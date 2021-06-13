Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from the archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum
100 Years Ago
For the week ending
June 12, 1921
War veterans’ bonus bill is popular here
The extreme popularity of the World war veteran’s state aid measure in Bend was evidenced Saturday night at the rally held under the auspices of the American Legion on the corner of Minnesota and Wall streets, following a parade participated in by the Shevlin-Hixon band and over 100 ex-service men.
From the large truck which served as a speakers’ stand a number of local men told of the advantages of the bill. An audience was present which filled the street and sidewalks for some distance.
Between the speakers, the crowd was entertained by musical numbers, first by the band, then by Wilson George’s orchestra. Malcolm Connolly was prevailed upon, after a foot race to escape, to give a “jazz” demonstration on the piano.
Coming as a surprise at the end of the program, it was announced that the Legion would entertain at a free dance at the Hippodrome. Wilson George’s orchestra furnished the music.
“Straddling” signs punishable
“Persons who straddle the new intersection monitors with their cars will be prosecuted,” announces Chief of Police R. H. Fox. “There is no more excuse for running over the new signs than there was for cutting inside the old ones.”
Just at this time, when paving is making a change in the traffic problems of the city, Fox declares a good time to tighten up on all violations, and he issues a warning that tail lights should be burning at night on all cars.
Many are now using library
That use of the Deschutes county library has more than doubled during the past year is shown in the monthly report for May, which gives the total number of books borrowed during the month as 2079, against 892 for May last year.
As compared with the old city library, the difference is even more startling. In January this year, the record month since the county library was started, the number of books borrowed was 2632, against 351 in the city library a year previous.
Use of books by the two branch libraries, at Redmond and Terrebonne, is also gratifying, says Miss Ethel Westfall, librarian. During May the Redmond branch loaned 375 books and 177 were borrowed at Terrebonne. In addition, a large number of books are sent out on mailed orders to all parts of the county. While the schools were in session they borrowed large numbers of volumes.
While no accurate record can be kept of the number of visitors at the library who do not borrow books, they constitute a larger part of the library’s patronage than do the borrowers, Miss Westfall declares.
Tumalo may have cheese factoryDairymen, owning more than 400 cows within 10 miles of Tumalo, are investigating the possibility of raising funds to build and operate a cheese factory. A committee has been appointed for the purpose, and is working with the Bend Commercial club on this matter. After an investigation of conditions here and in regions where cheese is manufactured in large quantities, the dairymen are convinced that it is more profitable than butter making.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
June 12, 1946
Brooks-Scanlon ‘town’ moving
One of Central Oregon’s portable towns, the big camp of the Brooks-Scanlon Lumber Company Inc., today was being moved to its new location west of Sisters in the area between the Santiam and McKenzie highways.
Since its establishment in 1916, the camp, formerly in two divisions, has moved nearly a dozen times. Five years ago, the transient village was set up six miles west of Bend near Bull springs, the site now being vacated.
The current move, the second since logging operations were begun west of the Deschutes river, will swell the population of the recently-incorporated city of Sisters and make it one of the county’s liveliest centers. Joining the McKenzie gateway city on the west, the camp will become part of an already-established settlement for the first time in its history.
The one and two room frame buildings were loaded on flatcars this morning for the journey north to the new location.
Despite the fact that their own was being moved, company loggers today continued work.
Alp hodcarriers’ union is planned by Bend fireman
Ernie Gaspar, of the Bend fire department, and Garold A. Reid, of the police department, have postponed an inter-department fishing duel and Gaspar is seeking support in the organization of an alpine hodcarriers’ union following a recent trip to Sparks lake.
The two men, accompanied by Bill Dickerson, made a 26-mile round trip to the lake on foot over deep snow which blocks the North Century drive below Dutchman’s flat. On arriving at the lake they found it still covered with ice and snow and came back without wetting a line.
On arriving at the car, which had been left at the snowline, Gaspar delved into his pack for a sandwich and found it loaded with bricks, which had been “planted” in his sack before he left Bend and were carried to the lake and back.
Many try luck at Diamond lake
Traffic to Diamond lake this morning for the opening of the fishing season resembled that of a metropolitan highway, according to motorists arriving in Bend from the south. No reports on fishing were received. The highway to the big rainbow lake on the Cascade divide was opened this week and the fishing season which began today follows annual egg-taking operations by the state game commission.
Heavy fishing of Elk lake is expected tomorrow, with the South Century drive open to within a few hundred yards of the south end of the lake. Heavy catches have been made the past week by fishermen who walked over the short remaining stretch of snow-covered road.
Bend’s rose festival entry and huge lake trout make hit at Portland floral fete
Bend’s rose festival float was one of the favorites with the crowd of 250,000 along the parade route in Portland Friday, according to the float party which returned Saturday evening and Sunday.
A 7 ½ -pound trout, caught by Vic Plath last Wednesday at East lake and carried by Helen Raddatz on the float, created a minor sensation at Multnomah stadium before the parade.
Among the admirers of the big fish was Lauritz Melchior, Metropolitan opera star, who insisted on having his picture taken with the fish.
Newsreel cameras were trained on the float at several places along the line of march, and the float was pictured in Portland papers and festival publications.
The big floral letters “Bend” were visible for several blocks, according to Howard J. Steib, chamber of commerce manager, and there was no hesitation on the part of the crowd in deciding whose entry it was.
Headlines: Synthetics give natural fibers real competition — Conservation to require millions on Oregon farms — London blitzed area searched for traces of ancient city — Jack Johnson, ex-world ring champion, is killed in crash — Burma in grip of reign of terror — Cake use gains as bread lack grows acute
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
June 12, 1971
COCC students receive degrees, certificates
Ninety-five students received degrees and certificates at the 17th annual Central Oregon Community College commencement exercises in the school’s new gymnasium last night. In his commencement address, Michael P. Hollern, president of Brooks-Scanlon Inc., told the graduates he hoped and expected that “COCC has enhanced and encouraged your ability to think, to find facts, to reason, to form intelligent opinions and to act on those opinions.” Noting some of the concerns they will face in the years ahead, Hollern urged them neither to be a “dropout from society nor a stereotyped ‘organization man’.” Either, he said, “will lead to a pretty dull life.”
Film used in training
A new dimension has been added to the training program for smokejumpers at the U. S. Forest Service Redmond Air Center.
Portable video tape equipment is being used to record activities on the training field. The equipment, owned by the regional U. S. Forest Service office, records picture and voice simultaneously. The tape is then used during class period to show trainees where they are making mistakes.
Jumpers are able to watch themselves on the television monitor, in slow motion or stopped sequence, while instructors point out errors in landing positions or other techniques. Twelve trainees in all received instruction. Most important use for the new equipment is for recording fire behavior from airplanes during forest holocausts.
Observers are able to rush data back to fire bosses at base camps for more speedy decisions on fire fighting techniques.
One unit of the portable equipment will be left at Redmond Air Center for use throughout the season.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
June 12, 1996
Trust acquires an eye-catcher
A picture-postcard meadow in Indian Ford has become the first piece of property to land under the protective umbrella of a newly formed conservation group.
The Deschutes Basin Land Trust recently acquired the scenic parcel through the Oregon Community Foundation. The trust will manage it for its natural values and will maintain public access to the property.
The 60-acre meadow frames a dazzling view of the Cascade peaks that has caught the eyes of passing photographers for years. Indian Ford Creek runs through the property, which also has stands of ponderosa pines and wetlands.
A private, non-profit organization, the Deschutes Basin Land Trust was formed last year to protect sensitive parcels by working with landowners instead of seeking public ownership or protective land-use designation. Parcels can be donated outright, or owners can grant conservation easements that protect the property without changing ownership.
Brad Chalfant, board president of the land trust, said the group is delighted to get such a beautiful parcel on its first try.
“We’re real excited about this acquisition,” he said. “I think we hit a home run on the first pitch.”
Besides being attractive, the parcel also has some history. Chalfant said the meadow is believed to have been used as an early military camp in the late 1800s.
The trust is still working on a management plan for the parcel. Chalfant said that while it will remain open to the public, the board plans to leave it in its natural state without any trails, picnic sites or other facilities.
Bend City Council doles out skatepark funds
Central Oregon skateboarders are one step closer to building a skateboard park in southeast Bend after the city council approved a new funding request by park organizers. In a 4-2 vote, the council approved the $10,000 donation from the city’s general fund to pay for construction of the park.
The skateboard park will be built in an undeveloped part of Ponderosa Park at SE 15th Street and Wilson Avenue. Though such a park could cost close to $120,000, organizers are trying to raise $35,000 and hope to secure enough contributions of materials and labor to cover the rest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.