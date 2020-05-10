Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from the archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum
100 years ago
For the week ending
May 9, 1920
Site secured for headgate on Deschutes River
Another step toward the diversion of water from the Deschutes to Tumalo creek for the Tumalo Irrigation district was taken late yesterday afternoon, when Fred N. Wallace, representing the district, closed a deal with J.A. Eastes for the purchase of four lots in River terrace for flume right of way and headgate site at the consideration of $1550.
The lots purchased are on the river, one of which is to be the location of a house for the headgate tender, cornering on Steidl road and Saginaw.
The purchase follows recent surveying work done under the direction of J.M. Griffin, when a line of levels was run from the Deschutes to the Tumalo, determining the location of the proposed flume. According to tentative plans, a wing dam will start the water on its journey, while rights would be acquired by impounding the surplus flow in Crane Prairie.
Park bond issue to go on ballot
Meeting in special session this morning, the Bend city council completed the necessary formalities for a city election to be held simultaneously with the primaries on May 21, for the purpose of voting on a $21,000 bond issue. If carried, the bonds will be used in payment for the park site on the east bank of the Deschutes, owned by the Bend company.
South highway to La Pine is near completion
Work on the south highway is nearly completed, H.F. Wicker, construction engineer for Oskar Huber, contractor, reported this morning.
Everything is now completed with the exception of a short stretch of cinder surfacing which has yet to be rolled, and this, he estimates, will be finished within the next two days.
As soon as this is completed all the equipment now in use on the La Pine road will be moved north of Bend and the work on that section of The Dalles-California highway rushed to completion.
Bend to see first airplane overhead on Saturday
Many people living in and near Bend will see their first airplane Saturday morning, when shortly before noon a 110 horsepower Thompson-Canuck biplane, piloted by C.P. Thompson, will sail over the city, and land some five miles to the east of Bend, where a temporary landing field is now being prepared under the direction of W.R. Speck.
Mr. Thompson was in Bend this morning, coming in by rail from Redmond, the plane’s last stopping place, to confer with the executive committee of the Bend organization which is backing this city for the location of the county fair. The pilot offered to supply anything in the way of fancy trick flying, as a feature at the fair, which might be desired by the stockholders, and the matter will be brought up for further discussion at the meeting tomorrow night.
The plane in which Mr. Thompson reached Central Oregon, made the trip from San Francisco, coming by way of Portland, in five and one-half hours. Although built for three passengers at sea level, the machine which will be the first to arrive here, ordinarily only carries one passenger in addition to the pilot, at this altitude, Mr. Thompson, explains. High, favorable winds, or a takeoff from ground considerably higher than the adjoining country would make a load of three possible, he said.
75 years ago
For the week ending
May 9, 1945
V-E Day in Bend quietly observed as war continues
Work and reverence took the place of jubilation in Bend today as V-E day was officially proclaimed throughout the world.
Only noticeable evidence that the Allied armies had finally been successful in bringing about the unconditional surrender of the foe in Europe was the gentle waving of flags on downtown streets, and from staffs on many homes.
Many persons, more humble than joyous, offered prayers of thanksgiving in churches, with the First Lutheran church scheduling special V-E day services for tonight. The Bend Ministerial association announced that general observance of the European victory will be held in the city’s churches next Sunday.
Hundreds of Central Oregon parents and brothers and sisters were not unmindful that their loved ones are still engaged in the Pacific in bloody battles with the Japanese; and that most of the members of Bend’s own Company I were still locked in death grips with Hirohito’s legions.
Six killed in Oregon blast
Lakeview, Ore., — The sheriff’s office at Lakeview today was investigating the explosion of an unidentified object which late Saturday killed a woman and five children some 15 miles east of Bly.
Those killed were Mrs. Archie Mitchell of Lakeview; Sherman Shoemaker, 12; Jay Gifford, 12; Eddie Engender, 13; Joan Patzke, 11; and Dick Patzke, 13.
The Rev. Archie Mitchell, accompanying his wife and the children on the outing, was a slight distance away from the others as the accident occurred. He was uninjured.
Operations at Shevlin halted when workers walk off job
Operations of The Shevlin-Hixon Company here today were at a standstill as a result of a disagreement between the management and workmen over the operation of the dry sorting chain, it was reported. At the company’s offices it was stated that the war production board and the U.S. Conciliation service had been notified. A meeting of members of the International Woodworkers of America (CIO), has been called for tonight.
At the mill, the management reported that the men walked off the chain job because of the company’s refusal to comply with their demand that two men, instead of one, be maintained at all times at the end of the sorting chain where rejected shop lumber is pulled and sorted. A spokesman for the union said that the men quit work because of the discharge of one man who could not do a job that has been a two-man job heretofore. The union charged that the company then locked out the sawmill and woods in support of a foreman.
Soldier advertises Bend to peers at California fort
Mindful of the days when he was with radio station KBND and an ardent promoter of Central Oregon, Pfc. Kessler R. Cannon, now stationed at Camp Roberts, Calif., is carrying on an advertising campaign down there.
Cannon wrote Don H. Peoples, executive secretary of the Chamber of Commerce, complaining that many of the soldiers at the fort didn’t believe that there was such a charming place as the midstate and the lofty Cascades.
“I want to convince them that there are other places besides their own home towns,” Pfc. Cannon wrote. So today there were two pounds of attractive literature en route to the Bend soldier for distribution among his buddies.
50 years ago
For the week ending
May 9, 1970
COCC students plan protest after Kent University shooting
A student request that the American flag on the Central Oregon Community College campus be flown at half staff tomorrow in connection with a “Black Friday” observance was rejected by President Frederick H. Boyle today.
The “Black Friday” demonstration is being organized by students as an expression of protest against the deaths of four students earlier this week at Kent University in Ohio and American’s military involvement in Cambodia.
In a statement issued late this morning Boyle said he did not feel it would be an appropriate use of the American flag. “However,” Boyle said, “all civilized men should feel a sense of sorrow and anguish when young men and women and public officers die because some of our citizens are willing to use violent means to accomplish their ends.”
He said as a “statement of our sorrow” a black flag of mourning will be flown from a flag staff mounted on the campus.
Some of the protesters are also urging a boycott of classes. Boyle, in his statement, said classes will not be cancelled on Friday.
Dave Viles, one of the student leaders organizing the “Black Friday” protest said he, personally, would accept the president’s decision but felt it was “unfortunate” the president would not permit the lowering of the flag.
Plans for the “Black Friday” activities were made at a meeting of some 50 students on the campus last night. They will include a memorial service in Drake Park at 5:30 a.m., an outdoor teach-in on the campus at noon, and a concluding service on campus at sunset. Student organizers said they are also asking those participating to fast throughout the day.
The proposal to lower the flag to half mast was presented by students to the Student Senate yesterday. It was approved in an unanimous vote.
Last night’s meeting was organized by members of Omega, an activist peace group at the college which Viles, one of its leaders, said has been “in limbo” in recent weeks. Viles said it was one of the largest meetings Omega has held and added that among those attending were some students who have opposed Omega-organized activities in the past.
Named leaders for the “Black Friday” observance were Bill Braly, Greg Murray, and Bill Shive. They said the memorial service in Drake Park will be dedicated to the dead Kent University students and those servicemen who have given their lives in Vietnam and Cambodia. It will be led by Pastor Alan Wilson of the First Christian Church.
Following are the student speakers for the noon teach-in and the topics of their talks: Doug Anderson, “Historical Perspectives from Vietnam to Cambodia,” Ellen Christie, “The Kent University Tragedy,” and Bob Wilhite, “Fascist Trends in America.” Those attending the teach-in will break into smaller discussion groups following the talks.
Viles also reported that in connection with the protest, plans were being made to obtain signatures for telegrams to be sent to Gov. James A. Rhodes of Ohio, President Nixon, and Oregon’s Senators Robert Packwood and Mark Hatfield.
The telegrams, he said, will express “grief and outrage” at the student deaths and the involvement in Cambodia. A table will be placed downtown Saturday in hope of obtaining additional signatures.
Headlines
Thousands of additional troops flown into Cambodia war zone — Three reported killed in Ohio campus battle — Investigation ordered into 4 Kent slayings — Oregon Colleges follow with protest strikes — Nixon meets with Congressmen but little said to quiet Cambodia Criticism — Jobless rate hits 6-year high
25 years ago
For the week ending
May 9, 1995
Downtown Bend bypass for trucks is a blessing for the city
REDMOND — Hoping to get heavy trucks off downtown streets and ease growing traffic congestion, officials are planning a truck bypass around the city’s center that could be ready by fall.
The project would create a bypass by connecting two existing sections of N. Canal Boulevard. Downtown merchants have long complained that the heavy truck traffic rumbling through the city’s center scares customers away and creates an unfriendly shopping environment.
Only about three blocks of road would have to be constructed to connect the two sections, but it still would cost about $425,000.
The project is more costly in part because the Black Butte apartment building on Black Butte Avenue stands in the path of the connection, said Community Development Director Bob Quitmeier.
Quitmeier said the city would need to buy the apartment property or condemn it. The road cannot simply go around the structure because the Central Oregon Irrigation District canal runs next to it.
The city hopes to fund the project through a yet-to-be-formed downtown urban renewal district, similar to the district the city used to pay for improvements to the Yew Avenue interchange area.
As before, the district must have increasing property values before it will begin generating funds. Hannan said the downtown district has a head start over the Yew Avenue district because it already has development going on, which is increasing property values. The city also plans to include the proposed city hall/library site at Jessie Hill, the chamber of commerce building and the current Deschute County Fairgrounds, which Fred Meyer has considered purchasing.
The bypass would divert southbound Highway 97 truck traffic at the Fifth Street/ Highland Avenue intersection. It would continue north either to Kingwood or Maple avenue, where it would rejoin the highway. If Maple is used, more construction would be required to join the highway.
Quitmeier said the north entrance/exit will have to be rounded to give trucks easier entry on and off the highway. A traffic signal may also be required for left turns off the highway.
The truck bypass is considered a stopgap measure until the Oregon Department of Transportation agrees to fund an east side bypass around the Redmond area. ODOT is not making any commitments to fund such a project. An alternate truck route would become part of the state highway system and ODOT would have to sign off on the plan, Quitmeier said.
A final plan must still be approved by the city council. Along with a truck bypass, the city is hoping to build two new parking lots, rebuild downtown sidewalks, and construct public restrooms with the urban renewal funds.
