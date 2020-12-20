Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from the archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum
100 Years Ago
For the week ending
Dec. 19, 1920
Mercury hits 1920 low mark
Bend shivered last night in the most intense cold of the winter and this morning the telephone at The Bulletin office was kept busy with inquiries as to how low the mercury in the official government thermometer had fallen. Eight degrees above zero was the official minimum, reached shortly before 8 o'clock in the morning. One unofficial thermometer in the city recorded six degrees below.
Last night's cold snap would not have been considered worth noticing last year. A glance at the temperature record for the night of December 12,1919, recalled the fact that the mercury sank to 22 degrees below zero.
Animal park for hatchery planned
The fish hatchery grounds on Tumalo creek will be made the home of a "happy family" of wild animals, if the plans of local sportsmen are carried out. As a starter, the mule deer tuned over to W.C. Birdsall by the game commission will be available, and orders for a black bear cub will be sent out in the spring, District Warden Earl Houston states. Other forms of animal life will be added as rapidly as possible, and an especial effort will be made to attract various kinds of waterfowl.
The plans are those of Mr. Birdsall, who has been in communication with the game commission on the subject, Warden Houston states.
Still seized by officers
A raid conducted last night by Sheriff S.E. Roberts netted a 10-gallon still, four barrels of corn mash and five gallons of whiskey, seized at the home of Charles Nickell, near the foundry. Sheriff Roberts was accompanied by Deputies George Stokoe, and Rex Haines and Chief of Police L.A. W. Nixon.
The officers called shortly after 10 o'clock and found the still set up, ready for operation, the sheriff reported this morning. Nickell's brother was in the house at the time, about apparently had nothing to do with the moonshining equipment. The sheriff and Deputy Stokoe left to secure a truck to use in transporting the evidence, and in their absence Nickell arrived at the house. Arraignment was scheduled for this afternoon.
The apparatus seized by the officers, including two boilers, a double and single worm, a water barrel for cooling the copper tube in the final process of distillation, an oil stove and barrels in which the mash was found, is being held in the county jail.
Powell Butte votes against new school
Powell Butte turned out en masse on Friday to vote "no" on the Redmond high school bonding issue. Powell Butte is already in the union high school district against its "voice and vote," and has already been taxed to build a high school in Crook county. Hence the protest. Powell Butte was outvoted, as was foreordained, but the voters took that means to show their opposition to being taxed in the Redmond high school district when they did not vote to join that district in the first place, but were drawn in by the overwhelming majority of votes from other parts of the district.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
Dec. 19, 1945
Vets to discuss housing problem
Planning to discuss the unemployment and housing problems in Bend, World war 2 members of the John L. Chute post of the American Legion will meet at 7 p.m next Monday in the assembly room at the court house, it was announced today by Paul Hundley, acting commander. All members of the post and those who have not yet affiliated are urged to attend.
Hundley said that it is estimated that there is approximately 300 unemployed veterans now in Bend, and that efforts will be made at the meeting to find a solution to the problem. The veterans also will take up the matter of whether trailer houses will be acceptable to them in the present housing emergency in the city.
The members also will be advised of the various forms of educational and vocation assistance now available to the servicemen.
Dog rescued from chilling Bend river
How a Bend visitor braved the chill hours of early Thursday morning and chanced falling into the icy waters of the Deschutes river to rescue a half-blind dog, became known here today after the nearly frozen animal had been revived and restored to its owners.
The heroine in the case was Mrs. Charlotte Townsend of Los Angeles, sister of Maj. Walter G. Peak of 637 Drake road. Mrs. Townsend is here visiting Mrs. Peak pending the return from the service of her brother.
According to the story, Mrs. Townsend was awakened at 4:30 am by what she believed to be the cry of a child. The plaintive cries seemed to be coming from the direction of the river. Rising from bed, Mrs. townsend went to investigate.
Crossing the Drake park foot bridge, she was attracted downstream a short distance by the pitiful moaning. Lowering herself from the bridge the rescuer made her way across the treacherous ice until she came upon the dog, with only its head protruding through the ice. With an effort she dragged the dog to safety and carried it to the Peak residence, where with the aid of Mrs. Peak she revived it after two hours.
Bend police were then notified, and through the dog's identification tag the spaniel, blind in one eye, was restored to the owner, E.V. Johnston.
Not only the rescue proved Mrs. Townsend a true lover of dogs, for her constant companion is her own "Ranger", a large collie.
Total eclipse of moon due in early eve
Clear skies were in prospect for tonight, as the stage was set for the first total eclipse of the moon visible in this county since Aug. 26, 1942.
The preliminary phases of the eclipse will occur before the moon eases into the Pilot butte sky, as seen from Bend, but the total phase will not take place until the orb is fairly up in the eastern sky. Totality will begin at 5:40 p.m.
The moon will move up over the eastern horizon tonight as the sun goes down in the west, at about 4:30 o'clock.
At the total phase of the eclipse, the moon will appear copper colored due to light of the sun bending around the earth.
Headlines: US needs more scientists — CPA makes plans for construction of smaller homes — Japanese women get right to vote and lowers voting age to 20 — Big Three foreign ministers meet in Moscow to explore problems of bomb, peace.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
Dec. 19, 1970
Lava Bears drop cowboys; win Central Oregon tourney
The Bend Lava Bears glided to a convincing 66-43 victory over the Crook County Cowboys here Saturday night to capture first place honors in the annual Central Oregon Basketball tournament.
Let by an impressive offensive performance the Cowboys remained within two points of the Bruins throughout most of the first quarter. However, in the closing two minutes Bend pulled ahead 17-10 before a shot with 17 seconds gave the Cowboys 12 points.
The bruins experienced cold shooting early in the opening stanza, missing many shots from within the 10-foot range.
The Bears increased their lead to eight points early in the second period on a shot by Greg Kitley. The Cowboys scored in five straight points to pull within three points of the Lava Bears with four and a half minutes left in the stanza.
The Cowboy's streak continued as they scored six more points in the next three minutes while holding Bend to four. The drive put Crook County within one point of the favored home team, 26-25, with 1:45 left in the first half.
The Bend offensive team then exploded for nine points to lead 35-27 at the close of the half.
The Cowboys hauled down many valuable defensive rebounds, while the Bruins were called for 14 fouls on rebounds in the first half. Crook County committed nine fouls in the first half.
The Bruins, led by starters Marty Watt and Steve Halliday, began to pull away from Crook County in the third period. Watt scored six points while Halliday claimed four, in the third stanza, to give the Bears a 48-34 advantage at the close of the third period.
The Lava Bears tallied 17 points while holding the Cowboys to eight in the final quarter for a winning margin of 22 points. Crook County managed only two field goals in the last period, as their consistency diminished from earlier quarters.
High point honors were shared by Crook County's Steve Schutte, a 5-11 senior, and Bend's 6-4 forward Mike Cashman. Both scored 16 points. Watt scored 13 points for the Bruins. Bend connected on 27 of 73 shots for a poor 37 per cent while the Cowboys were even cooler with a 27 per cent average. They hit 13 of 47 shots from the field. The Bears shot 50 percent from the free-throw line, while Crook County averaged 53 per cent. Walt Payne, athletic director at Bend High, presented Lava Bear captain Pat Murphy with the Central Oregon Tournament trophy. Madras won consolation honors. Crook County will travel to Burns for a game Friday and return to Prineville Saturday for another bout with the Highlanders. Friday Bend meets Fort Vancouver, Wash. Saturday they challenge Columbia River, Wash.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
Dec. 19, 1995
Former Bend fire chief Vern Carlon dies
Bend lost a man who spent half his life protecting the city when former Fire Chief Vern Carlon died of cancer Thursday night at a local nursing home. He was 81. The son of Tom Carlon, Bend's first fire Chief, Vern Carlon joined the fire department as a volunteer in 1934 and became a paid firefighter in 1942. That was just a year before his father, who had been chief since 1919, passed away.
Carlon stayed with the department and assumed his father's title in June 1952. he was Bend's third fire chief and served until his retirement in 1973.
Carlon's father saw the department go from human-pulled hose carts to what was then modern, motorized firefighting equipment. Vern Carlon took it a step further, not only improving the city's firefighting force but also helping set up fire departments in other communities.
One of Carlon's most notable achievements was negotiating fire protection contracts with some of the city's largest mills. The money generated by those contracts went into a reserve fund, and for years that fund paid for new fire trucks and gear without using any tax money.
Ernie Gasbar, a childhood friend who served his entire career with Carlon, said it was just natural that the son follow the father into the fire service. "He followed right in his dad's footsteps," Gasbar said this morning.
When the two were growing up, the fire department had a rule that a man couldn't join the volunteers until he was 21. Carlon joined within weeks of his 21st birthday. Gasbar said being in the fire service then was like having another family and that Carlon enjoyed the camaraderie of being a firefighter. They fought a number of big fires together Eddie's Sales and Service in 1948, Oregon Trail Furniture in 1951 and the H.E. Allen School in 1963, were few — and everyone watched out for everyone else.
"Whenever anything happened, we all stuck together on it," Gasbar said. Carlon grew up in Bend, went to college in Ashland and worked at the Brooks-Scanlon mill before becoming a full-time firefighter.
