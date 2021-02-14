Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from the archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum
100 Years Ago
For the week ending
Feb. 13, 1921
Rescue work established by council
Ending the fight which has been waged by the citizens of Bend almost since the beginning of the new administration, the city council, in regular session last night, yielded to the wishes expressed in petitions tabled at the previous meeting and unanimously passed, under an emergency clause, the ordinance for the establishment of a woman's protective division as an adjunct of city government. Mayor E.D. Gilson appointed Dr. Anna Ries Finley as head of the division and the appointment, together with his suggestion that her salary be set at $75 a month, with no expenses allowed, was approved.
That the passage of the ordinance was a direct concession to the wishes of the people of Bend was indicated by Mayor Gilson in remarks directed to the council and to members of the Women's Civic league in attendance at the meeting. "I hope that this appointment may be satisfactory to the council, the citizens in general, and the members of the Civic league," he said. "The matter has been one of great concern to us."
Surveyor prepares new map of county
Data are being collected by R.B. Gould, county surveyor, for a new map of Deschutes county, which will be ready some time this spring. Railroads, railroad surveys, wagon roads and contemplated highways, as well as all towns and townsites in the county, will be shown on the new map.
Woman dry agent may visit Bend
Local liquor vendors sought a safe retreat today when the report was spread about that the mysterious woman prohibition agent who has been operating successfully in Portland, not under a name, but under the initial "D", is headed for Bend.
Traveler's brought the information that she had been seen in The Dalles and that she was known to be on her way here. City and county authorities questioned this morning professed ignorance of the proposed visit and opined that if "D" were intending to work in Bend she must be coming as a free lance.
No obsolete cannon are now available
No obsolete cannon are at present available for distribution, according to a letter written from the office of the chief of ordinance, received this morning by Charles W. Erskine, member of the American Legion committee which is endeavoring to secure a field piece for Bend. The letter points out that under the law of 1896. Requests for cannon which can no longer be used by the war department must come from a municipal corporation, a soldiers' monument association, or a G.A.R. Post.
It is added, however, that as soon as any cannon are available, the request of the Bend post will receive due consideration.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
Feb. 13, 1946
Sale of roller rink announced
Announcement of the sale of the Roller rink, corner of Bond street and Franklin avenue, to Mr and Mrs Frank Grimes of Eugene, was made today through the offices of the Chamber of commerce. Having completed the purchase from Clair Fuller, Mr and Mrs Grimes have returned to Eugene, expecting to come back to Bend in about two weeks and make their home. Mr and Mrs Grimes said that they planned completely to renovate the rink and reopen it about March 1. They previously had operated the Midway Roller rink at Springfield junction, near Eugene.
The Bend Roller rink was built by Fuller when work was started on Camp Abbot in 1942, the skating pavilion being created in the former Eddie Williamson garage.
Post-war building project in Bend suddenly halted
Without consulting the city commission, sans the benefit of engineering and certainly without a building permit, a large scale building program was launched in Bend last night — and police were called to halt it.
Apparently cognizant of the building fever in Bend, members of the transient fraternity commonly known as hoboes, had started the construction of a "jungle" home along the railroad right-of-way between the roundhouse and football park.
Thinking the procedure a bit strange and believing it might interfere with the smooth movement of trains, passers by notified officers. The police, who universally frown upon such tenements, were quick to respond with an injunction order in the form of court instructions to "move on!"
Honey flows from tree in big stream
Honey flowed from a juniper tree in the Tumalo community this week. When flames swept through the E.A. Crawford home Wednesday, a nearby juniper bee tree caught fire, at the northwest corner of the building, and burned all Wednesday night and through Thursday. Honey in the tree melted and flowed out over the ground at the root, in a big stream. It was appetizing in appearance, but due to the smoke and ashes the honey was ruined. Cause of the fire that razed the ranch home has not been determined. Mr and Mrs Crawford were in Redmond at the time.
Deschutes dogs must wear tags
Dog owners of Deschutes county are now required to buy the new 1946 license tags for their pets, officials announced here today. All dogs in Bend, as well as Deschutes county, are required to wear the tags which are issued by the state.
The tags may be obtained at the county clerk's office, Bend police station and in the city hall, it was stated.
George Simerville, city recorder, estimated that there are approximately 500 dogs in Bend which must be licensed. He said that tags for male dogs cost $1 and for females, $1.50. Dogs found to be unlicensed by April 1 when the city's tie-up ordinance becomes effective, will be penalized 50 cents more for the tags. The dog tie-up remains in effect until July 31.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
Feb. 13, 1971
Many to observe holiday
Federal, state, and county employes and a few other Oregon workers will have a three day weekend as the result of changing the date for the observance of Washington's birthday. But for the most part, it will be "business as usual" on the new birthday date Monday. This is the first year the Father of His Country will be honored on the third Monday in February, by Congressional dictum.
In Bend, both abstract companies will observe the holiday by closing shop, along with Oregon liquor stores and other state agencies, all federal bureaus and county courthouse. There will be no day off for City of Bend employes. Also remaining open will be banks, utilities companies, schools, retail merchants, most real estate and law offices and the Chamber of Commerce.
There will be no post office window service or mail delivery Monday, but post office doors will be open to allow post office box holders to get their mail.
Barber shops will observe their regular Monday closure, but not because of the holiday. In years when Washington's birthday occurred on a weekday other than Monday, local barbers were on the job.
February 15 is also observed as Washington-Lincoln Day in Ohio and Minnesota, as Presidents' Day in Hawaii, as Spanish War Memorial Day in Maine and as Susan B. Anthony Day.
Bend Mighty Mites win at Bachelor
The Bend Mighty Mite skiers finished first and second in all four in a cross country meet over the weekend at Mt. Bachelor.
In the nine-and-under races, Sarah Miller, Helen Miller and Suzy Ellis finished 1-2-3 in the girl's competition. Charlie Miller and Brian Wadsworth placed first and second in the boys' race, respectively.
Jeanne Wadsworth won the girls' 10-12 race, in 7:49.2, while Mary Miller, Mary Ann Ellis and Monica McClain followed in that order.
The boys' two-lap race was won by Harold Miller in 16:16.2, with Jeff Boulet second. Jeanne Wadsworth had the best single lap time in winner her race.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
Feb. 13, 1996
Logs block to fish hatchery
A jumble of logs and branches still blocked the bridge to the Wizard Falls Fish Hatchery today after Wednesday's fast-melting snow pushed the normally calm Metolius River over its banks.
The river level this morning had dropped about five feet from its peak Wednesday, when it flowed about three of four feet over the Wizard Falls bridge, said Bill Tansley, fish hatchery manager.
"When I saw that, I presumed the bridge would go. But it must be a lot better bridge than I thought," Tansley said. "It virtually dammed the river when it came up."
Tansley said the flooding never threatened the fish hatchery. But it stranded him for a time Wednesday until U.S. Forest Service crews plowed eight miles of a back road to regain access to the hatchery, said Mark Foster, head of the Camp Sherman Search and Rescue team.
Foster said the high water washed out several Forest Service access roads in the Camp Sherman area but caused little house damage. At Lake Creek Lodge, water was up to the cabins but had not run into them. Residents were having some of the biggest problems with septic systems because of flooded drain fields, Foster said.
At the Camp Sherman Store, owner Mary Lora said she'd been flooded with calls from residents worried about their vacation homes. She said a small amount of water came into the store from rapid runoff, but it was quickly pumped out.
"I've lived here for 25 years and I've never seen it quite like this," Loar said. In Sisters, creeks threatened to overflow banks but never quite did, according to Fire Chief Don Mouser. He said all the bridges in the area held up under the strain of the high water. Crews were going out today to assess property damage. "But everything looks like it's in pretty good shape this morning," he said.
Probably the area's worst damage happened Wednesday from a mudslide at Suttle Lake, which took out a section of Highway 20. At Camp Davidson, a church camp at Suttle Lake, mud buried the shop building, most of a backhoe and a pickup truck. Mud also was about a foot thick in the manager's cabin and filled the swimming pool, Foster said.
