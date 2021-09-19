Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from the archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum.
100 Years Ago
For the week ending
Sept. 18, 1921
Feathers and air badly mixed at boarding house
Fifteen small boys are the members of Special Officer L. A. W. Nixon’s cleanup squads detailed for work at the Shevlin-Hixon boarding house which has been unused for some time. The 15, for the most part pupils of the Reid school, forced a way into the boarding house last week, then staged a pillow fight. Seams burst, and the latter part of the battle was carried on in a cloud of feathers.
The condition of the boarding house was discovered and Nixon and Sheriff Roberts spent this morning rounding up the youngsters responsible. At first it had been intended to bring the small culprits before the juvenile judge, but the officers agreed that the boys would derive greater benefit by having to clean up the results of their combat.
Climber falls into crevasse
Jesse Tetherow, Deschutes county rancher, better known through Central Oregon for his prowess on the diamond as a pitcher, was badly injured yesterday noon when he fell into a crevasse near the top of Bachelor mountain.
Tetherow, who has been employed recently by Pearl Lynes, Tumalo hatchery superintendent, to haul trout fry, had reached Elk lake on one of his trips, and was asked by Mr. and Mrs. John G. Luelling, campers from Madras, to accompany them on a hike to the summit of the mountain. The start was made in the morning, and the climb was undertaken from the Lost lake side. The crevasse is partly masked, and Tetherow’s accident came so suddenly that his companions had no opportunity of preventing the fall. The crevasse is some 20 feet deep.
Luelling and his wife climbed down to where Tetherow lay unconscious, but were unable to move him. Immediately they started for help, descending the mountain and driving to Elk lake, where they met Deputy Forest Supervisor Harriman. Harriman, accompanied by a group of men, drove back to the mountain and started the ascent. Just below the timber line at five o’clock the rescue party met Tetherow painfully making his way down.
Shortly after he was found, Tetherow collapsed, and was only partly conscious while being brought into Bend and taken to St.Charles. Today he had recovered consciousness but has no recollection of the circumstances surrounding the accident. The attending physician believes him to be out of danger.
Club football is possibility
Rumors of club football for Central Oregon are floating in the air and promise to crystallize in the formation of teams and the arranging of schedules. Redmond is already practicing, and Prineville will undoubtedly do so. Bend has a number of former high school, college and army players who are anxious to stay in the game, and if enough interest is aroused, practice will begin next week.
Economic conditions which are keeping at home a number of men who could otherwise spend their time this fall on a college gridiron have made football a possibility here. No club football has been seen here since 1916, when a group of college stars from all over the United States was organized here. The team was undefeated.
Colorado Avenue house destroyed
Fire last night practically destroyed the house of Leonard Hodgson, 520 Colorado street, breaking out in the kitchen about 10 o’clock. The fire department, handicapped by lack of information as to which streets were closed for paving operations and which were open, used splendid tactics in keeping the blaze from spreading to nearby houses.
For the first time in its history, the department laid its first hose from the scene of the fire to the hydrant.
Mike Mahoney stood on the roof of the house next door much as the boy stood on the burning deck, only Mike wielded a garden hose so effectively that the roof was not touched. Neither the house nor its contents were insured.
Headlines: Comedian Arbuckle named in murder charge — League Of Nations confirms 11 justices in first “world court” — Babe clouts 55th HR; smashing record — “Dangerous Business” starring Constance Talmadge now showing at The Liberty Theater
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
Sept. 18, 1946
Campaign takes aim at roadside dumping
As part of the county’s sanitation program, A. W. Westfall, county sanitarian, today called attention to the problem of roadside dumping and urged cooperation in a campaign to eliminate the use of unauthorized dumping grounds. Areas which have been used illegally for this purpose have been posted, he said.
Three areas which he mentioned are a section south of Bend near the Bend golf club, and two spots on the river, one near Tumalo bridge, and one near the “old apple trees.” The signs which have been posted indicate that no dumping is allowed, and point out that a standing reward of $10 is offered by the county court for information leading to the arrest of any person found guilty of illegal dumping of rubbish.
McCabe sells to Portland man
Sale of his distributorship of Union oil products to Fred H. Meyers, of Portland, was announced here today by E. G. McCabe. McCabe, who has been in Bend for 24 years, 13 ½ of that time at the local Union oil plant, will continue to live in Bend, retaining some of the interest in the plant.
Meyers and his wife and son have purchased a home in Bend and plan to make this their permanent home. He has transferred his membership in the Elks lodge to the local lodge and taken membership in the Bend golf club.
Warning issued on crossing rails
Children and even some adults are crossing the railroad tracks, at times crawling under or through cars, and frequently endangering their lives, railroad crewmen reported today. Most of the track crossing is in the vicinity of the Franklin street underpass.
Occasionally, trainmen report, children crawl through strings of cars when locomotives are active. Rail officials say that every effort is being taken to avoid accidents, but they fear that even a “bump” of cars, in coupling work, may result in mishaps if pedestrians continue to use the shortcuts over the tracks.
City officers have joined the railmen in asking pedestrians to use the paths provided in the Franklin street undercrossing.
Cows impounded
Two cows which caused considerable damage to gardens along East Seward street were impounded by city officers last night. One of the cows was light colored and is apparently a milk animal, officers said. The other is dark and has short horns.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
Sept. 18, 1971
Trailer park expands
Kim Ward is one boss you won’t find leaning back in a reclining chair with a cigar in his mouth.
Working with just his brother Jan, 31, and a handful of employees, Ward, 27, is completing the second addition to his Crown Villa Mobile Home Park on Trap Club Road, two miles south of Bend’s city limits.
Wiring electrical fixtures, cutting and threading pipe and clearing land are all in a normal day’s work for Ward.
He is adding 43 new spaces to the trailer park, which will bring the total to 92. All of the spaces will have underground utilities plus an underground sprinkling system. Long range plans call for an additional 150 units over the next two and a half years. When finished, the development will encompass 70 acres.
Rent at the mobile home village ranges from $45 to $65 per month, including water, sewer, television cable and garbage collection.
“People move here for more space and I try to give it to them. Crown Villa is set up for families with children and pets,” Ward says. “We have devoted a lot of land to open areas and to 13 parks and playgrounds. We average less than four spaces per acre here,” he added.
“But the big attraction of this development,” Ward says, “will be the community center.” It’s a large assembly area, including a teenage lounge with a soda fountain; a game room, a children’s play area, an L-shaped swimming pool and a small, triangular-shaped wading pool for the kids, bordered by a park and playground.
While Ward is working hard to complete this 43-pad addition, a few families have already moved in. Once the project is completed, Ward hopes the new spaces will fill up rapidly.
Commissioners decide to ask bids on well to supplement water supply
“Water is more precious than gold is my favorite saying,” said Bend City Commissioner Jack Dempsey at last night’s commission meeting.
The city commissioners, though, chose to be very careful about giving away any of their gold to obtain a new water source for Bend.
They decided to request bids for the digging of a new deep well on Brooks-Scanlon property, but they gave themselves the option of turning down all bids if they change their minds.
By mid-October, when bids will be submitted, the commissioners expect to know whether the wage-price freeze will be continued. If it is not, the commissioners would be able to raise water rates as a way of paying for the new well. If it is, they would be able to scratch their heads and figure out something else.
So the commissioners didn’t want to commit themselves to digging a well, without knowing how it would be financed. They were especially hesitant after Clarence Boyd of Bend stood up from the audience and told them of a natural reservoir two miles south of the Tumalo pipeline “which would hold all the water you need.” Boyd is a retired logging engineer.
City officials appeared stunned by this red herring tossed into the discussion, but they quickly regained their collective cool.
“We certainly don’t want to leave any stone unturned,” City Manager Hal Puddy said. “We should investigate any possibility,” Dempsey maintained. City officials will investigate the reservoir next week.
Bill Baer, Sr., provided another highlight of last night’s meeting when he presented a petition signed by 100 former associates of the Shevlin-Hixon Co. asking that Shevlin Park “be preserved as nearly as possible in its natural state.”
Baer told the commissioners that the park should not be given to a “bunch of hippies,” thus making a “hippie joint” out of it.
“We have some of them down there now,” Baer said, but he did not give any names.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
Sept. 18, 1996
Channel makes dent with fans
Next time you drive through the intersection of North Highway 97 and Division, smile: You’re on camera.
If that gives you the creeps, fear not, Big Brother is not watching.
However, the Oregon Department of Transportation is. The department is watching traffic flows, signal changes and Parkway construction.
And, in a show of modern technology, so can you. Currently on Bend Cable Channel 44, the video signal is being simultaneously fed to state computers and cable viewers’ television sets.
The primary purpose of the camera is to test a new signal-tripping system. The secondary purpose, probably of more interest to the public, is to develop a system that provides drivers with traffic, road and weather information.
State regional maintenance manager Dave Neys, who once worked in cable television, dreamed up the video-sharing idea. He calls his brainchild The Road Channel. At this point, the channel is merely an experiment. It’s not a bona fide cable channel and cable customers are not paying for it, said Bend Cable’s Mike O’Herron.
Customers do seem to be watching though. When the channel was shut off for a few days, Bend Cable took several calls from people wondering what happened to it. Neys hopes to eventually display statewide road condition and construction reports along the bottom of the screen.
He’s also talked about putting cameras at other locations to monitor travel conditions. The screen display would rotate between sites.
“Once we establish what we’re doing, we’d like to put cameras up on the Santiam Pass summit,” he said.
The single camera is a test for future cameras. A federal grant to study new technology in signal-tripping equipment will provide five sets of eyes for signals in the Bend River Mall area. “It gives information to motorists,” Neys said. “They can decide whether to choose another route. Our motive is to make the information available to as many people as possible who are affected by highway conditions.”
