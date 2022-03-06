Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum.
100 Years Ago
For the week ending
March 12, 1922
Many Injured In Coasting Elmer Bookman, son of Mr. and Mrs. H.J. Bookman and a junior high school boy, sustained a broken leg late yesterday afternoon in coasting on the Shevlin-Hixon hill. He had reached the bottom of the hill and stopped, when another sled struck him. The leg was set today, and he is doing well.
Miss Beulah Cummings is suffering from injuries to her back and internal hurts and up to noon was still irrational as a result of a blow on the head all resulting from the collision of a swift moving sled with a stump on the Shevlin-Hixon hill. The sled struck a branch which had fallen in the track, swerved and crashed into a stump, according to witnesses.
Others who were on the same sled were Darrel Eslick, who was knocked unconscious, and may have a fractured hand; Miss Ernestine Hupprich, who was knocked unconscious and suffered bruises; Miss Margaret Carlon, unconscious for a few minutes, slightly bruised; Charles Ross, unconscious and slightly bruised.
They were picked up by Don Stuart, who with the aid of other witnesses, placed them in Stuart’s car to be taken to their homes. Miss Cummings was the only one in serious condition today.
Road to South Will be Open FridayOpening of The Dalles-California highway from Bend to La Pine will be completed tomorrow by the 10 ton caterpillar tractor, loaned to the county by the Deschutes National Forest, and driven by Frank Grinstead, H.L. Plumb, forest supervisor, predicted today. The big “cat” crawled through deep snow dragging a 5500 pound grader, and behind that the auto mall stage, never stalling or even hesitating.
A second grading of that part of the road already gone over was started today, and then the trip to La Pine was to be undertaken in real earnest.
The fact that the county caterpillar had been in use on construction work on the Sisters Tumalo highway, and had been partly dismantled for repairs made it impossible to bring the machine to this section in time for road clearing
Snow Reserve is Not Heavy
Snow stored in the mountains is less than half the normal amount for this time of year, states Bob Lewellen, veteran Central Oregon trapper, who is in Bend for a few days from his camp in the Walker mountains. Not only has the fall been light, but there have been no thaws during the winter, preventing the packing of the snow and the formation of ice. The result will be that warmer weather will take the snow off quickly, leaving little moisture for mid summer. Lewellen stated that he has never seen the mountains dryer than they are this season.
Vacuum Cleaner is False Alarm CauseTenants of the courthouse building were excited early this morning by what seemed to them to be a fire whistle from one of the sawmills. After attempts to learn the details had failed, it was ascertained that R.S. Hamilton, attorney, was engaged in spring housecleaning, and had been operating a vacuum cleaner in his offices.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
March 12, 19476-Month Trial For Meters In City Approved
The city commission last night voted to install parking meters in the downtown section on a six-month trial period and an ordinance providing for the parking meter system was read for the first time.
The motion for parking meters was made by Commissioner Kenneth G. Cruickshank and was seconded by Commissioner A.T. Niebergall. A roll call vote was taken with the two commissioners and Mayor G. W. McCann all voting in favor of installing the meters.
In making the motion for parking meters, Cruickshank said discussion on the subject had been under way for a considerable period. He said he believed the meters would solve the parking situation and yield revenue for traffic control work.
The ordinance tentatively provides for meters on Wall street from Louisiana avenue to Vermont avenue, on Bond street from Franklin avenue to Greenwood avenue, on Franklin avenue from the alley west of the Piggly Wiggly store to Broadway, on Minnesota avenue from the alley east of Halbrook Motors and Bend Hardware to Wall street, on Oregon avenue from the alley west of Bend Auto Parts to Brooks street, on Greenwood from Harriman to Wall street, on Newport avenue from Wall street to Brooks street and on Brooks street on one side only from Oregon to Newport avenue.
Big Brooks Mill Remains ClosedThere was no change in the strike situation at the Brooks-Scanlon, Inc., plant today and unless some change occurs over the weekend the big mill will remain closed on Monday, it was indicated by both union and mill officials.
The mill closed Thursday noon when union employes quit their jobs because of a dispute on the discharge of an employe and seniority rights and picket lines were posted at entrances to the plant yesterday following a union meeting Thursday afternoon.
So far there has been no meeting of union and mill officials scheduled to discuss the situation.
Super-Swan of Pageant Brood Missing; Cygnets Are FoundLast seen drifting north on the Mirror pond in 1940, Bend’s “super swan” is missing, Joseph G. Mack, president of the Bend Stampede and Water Pageant association, reported today. The “super swan” is a replica of “Clyde,” of the Mirror pond brood, and in past years headed the floats entered in Bend’s colorful river pageants.
Mack is confident that the “super swan” is around town, and will eventually show up, in time for the 1947 pageant. The three cygnets that followed the huge make-believe swan through the gaily colored arch have been located. So far as known, the large replica was not lost in the fire that destroyed the end ball park building in 1942.
In past water fetes, the pageant queen rode the big swan down the river, past thousands of spectators, and the princesses rode the cygnets.
30-Year-Old Platform Taken From High Pine in Drake ParkEnding more than 30 years of “service,” the crow’s nest on top of one of the highest pine trees in Drake Park has been removed.
The lofty crow’s nest, a platform some four feet square, was a Boy Scout project, just before world war No. 1. It was constructed as a combined lookout and flag station, by an early day scout troop, with Lester Smith, son of Mr. and Mrs. N.P. smith, as patrol leader, according to available information. Leading to the high platform were spiral steps circling the high tree.
Firmly nailed to the tree top, and reaching above the platform, was the flag pole, which is still in place. The platform was removed this week by a crew working under the supervision
of Charles Bishop, city park caretaker. The platform was getting a bit shaky and there was some danger that pieces dropping out of the tree might injure park visitors. When the Boy Scouts erected the platform, Drake park was not yet in existence, and the area was still largely in its primitive state.
HEADLINES
Big Four Peace Conference Opens In Moscow
Soviets Object To Atom Plans
Oregon Sales Tax Bill Wins Support Of Legislators
Truman Seeks Millions To Aid Greece & Turkey
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
March 12, 1972
Crook County to have female J.P.PRINEVILLE — Crook County’s first female Justice of the Peace will be sworn into office tomorrow. Patricia Evans will take the oath of office for the Justice of Peace to replace her father, Si Taylor, who resigned on March 3 after 19 years in office.
Mrs. Evans’ temporary appointment will expire at the end of this year. She plans to file for the office in the May primaries and seek election to serve four years of the 6-year unexpired term of her father.
Court work is not new to Mrs. Evans. She had had 11 years experience working in law offices in Prineville. She also gained Justice Court knowledge working for her father for about a year.
Mrs. Evans, 37, was reared in Prineville and graduated from Crook County High School.she studied for and received a realtor’s license in January 1972, and is presently employed by Sun Country Realty in Prineville. She and her husband, Norman H., reside at 130 S. Main. They have four daughters. Taylor, commenting on his daughter’s appointment said, “She’ll make an excellent ‘J.P.”Oregon Dunes Measure okayed in House vote
WASHINGTON — The House Monday approved on a voice vote without opposition a bill to create the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area along 40 miles of the Oregon Coast. The bill now goes back to the Senate, which approved the bill last November but must concur in some amendments made by the House.
Congressional sources said the amendments were minor and predicted final Senate approval within a week. The bill then must be signed by President Nixon. The bill would create a recreation area of 32,250 acres, including 18,000 acres now in the Siuslaw National Forest. The area lies between Florence and North Bend. Rep. John Dellenback, R-Ore., who sponsored the bill in the House, said the measure would preserve “one of the most magnificent treasures of Oregon.”
The bill authorizes spending up to $2.5 million to acquire land, water and other interests within the area and up to $12.7 million for development.
The recreation area will include the dunes themselves and an inland buffer strip, which contains woodlands and fresh water lakes. Some property will remain in private hands within the area as long as its use does not conflict with the recreation area, Dellenback said.
Only 798 acres is to be acquired by the government. The U.S. Forest Service would manage the area.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
March 12, 1997
Sunset takes shine to Bend areaSunset magazine has rediscovered Central Oregon in a big way.
The magazine, which in the past few years has occasionally featured small articles about various attractions here, is rolling out a five-page spread on Bend and surrounding areas to anchor the April edition’s Travel section.
The magazine is due to hit subscriber mailboxes and newsstands around March 20. It’s the most in-depth coverage Sunset has done on Central Oregon in a long time, Said Ben Marks, senior travel editor.
“You start looking around and seeing areas you’ve neglected for no good reason,” he said,”and we felt we hadn’t given the Bend area its due. The story is at least long overdue.” Marks said the article- considered long by Sunset standards- will run in several of the magazine’s five zones, not just the Northwest edition.
“Even though for us it’s a larger story, I think we’ve just scratched the surface,” he said. The feature, by Seattle-based writer Steven R. Lorton, sings the praises of ponderosa pines, the scenery and local icons such as The High Desert Museum, the Newberry National Volcanic Monument, and the Pine Tavern restaurant in downtown Bend. “I love this place, which is why, for most of my adult life, I’ve been sharing it with relatives from back East. As gorgeous as my hometown is, Seattle is not what they expect the West to look like,” Lorton wrote.
“So I bring them here on the way to the Oregon High Desert, and sure as buckshot they return East feeling like they’ve seen the country they always imagined.”
In one curious passage, however, Lorton wrote: “Now the hills among Bend, Redmond and Sisters are dotted with million-dollar homes filled with movie stars and software moguls.” While Bend Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Gary Capps was pleased about Bend’s exposure in the magazine, the paragraph about movie stars and Bill Gates clones left him scratching his head.
Sunset magazine isn’t the only publication to recently focus a spotlight on Bend. The newly released second edition of a book by Chicago author Melissa Giovagnoli, “50 Fabulous Places to Raise Your Family” (Career Press), includes the Oregon towns of Bend, Eugene and Milwaukie.
The book states that the best reasons to live in Bend are its “scenic beauty, mild climate, low crime, clean environment, growing economy, recreation paradise and friendly atmosphere.”
Further, Giovagnoli writes about the local housing market, where the average home price is $128,846. “Local realtors are busy assisting the constant flow of new buyers coming to take a look at the great selection of homes that can be purchased at prices that many thought they would never see again.”
That might be the feeling of someone who’s accustomed to living in an area with high housing prices, but it isn’t reality in Bend, said Sharon Miller, executive director of the Central Oregon Community Action Agency Network.
The article pointed out that the average price of housing in Bend is 16.6 percent above the national average.
Miller pointed out that the affordability of housing in Bend has been going down, not up, in recent years.
“We are not an affluent community by any stretch of the imagination,” she said. Said Bend Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Gary Capps: “It’s nice when your town is recognized, but I think a lot of people are concerned about growth and wonder how many more people will move here.”
