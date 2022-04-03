Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum.
100 Years Ago
For the week ending
April 9, 1922
Deny interest in “blue laws”
Explanation of the stand of the Bend Ministerial association in regard to so called “Sunday blue laws” and its attitude in regard to petitions now being circulated in Bend aimed at the alleged attempt on the part of various denominations to control congress and secure the enactment of Sunday observance laws, was made yesterday in the morning services by Rev. J. Edgar Purdy of the Methodist church, Rev. F.H. Beard of the Baptist church, and L.D. Wiest, who represents the Presbyterian church in the absence of a pastor.
The ministerial association makes public denial that any attempt is being made or has been made, by any representative church body, to control congress, or to secure legislation harmful to religious liberty.
22 boys’ and girls’ clubs are formed
Twenty-two boys’ and girls’ clubs, each with a membership of over five, have been organized in Deschutes county during the past week by J.E. Calavan, state department of education club worker, during the past week. Leaders for the clubs will be appointed soon by County Superintendent of Schools J.Alton Thompson.
To rescue a mail pouch key which has been locked in one of the safes at the Bend postoffice, work was under way opening the inner compartment of the big steel box which almost resulted in a burglar alarm being turned in last night.
T.J. Barrett, expert welder at the Bend Iron Works, was given the job of opening the compartment which had been locked eight months ago before its combination had been adjusted. Using an oxyacetylene torch Barrett began the difficult task of cutting out a circle of metal impervious to the attacks of ordinary tools. At 1 o’clock this morning, Night Officer Welch heard the roar of the torch, and glancing over the curtains screening the front office from the street saw Barrett at work.
He at once notified Postmaster Hudson by phone, but was assured that Barrett’s efforts were entirely within the law.
The job was finished, the key removed, the combination set, and the metal which had been cut out welded back into place before noon today.
Locomotive ordered here
A new 50 ton “Mikado” locomotive has been purchased by the Brooks-Scanlon Lumber Co. for use in hauling on the mail logging line to the local mill. The engine is now being assembled at the Baldwin Locomotive works and will be delivered probably in a month.
The old “one spot” locomotive which has been in use here since the local plant was first built, has been sold to the Pacific Spruce Co., and is now being taken by Frank Brobert to Toledo, where it will be used by the Manary Logging Co.
This engine was built in 1883, and for many years was used by the Great Northern Railway Co. During the past few years it has been used chiefly in construction on the Brooks Scanlon line.
Greater distance of haul on the mail logging road was the reason given this morning by H.E. Allen, assistant manager, for the purchase of the new equipment.
75 years ago
For The week ending
April 9, 1947
Seventeen hundred eggs, hard boiled and colored, are ready for the Lions’ Easter egg hunt in Drake park Sunday at 1 p.m., with searchers to be released in three “age waves,” it was announced by Farley Elliott, chairman for the event, an annual undertaking for the clubmen in pre-war years.
Elliott headed a crew of six Lions club members which cooked the eggs Wednesday night. This year, Elliott reports, the eggs were carefully boiled, then immersed in cold water. They will be edible, he stresses, and advises that they be taken home for use. Working with Elliot in the egg-cooking project were W. L. Van Allen, N.E. Naylor, Don Williams, Frank Settlemyer and M.M. Orona.
Last night the Lions’ coloring crew took over and dyed the eggs, mostly in solid colors. Assisting Elliott were Bill Reid, Floyd Burden, Jack Tabor, Lee Cox, OlG. Jacobson and Henry W. Mullendore.
Elliott reported today that the youngsters taking part in the hunt will be released in “waves,” in the following age groups: 1 to 3; 4 to 6 and 7 o 10. The hunt will be open to all youngsters up to 10 years of age.
Kessler Cannon will be in charge of a public address system, with Rev. Len B. Fishback to make the opening talk. There will also be a program of music.
Deep wire silence comes to Bend
Only Emergency Calls Are Accepted Bend today was under a deep telephone silence as the nation wide strike of telephone workers reached this upper Deschutes city, practically changing residents mode of living. Only emergency calls were being accepted and as a result all business calls were suspended, social calls were definitely out and even the old practice of asking the operator for the time was nullified.
It was generally agreed here that the telephone silence in Bend was unparalleled in the city’s history, dating back to the era when a single switchboard served about a dozen patrons, mostly along old “Garden Row” in that part of the city that is now in Drake park.
Nothing but emergency telephone service existed. With general service suspended scores of housewives who generally shop by telephone visited downtown in person. The result was a busy appearing city. In many of the offices, stenographers said they were “finally catching up with their work,” in as much as no telephones were to be answered. In downtown Bend the Western Union was providing a special “pickup service” for its patrons. Taxis were reported cruising around town, in an effort to serve their trade.
Girl Named Honor Carrier For 1st Time
Rosemary Rosengarth, the first girl who has ever earned the rating of “honor carrier,” has just been named high-point “little merchant” for the month of March, it was announced today by Les Schwab, circulation manager, who presented Rosemary the $20 prize which goes with the award.
Rosemary, an eighth grader at St. Francis school, has handled The Bulletin route No. 20, in the South Third street district, since August 1, 1946 “The best service we’ve ever had” is the voluntary comment of many of her customers.
50 years ago
For the week ending
April 9, 1972
WARM SPRINGS — A sign posted at the general store here announces “Ca-Wit, April 9, Simnasho Lodge.”
It is the announcement of the annual Root Feast, one of the traditional Indian Thanksgiving observances at the beginning of a harvest season.
When the various roots begin to mature each spring, the descendants of the Columbia River bands of Indians gather for the Root Feast. Linton Winishut, a ceremonial leader at the Agency Longhouse in the Warm Springs Community, notes that the Root Feast is held in both reservation longhouses and by the Yakimas, Umatillas, and other groups who trace their ancestory to the Columbia River Bands.
Winishut explained that the songs and prayers used during the Feast have been handed down by word of mouth. The Indian Language was never a written language he noted, adding, “I was seven years old before I learned to say yes or no- I spoke only Indian until then.
“I was raised about two and one-half miles north of here (Warm Springs). My parents were ardent believers in Indian beliefs. Through listening, I learned.”
Preparations for the Root Feast are lengthy. In the days preceding the feast, women dig the roots, which are now maturing, principally the bitterroot and biscuit roots. After many hours in the fields, the women will spend more time patiently peeling the small bulbs and roots. They will also cook the venison and salmon brought by the men and prepare the roots baked goods, and other fruits and vegetables.
Final ceremonies are observed Sunday morning and the meal is served in the traditional manner around mid-day. A procession with men carrying the fish and meat and women bringing the roots and berries serves the tables.
This spring, in connection with the Root Feast, a Jackpot Rodeo and a Tygh Valley Rodeo Queen selection have been planned. Both the Agency Longhouse and the rodeo grounds are located a short distance south of the Community Center at Warm Springs.
The queen will be selected at the rodeo grounds. Indian girls 15 to 19 years old will be assembling there by 2:30 p.m. Sunday. They will be on horseback in beaded Indian regalia. A court will be selected for the Tygh Valley All Indian Rodeo scheduled this year for May 20-21.
25 years ago
For the week ending
April 9, 1997
You’ve seen the commercials. You’ve bought a computer with a 14.4 modem or better. Now you’re ready to take your first swings on the Internet.
But before you step to the plate, you must choose an Internet service provider. Several companies provide Internet access in Central Oregon. What do you look for in an Internet provider? “The major thing is you want to get online every time you dial up,” said John Hoffman of Zland, a company that helps customers take advantage of the Internet. Trouble is, there’s no easy way of knowing how well a company performs. America Online, after offering unlimited access for $19.95 a month, attracted so many customers it overwhelmed its systems causing countless busy signals.
So despite all the advantages that America Online offers folks new to the Net particularly its ease of use- it’s worthless if you can’t get through the busy signals. “Some things you can look for, some things you can only hope for,” said Peter Casey, associate professor of math and computer science at Central Oregon Community College. “Access is one of those things you can only hope for.”
Casey and Hoffman say word-of-mouth is about the only way to check out an Internet provider’s reputation.
