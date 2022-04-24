100 Years Ago
For the week ending
April 30, 1922
Jail inmates lament departure art gallery in cell
What was the beginning of a promising art gallery must remain only a beginning, according to prisoners in the county jail, who deplore the cultural stimulus of which they have been deprived through the removal of Robert Stevens, recently taken to the state insane hospital at Pendleton.
Stevens terrorized Bend women for weeks, becoming known as “Jack the Grabber,” but was apprehended by Sheriff S.E. Roberts, given his preliminary hearing, and held to the grand jury. He added to his reputation by being the first man to escape from the Deschutes county jail, but was shortly after recaptured. Then came the trial, and Stevens was acquitted on a plea of insanity in which no attempt was made to deny the actual commission of acts with which he had been charged.
Now prisoners have only a life sized delineation of a bathing girl, poised for the plunge, to remember him by. It adorns a steel wall of the main cage in the jail. Another bit of Stevens’ handiwork was a sketch of Jailer T.J. Sanders, but it has vanished. “Stevens may have been a nut, but he was a real artist,” one inmate of the jail declared yesterday.
Work on city streets ends
By this evening a total of 13 miles of street work, partly improvement, partly new construction, will have been completed, representing the city’s spring street program. Robert B. Gould, city engineer, stated this morning. The total cost, Gould said, will be $4,000. By following the plan of sprinkling and grading, the city’s streets can be kept in excellent shape at all times, at a less cost than would be represented in the interest in bonded indebtedness on paving, says Gould. The expense of street work next year should not exceed $600, he believes.
Paulina Dam goes out in night
Adding to the normal flow of the stream, a three foot head of water rushed down the steep incline of the Paulina Creek channel last night, backed by 3780 acre feet of water stored for irrigation purposes in Paulina lake, washing out the bridge at Paulina Prairie on The Dalles California highway six miles north of La Pine. The state road was in consequence made impassable, and a crew of men under the direction of Willard Grinstead was sent to the scene to replace or repair the span. The cause of the failure of the dam has not been learned. It was of log and brush construction, and had been in use for years, and forest officials incline to the belief that it had gradually weakened until it was unable to withstand the weight of water above.
Big shipment of goldfish is here
Five hundred gold fish received here this morning consigned to the Horton Drug Co., are attracting much attention at the store on Wall street. The fish are of varied types and coloring, and range in size from tiny minnows to several inches in length.
HEADLINES:
Women Voters Seek Large Part in National Affairs
Oregon State Hospital Building Burned
Only White Men May Be Employed on Portland Waterfront
Freedom of Press sought in Russia
Warrants For K.K.K. Members are Prepared in Inglewood
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
April 30, 1947
Wandering Town of Shevlin Due For New Move
Shevlin town, which houses workers in woods operations for The Shevlin-Hixon Company, will have one of its famed moving days some time in May with all the buildings and residents due to settle in a new location about 10 miles southeast of Chemult.
Since 1942, the town, which has had a number of locations in the Central Oregon woods in the past several decades, has been located at Summit stage station on the Fremont highway southeast of Lapine. Logging operations of the company are now being completed in that area and will be shifted to the area southeast of Chemult.
In the moving operation some 350 portable buildings will be skidded to the company’s railroad tracks and then hoisted aboard flatcars for transportation to the new location. Upon arrival at the new townsite, they will be set down in locations. Preparation of the townsite is now under way with streets being graded in and a water system being installed.
It will take about a week from the time the first house is moved at the old site until the famed wandering town of Shevlin is in place in its new location.
Rainbow Trout Placed In Lake
Between nine and ten thousand seven-inch rainbow trout from the Oak Springs hatchery were planted in South Twin lake today from three game commission trucks which made the trip from the hatchery this morning. The fish, which are over legal size, are part of a large planting to be made in the lake this week. South Twin is the chub-infested lake in which all fish were removed by poisoning in 1941. The lake was then restocked and was open for fishing in 1945 and 1946 seasons. It will be open this year from June 28 to August 24.
Camp Abbot Site Offered For Sale
One thousand acres of government-owned land at the Camp Abbot site has been declared surplus and is being offered for sale through the federal farm mortgage corporation at its Spokane office. Buildings and equipment at the camp were disposed of some time ago and this sale will complete the disposal of all government property at the former engineer replacement training center.
The Camp Abbot site was acquired by the government in 1942 and the main portion of the land is well-known locally as the former Shonquist ranch.
Male Switchboard Operators Not Strong On Smile Business
Portland, Ore., A story of the “trials and tribulations of a male switchboard operator” was disclosed here today by telephone company officials.They said the bearded wire manipulators who are substituting for the striking ladies have revolutionized standard company phraseology. They have introduced weird new wordage to replace the usual polite replies formerly delivered by the “voices with a smile.”
The request “please deposit five cents” has been replaced by “you’ll have to kick in another nickel.”
“I have a long distance call... will you accept the charge?” has on occasion been changed to “Well, are you gonna pay?”
But the officials said they really appreciate the mens’ efforts. Operating a switchboard normally run by numerous females is really a tough job and the boys have had their troubles on occasion. A weary Portland switchboarder working on the information exchange answered a call from a woman who wanted the number of a local newspaper. He politely suggested she look for it in the phone book.
The male “operators” have not learned to “roll” their “r’s” in the approved “Webster thureee thrrreee threee” tradition, but their deep voices have halted the former pests who often asked, “Hello! Are you, Mert?” And there have been many cases of receivers’ being dropped on the hook quickly when the listener hears the proverbial “man’s voice.”
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
April 30, 1972
COCC has state’s first 2-year medical record program
Central Oregon Community College will turn out its first “ARTs” next year, but the new program has nothing to do with paint brushes and easels.
“Arts” are Accredited Record Technicians who work in hospitals, doctors’ offices, clinics, nursing homes and other agencies in the health services field.
Everlina Holmes, who heads the new Medical record Technician program at COCC, says her students will have no difficulty in finding employment opportunities when they receive their associate of science degrees at the end of the two-year course. The rapid growth of medical and health services in recent years have resulted in a serious shortage of record technicians, both in Central Oregon and in the nation at large.
The program was undertaken by COCC at the urging of medical record administrators and technicians in Central Oregon. A survey by them in 1970 indicated a need for a college program for training technicians capable of receiving accreditation by the American Medical Record Association.
Mrs. Holmes noted that COCC is the first college in Oregon and one of only a handful in the Western States to offer a two-year program for medical record technicians. One other school in Oregon, Portland Community College, has entered the field but presently offers only a one-year certificate program.
Interest in the program has been high among Oregon hospitals, Mrs. Holmes said. Less than half of them, she noted presently have medical record departments headed by college trained administrators.
The median salary for medical record technicians in Oregon is $6,425 a year, although some receive as much as $10,000, according to Mrs. Holmes.
Mrs. Holmes smiled and shook her head when asked if any of her students were male. “In England there are more men in the medical record field than women. But in the United States it’s the females that dominate. We’ve had several young men take some of our classes but they were pre-meds.” However, she quickly added she’d have no objection to including in her program young men who were interested in becoming medical record technicians.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
April 30, 1997
District eyes new elementary school
Higher-than-expected growth means a November bond measure to build new schools in Bend may include an elementary school in addition to the high school and middle school already on the table.
That and a few other items could increase the $45 million measure recommended to the board in January by $12 million. Three public meetings will be held on the proposals, with a decision from the school board planned by the end of May.
John Rexford, the district’s auxiliary services director, said a need for the new elementary school already was anticipated within a year or two.
“Since we’ve updated the enrollment projections it looks like we’re going to need that a little bit sooner,” Rexford said.
Growth in the district, Rexford said, has been in every grade. Enrollment this year- up about 400 from last year- already is running ahead of projections and the trend isn’t expected to change significantly.
The core $45 million proposal includes $26.5 million to build a 1,200 to 1,500 student high school and $14.9 million to build an 800 student middle school.
Other major expenditures include $300,000 for a future elementary school site, $500,000 to expand handicapped access in existing buildings and just shy of $1 million for a district storage compound for vehicles, equipment and materials.
All three Bend middle schools are at or beyond capacity (a third high school, Marshall, has about 80 full-time students). By the time new schools can be built, they will be between a quarter and a third beyond capacity.
About half of the district’s elementary schools are at or beyond capacity and most of the rest will be full within two years.
LaPine schools overall are less crowded than Bend’s, but they too will be full by 2000 or 2001 if population growth in southern Deschutes County continues.
In May 1996, voters thumped a $58.5 million bond proposal included $13.3 million worth of computers and other technology as well as some major maintenance projects.
