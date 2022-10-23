100 Years Ago
For the week ending October 29, 1922
County nurse keeping busy
One hundred and ninety-five pupils inspected, 16 visits to schools, 76 homes visited, bedside care given to 12 patients, are a few of the things done in one month by Miss Grace MacDowell, it is shown in the first report given by the new county nurse since her arrival in Deschutes county. Miss MacDowell arrived in Bend two months ago, but the first month was almost entirely spent in familiarizing herself with local conditions.
In addition the nurse assisted at a baby clinic at La Pine, at which 34 infants were examined, demonstrated caring for patients in the home to a class of 24, and started a health crusade in each of the schools visited. The La Pine community center has done excellent work, Miss MacDowell finds, having already raised practically enough money to equip a sick room supply closet.
Smash records in drive over McKenzie pass
All records for the trip from Eugene to Bend via the McKenzie pass were listed as utterly out of date when Frank Jenkins, editor of the Eugene register; Mahlon E. Sweet, Studebaker agent in the same city, and Sam Bond, also of Eugene, arrived in Bend at 9:10 o’clock this morning, having made the drive in four hours and 30 minutes. In proof of their statement they carried a copy of the Register published this morning. After a brief stay here, they left to return to Eugene by way of Crescent and the Willamette pass, intending to make the Lane county seat by 6 o’clock this evening. The start from Bend was made at 10:15 o’clock.
School bill to be theme
A searching analysis of the so called compulsory school bill and the results which might be expected were it carried, will be presented to Deschutes county voters when they attend the meeting tonight at the gymnasium at which H.G. Thurston, general secretary for The Adventist church in America, will speak. R.M. Turner, local attorney, will preside at the meeting.
The general public is invited, and it is especially requested that anyone having questions on the measure be present, prepared to ask for the desired information.
Orders trucks off China Hat cutoff
No trucks will be allowed on the China Hat cutoff in the future, it is announced by Supervisor H.L. Plumb of the Deschutes national forest. The old stage station road, however, will be graded for their use.
The crew which has been working on the Century drive has been transferred to the cutoff road and will grade and otherwise improve all that part of the road extending through the national forest. The Century drive has been graded from the edge of the forest to Bachelor mountain. This end of the drive will be closed until spring, Plumb said, but the lakes which are the chief attractions on the circuit can still be reached by driving out on the road from the point where it joins The Dalles-California highway.
75 Years AgoFor the week ending October 29, 1947
Novel invitations sent to Soroptimist members
Miniature “mail sacks,” attached to freight tickets, were mailed this week to members of the Soroptimist club, inviting them to a “spooky party” Wednesday evening, Oct. 29, at the home of Mr. and Mrs. W.K. Euston. Invitations designed by Mrs. Grace Donner, were black paper “witches,” enclosed in walnut shells inside the sacks. Husbands and friends of members will be included in the affair, and the invitations requested costumes or “jeans and gingham.”
Sewage disposal developments
Cities and towns of Oregon are waking up to the need for something more in the way of sewage disposal than the easy way of turning waste into the nearest stream, it is to be gathered from a report from the state sanitarian. Millions of dollars are already committed to such work and a number of the larger cities of the state, as well as smaller communities are planning plant installation and extensions.
Whether Bend is included in the unidentified 31 localities where nothing is being done does not appear. No such emergency exists here as in some Oregon cities where river pollution has been the accepted method of disposal for years. Bend’s relatively small sewer system could do with some extensions, however, and preparation for work of this kind should be made by placing existing connections on a utility basis, the resulting revenues being made available for maintenance and additions to plant.
Downtown windows billed for painting on Halloween
Store windows in downtown Bend are due to receive a heavy coating of Halloween paint Thursday and Friday afternoons. The Halloween decorations will not be the ordinary scrawls of soap and tallow, but will be the art work of fourth, fifth and sixth graders in the Bend public schools.
The window-painting project, sponsored by the retail merchants committee of the Bend chamber of commerce, is a repetition of the highly successful window project conducted last year. Arrangements for the project are being completed by K.M. Longballa, member of the merchants committee.
Mrs. Barbara Steinhouser, art director for the Bend schools, and art instructors in the schools will organize the young painters who will cover all available glass on Wall street from Franklin to Newport avenue with washable colors.
Last year the project produced many outstanding, examples of Halloween art — witches, goblins, jack o’lanterns and black cats — and this year’s paintings are expected to be even better. Windows will be judged late Friday and prizes will be awarded to individuals and schools participating.
Driver denied $1000 claim for dead dog
The state highway commission, at its meeting this week denied a $1000 claim made by E.E. Rhodes, of Pasadena, Calif., for the loss of a dog which jumped over the retaining wall at Crooked river bridge and fell to its death in the canyon below.
The incident occurred the past summer when Rhodes was passing through on highway 97. Rhodes presented the claim for loss of the dog to the highway commission on the grounds that the state had not taken proper precautions to prevent dogs from leaping over the wall.
50 Years AgoFor the week ending October 29, 1972
New drive-in set to open on Franklin
Bend’s newest drive-in restaurant, The Burger Shoppe, plans to open Monday at 129 E Franklin Ave. The eight-by-eight foot building is nearly hidden behind the tree that stands in front of it between Murry & Holt Motors and Dick’s Linoleum.
Owner Stan Peickert offers three sizes of hamburgers and cheeseburgers, hot beef, Reuben and pastrami sandwiches, chiliburgers, soft drinks, milkshakes, pies and other takeout treats. Customers may order at the window or by an intercom system in the 13-space parking lot. The drive-in will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.
Bend’s Burger Shoppe is the third to open in Oregon. Peickert’s brother has one in Pendleton and there is another in Astoria. He says there are about 22 of the franchise drive-ins scattered throughout the nation.
Employes claim they were fired at LaPine plant
Production lines continued idle this morning at Pregn-a-Post, Inc., a local wood treatment plant because of a labor dispute that erupted Friday.
Eight employees, who formed an association Thursday night, say they were fired Friday morning when they presented Pierre Morinaud, president of the firm, with a list of 15 complaints. Morinaud says he fired only the group’s leader, the other seven men quit. He doesn’t remember firing all of them, but he admits “I might have made the statement, under anger and fear.” Friday afternoon Morinaud told all of the men, except the fired foreman, that they would remain on the payroll if they returned to work this morning. He waited until 10 a.m., but none came to work, so Morinaud says they have quit.
Angered by Morinaud’s action, the eight men say he violated labor laws by firing them because they organized and drew up a list of grievances. They plan to file charges with the National Labor Relations Board to recover lost wages.
Morinaud says the Employment Division has been sending applicants and he is hiring men to fill the vacancies. He hopes to have the plant in operation by Wednesday morning.
25 Years AgoFor the week ending October 29, 1997
Traffic is there for Bend-Redmond bus
When Redmond residents Greg and LeAnn Peterson saw their jobs move south to Bend, they became carpoolers out of necessity.
They recently began commuting with a fellow co-worker, planning to alternate months of driving. But if there was another way— say a minivan shuttle service between the two cities — the Petersons believe they’d use it quite a bit. With a few ifs, in terms of convenience and price.
“I’m not sure if we would use it daily,” Greg Peterson said. “But it would be nice to have that option, just to save wear and tear on the vehicle. Especially in the winter, not having to worry about the nasty roads.”
But even if it started small and filled a need, a shuttle-van service between Bend and Redmond would recover less than half its cost at the fare box, according to a new study by Commute Options for Central Oregon.
Oregon’s Department of Transportation funded the Bend group’s study at the bargain cost of $250. The move came after years of complaint about Bend being the biggest city in Oregon without a public transit system.
Jeff Monson, director of Commute Options, was surprised by the fare-box revenue projections not by how little of the cost would be covered by fares, but by how much.
“I think 45 percent is pretty good.”
The survey found enough interest in a shuttle service that weekday daily ridership could average about 100, if fares for the 32-mile round trip did not exceed $3.
“To provide timely service, a shuttle would need to travel a fairly direct route, with few stops,” the study said. That probably means half-hour service from specific pickup points to large firms or employment areas.
Startup costs would be at least $150,000 for a system of three 12-to 15-passenger vans. Annual operating costs would be about $165,000 for the vehicles and $30,000 for marketing, management and other items.
The most promising shuttle stops in Bend were judged to be downtown, St. Charles, the Shevlin Industrial Park, Central Oregon Community College and Tektronix. The Greyhound depot on East Highway 20 was also mentioned.
Redmond’s most promising stops included downtown and the Safeway on Highway 97, the study showed. Other possibilities included Airport Way, Central Oregon District Hospital, Redmond High and the O’Neil Highway.
