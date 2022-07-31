100 Years Ago
For the week ending
August 6, 1922
Shevlin-Hixon to build new sawmill
Construction of a new sawmill to form the third unit of its local plant will be begun by The Shevlin-Hixon Company on September 1, according to an announcement authorized by General Manager J.P. Hennessy this morning. The work will be carried on through the fall and winter with the expectation of having the mill ready for operation on March 1, 1923.
Plans for the new mill have been in preparation for some time. Placed just south of the second mill, between it and the second burner, the new unit will be of the same general size and appearance as the other two. Its sawing equipment will be different, however, in that it will contain a gang saw and one band. This will be the first use of a gang saw in local lumber manufacture. Other equipment which, with the saws, will be furnished by the Filer & Stowell company, will be a trimmer and an edger.
The new mill will be electrically driven throughout, It will add about four million feet to the monthly output of the plant. Addition of the new mill will mean an increase of 350 in the number of men employed by the company.
Lad sinks into asphalt up to waist, rescued
Rescued after sinking to his waist in half melted asphalt, Hollis Noonchester narrowly escaped a terrible death yesterday afternoon when six men extricated him after an hour’s work. The asphalt was left by C.S. Reed last year in a pit dug near his paving plant east of the railroad near Hawthrone avenue, when one of his heating tanks leaked.
Hollis, who is 9, was playing near the asphalt, accompanied by Harold Rollins, a boy about his own age. Discovering the gummy substance, he stamped in it for a few moments, until he found that his feet were securely fastened in it and could not be loosened.
Rollins worked for several minutes trying to rescue his playmate, then ran to the Bend Concrete Pip Co. plant for assistance. Hollis had been imprisoned for half an hour by the time Manager Knowles and five of his employes arrived with axes and shovels and other implements. By this time he had sunk to his waist. After working for an hour, they were able to remove him, leaving his clothing fastened in the asphalt. Today the boy is none the worse for his his experience.
Heavy harvest of berries reported
Ten crates of marketable strawberries each day are being harvested from an acre patch belonging to J.W. Bowers, who lives three miles northwest of Redmond. They will continue to produce this amount until November, Bowers says. He is supplying the local market. The berries are of the everbearing variety.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
August 6, 1947
Swampland lots are reclaimed
Reclamation of four city lots in the Mill addition in Southwest Bend from useless swamp land to property suitable to use for home-building has been announced by C.G. Reiter, city manager.
Although no record was kept of the fill, the present length of one lot is about eight feet greater than is shown on the original Mill addition plat, according to dimensions of the lots supplied by Reiter. Figures for the other three show that the length of each is now about six feet less than shown on the original plat.
City crews, using discarded cement, rock and other material from various city projects, filled in the swamp and then leveled off the four lots. The four lots are No.’s 1, 2, 3, and 4 in block 7 of the Mill addition. They are bordered on the north by Tumalo avenue, on the east by Riverside blvd., on the west by the Deschutes river, and on the south by lot No. 5, owned by John Kott Bend.
7-man commission plan gets heavy support of voters
The seven-man city commission plan rolled up a more than two-to-one victory over the five-man plan in yesterday’s special city election and as a result Bend voters will trek to the polls again on October 7 to elect seven new commissioners.
Yesterday’s voting was on a charter amendment proposed by the city commission to reduce the number of commission to five from seven, the number which won the special election on June 30. The June 30 election threw out the present three-man city commission system as well as the three commissioners, whose terms of office will end with the election of the new seven-man commission.
The total vote in yesterday’s election was 639 for seven men and 301 in favor of five men. Canvassing of the ballots was completed this morning by W.T. Welcome and W.A. Hunnell.
Benefactor turns out to be senator
Herb Innis, Bend barber, was driving his son-in-law and daughter, Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Triplett, to The Dalles Sunday night when the timing in his car went haywire in Cow canyon. Car after car whisked by heedless of the trio’s plight. Finally one motorist stopped, offered his assistance, was told that it would be necessary for him to turn around. Since the man would have to drive on about a mile before he could reverse his direction on the narrow road, Innis urged him to continue his journey, announcing that the three could wait for a motorist headed toward The Dalles.
But several minutes later the motorist was back- headed toward The Dalles. A tow-line was attached and Innis was hauled to the station. Walking over to his benefactor’s automobile, Innis saw, under the light of the station, a familiar face before him- Oregon
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
August 6, 1972
Campground fuss continues
Bend District Ranger Edward C. Osmond learned last night that he didn’t solve any problem’s by allowing campers to stay all summer at Rock Creek campground on the eastern shore of Crane Prairie reservoir. he made them worse. now he has campers from three other Crane Prairie campgrounds mad at him — and the people at Rock Creek aren’t satisfied either.
Osmond met last night with about 30 campers at Rock Creek to discuss the reasons for his decision, but it didn’t do much good. It made them even more determined to fight the ruling. They plan to take their case to the U.S. Forest Service regional office in Portland Monday.
Most disgusted with the idea, however, were campers from other Crane Prairie Reservoir campgrounds, where several persons also have established permanent camp sites. Osmond said last week Rock Creek was the only campground where persons were overstaying their welcome. Forest rules restrict campers to 14 days per year in most campgrounds, one week in others.
“If the Rock Creek people can have an unlimited stay, why can’t people at Gales landing, Quinn River and Cow Camp?” one camper asked.
“It’s not fair that these people stay here and you’re kicking us out over there,” another charged.
Osmond explained that the time limit was being dropped at Rock Creek this year because the Forest Service directed campers to the site last summer. He apparently told them they could establish permanent camps despite the 14-day limitation.
“We are going to enforce all the forest regulations at everyplace except Rock Creek. I’ll admit it’s really inequitable. I’m trying to be as fair as I can, but I realize I’m not being fair.” Osmond said.
The campground squabble erupted last week when Osmond learned that permanent sites had been established at Rock Creek. Some forest visitors complained because public campsites had become private summer homes. Osmond visited the campground and told the group of about 30 campers that they must leave within two weeks. he later learned of last summer’s decision, so he changed his mind.
“We really don’t feel that we can lock-in sites for summer-long use,” Osmond said. “If we allow the forest to be fragmented by single-interest groups, then in the long run, they will not be truly public lands for all citizens.”
What do the campers plan to do next summer?
“I ain’t even coming up here if I have to move every 14 days,” said Marion Zane 63 Roseburg.
“I think I’ll go to Canada,” said G.A. Merritt, Wasco. “They want people up there. Hell, they don’t charge nothing either.”
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
August 6, 1997
July saved its fireworks for the end
By Central Oregon weather standards, July was rather tame until the last week when thunderstorms pounded the region with hail, fires, flash floods and power outages. Bend washed away its 13-year record for daily rainfall on July 29 with a reported half inch of rain. Madras posted 0.88 inches, followed by LaPine with 0.82. Over all the month total for Bend was 0.6 inch.
But the recent rain didn’t soak memories of this year’s July 4. Mother Nature put on an electrical show of her own, complete with double rainbows throughout the area. By the time fireworks lit up the night, skies were clear with temperatures in the mid-80s.
July weather roller roaster was moderate, with no lows recorded below the freezing level in Bend. Still, it was cool around the 10th.
Fire crews, bracing for their season to ignite, got in some practice. Spot fires flared up late in the month, producing a lot of small fires and a few larger ones. The Black Crater Fire burned 30 acres near Sisters during the month’s last week. Fire crews had to close the McKenzie Highway for three days to battle flames. The blaze was started by one of 2,300 reported lightning strikes in the region July 29.
Fire heat just added to warm summer temperatures. The month’s high for Bend was 90 degrees July 20. Madras and Prineville reached a sweltering 95 degrees July 28, closely followed by Redmond’s high 93 degrees on the same day.
Local UPS workers join in
More than 110 United Parcel Service drivers and leaders walked off their jobs in Central Oregon this morning as part of the Teamsters Union’s nationwide strike.
“We are basically shut down,” said Robert Gennette, manager of the Bend UPS center. “We are doing some limited deliveries with management personnel.
“This is going to be huge,” said Megan Barnett, manager of Mail Boxes Etc. in Bend Fred Meyer shopping center. “The post office and FedEx aren’t gong to be able to handle the volume.”
About 185,000 union members walked out nationwide, including 2,700 in Oregon and 3,300 in Washington. In Central Oregon, only about 10 UPS employees are non-union, so deliveries won’t come close to covering the 10,000 packages and 3,500 customers the company normally handles each day.
