrounds… and will include races, the rodeo, and other events on the program. This will be the first broadcast ever made from the Deschutes county fairgrounds.
Problems of school health discussed
Problems in administering school health functions were discussed by Dr. Elizabeth Bishop of the Deschutes county health unit in a conference here yesterday with Superintendent James W. Bushong and his staff of principals. Some of the difficulties in carrying out provision of the (new) health and physical education bill in respect to physical examinations were pointed out by Dr. Bishop. Due to personnel shortage, the Deschutes county unit will be able to examine only first graders and newcomers to the Bend school system. The law calls for examination of every student enrolled in school. Superintendent Bushong expressed concern over the inability of the local schools to meet this requirement, and voiced a hope that some solution to the problem might be found.
Group meets to plan for first flight
Plans for the observance of Central Oregon transportation day on October 1. when the United Air Lines will inaugurate service over the inland route were outlined today noon at a joint meeting of representatives of the Bend and Redmond chambers of commerce, at the Pilot Butte Inn. Most of the celebration will center around the arrival of the first airliner on a scheduled run at Roberts field, designated as the Bend-Redmond stop, on the morning of October 1. All Central Oregon communities will join in this observance, keynote of which will be the progress of transportation, “from the stone age to the present.”
Marine camp at lake repaired
Constructed by the marines in 1945 as a rehabilitation camp, and considerably damaged by heavy snows in the winter, the camp at the southwest corner of Crescent Lake is being repaired by the forest service for use by various organizations and will be ready by summer 1947. The marine camp, originally constructed for the use of veterans stationed at Klamath Falls, was turned over to the forest service (who) are using salvaged materials and logs cut nearby in their repair work.
Headlines — Atom bomb most destructive, says Eisenhower — Belgian airliner lost; 44 people on board — Nurse shortage held real danger to health in U.S. — Oregon to open (national) tourism campaign — Wallace resigns at President’s request
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
Sept. 25, 1971
Blast shatters toilet at junior high
Federal Bureau of Investigation Agent Ed Kunkel of Bend was interviewing Cascade Junior High School students late this morning following an explosion in the boys’ lavatory in the school about 8:45 a.m. The explosion, on the third floor, destroyed a toilet and scattered pieces of it across the restroom. Apparently no one was in the lavatory at the time of the blast...there were no injuries, and damage was confined to the toilet.
The explosion was defined as a bombing in an educational institution, placing the incident under jurisdiction of the FBI. Two wide-eyed boys asserted that they saw two other boys run from the lavatory just before the explosion. The blast occurred before classes began. Bend Police Sergeant Robert Burleigh said the blast was a small one... and probably caused by black powder, used for to fire muzzle-loaded guns and for some types of blasting.
Increase of 50 osprey reported
Deschutes National Forest Supervisor Earl Nichols reported this week that there are nearly 50 more ospreys on the Deschutes National Forest than last year. “It has been a year since the formal dedication of the Crane Prairie Osprey Management Area...Many exciting things have happened including a total increase to more than 200 (birds) at the end of the 1971 breeding season.” Two or three of the experimental nesting poles were built on...Hadley Roberts, Forest service wildlife biologist counted 11 new nests on the Deschutes National Forest and four in the Osprey Management Area. Recognizing the need to protect nests’ from illegal shooters, several spur roads which led into nests in forested areas were closed and the sign posting program, defining the area and designating the osprey an endangered species, was continued. Only one bird was found shot this year and...with the reduction of DDT use in the United States, the osprey may have a fighting chance in Oregon.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
Sept. 25, 1996
Pine Tavern has grand reunion & great orange roll mystery is finally solved
While meeting the legacy of her Bend restaurant’s founding days, Pine Tavern General Manager Gail Moulton also solved a long-standing mystery at Wednesday’s employee reunion. One of the returning cooks made a basket of Pine Tavern orange rolls — which customers ask for several times a year though they have not been available for decades. Moulton said former Bend natives ask about them on every visit. And although she has worked at the Tavern for 14 years, Moulton had never known exactly what they were. “People from all over the country come in and ask for those rolls. First they came as kids, then for their high school reunions, and now they are bringing their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.”
For most of the 30 or so former Pine Tavern employees the sweet rolls were only a side at traction. To mark the restaurant’s 60th Anniversary, Shirley Ray, a long time employee in the 1940s and 1950s organized a reunion of employees who had worked at the Pine Tavern from its founding in 1936 until it was first sold in 1962. For many of the former waitresses, cooks, and table bussers, it was the first time they had seen their former coworkers in nearly 20 years.
Endangered language to be taught by tribes
WARM SPRINGS, ORE. — Students from Warm Springs Elementary soon will be learning one of their native languages — and in doing so may save it from extinction. Tribal officials hope to have a pilot program in place by the end of the year to teach kindergarten students Sahaptin, once the primary language of the Warm Springs Tribe. Working in cooperation with the Madras-area school district, The Warm Springs Tribes have applied for a $35,000 grant from the Oregon Department of Education.
“We are developing our program from zero,” said Wendell Jim, general manager of the Tribal Education Department. “We can’t go to the library...for a book on Sahaptin, Wasco, and Paiute.” Three tribal instructors fluent in Sahaptin have received training in linguistics programs at the University of Oregon and University of Arizona... UO is helping to develop a school curriculum. [The] plans call for establishing a Sahaptin language program that will ultimately be offered to every student at Warms Springs Elementary, and the tribes hope to offer Sahaptin to high school students as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.