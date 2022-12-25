100 Years Ago
For the week ending Dec. 24, 1922
Officers Seek Missing Four
A double Christmas elopement occurring between the hours of 8 and 9 o’clock last night is causing sheriff’s deputies to scour Deschutes county, while officials in Crook and Jefferson counties have been warned to be on the lookout for the two 14 year old girls and for the men who are believed by parents and local authorities to have headed north on horseback last night.
This morning after Dorothy Creson and Lavina Armstrong had not been located, it was learned that Walter Evans and Albert Brownlee, who had been boarding at the Creson home, had also disappeared, and that five head of riding stock which the young men had kept were also gone. Sheriff Roberts holds the theory that the two men and the girls rode off together, using one of the horses as a pack animal.
Costly Booze Goes In Sewer
Liquor which had cost $3,000 went into the sewer today when Mayor E.D. Gilson, N.H. Gilbert, chairman of the council police committee, and Police Chief Willard Houston destroyed the stock of moonshine which has been accumulating at the firehouse, bottle by bottle, for the last five months.
With practically no exception the booze. was the rankest product of Central Oregon’s illicit stills, but it was high priced booze at that, representing fines which would average at least $50 a bottle.
In addition to the “hard likker,” a few bottles of homebrew helped to flavor the air at the fire station. Several containers holding liquor which is evidence in cases still pending, were saved.
Ice Output To Be Doubled At Local Factory
Enlargements and additions which will make possible a doubling of the daily output of the ice plant of the Bend Water Light & Power Co. will be started as soon as the ice plant building is vacated by the Central Oregon Farmers; creamery, which will move into the present Bulletin quarters some time in January. The enlargement will be completed before the season of maximum ice consumption of the coming summer.
The changes planned will cost $7,000 according to T.H. Foley, manager of the company, who made the announcement today. An additional ice tank will be installed, and increased storage room provided for.
Manufacture of 20 tons of ice daily will be possible in the enlarged plant. The capacity in the past few summers has been 10 tons a day.
Bend’s Growth Is More Than Entire County
That the growth of Bend during the past year is greater than that of all Deschutes county is revealed in complete figures on the 1922 school census, compilation of which has just been finished in the office of the county superintendent. In fact had it not been for Bend, the school population in Deschutes county would have shown a decrease from that of 1921. Deschutes county’s present school population is 3,241, made up of 1,716 boys and 1,525 girls as compared with 2,792 last year. Bend’s share of the last census is 2,019. Hampton is the smallest school in the county, with three pupils out of a school population of six.
Census figures from other districts in the county are: Redmond, 326: Tumalo, 101; La Pine, 58; Terrebonne, 115; Sister, 65; Tetherow, 40; Cline Falls, 21; Pinehurst, 60; Pleasant Ridge, 63; Lower Bridge, 28; Cloverdale, 69; Arnold, 56; Grange, 45; Richardson, 43; Plainview, 22; Alfalfa, 25; Millican 14; Hoech, 21; Deschutes, 31.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending Dec. 31, 1947
Loggers Require Harvest Permits
Salem, Ore., All Oregon logging operators must secure 1948 harvesting permits in compliance with the state forestry conservation act as amended by the 1947 legislature, the state forestry department said today.
Permits indicate the procedure the operators will follow in giving reasonable assurance that the lands will remain in a productive condition after logged.
Building construction in Bend surpasses million-dollar mark
Construction in Bend, both residential and commercial, smashed all existing records in 1947 as building permits issued by the city recorder’s office soared above the one million dollar mark for the first time in history.
The 1947 building permits totaled $1,006,096, an amount greater than the previous record of $795,480 in 1946. A large part of the construction was for new businesses or for manufacturing firms set up to utilize local pine, pumice or other products. Many existing firms found it necessary to modernize and increase their size to take care of additional business.
More than half of the huge construction permit total was accounted for by residential construction. The number of permits for new residences totaled 142 for the year. March was the leading month for starting houses.
But in spite of the large amount of construction this year, in addition to that in 1946, houses and apartments remained at a premium and there is every indication that residential building will continue at a high rate in the coming year.
Previously undeveloped areas on the east side of town provided sites for most of the new houses, but vacant lots in all parts of the city diminished in number throughout the year.
Gilchrist Wins From Chiloquin
The Gilchrist high school Grizzlies and the Chiloquin Panthers opened league basketball play in Gilchrist last week with the Gilchrist team scoring a 40 to 38 victory in a fast, close game. This was the first victory for the Gilchrist first string over the Panthers in three years.
Moon Bow Seen In Bend As Mist Falls
A December moon at its full phase cast a lunar rainbow in the western sky shortly after dark Saturday night, with Bend observers reporting that the colors of the sky bow were distinctly visible.
The “moon bow” was intermittently visible for about two hours. Persons who saw the bow said that light rain was falling in Bend with less than one-tenth of the sky covered by clouds. Lunar rainbows are rare, members of the Bend weather bureau staff said.
50 Years AgoFor the week ending Dec. 31, 1972
Bookmobile to be replaced
The Deschutes County Bookmobile is being phased out in favor of a new mailbox book service. Some tri-county residents resent the county librarian Dick Tuffli’s decision; others are so excited about a new mailbox book service that they wish the bookmobile good riddance.
June 30 will be the final date for any bookmobile service in Deschutes, Crook or Jefferson County. Visits to the Cloverdale and Alfalfa schools will stop before then, but Tuffli has not yet decided when.
Within the last month the bookmobile has stopped visiting Bend’s Young School as well as schools in Tumalo and Sisters.
“I can’t see why they can’t come to Sisters anymore,” fifth grade teacher Connie Cyrus said. “We need those books. We have our own library, but it’s not very large. The kids usually pick out four or five books each, and then we rotate them among the class.”
“Well, the schools have got to hoe their own row now,” Tuffli says. “They’ve got a lot more money than we do.”
Tuffli asserts that mailbox book service begun in late August “is a much better program. It reaches everybody in the county, whereas the bookmobile did not.”
And he has written testimonials from county residents praising the mail service to support his assertion.
The book mobile visited every small town in Crook and Deschutes counties, bringing about 2,000 hardcover titles to rural schools and communities. Last year about 10,000 books circulated in the two counties and the Black Butte School in Jefferson County.
The mailbox book program sends three mail order catalogs per year, each with 500 paperback titles. About 4,200 rural post office boxes in Deschutes County receive the catalogs. Housebound people who live within city limits also may use the service.
25 Years AgoFor the week ending Dec. 31, 1997
A fun New Year
Celebrating the arrival of 1998 doesn’t have to result in a hangover the next morning. And there’s no reason those younger than 21 have to stay home. The biggest party night of the year offers a range of activities for all ages- from cosmic bowling to night skiing. Many of the activities are alcohol-free.
Skiers can bring in the New Year at Hoodoo Ski Area’s annual New Year’s bash. The resort will keep a chairlift open until 12:15 a.m. The bar will be closed, but sparkling apple cider will be served and the Doug Cavenaugh band will play. Lift tickets cost $15 for adults, $11 for juniors.
“You can actually ski in the New Year,” said Rick Saul, a Hoodoo spokesman. “We’ll make it as festive as any New Year’s party without all the cigarette smoke or drinking.
Another way to celebrate outside is on ice skates. You won’t be able to ice skate into 1998, but you can come close. The ice skating rink at Inn of the Seventh Mountain will be open until 11 p.m., while Sunriver’s skating rink is open from 4 to 8 p.m.
For skating indoors, try the Family Roller Fun Center’s 14th annual all-night New Year’s skate from 7 p.m. to 7a.m. Owner Lela Huntemann will offer games and prizes. She also will set up a television and VCR for movies. At midnight, the rink will have a balloon drop. Certificates for food and prizes will be inside each balloon.
There’s no age limit on the skate party but it’s mainly for kids. There will be adult supervision. Cost is $10.
“I always stay up with my kids,” Huntemann said.
Crook County Parks and Recreation also will offer a New Year’s roller skating party from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Prineville skating rink. Cost is $6.
An unusual New Year’s celebration involves bowling under strobe lights and fog machines. Lava Lanes in east Bend offers a cosmic bowling party from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Space is limited and interested parties should reserve a lane. Sun Mountain Sports Center, near the Bend River Mall, offers glow-in-the-dark bowling until 2 a.m.
If bowling’s not your thing, there’s laser tag at Laserport on the south end of Bend. It plans to stay open until 1 a.m.
Those too young to get into the bars but want to dance may want to check out Bend’s new non-alcoholic dance club, The Palladium, located at 316 NW Greenwood. It’s open from 9:30 p.m. to midnight for those 16 and older, and from midnight until 3 a.m. for those 18 and older. Cover Charge is $7 in advance, $9 at the door, which includes party favors and free Pepsi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.