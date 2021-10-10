Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from archived copies of the Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum.
100 Years Ago
For the week ending
Oct. 9, 1921
Interest keen in local bout
Old enmity between Woods and Gilbert expected to result in fierce battle
Probably never in the history of the ring game in Bend has so much interest been shown in a local match as in Monday night’s 10 round go between Speck Woods and Fred Gilbert. Both men are well known, yet there is plenty of divided opinion as to the outcome, and heavy betting is predicted. The only safe bet is that there will be no dull moments, for, as is well known, there never has been any love lost between the two men.
From witnessing Friday afternoon’s training at the gymnasium when Speck went through six rounds of rope skipping, shadow boxing, bag punching, and five rounds of boxing, two things could be learned: Woods is in top shape for his match, and Freeman Lubbes, his sparring partner, is going to show a comeback surprise Monday night when he meets J. E. Clark of Chicago. Woods appears impervious to any sort of blow and skips through ten rounds or more as if it were child’s play. Condition is Speck’s long suit. At that, he will have nothing on his opponent. Although Gilbert appears in the ring Monday night for the first time in many months, he is a man who never gets entirely out of training and has put in some special licks in preparation for this fight.
Five wounds in logger’s body caused by bullets, say doctors; shirt intact and probe fails to find lead pellet
Under treatment for five body wounds, declared by two Bend physicians to have been caused by bullets from a .22 caliber rifle, logger John Bubovich, was a patient last night at the St. Charles hospital. It is stated today that he will recover. Bubovich was shot or “partially shot” yesterday afternoon, reports Chief R. H. Fox, and in no condition to defend himself when found by Fox near the corner of Bond and Oregon. It was quickly revealed that he needed immediate surgical treatment. Examination revealed two wounds, one in the right side of the chest, the other on the left apparently marking the exit of the bullet. How the heart was missed was considered miraculous but the feature at first most perplexing was that the man’s clothing, although blood-soaked, was not penetrated by the leaden missile.
The patient had just finished telling the mayor that a man in the west end of town had tried to take him for $15 when he only had $10 and then had “got shot”, when councilman G. H. Baker, who had been making inquiries as to the man’s identity, suggested turning the patient on his back. Three more wounds were revealed, with one bullet apparently remaining in the man’s body. Probing then showed the wounds to be entirely in the surface tissue, and a few moments later the fact developed that the wounds had been caused by leeches which Bubovich applied to his own body, while a patient at Lumberman’s hospital. The hospital director, J. D. Donovan, stated Bubovich had left the institution yesterday morning, had [immediately] procured a pint of moonshine, and that the rest of the occurrence was due to an abnormal sense of humor.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
Oct. 9, 1946
Tumalo girl wins essay contest
Beverly Grubb, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ole Grubb, of Route 2, won first place in the upper division of the national grange essay contest, according to information from Hilda Reicher, of North Bend, state juvenile superintendent. Her entry will represent Oregon at national grange in November, when judging will take place for national winners. In congratulating Beverly, Mrs. Reicher pointed out that this is the first time that any juvenile granger living east of the Cascades has won any of the national grange projects. Beverly, who is 14, is a member of the Tumalo juvenile grange.
Schools asked to aid spud harvest
Potato growers in the Bend area face serious shortage of help, with the annual harvest now in full swing and cold weather in the offing, it was announced here today as an appeal for volunteers from the local schools was made. With a teacher’s institute set for this weekend, children will have a four-day holiday in which they can earn money in the local potato fields, it was pointed out. To assist growers in the Redmond area, the Redmond union high school will be in recess this coming week. Also, a farm labor camp has been set up at Roberts field, to provide accommodations for some 75 families. It was reported today that seven or eight carloads of pickers arrived there last night.
One of the calls for potato pickers in the Bend area came from the Charles Williamson ranch, one of the largest acreages in the county, on the Butler road just east of town. Full information as to wages and transportation arrangements can be obtained from the office of E. H. Young, a farm labor supervisor, located in the Deschutes county courthouse.
City of Sisters ready to operate
Sisters, Ore. — The community of Sisters today prepared to take its place among the successfully operating cities of Oregon. Voted an incorporate city in April, some difficulty has been experienced infilling municipal offices necessary for the city’s efficient functioning. Selection last week of a new town marshal to take the place of Howard Shaw, resigned, completed the roster of municipal officials and the new city was prepared to get down to business. Sister’s first set of ordinances will be up for ratification at the next council meeting and will be presented to the public shortly thereafter. To enforce them, the council has selected ex-marine, Ken D. Line, as town marshal, and J. F. Smalley as municipal judge.
Many improvements in the city are planned by those responsible for its welfare. Street lighting has long been the desire of a majority of the town’s residents, and it is hoped it will be among the subjects of discussion soon. Dog licensing and control will be discussed at the next council meeting. As quickly as funds are available, municipal leaders hope to begin plans for making Sisters a model among smaller cities.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
Oct. 9, 1971
Pine Mountain Observatory receives lease on life
Continued research at the University of Oregon’s Pine Mountain Observatory 35 miles south of Bend has been funded $45,400 from the National Science Foundation (NSF). The announcement was made today as a Bend group, the Lunar Planetary Base Research Inc., moved ahead with plans for construction on Pine Mountain of a two bedroom home for a year-round caretaker to guard a $98,000 telescope, and other equipment. Presently, caretakers Mr. and Mrs. Marvin White, are living in research staff quarters. While the NSF gift cannot be used in construction of the caretaker’s quarters, Dr. E.G. Ebbighausen, working with the Pine Mountain committee, has generated a promise grant of $2,800 and an additional matching grant, leaving only $5,700 remaining to be funded.
Previously, an anticipated lack of financing had forecast closure for the observatory. University officials and Central Oregonians say it has become increasingly evident that caretaker responsibilities for the observatory must be increased as the vulnerability of high-cost equipment on the isolated mountain peak makes it an inviting target for vandalism. Observatory studies have been slowed this year because of lack of funds but the observatory has had many visitors this past summer, and astronomers and students from other universities have used the equipment, including cameras, digital scanners, and a spectrograph. The new 12-month NSF grant will support the work of Dr. Ebbighausen, whose research at Pine Mountain over the past two years has won national attention, in studying stars that revolve around each other in distant space (eclipsing double stars). Also assisted will be the research of Dr. Russell Donnelly, chairman of the U of O physics department, in infrared astronomy, which is relatively new at the University.
Headlines: British ‘spies’ ordered out by Soviets — Kissinger to visit China —Soldier wounded in Belfast explosion — Leif Erikson, Columbus vie for America discovery title25 Years Ago
For the week ending
Oct. 9, 1996
Redmond teacher wracks up frequent flyer miles
Redmond, Ore. — Ray Hasart, 1996 Oregon Teacher of the Year, received a $2,000 check Monday at Redmond School Board Meeting. Meanwhile, the industrial technology teacher continues his travels around the country. Hasart was named teacher of the year in November 1995. He played a pivotal role in the design and construction of a$3.5 million technology wing at the high school. The award money comes from the program’s new sponsors, the College Fund Division of UICI and Mid-West National Life Insurance Company of Tennessee. Next week, Hasart will be in Washington, D.C., to take part in The 1996 Teacher Forum and an Interactive U.S. Department of Education “Satellite Town Meeting.” This comes on the heels of sometime at Space Camp in Huntsville, Ala. during the summer. “I’ve been covering a lot of miles,” Hasart said.
The trip to Huntsville may well lead to Hasart’s travels — and those of his students being extended to the land down under. A contact with an Australian teacher in Huntsville led to an invitation to attend Australian Space Camp at no charge. Hasart hopes to raise enough money by next summer to bring 12 students. When Hasart is out speaking he has occasionally brought students to help in presentations, reinforcing what has been taught in the classroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.