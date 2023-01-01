100 Years Ago
For the week ending Jan. 7, 1923
Crowds attracted by outdoor movies
Outdoor movie crowds are threatening to outnumber those gathering nightly inside the Liberty theater since the installation of a silver screen on the east side of Wall street near Minnesota.
Pictures of film stars and scenes from coming film attractions are shown nightly, being flashed across the street from the Liberty’s projecting room.
Crock containing liquor is thrown from window
Seeing the whole police department mount the steps of the building in which she resides, and sensing that they were about to search her apartment, Mrs. Edward Hasson, Wall and Franklin streets, last Sunday evening threw a crock out of a window onto the sidewalk. On their hands and knees the police department mopped up liquid, which an unofficial test showed to contain 30 percent alcohol.
Mrs. Hasson was arrested and charged with having liquor in her possession and for breaking crockery on the street. Because there are no accommodations at the police station for women, she was released on her own recognizance.
Quarantine isn’t bad, says local woman
Quarantine has no terrors for Mrs. A.M. Pringle, wife of the local warehouse proprietor. Their son, John, has scarlet fever and the red card is tacked at the front of their home. But the Pringles own a radio set, and Mrs. Pringle can operate it. At almost any time of the day or night she can tune in on music or other messages from Denver, Los Angeles, or other western towns. Portland is more difficult says Mrs. Pringle, but she has heard from Galveston, Texas.
See need for snow fences
Snow fences are quite feasible and are badly needed on the west side of the road opposite and south of Lava Butte on The Dalles-California highway, Robert Gould, county engineer declared Tuesday night. “The trouble that the state highway commission has experienced and is experiencing with snow drifts on this stretch of the road can be minimized to a great extent with snow fences. It is my belief that less than a mile of fencing would be needed on the highway, and this would cost the state between $1,000 and $1,500.”
W.S. Hodge, resident engineer for the state highway commission, fully agrees with the county engineer as to the need of the improvement and believes that it would prove a money saver.
75 Years AgoFor the week ending Jan. 7, 1948
Bid for flume called by bureau
Bids are to be opened on Jan. 27 for installation of 2,526 feet of the Arnold Irrigation district flume, it was announced today by the local bureau of reclamation office, which is in charge of the Arnold rehabilitation project.
The bids will be for erecting 85,000 board feet of timbers and placing 2,526 feet of metal flume.
Clearing of right of way, excavation and placing of concrete footings for the section of flume were completed this fall in anticipation of letting the contracts for materials and erecting of the structures.
Snow blankets Skyliner
Excellent skiing was forecast for tomorrow at the Skyliner playground on the upper Tumalo creek after members of the local ski club investigated conditions there yesterday and found approximately 30 inches of snow on the ground.
The road to the ski area was opened Friday and a snow plow will go over the route again today. Motorists were advised to have chains available.
The Skyliner lodge will be in operation and light lunches will be served by Mr. and Mrs. C.F. Horney.
This morning the heavy snow pack was topped by several inches of powder snow. Continued snow was forecast for the weekend by the Portland weather bureau and a slight drop in temperature is expected.
Harmon Field selected as site for open pool
Action was taken last night on the proposed swimming pool. The commission voted that the pool be 56 by 120 feet in size with an adjacent wading pool.
Construction on the Harmon playfield site was also approved and an open type of pool was voted with the design to make provisions for enclosing the pool at a later date if it is decided to do so.
Bend Airport master plan completed
Completion of a master plan for development of the Bend municipal airport was announced to day by William Hill, engineer for the state board of aeronautics, who was here for a conference with city officials and members of the city airport committee and the chamber of commerce airport committee.
Hill also reported on the procedure to be followed in obtaining federal assistance in the first stage of development, which would give Bend a Class 2 airport.
The first stage, or class 2, development provides for a north-south runway 150 feet wide and 4,000 feet in length. A field lighting system including rows of lights on each side and on the ends of the runway is planned and obstruction lights would be placed at the south end of the runway, on hangars and any other obstructions near the field. A taxiway would also be built on the west side of the north south runway.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending Jan. 7, 1973
Airport guard deadline impossible to meet
Redmond City Administrator Ed English has written to the Federal Aviation Administration that Redmond will not be able to meet a Jan. 6 deadline to find local law enforcement officials to serve as armed guards at airport gates during all commercial flights.
“I feel it would be impossible for us to guarantee an officer would be out there at all times,” English told The Bulletin.
New FAA regulations require the airport to submit a written proposal by Jan. 6 showing which law officers will man the gates for two daily Hughes Airwest flights.
“We’re going to have an officer out there as much of the time as we can,” English said. “But if something else happens, he’ll have to go where he’s needed. There are only seven officers on our force, and often only one is on duty.”
Other anti-hijacking procedures which are the responsibility of commercial carriers already have been started by Hughes Airwest. Airline employes search all carry-on luggage and passengers must walk through an electronic metal detector before boarding all flights. The metal detector which searches for weapons was installed within the last few weeks.
About 7,000 people annually fly Hughes Airwest in and out of Roberts Field, Airport Manager Leo Demers estimates. “General aviation has more activity here,” he said. The anti-hijacking procedures apply only to commercial flights.
Bend, Redmond have New Year’s babies
Police officers are frequently asked to make a race with the stork. But when Daniel Wallis received such a call at the Bend police station Sunday night it was from his own wife. Mr. and Mrs. Wallis are parents of Bend’s first New Year’s Day baby and winners of numerous gifts offered by local merchants for the first arrival in 1973.
The Wallis baby, a girl, checked in at the local hospital at 2:28 a.m. She weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces, and has been named Rachelle Dawn.
Redmond’s first baby is a girl born at 10:35a.m. to Mr. and Mrs. Neal Harris, Terrebonne, at Central Oregon District Hospital. The baby weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces, and has been named Erika Elizabeth. Harris is employed by the Redmond School District.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending Jan. 7, 1998
Bend skiers will represent U.S. in Winter Olympics
Bend cross-country skiers Justin Wadsworth and Patrick Weaver were named to the 1998 US Olympic team Saturday as the Olympic trials completed their weeklong run at Lake Placid, N.Y. Wadsworth nailed down his spot on the team by winning Friday’s 15-kilometer freestyle race, the final leg of the three-race trials.
The winners of each of the Olympic trials races earned a guaranteed spot on the Olympic team as well as $10,000. “It’s good to get that off my back,” said Wadsworth, a 1994 Olympian. Weaver finished second in Thursday’s 10-kilometer classic race and, after Friday’s event, he stood fifth overall in the two-day pursuit, which combined the results from the two days of racing. The 1998 Winter Olympics run from Feb. 7-22 at Nagano, Japan.
Skiers could have secured Olympic berths even before the trials by placing in the top 30 in any of a half-dozen World Cup races held before the trials. Wadsworth came close, finishing 34th in a 30K race in Switzerland on Dec. 20.
Originally from Redmond Wash., Wadsworth, 29, has lived in Bend since the late 1980s, when he skied for Central Oregon Community College.
Before a back injury prevented him from competing in the event last May, Wadsworth won Bend’s popular Pole Pedal Paddle multisport race an unprecedented eight times in a row.
Although Weaver lists his hometown as Lenox, Mass, the 28-year-old is affiliated with the Mount Bachelor Ski Education Foundation and has lived in Bend much of the past year.
