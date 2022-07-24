100 Years Ago
For the week ending
July 30, 1922
Merchants to treat clerks
Todd Lake will be on August 23 the scene of the annual merchants’ picnic, it was decided at last night’s meeting of the Merchants’ association. D.G. McPherson was named as general chairman of the committees which will arrange for the picnic.
Transportation for the clerks and their families, who will be guests of the employers, will be arranged. All who attend are asked to take a basket lunch, while refreshments consisting of ice cream and soft drinks will be provided by the merchants.
East Lake resort to use electricity
Installation of electric lights and a new sewer system at the East lake summer resort were decided on yesterday by stockholders in the company operating the place. Action was taken at the annual meeting at the lake. Estimated cost of the improvements outlined will be $4,000.
Deschutes beaver pet of Bend child
A two months old beaver, so tame that it made no effort to escape, was picked up on the lawn at the home of Mrs. Genevieve Perkins near the Tumalo avenue bridge. A photograph taken by Mrs. Perkins shows her daughter holding the animal on her shoulder. The beaver could easily have been domesticated, Mrs. Perkins said.
Road signs needed Ellis points out
Residents of towns south of Bend are discouraging tourist traffic through Central Oregon by declaring that the roads are closed or impassable, H.C. Ellis declares. He suggests that some remedy for this situation be found, and also that more road signs are needed in all directions from Bend. Few but advertising signs are now to be seen, to tell the tourists that Bend is ahead of them.
75 Years AgoFor the week ending
July 30, 1947
Andy, minus his radio pal, Amos, visitor in Bend
A man to whom thousands of Americans first listened while huddled around squeaking, crackling crystal radio sets in the 1920’s was in Bend this morning preparing for a fishing trip to Paulina lake.
Charles J. Correll, better-known to countless radio and screen fans as “Andy” of the famed team of “Amos and Andy,” said that he was getting “more rest on my one-week vacation fishing trip to Oregon than I ever got in six years any place else.” He spent last night at the Pilot Butte Inn.
Accompanying Correll on the trip, which began last Saturday at Thompson’s lodge on the McKenzie river, are William Howard, husband of Dorothy Lamour, and Myrt Blum, who manages the “Amos and Andy” show.
When asked how he happened to select Paulina lake, Correll said that he had a friend who returns each year from Central Oregon with tales of the many fish he never fails to catch at Paulina lake. “After fishing the McKenzie all yesterday with only a few strikes, I remembered my friend’s favorite spot — so that’s where we’re going.”
Navy binoculars set up on butte
Through the generosity of a former navy man, Cecil McLeod, Bend, the rugged beauty of the eastern Oregon Cascades may now be viewed through a pair of powerful naval binoculars mounted a top Lava Butte, forest service lookout point 10 miles south of Bend.
The binoculars, which have five-inch lenses and magnify 20 times, were found by McLeod while he was stationed on an island in the South Pacific during world war two. About a year ago he donated them to the Deschutes national forest.
Forest service employes have constructed a special mount for the delicate instrument which allows it to be rotated and raised and lowered. A full sweep of the Central Oregon area is covered by the binoculars.
Driver examiner coming to Bend
A drivers license examiner will be on duty in Bend Thursday and Friday of this week at the city hall between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., according to word received from the secretary of state’s office in Salem.
Persons wishing licenses or permits to drive are asked to get in touch with the examiner well ahead of the scheduled closing hours in order to assure completion of their application with a minimum of delay.
Mill Vs. Town Play Arranged
A rivalry which dates back many years will be renewed Sunday when divotmen from town meet lumber golfers in an 18-hole match at the Bend golf course. This will be the first meeting of the golfers since before the war. A golf breakfast at 8 a.m. will precede the ancient feud.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
July 30, 1972
Dwight Newton’s fiftieth Western novel published
A western writer who sold his first book in 1943 while stationed at Camp Abbot on the Deschutes with the Army Engineers is observing a special milestone this month. He is Dwight Newton of Bend.
His 50th novel is being published. It is “The Big Land,” written under Newton’s pseudonym “Dwight Bennett,” and fittingly, it concerns the historic Central Oregon range country. It is a post Civil War story, and deals with the gold strike in the gravels of the John Day country at Canyon City and the experiences of men who followed and at times died on the gold trail between Canyon City and The Dalles.
Woven into the story, in which names of pioneers are used in action against an authentic background, is the saga of Chief Paulina, who frequently struck at parties crossing the gold trail. “The Big Land” is a Doubleday publication.
After World War 2 and a residency of several years in Bend, Newton went to Los Angeles. There for eight years he served as a script writer in the production of “Wagon Train” and “Wells Fargo.” With his wife, Mary Jane, Newton returned to Bend in 1965.
Newton is one of the founders of Western Writers of America, and served as an officer of that national group for a number of years.
“Crooked River Canyon,” is one of Newton’s 50 novels.
Storm drain laid
Work continues on project to widen Newport Avenue in Bend, and as part of it, a storm drain is being laid from the Deschutes River to the college main. The drain, which will flow into the river, is designed to settle out solid material before it reaches the water. This morning workers for R.L Coats construction Co., filled in the trench on Nashville Avenue along Kenwood School.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
July 30, 1997
Festival rocks the mountains
It’s just a huge, legal party in the fresh mountain air.
The 5th Volcanic Rock Festival wraps up today in the Cascades with a program filled with “mellow music.” The Celilo Falls Indians will start off the six-band day by dancing at 10 a.m.
The festival is located at Dutchman’s quarry between Mount bachelor and Sunriver. Day passes are $10 for adults, children 12 and younger are free. No dogs are allowed. unshakable Race will end the three-day festival at 5 p.m.
“We’re in the explosion process right now,” said festival board member Rachel Nordenhok. “We’ve worked on the spot for four years. We all love music and mountains.” Visitors who traveled the long and winding road to the site were greeted with a majestic view and a variety of tunes. Bands from Seattle to Eugene played to the crowds. Floater headlined the festival’s biggest night, on Saturday.
Dancing rom the twist to the bop took place on the matted dance floor.
And a field of hay bales provided natural seating. About 400 blocks were donated for the event.
A popular entity in the 80-degree temperatures was water. Many preferred a long, black tarp used as a water slide to cool off.
Others took a quick trip through the mist tent. Some just needed a sip from the fresh water tank to ensure healthy hydration.
The Blue Whale, a mural-painted school bus, served nachos and breakfast to rockers. Spoiled rockers also were able to take advantage of treats from Haggan-Dazs to Budweiser.
On the other side of the hill, many festival-goers camped out for the weekend. At night, they could listen to experienced musicians blend in with rookies at the drum circle and the acoustic arena.
The “karma” of the site was controlled by 400 volunteers along with the Forest Service and sheriff’s department.
A fire truck also was on hand for the high-fire-dancer weekend.
Site’s value eventually will do it in
The wrecking ball isn’t yet poised to slam into Yew Lane School, but it won’t be long before the building recedes into a half-century of memories and photographs. “It’s pretty much just waiting for future demolition,” said John Rexford, auxiliary services director for the Bend-LaPine School district.
Portions of the deteriorating building are used for storage and the large classroom is used for meetings of the district transportation department.
Construction of the Bend Parkway may speed demolition of the former school. Although the pavement won’t cut through the building, it will force the district to move buses now parked in the parkway path.
“We really are just going to focus on realigning parking,” Rexford said. “If the building is in the way when we do that, it will come down.”
Eventually, Rexford figures the site will become too valuable for parking buses. In anticipation of that, the district is looking for a new bus barn while still entertaining offers for the current property.
“We’re seeking a site, but not looking hard,” Rexford said.
Early this decade the district reached agreement on selling the current site, but a financing package sought by developers didn’t come through.
