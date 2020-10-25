Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from the achieved copies of The Bend Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum.
100 Years Ago
For the week ending
Oct. 24, 1920
Electrician knocked unconscious by 2300 volts
Only the fact that the material with which he was working was entirely dry saved E.A. Smith of the Bend Water, Light & Power Co. from death by electrocution late Saturday afternoon, it was learned this morning. Twenty-three hundred volts passed through Smith’s body, slightly burning his hands, knocking him unconscious and, in the reflex caused by the shock, dislocating one knee. Smith was at the top of a pole, making a connection from the 2300-volt wire to a 220-volt circuit, when the full force of the current struck him. His belt kept him from falling, and, on regaining consciousness, he disregarded the injured knee and put in 10 minutes trying to make the connection. He was unsuccessful and was finally forced to climb down, one leg dangling, limp and useless, as he made the trip to the ground.
Lee Henry and George Gillander, linemen, assisted him to his home, where he will be confined for the next 10 days because of his injuries, the attending physician states.
Cave heated with fire, explanation
Evidence strongly indicating that the Horse Butte cave, at first believed to be heated by nature, drew its warmth from the kindling of waste matter in the tunnel, has been found. John A. Dron, engineer, who visited the cave this week, is convinced the burning of organic matter introduced into the cave produced the heat, which was retained for several days afterward by the rock walls. Exploration of the tunnel revealed no passageways or cracks through which heat might have been carried upward into the cave.
He believes the “hot cave” to have been merely a simulation of a natural phenomenon, traceable to a resident of the Horse Butte section.
Gravel deposit is secured by county
Following action by the county in securing from Ovid Riley the right to use gravel from a deposit on his land north of Bend, the Wickner, Sharp & Chindahl Contracting Co. is preparing to start surfacing a seven-mile stretch of The Dalles-California highway south of the city. Men are now stripping off the top layer of soil, H.F. Wickner, member of the contracting firm, stated this morning, and within another week gravel hauling will be started.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
Oct. 24, 1945
Wickiup smoke visible in Bend
Seeking to accomplish the work before the rainy season sets in, approximately 70 conscientious objectors today were engaged in burning slashings and other debris around the banks of the Wickiup reservoir, it was announced at the U.S. bureau of reclamation headquarters here today. The men began burning the refuse yesterday, and as the smoke from the fires curled into the air, gave rise to the belief in Bend that a sizable blaze had started in the Deschutes national forest.
The C.O. campers have spent a number of months cleaning the old timber and brush from the reservoir basin, and around the banks, preparatory to the present burn. The work is being superintended by Herbert Murich, camp director, and Elmer Merrill, work superintendent.
Two cars collide, on Bend curve
Five Bend persons narrowly escaped serious injury late yesterday in a spectacular automobile crash opposite the Owl Service station on North First street, it was reported today by local police. All suffered from bruises, and one from shock, but all were reported today to be recovering.
Police said that one of the automobiles was being driven south on First street by Emery Webb of Portland, at an excessive rate of speed. The other was being driven north by Rev. G.R.V. Bolster.
Witnesses, said that Webb was unable to negotiate the curve at the service station. Seeing that a collision was unavoidable, Rev. Bolster drove his car off the pavement, but the other machine struck it. The Bolster car was overturned, resting for a moment on the top, than toppling back on its side. It was with difficulty that the occupants were able to extricate themselves from the wrecked car.
Accompanying Rev. Bolster were Mrs. Bolster, Mr. and Mrs. Carl A. Johnson and Mrs. Roy Schwartz, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. K.E. Sawyer. Rev. Bolster is rector of the Trinity Episcopal church, and Johnson is president of the Bend Chamber of commerce and head of the Consumers Gas corporation.
Rev. Bolster and party were en route to the Johnson cabin on the Deschutes river for dinner. Owing to the shocked condition of Mrs. Bolster, an ambulance was called to take her to her home. Physicians said that she suffered a severe bump on the head. Johnson submitted to an X-ray of the chest today and found that he suffered no serious injury.
‘Canyon Passage’ work completed
Having finished the filming of Ernest Haycox’s “Canyon Passage” in the Cascade country, directors, members of the cast and “propmen” for Universal pictures, today were en route back to Hollywood.
Most of the party of more than 150 persons left here over the weekend. Many “shots” in “Canyon Passage” were taken in the Sisters, McKenzie pass, Dutchman flat, Crescent lake and Crooked river country. The motion picture party was in this area for almost two months.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
Oct. 24, 1970
Seven county land parcels to be sold at Sheriff’s sale
Seven parcels of county land will be up for public auction at a Sheriff’s sale on the courthouse steps tomorrow morning.
The sale will begin at 10 am according to Sheriff F.C. Sholes, and will involve parcels varying in size from less than an acre to forty acres and in estimated value from $460 to $5,300.
All seven parcels have been requested for sale by potential buyers, who have agreed to pay a minimum price for them. The public is invited to outbid that price at the auction tomorrow.
One parcel of three lots and another of two lots in the Deschutes River Acres area at LaPine are up for sale tomorrow, requested for sale by Emil Boesch, 1502 Albany Ave., Bend. Boesch has agreed to pay $1,500 for the three-lot parcel and $1,000 for the two-lot parcel.
A 19.5 –acre parcel east of Bend on Neff Road was requested by Vernon Reynolds, Rockaway, Ore., and will be sold to him for $3,510 unless he is outbid tomorrow. A smaller parcel of two lots in the Davidsons addition in Sisters was requested by Wilma Henry of Sisters. She agreed to pay $460 for it.
A 38.5-acre parcel in the desert east of Millican was requested by Robert C. Ainsworth, Rt. 3 Bend, and carries a minimum price of $1,078. Another smaller parcel of 2.76 acres on Arnold Market Road east of Bend was requested by Emerson Foote, Rt. 1, Bend, for $552.
The largest parcel in the sale of 40 acres requested by Patricia Harley, 427 E. Thurston, Bend. It is located on Yeoman Road near the U.S. Forest Service Nursery, approximately three miles northeast of Bend. The starting price at the auction for this parcel will be $5,300.
Three of the parcels put up for sale will be sold for cash, and four will be sold on terms.
Bend man awarded two-year fellowship
Cal Elshoff, a biology teacher at Bend High School for nearly 10 years, has been awarded a two-year international teaching fellowship in the state of Victoria in Australia.
He is one of 50 science teachers, one from each state, selected for the fellowships. They are being financed by the government of Victoria and will commemorate International Education Year and the Centenary of State Education in Victoria.
Elshoff plans to leave with his family in January and return to Bend in the fall of 1973. Following completion of the second teaching year in December of 1972 the Elshoff’s plan a six-month return tour of the Near East, Africa, India and Europe.
The government of Victoria, in southeast Australia, requested that teachers be selected “who have made significant contributions to the teaching of science and mathematics in secondary schools.”
Supt. R.E. Jewell said he will request approval of Elshoff’s leave of absence at the regular meeting of Bend school Board on Monday night. Making the trip with Elshoff will be his wife, Alice, and their three children, Don, 15, Meg, 13, and Dana, 8.
School years in Australia begin in February and end in December. The fellowship program will provide opportunities for the Elshoff’s to travel in Australia during vacation periods.
Headlines: Nixon campaign, law-order theme stressed — Israel warns it can win another war — At 15-15 Oregon Senate may be split — Space Station proposed
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
Oct. 24, 1995
Drawings outline plan for riverfront
Developers swept their conceptual paintbrushes across the 212-acre Crown Pacific/Brooks Scanlon sawmill site Monday, putting on paper what they hope to create on the ground.
What emerged was a project focused on the Deschutes River — one which includes a “river walk” trail, incorporates the history of the former sawmill into building designs, and offers a mix of retail, office, light industrial and residential uses.
“The river walk at the Old Mill District will become the signature icon for your town. People will ask, ‘Where do I go, what do I see, when I’m in Bend?’ — and the river walk will be that place,” said Ken Kay, San Francisco landscape architect and urban designer hired by developers to come up with a master plan for the site.
But some of the 40 or so persons who attended Monday’s open house raised concerns, especially regarding trails and buildings near the river and about the proposed Arthur Avenue extension through the site and across the river.
“I’m just thinking of a low stone wall around the river and I’m not sure that’s compatible,” said a local woman who attended the meeting.
River Bend Limited Partnership, led by Bend developer William Smith, plans a mixed-use project on the former sawmill site on the east side of the Deschutes River.
Smith also owns 70 acres on the west side of the river. The project could have sweeping implications for Bend. Many speculate it will become a new downtown. And Kay noted that it’s rare to find a mostly vacant, riverfront site in the heart of a city.
“This is a very important project for your city, the state of Oregon and the West Coast,” Kay said.
In addition, the site is huge by Bend standards. The existing downtown urban renewal district, which includes residential property surrounding the urban core, is approximately 200 acres — slightly smaller than the Old Mill project area,
The entire sawmill site won’t be developed at once, of course. Smith estimates that it could take four decades for the $150 million project to be completed.
The first phase would focus on retail shops and the river. It would include a portion of the river trail from roughly the Mill A area to the center of the sawmill site —where a retail plaza of 40,000 to 60,000 square feet would be built.
The former float pond and fire pond used in past sawmill operations will be dredged and refilled to give the site more water features, Kay added.
Smith hopes to complete this first part by Memorial Day 1997. After that, work on the remainder of the first phase would begin, which would include more retail, as well as office development.
In all, the first phase will have about 200,000 square feet of buildings — roughly equal to Costco and Ernst combined.
“Hopefully you’ll see through these drawings that we’re getting close to what will be developed at River Bend,” Kay said. “We’re going to try very hard to retain the beauty of this site.”
