Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from the archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum
100 Years Ago
For the week ending
May 1, 1921
Bend teacher paid highest
The highest single salary for a high school teacher in a district of the first class in Oregon is paid in Bend, according to a report just issued by the State Teachers' association. The yearly salary in question amounts to $2022.50, and is paid in accordance with the seniority rule. Corvallis stands second and Pendleton is third.
Bend does not, however, rank the highest in the state for salaries in any other department, Pendleton taking the lead, outside of Portland. Bend ranks about average. City superintendents are paid from $2300 to $3600, high school principals $1600 to $3000, grade principals from $1200 to $1680, high school teachers $1170 to $2022.50, elementary teachers $972-$1800, according to the report.
Red coloring for paving available
"Why not red pavement?" Asked A.H Horn, president of the Bend Brick Co., today. While there is some objection to the plan for making the streets snow-white, announced by C.S. Reed, president of the Willite company, distinction in the coloring of Bend streets should not be entirely abandoned. Mr. Horn urges. The color he advises is along the line of suggestions recently made in the columns of The Bulletin.
Oxide of iron is to be had in sufficient quantities at the brickyard, says Mr. Horn, and would cost less than the freight on marble dust from California. It would give a dull, reddish tinge to the asphalt, which would be attractive and at the same time would not be injurious to the eyes, he declared.
Better Baby week planned
A Better Baby week conference will be conducted in Bend from May 18 to 19, under the direction of the child welfare committee of the Women's Civic league, assisted by Miss Julia D. Clock, county nurse. Meetings will be held in the city rest room.
On each of the four days, from 10 to 12 o'clock in the forenoon and from 1 to 4 o'clock p.m., a corps of doctors and nurses will conduct, free of charge, physical examinations of children under six years of age. Helpful suggestions will be given in the general care of children of this age, and information concerning specific cases will also be given without charge.
The committee is planning the clinic for the benefit of all mothers in Bend and Deschutes county, and has expressed the hope that the date will be kept in mind and that as many as possible will bring their babies to the conference.
Merchants of Bend will cooperate with an exhibit in the rest room window of articles appropriate to the subject.
Patent is granted for safety device
G.J. Sell, chief engineer for the Brooks-Scanlon Lumber Co., has received word that a patent has been granted on his automatic engine stop, which has been in use in the local mill plant for four years.
The device invented by Mr. Sell has received considerable notice in mechanical journals, and a number of manufacturing and insurance firms have taken an interest in the matter. The automatic stop serves a double purpose, in that it guards against engine racing and prevents governor accidents. Three essential features of this device are that it is so sensitive that it may be put in operation by a snap of the fingers: that it is always free to act, no part being inside a steam pipe, and that it is entirely automatic, and may be arranged to be operated electrically from any point in the plant or away from it, if desired.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
May 1, 1946
Elks to sponsor Bend ball team
Bend will have a baseball team this year and it will be sponsored by the Elks, just as in former years when local teams won renown on state circuit diamonds.
Ready for play with the senior Bend team will be one of the strongest outfits ever to represent this city, even in Mid-Columbia league and Oregon State league days. With four first string pitchers, Paul Gehrman, Bob Houtchens, Jim Farmer and Harold Barfknecht ready for action. For catchers, Wally Kramer and Les McConnell will be on deck.
Other Elks "Rarin' to go" are Bill Hatch, Jim Byers, Bill Byers, Frank Donahue, Ted Myers, Muriel Nehl, Jack Gordon, Cliff Piland, Bob Douglass, Claude Gant, Sam Blucher, Elmer Brown, Ned Douglass, Don Ackley, Willard Ferneau, Pete Rold, Pershing Andrews and Chuck Curry.
The team has its equipment and is ready to go — with one exception: A diamond is still lacking, but the squad has the assurance of the city that one will be put in shape soon.
Retirement plan deadline nears
Whether or not the county court will reject the public employee retirement plan has not yet been decided, County Judge C.L. Allen said today. Unless the court takes such action before May 1, Deschutes county employes will automatically come under the provisions of the law. This will necessitate a $4200 budget item for the fiscal year 1946-47, it was pointed out.
This will be one of the problems to be considered by the county budget committee, when the group meets next week with Judge Allen and Commissioners A.E. Stevens and E.E. Varco. Judge Allen said that while he favored acceptance of the retirement plan, he had not consulted the commissioners as to their opinions.
Madras to get army airport
This county seat of Jefferson county has been awarded an airport by the federal government, according to a telegram received here today by Nestor Seaman, city recorder from Sen. Wayne Morse. Upon the recommendation of a civil aeronautic administration official, a portion of the Madras army air field, with appropriate runways, buildings and other facilities has been awarded to Madras for use as a public airport.
The big air field was built during the war at a tremendous cost for the use of bombers.
Suttle Lake Lodge is prom setting
The Sisters high school junior-senior banquet was held at Suttle Lake lodge on Wednesday evening, April 24. After the dinner, pinochle tables were formed, and dancing was also enjoyed by those who attended.
Upperclassmen present at the festivities were the following: Joyce Smith, Donald Aitken, Leslie Morris, Ralph Morris, Lane Widmark and Charles McGregor, juniors; Leona Demaris Idell Snelgrove, M.G. Snelgrove and Patricia Wilson, Seniors. Invited guests were Mr and Mrs. Peter Leithouser, Mr and Mrs George Wakefield, Mr and Mrs Lloyd Baker, Miss Ann Haglund and Robert Williamson, Leithouser, Wakefield and Baker are members of the school board.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
May 1, 1971
County museum to open in Bend on Saturday
The Deschutes County Museum, on the corner of Harriman Street and Greenwood Avenue in Bend, will be open to the public starting Saturday. Hours will be from 1 to 5 p.m daily except Monday, with evening hours available by appointment.
Mrs. Edna Bronson will be chairman of the hostess committee for the Saturday opening. A number of members of the Deschutes Pioneers Association will be on hand to explain the relics on display.
Persons interested in making gifts or loans are asked to call Mrs. Laura Wonser, secretary of the Deschutes Pioneers Association, or Mrs. Ivy Grover, museum curator. The association, which has some 750 members, has been active in developing the museum and acquiring exhibits. The building was made available by Deschutes County. Evening appointments may be made by calling the caretakers, Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Larson, at 382-3375, or Mrs. Wonser day-time at 382-2700. An official grand opening will be held later in the summer.
BLM resists 'Show of hands'
BLM officials resisted attempts at last night's meeting here to show support of, or opposition to, the BLM's recreation plans for the Lower Deschutes.
The 96 miles of river bank extends from Warm Springs to the Columbia River, with the BLM controlling 45 per cent of it.
Chadwick McBurney, the BLM official leading the meeting, sidestepped several efforts of a Portland fisherman to get a "show of hands' on the plan, despite heavy applause at each request. He said written comments from individuals and organizations would be more meaningful.
Garvan Bucaria, a Redmond teacher, drew strong applause when he showed pictures of congested development on the upper river.
"The Upper Deschutes has had enough development for the whole river," he said. "Why work on the rest of it?"
Jim Ellen's, The Dalles, gave McBurney petitions, with 500 signatures, asking for no more motor routes on the Deschutes.
John Wallen, president of the Northwest Steelhead Council of Trout Unlimited, was spokesman for its 4,000 members. He asked for a two-year moratorium on development until it can be determined "what the people really want."
Wallen said the BLM has not correlated any plans with what the Warm Springs tribes may do on the other side of the river.
"We must conserve for the longest period of time the overwhelming beauty and resources of one of the nations' most famous fishing streams," he said. "We may learn the majority favors preservation of pristine conditions over put-and-take fishing."
A speaker for the Portland Anglers Club said the plan seems to be socially, rather than environmentally, oriented. He stressed the fragility of the desert and said protection of the land's health should be the first concern.
"What will you do if the weight of testimony is overwhelmingly opposed to your plan?" Asked one young man. McBurney said there probably would be limited improvement to provide sanitary facilities.
The Bureau's timetable calls for submission o the plan and written comment to the state director by July 1. He will formulate an action plan by Oct. 1. McBurney urged everyone to send a statement to the Prineville BLM office.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
May 1, 1996
Longtime police chief calls it quits
Bend Police Chief Dave Malkin will end his 17-year tenure as the city's top cop and take the helm of a small department in Central California next month, where he can better care for his elderly parents.
Malkin 53, will leave the job in mid-May and depart as one of the longest-serving chiefs of police in the state of Oregon.
He said the choice was not an easy one.
"We will leave behind a lot of friends and a great community," Malkin said. "We leave with a lot of mixed feelings. But we're doing something we have to do."
Malkin said he and his family made the decision for the sake of his parents, who are 78 and 84 years old. With no other family members to care for them, Malkin has been making more frequent trips to California and decided the time had come to move closer.
"They're at the stage where I'd like to be closer to them and be able to help them more than I have been able to from Bend," he said.
City Manager Larry Patterson called Malkin an asset to the city as well as a confidant and friend. Patterson said Malkin will be missed.
Sheriff Darrell Davidson said Malkin helped establish a high level of professionalism in the police department and that even when they disagreed, they got along.
"I hate to see him pick up sticks and leave. I have considered him not only a good working partner but also a friend," Davidson said.
Patterson said the replacement process hasn't been discussed yet. But he said the city will look at hiring its next chief from within the department.
Malkin is leaving a job supervising a department with 47 sworn officers and 68 total employees, along with a city with some 30,000 persons, for a much smaller community. Oakdale has about 15,000 persons and its police department has 22 sworn officers and 34 total employees. "It's about the same size as Bend and the police department were when I came here," Malkin said. Malkin declined to say what he will be paid. But after adding in a lower cost of living and Oakdale's benefit package he said he does not expect a net decrease from his salary in Bend, which is about $74,000 this year.
As chief in Bend since 1979, Malkin led the department through a population boom that saw the town go from a small mill town to a regional hub facing city-size crime problems.
