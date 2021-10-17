Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from archived copies of the Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum.
100 Years Ago
For the week ending
Oct. 16, 1921
Form parents’ organization
A parents’ organization, with Mrs. W. P. Myers as president, H. E. Nordeen as vice president, Mrs. E. M. Thompson as secretary and L.F. Orrell as treasurer, was formed at last night’s mass meeting at the Hippodrome, which was attended by about 300 persons. The association was formed in order that there might be an organization to call parents together for similar meetings, whenever a situation might arise making such a meeting necessary, Mrs. Myers stated, regretting that the teachers could not be included in the organization.
A resolution to the school board declaring that the welfare of the students and the good name of the city of Bend…demand the reinstatement of Mark A. Paulson as principal and Frank I. Rockwell as science teacher, was passed. First speaker, Frank Robert, declared that the school board represented the banks and the mills, and controlling the credit and jobs of the town, thought it could do anything it liked. “You [the school board] are servants not lords,” Councilman Leverett admonished. Leverett stated that he discovered this truth last spring in the controversy over the women’s protective division. President Myers complimented the students on their independent thinking, and criticized the board failing to respect its contracts, charging that many of its proceedings were illegal.
Fierce-looking insect oddity biggest sand cricket sent to O.A.C.
Classified by experts at the Oregon Agricultural college, the oddity with an oversized head, striped body, long bleached out legs, is identified and declared the largest sand cricket ever received, being twice the size of the previous largest specimen recovered from Arizona. Discovered by R. N. Buchwalter on the road east of Bend, college entomologists are desirous of securing another for their collection. In a letter received at The Bulletin this morning, C. J. McIntosh said, “the ferocious looking specimen was identified as a sand cricket, one of the large-headed burrowing types which, despite its wholly inexcusable homicidal expression, is fairly harmless. Though the creature evidently started its trip alive, as crackers for food had been enclosed, he arrived deceased, missing one full leg, with broken down antennae and a slightly cracked skull. Professor Fulton who will perform the immemorializating of the specimen would greatly appreciate having another male specimen from the same locale as this is the first specimen from Central Oregon, and is “remarkable for its size and general worth”. The college will be glad to repay costs of packaging a live specimen. If it is not possible to send a live insect, McIntosh suggests that a dead one be sent packaged to prevent breakage.
Bend leading entire state in preventionThat Bend ranks among the firsts, if not the first, among cities of Oregon in fire prevention work, was brought out at today’s Commercial club luncheon. Said local insurance man J. C. Rhodes, “the state fire marshal’s office considers Chief Tom Carlon one of the best men in the state in fire prevention work.” Figures on the fire loss in the United States amount to some $500,000,000 a year. Bend [once] being considered one of the most unsanitary cities in the states, the great improvement in the very few years since the fire department has been organized, resulted in insurance rates being reduced, and are to be reduced still more. Chief Carlon declared that any success he achieved has been due to cooperation on the part of the people, particularly the business men. In showing the importance of prevention, he quoted the startling reduction in fire losses in Portland since 1913, when a campaign of education along this line was started there.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
Oct. 16, 1946
Music pupils use idle school bus
Faced with the problem of facilities at Kenwood and Allen school for music work and having the well-equipped music room at the high school vacant for a period, Music supervisor Don Pence ingeniously solved the problem by bringing the grade school music pupils to the high school. Making use of the big bus which stands idle during the school hours, Pence has the young musicians picked up at their respective schools at the end of the noon hour for transportation to the high school. After their period of practice the youngsters are quickly returned to their classrooms to resume their regular courses of study.
This program which is a feature of the revitalized music activity in the Bend schools reaches down through the fifth grade. On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays the beginning grade school orchestra and band groups gather at the music center. On Tuesdays and Thursdays the advanced musicians meet with Pence. Lindo Morandi, a new member of the music department staff, is in charge of the stringed instrument section and should do much to further the development of orchestral work, which fell off during the war due to lack of personnel. It is expected that this building program in music at the lower grade levels should give the local schools some of the finest bands and orchestras in the state in a few years.
Spectacular display of meteors seen through clear skies
Chunks of cometary rocks, ignited by atmospheric friction, rifled through the western skies last night, providing for people living under the unclouded heavens the most spectacular display of its kind in the present century. The stellar show was underway as dusk came to Central Oregon, reached its height about 7:45 and fizzled around 10 p.m. Radiating from a point just north of the constellation Lyra, the meteors from the disintegrating Giacobini-Ziner comet, for a time fell in a near shower, with as many as 120 a minute estimated. The speed of meteors ranges from half a dozen to 20 miles a second, compared with the velocity of about half a mile a minute a second for a rifle bullet. Residents of Central Oregon viewed the spectacle of the century from street corners and observation points out in the country. Pilot Butte was crowded with cars — and it was from that observers obtained an outstanding view, watching meteors blaze in practically every part of the sky, with some trailing toward the brilliant harvest moon. Bend amateur astronomers said the celestial show was spectacular even beyond expectations, noting that some of the meteors appeared to burst twice and a fireball split into two, each meteor going its own way. The showers of “shooting stars” were so brilliant that they were observed even from under the lights of downtown Bend.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
Oct. 16, 1971
Redmond to shorten school day
Redmond, Ore. — To relieve bus overcrowding and shorten the school day, all first, second, and third graders in Redmond will be released at 2:15 p.m. The decision to shorten the school day on a 30-day trial basis was made by the district board of directors. The buses will make extra runs to get the children home by 3 p.m. Until now, first grade had ended at 2:30, second grade at 2:45 and third at 3:15. Beginning time will remain 8:45 a.m. Superintendent Paul Eggleston said a few students who live too far away to make an extra run feasible must wait for the second run. The board also approved expenditure of no more than $2,000 for a landscaping site and of $1,555 for re-keying all exterior doors and the audio-visual lab and vault. The action was taken to curb continuous “disappearance” of school equipment.
Foundation seeks funds to help needy students
The Central Oregon Community College Foundation marked its 20th birthday by launching an ambitious fund-raising drive throughout the college district. Ron Bryant, Redmond, president of the board said the drive, called “Project ASSET,” is designed to raise $15,000 from private sources. The foundation is a group of citizens whose aim is to provide financial assistance to needy COCC students.
Last year, Bryant said, the college was unable to grant loan and scholarship money to 41 per cent of students who applied for financial aid. “Project ASSET (Assist a Student to Secure his Education and Training) will be making an investment in Central Oregon,” Bryant said. “Young people need the opportunities for training and for post-high school education. Unfortunately, some students have such serious financial problems that they need significant outside help. It’s the Foundation’s job to provide that help.”
Headlines: Freak frogs turning up in the Midwest — Pot growers invade national forest; danger is the crop — Grain giant hit with $100 million fine — North Viet soldier freed in prisoner swap move25 Years Ago
For the week ending
Oct. 16, 1996
County to test new crime program
The U.S. Department of Justice has agreed to finance a Deschutes County pilot program to shift more of the focus from offenders to victims and divert more of the funding into early intervention. The initiative, the first of its kind in the nation, will be watched closely by the Justice Department in the hopes that it can serve as a model for programs elsewhere. Up to $120,000 in federal funding has been approved to get the proposal up and running. Dennis Maloney, director of the county’s Department of Community Justice, said the community had begun to view county correction officers as advocates for offenders rather than victims. Now, Maloney said, “Within the framework of community justice, we will be expected to treat crime victims and the community with special attention, while still carrying out the strict and constructive supervision of adult and juvenile offenders.”
Under the program, one segment of a total overhaul of the county’s corrections department, more of an effort will be made to ensure victims receive more of the restitution ordered by the courts. On average, victims now collect only 40-50 percent of court ordered restitution. Maloney said residents can expect to see more offenders assigned to assist with community service programs like Habitat for Humanity. At the same time, more effort will be made to keep young offenders out of trouble in the first place, through entities like the Boys and Girls Club and the Youth Challenge Program.
