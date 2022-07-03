100 Years Ago
For the week ending
July 9, 1922
Shot farmer to save own life, verdict
Ed Halvorsen, killer of William W. Garrett, was exonerated by a coroner’s jury this afternoon after a four hour hearing. That Halvorsen was acting in self defense when he shot Garrett through the heart at 10 o’clock Saturday night on the Halvorsen ranch near Bend was the jury’s verdict.
Without emotion, Halvorsen, confessed killer of Garrett, on the stand this afternoon, at the request of his attorney, E.O. Stadter, told the story of Garrett’s death. Self defense had necessitated the act, he said. Halvorsen, the only eye witness of the tragedy, stated that Garrett had come to his home three miles from Bend about 10 o’clock Saturday night, and after inviting him to come out and be killed had opened fire with an automatic pistol. Before the sound of the last shot had died away, Halvorsen, firing from the partly opened door, had put a bullet through Garrett’s heart.
Garrett had threatened Halvorsen’s life six months ago, the witness said. Garrett had suspected him of poisoning a cow, but had later found this to be not the true and had apologized.
Cars make trip to top of Pilot Butte
A Ford car equipped with a Six-speed transmission must be accorded the honor of being the first to make the ascent of Pilot Butte, although the trip was not the official one planned for the Fourth. On Monday evening about 7:30 o’clock, J.L Van Huffel and Engineer Robert B. Gould made the trip, preparatory to the scheduled excursion of the Fourth, to see if it could be made, there being some doubt that a car could make it. They reached the top without trouble.
Tuesday morning at 7:30 o’clock, Clyde P. Weittenhiller, proprietor of the Kenwood grocery, drove up in his Ford delivery car, accompanied by his wife. No trouble was experienced, Weittenhiller reported.
The road is not yet safe for travel, according to Gould, for the reason that it is too narrow for cars to pass, and it would be impossible to turn back or back down in case two cars met. One car slid off the grade yesterday, but no damage was done.
Schools will drop subjects
Probability exists that four of the departments of the Bend schools of last year will not be continued during the coming school year, although a determined effort will be made, it was indicated by several members of the school board at last night’s meeting, to have manual training and domestic science on the course of study this fall. Discontinuance of these two departments, and in addition music and physical education, and of the position of school nurse, was decided on as an economy measure after the defeat of the last school budget.
Theaters crowded for annual treat
Both of the theaters were crowded last night with the people who took advantage of the annual free entertainment offered by Manager J.B. Sparks. Streamers were thrown freely at the Liberty during the second show.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
July 9, 1947
Two strikes threaten Bend over Fourth
Two major strikes faced Bend today, on the eve of this city’s all-Northwest Deschutes river pageant and Fourth of July celebration.
One strike would call out most Culinary Alliance members in Bend restaurants. The other would suspend all Trailway bus operations at midnight tonight, with the exception of buses en route, these to continue to the nearest division points.
Leave cars home, asks police chief
Chief of police Ken C. Gulick today requested that as many local people as possible walk to the water pageant on Saturday night, rather than using vehicles. “Past water pageants have resulted in extremely serious traffic congestion in the Drake park area,” Gulick said, “and most city residents within a reasonable distance will find it quicker and safer to walk to and from the show,”
All available officers will be assigned to traffic duties in the pageant area, Gulick said. Parking of cars on Riverside boulevard, which is adjacent to Drake park, will be discouraged and drivers will be asked to make use of streets to the east of Riverside.
‘Flying saucer’ seen over Bend
“Flying saucers” or handbills? This was the question asked by scores of Bend residents yesterday as shimmering disc-like objects appeared in the northwestern sky. Some were certain they were the mysterious “saucers” reported from many parts of the nation. Others insisted they were handbills being dropped from airplanes.
Some observers said they spotted both the drifting handbills and the “flying saucers.”
Water abundant for irrigation of farm crops
Central Oregon Irrigationists face the generally arid mid-summer season with an abundance of water still stored in reservoirs and with the natural flow of streams remaining high, primarily as a result of an unseasonably cool June, district officials report.
Crane prairie reservoir, source of storage for several districts, is still scarcely tapped. Level of Crescent lake, source of Tumalo district storage is still high. In the new Wickiup reservoir is storage far in excess of the needs of the limited acreage so far brought under ditch in the North Unit segregation of southern Jefferson county.
A.E. Perry, Deschutes water master, reports that the irrigation situation in the county is excellent, as a result of the comparatively light use of water up to the present.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
July 9, 1972
Gotta do better than that, Clay Myers
B.A. “Duch” Stover takes a wild swing at a wide pitch from Secretary of State Clay Myers in yesterday’s dedication of Bend’s new Dutch Stover Park in the East Pilot Butte Addition. Mayor Dick Gervais was the man behind the plate as catcher. A softball game between Bend Kiwanians and Rotarians followed a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The park was developed jointly by the city and the Kiwanis Club. It is named in honor of Stover, a Kiwanian, in recognition of his many years of support for youth activities.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
July 9, 1997
Down-home broadcasters
If you want a decent TV signal in LaPine and rural southern Deschutes County, you have three options: Get cable, get a satellite dish, or get Cliff, Will and Al. “There’s a lot of older people here that if they didn’t have this TV, they’d have nothing,” said Cliff La Greide, an 81-year-old television technician who works with Will Daughtry, 82, and Al Floyd, 65, to keep the LaPine TV Association Inc., on the air.
Despite being the cheapest and longest-running south-county option, the company has lost hundreds of customers to the other, newer video technologies. Still LaPine TV is hanging on and breaking even on a $10,000-a-year budget as it approaches its 40th anniversary next year.
Such longevity is pretty amazing, considering that LaPine TV operates on the honor system. It can’t really make any of the south county’s 22,000 residents pay the $20 annual membership dues. They can pull in the signals, regardless of whether they pay up.
At one time, about 1,000 folks were dues-paying members of the TV association. But that was before Prineville-based Crestview Cable wired LaPine, and before satellite dishes shrank in size and price, and grew in popularity.
“It’s a merry-go-round, getting people to join up,” La Greide said on one of his frequent forays atop Finley Butte, east of LaPine, where a 35-foot-wide receiver dish made of chicken wire and telephone poles brings in the signals.
Four channels- Portland’s Fox, CBS and NBC stations and Eugene’s ABC station- are provided through translators, which convert the distant signals into ones available locally. Bend’s NBC affiliate pays to put one of its transmitters on Finley Butte. Even the cable company pays LaPine TV for the Portland signals.
“If we’re off the air, they’re off the air,” La Greide said.”We work pretty close with them. Even though they are our competitors, they’ve helped us out when we’re in a bind.” La Greide was a chief engineer for TV stations in Texas and Los Angeles before working 29 years at the Jet Propulsion Laboratories in Pasadena, Calif. He’s spent more than a decade keeping up the TV gear atop Finley and Spring buttes, but is ready to leave it to younger folks. “I do all my work up there for nothing- I should get $35 an hour,” said La Greide, whose wife died a couple of years ago.”It’s tellin’ on me a little bit. The wintertimes are rough.” The three techs aren’t the only volunteers. La Greide said Midstate Electric Cooperative employees have volunteered their time and equipment for antenna work. “Everybody thinks it’s free- they come from the bigger cities, you know,” said La Greide. He often helps callers determine what antenna they need to bring in the signals, which federal rules limit to 10 watts of power.
A while back, he said, someone broke into the equipment building, tore the door off and took an ax to the place, smashing in a TV monitor and the translators, and also stealing La Greide’s tools.
“The funny part of it is, after they knocked all the meters out, we still had a picture on the air when I got home,” he said.
