Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum.
100 Years Ago
For the week ending
Nov. 13, 1921
Many Ducks Visit Hunters’ Luncheon
After hunting all forenoon without meeting a single duck, a party of Bend people left their guns in the cars and carried their lunch down to the Logan waters on Crooked river and began imbibing Budweiser and throwing bread crusts and remnants of bologna sausage in the water, relates a member of the party.
Unnoticed by the picnickers, a long V-shaped flock of ducks approached out of thin air. Sighting the refuse floating on the water 250 ducks swooped down so near to the party that one lady was able to reach up and touch one of them. A moment later, they were gone, leaving the stretch of water bare.
Install Lockers For Gym Patrons
Fifty new lockers are being installed in the dressing rooms at the American Legion building, for the use of gymnasium and swimming pool patrons. A small rental will be charged for the use of the lockers, and a deposit will be required to cover the cost of the key.
Truck Makes Flying Leap From Bridge
A sheer leap from the east approach of the Newport bridge to the ground, 15 feet below, in a truck, the steering gear of which had been broken, yesterday resulted in no greater injury to Herbert Welborn, the driver, than a cut thumb. The cab of the truck was torn off, but it landed on all four wheels, and was not seriously damaged.
Welborn had crossed the bridge and was starting up the incline on the east side, when the truck suddenly veered to the left, crashed through the railing and shot out into space, landing right side up. Welborn kept his seat until the truck hit the ground, cutting his thumb on the brake handle. He walked up town to a doctor’s office for treatment. The cut was deep but narrow.
The truck jumped about 15 feet out from the wall, burying its wheels in the dirt. The cab fell behind the truck.
Grazing Experiments Will Be Conducted
To start a series of experiments, which will last over six years, Forest Examiner Jack Horton, will leave tomorrow morning for Fort Rock, where he will fence small areas to protect them from livestock. Growth of grass and other vegetation in the enclosed areas will be studied.
75 years ago
For the week ending
Nov. 13, 1946
City Hall Final Payment Made
The city of Bend now has its city hall paid for, City treasurer George Summerville told members of the commission at their regular meeting last night.
A final $2,000 payment on an original $16,000 bond issue has been made, Summerville said, and no indebtedness remains on the building.
The building was occupied by the city in 1939 and dedicated on May first of that year in ceremonies attended by Governor Charles A. Sprague. The late Fred S. Simpson was mayor of Bend at the time.
Construction of the building was started in 1938 under a contract with Fred N. Van Matre. J. Elwood Isted was the architect.
Of the total cost of about $33,000, $16,000 was raised by the bond issue and a federal grant of $14,400 was made under the PWA program, with the remainder of the cost coming from current budgets.
The building houses city and water department offices…while the police department has its office in the rear. The city jail is a second floor “penthouse” over the police department.
Stover, LeBlanc Set Opening Date
Stover-LeBlanc Inc. will open its new men’s store on Wall street Tuesday, Nov. 12, it was announced today.
For the past month, the owners have been remodeling the entire interior of the store, located in the Beck building and formerly the location of Moody’s Men’s Wear. Interior fixtures, which feature pine, are entirely refinished and the front display window on Wall Street has been redone in pine.
A complete new stock will be available on the opening day and other orders of men’s clothing have been placed and will be arriving soon.
LeBlanc, who was raised in bend and has been in the clothing business since 1936, returned to bend in July after two years of service in the army. He was formerly with the s & N Men’s store.
Stover has been a Bend resident since 1914 and is a World War One veteran. From 1923 until early this year he was active in the theater business in Bend.
Bend Box Plant Votes for I.W.A.
In a national labor election held in Bend yesterday at the Oregon Trail Box Co., employees voted for affiliation with the I.W.A., with A.C. Raas, field representative of the NLRB, in charge. The vote was 15 for affiliation and 4 for no union. The election petition was filed on Oct. 31 by the I.W.A., for maintenance production and transportation employees, with the exception of supervisory and clerical workers.
The election was arranged by consent, with the company and the union agreeing on terms of the voting. The I.W. A is a C.I.O affiliate.
HEADLINES:
British Columbia Indians to have own newspaper.
G.O.P leaders prepare strategy to end war powers of president
Surgeon sees way to stop human heart, then operate
23,130 veterans train in Oregon, 56 schools sign on
Hollywood homes target of grenades
50 years ago
For the week ending
Nov. 13, 1971
WW1 Veterans parade — Still Armistice Day to them
A small but determined group of World War 1 veterans paraded in cars through downtown Bend at 11 o’clock yesterday morning to remind the community that it was Nov. 11.
On their calendar that’s “Armistice Day” — and always will be.
Even more importantly, the impromptu parade was a protest against the shift of Veterans Day, formerly observed on Nov. 11, to the last Monday in October. “We’re all burnt up about it,” one of the men said as the veterans sat around discussing the situation following the parade. “It’s just one of those damned three-day weekend deals,” another muttered.
Congress, they all agreed, should not have moved Veterans Day. Although their ranks are thinning faster than they like to think about, their spirits remain high. They talked about the putting Veterans Day “back where it belongs.” And they also discussed a “bigger and better parade next year” — on Nov. 11, of course.
There were some 30 veterans participating in the parade. All are members of the Bend Barracks of Veterans of World War 1.
Plans for the parade were hatched a few days ago over coffee at a local restaurant where many of them meet each day to shoot the breeze and reminisce. All remember when Armistice Day was a big event in the community.
“All the stores were closed,” Wayne Entrikin recalled. “We always had a big parade. Then there was a football game in the afternoon and veterans dinners in the evening.” The others nodded and remembered.
As for the moving of Veterans Day, Bob Innes spoke for all when he said that “any other day than Nov. 11 has no significance for us.”
After some discussion, the men, most of whom are in their seventies, agreed that credit for yesterday’s parade should go to P.A. Shaw. He obtained the parade permit from the police department and made arrangements for a police escort. In an earlier day, the men would have marched on foot. But everybody rode in cars yesterday.
A wife of one of the men, Mrs. Victor McGinley, had carefully hand-lettered some signs for the sides of several of the cars. One read: “Our Armistice Day was November 11th, 1918- 11th hour- 11th day- 11th month- It still is!”…
Who was the oldest participant in the parade? “I think it was Earl,” a veteran answered nodding toward Earl Brichard. “He’s 81,” another veteran whispered to the reporter.
Despite his age, Brichard’s memory of Nov. 11, 1918 is still sharp and clear. He recalls he was in the American trenches in the Saint Mihiel sector of France.
“At 11 o’clock the Germans came out of their trenches carrying bottles in each hand. We climbed out of our trenches and shook hands. Everybody wanted to be friends. We couldn’t understand each other, but we had quite a little party,” he said.
Since yesterday’s parade wasn’t given any advance publicity, it caught the downtown area by surprise. But it did attract some attention as the 10 or 12 cars moved down Wall Street and up Bond with horns tooting.
A few persons even smiled and waved back at the veterans. Perhaps they, too, remembered it was Nov. 11.
25 years ago
For the week ending
Nov. 13, 1996
Deschutes closing in on six figures
Deschutes County remains a Mecca for newcomers, its population increasing by 3,900 residents during the 1995-96 fiscal year, but has seen the tide ease a bit.
The county experienced an estimated growth rate of 4.1 percent for the 12 months ending June 30, down from 5.1 percent the previous year. That dropped the county from first to fourth in new rankings by Portland State University’s Center for Population Research and Census.
However, Deschutes is still the fastest-growing of Oregon’s larger counties. It’s 1995-96 growth rate has exceeded only by those of three lightly-populated rural counties, Gilliam, Harney and Jefferson.
In addition, Deschutes remains by far Oregon’s fastest-growing county of the ‘90s. It has swelled by 23,042 residents over six years, a jump of almost 31 percent.
In fact, the county is closing in on the 100,000 mark. It is all but certain, in fact, to reach that milestone next year.
“We’ve almost added another Bend since 1990,’ said county planner Damian Syrnyk. “We’ve seen a lot of large developments in the past year, so it’s no surprise.”
Neighboring Jefferson County grew at a 5 percent clip in 1995-96, adding 800 residents. That placed it third on the growth list, just ahead of Deschutes.
Jefferson is also Oregon’s second-fastest growing county of the ‘90s, adding 3,224 residents for a 24 percent gain.
Crook County’s population remained unchanged in 1994-95. However, the county welcomed 200 new residents in 1995-96, an increase of 1.3 percent.
Bend’s population rose to 32,220, up 5.2 percent. Redmond’s climbed to 11,175, up 5.6 percent. When the decade started, Bend had 20,447 residents and Redmond 7,165. However, Wineberg said 3,316 of Bend’s new residents stem from annexations.
PSU’s estimates are preliminary, but rarely revised. The state uses them to distribute funds such as alcohol and cigarette taxes. This year, each city gets about $58 per resident and each county about $5 per resident.
