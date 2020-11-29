Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from the archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum
100 years ago
For the week ending
Nov. 28, 1920
A.J. Weston loses case, nerve goes — jury out 17 hours
Deschutes county's first accused killer was convicted of the crime of murder in the second degree yesterday afternoon when, at 21 minutes to 5, the jury in the case of A.J. Weston brought in a verdict of "Guilty as charged." Weston took the decision unflinchingly, showing no change of expression, and merely shaking his head slightly as the verdict was read by County Clerk J. H. Haner.
Weston's iron nerve was shattered, however, by the ordeal through which he had passed, and he broke down utterly in his cell early in the evening. He sobbed like a child, and his jailer, E.W. Gurney, heard him declare his innocence and cry that he would sooner walk out of his cell and step into his coffin than to go to the penitentiary for life. He ate nothing last night, slept not at all, and this morning continued his fast. He ordered ham and eggs for breakfast, but did not touch the food. He has aged 10 years since the day he took the witness stand.
August Krug, brother of Robert H. Krug of Sisters, whom Weston was charged with killing, heard the verdict and appeared satisfied with the decision. Afterward he shook Sheriff S.E. Roberts warmly by the hand, thanking him for the long investigation which resulted in Weston's apprehension and conviction.
Allan R. Joy for the defense, stated that on the following day he would ask the court for time in which to file a motion for a new trial.
Mule deer buck to live in Portland
A year-and-a-half-old mule deer buck, captured at Paulina by John T. Faulkner was brought into Bend on an auto truck yesterday by District Game Warden Earl Houston and will be shipped to Portland tonight to be placed in the Portland city park. The deer had evidently been previously in captivity, Mr. Houston said, the animal showing no fear in the presence of man. Mr. Faulkner complained that the young buck had been damaging his garden and , to prevent further appropriation of vegetables by the animal, he was compelled to capture it.
Open house is kept by Elks at new home
Bend Elks and many visiting members of the lodge celebrated the opening of the new $60,000 Elks' home on Wall Street here yesterday with a Thanksgiving dinner at which more than 1000 were served, and with a vaudeville bill and dancing in the evening. The dedication of the new home, which was planned for last night, will not be held until the hall and club rooms are completely furnished, probably some time next month.
Plans for the customary home turkey dinner were abandoned by the majority of the Elks in the city yesterday, a steady stream passing through the banquet room at the club, beginning at 1 o'clock in the afternoon and ending after 7 o'clock in the evening. Ample preparation for the feast was made, with 350 pounds of roast turkey, and a bull elk, donated by the game commission for the occasion. Many visitors took the opportunity of inspecting the interior of the building.
75 years ago
For the week ending
Nov. 28, 1945
B.H.S. principal due to return
James W. Bushong, Bend high school principal on leave of absence, has received his discharge from the navy and will resume his duties next Monday, according to an announcement made today by the city school superintendent, Howard George. Bushong, a lieutenant in the United States Navy and in the service since November 1942, has seen action in both the Atlantic and Pacific theaters of operation.
R.E. Jewell, who has been serving as acting principal during Bushong's absence, will resume his former position as vice principal. Paul Smith, who has been acting vice principal, will return to a regular classroom teaching assignment.
Roof of shingles serves 42 years
With the removal of the old shingles from the roof of McKay building at the corner of Wall Street and Franklin avenue, several interesting facts concerning the pioneering era of Bend has come to light. And at the same time the efficacy of ponderosa pine shingles has been held proven.
According to Clyde M. McKay, proprietor of the Deschutes County Title and Abstract company now in the building, the structure was the first building to be erected on Wall Street. The building was started by A. M. Drake, for whom Drake park is named, in 1903. The pine shingles were placed on the roof that fall and the spring of 1904, and had given perfect service until the heavy hail storm of last August 10, McKay said.
Workmen removing the shingles reported that the sheeting and rafters in the old building are "just as good as when they were erected."
Varying weather over the 42 year period, had worn the end of the shingles almost a quarter inch deep. The shingles were cut from green pine and were laid in a wet condition. Drake erected the two-story structure on his spacious lawn which skirted on Wall Street, then a rutty lane. The lawn was flanked by a rock wall and it was from this rock wall that Wall Street got its name.
The building was first occupied by the Bend Company, then the Bend Townsite company until 1910, when it held the offices of the Miller Lumber company and the Brooks Scanlon headquarters.
McKay came into possession of the building in 1937 and has occupied it since. One of the carpenters who put the old shingles on the building was N.P. Smith, pioneer who still lives here.
Millmen granted increase in pay
Employes of five Central Oregon lumber plants will get a 12 1/2 cent an hour wage increase under the terms of an agreement reached between the operators and the CIO-IWA unions, it was announced today in Klamath Falls by the Pine Industrial Relations committee. The boost, it was reported, is retroactive to Nov. 1, and will affect hundreds of employes.
Central Oregon mills affected are The Shevlin-Hixon Company and Brooks-Scanlon Lumber Company Inc., in Bend; the Ochoco Lumber company in Prineville, and the Tite Knot Pine mill and the Ponderosa Moulding company in Redmond.
50 years ago
For the week ending
Nov. 28, 1970
Petition protests air pollution
More than 500 persons, many of them owners, managers and employes of Third street businesses, have signed a petition protesting sawdust and soot fallout from Brooks-Willamette's particle board plant and Brooks-Scanlon's sawmill.
The petition is addressed to Kenneth Spies, director of the Department of Environmental Quality. His office is in Portland. It asks him to do what he can to eliminate the air pollution. Jess H. Smith Sr., 174 E. Franklin Ave., initiated the petition. He has three others helping him gather signatures in business and residential areas north and east of the two mills. Smith, who is retired, has for many years complained about cinder fallout near his home.
Now, however, he's more concerned about the sawdust fallout, saying, "The big black cinders have pretty well stopped." Smith gleefully claims signatures from more than 90 per cent of the Third Street business between Horn's Texaco station at 1590 S. Third St. and the Revere Street intersection.
Ralph Foxton, 19 Terminal Place, has been helping Smith collect petition signatures. He claims he's got 400, all from residents in his area.
"It's gratifying to know that people care about the problem, " Foxton said. "I've only struck one that wouldn't sign."
Kent Ashbaker, district engineer for the DEQ, said Spies, if he gets the petition, will present it to the Environmental Quality Commission, a group of laymen that governs the operation of the DEQ.
Ashbaker said he doesn't know what effect the 500 or more signatures might have on the commission. But he did say that the petition would "mean more if 100 people are there to present it."
Headlines: U.S. teams try rescue of POWs in north Vietnam — Plunket earns Heisman title — Living costs increase sharply — Knife-wielding assailant attacks Pope Paul in Manila — Thurman munson voted AL Rookie of the Year
25 years ago
For the week ending
Nov. 28, 1995
Some vote 'No' on mail balloting
WASHINGTON — Oregon's novel mail-in election for the U.S. Senate has drawn some criticism from political scholars and observers, who are rushing to proclaim the vote-by-mail experiment a disaster.
"It's a terrible idea," said Curtis Gans, executive director of the Committee for the Study of the American Electorate, a non-profit think tank. "It destroys one of the few communal acts we have left in America," he said. "Instead of going to the polls to make thoughtful decisions, voters will be casually casting their ballots along with their telephone bills."
Some critics also fear mail-in ballots could lead to wholesale voter fraud — maybe not in Oregon, but perhaps in states like Illinois and New York, where the dead have been known to vote.
As Rep. Peter DeFazio put it, "My colleagues from Illinois laugh and say, 'We could have a lot of fun with a system like that.'"
Larry Sabato, a political science professor at the University of Virginia, said mail-in elections would multiply the opportunity for the "monkey business" of voter fraud. "I hope this does not become one of Oregon's prime exports. I urge them to stick to lumber," Sabato said.
Oregon Secretary of State Phil Keisling thinks the comments reveal ignorance. "I'm just amazed at the very smart people who denounce our mail-in election without ever talking to anyone in Oregon to find out about the nuts and bolts of how it works, " he said. Oregon's mail-in election will save taxpayers about $400,000 and make it easier for busy citizens to vote, Keisling said.
The state has been holding mail-in elections in local races for 14-years, and a poll conducted last April by Oregon's county clerks showed that voters like the convenience, he added.
As for the possibility of fraud, Keisling said it is less likely in mail-in elections. "At a typical polling place you walk in, give the poll worker your name, and you get your ballot," he said. "How do we know you're really who you say you are? We don't."
Critics say traditional polling places offer another advantage: a private booth where citizens can draw the curtain and cast their votes without anyone looking over their shoulders. Keisling said he understands the reluctance to let go of the election traditions of the past for something less familiar. But he said the real danger is in hanging on to a system in which fewer and fewer American participate. He is quick to point out that only 38 percent of Americans voted in last fall's congressional elections.
"I think it's important that a state like Oregon is willing to take some risks because it has the potential to enfranchise people," Keisling said. "If it can work here, I don't see why it can't work throughout the country."
National voters' groups see the same hope in Oregon's experiment. "I think states like Oregon are good laboratories for coming up with creative ways to bring the polls to the people," said Becky Cain, president of the League of Women Voters of the United States. "It can only strengthen the political process if we can get more people to participate."
