100 Years Ago
For the week ending March 18, 1923
Work on plans of new school underway
Preliminary plans for the proposed high school in the union high school district are being drawn today by Hugh Thompson, local architect. These plans, which will call for a building costing approximately $90,000, will be submitted to the union high school board March 16. It is planned to erect the school near the American Legion building, that the high school children may be able to use the gymnasium in the Legion headquarters, thus saving the school district a large sum of money necessary to build and equip a gymnasium purely for its own use.
Financing the building is contemplated through a bond issue on the union district, created on March 3 by the joining of the Bend and Harper school districts. An attempt is being made to block this by taxpayers of the Harper district, who are questioning the legality of the union district organization.
Bulletin nears birthday
This month is a significant one for The Bend Bulletin, as well as for Bend, for on March 20 this newspaper will be 20 years old. For 20 years Bend’s weekly newspaper has not failed to appear on publication day, and never has it been published under any other name. The Bulletin now has a daily as well as a weekly edition, the daily having been published first in 1916.
Bend got a newspaper long before the town had grown to a size where local support alone would have permitted it. An antique hand press, several cases of type, mostly six point type, and one massive makeup stone completed the equipment set up in the old log cabin previously used by a schoolhouse. The building was situated in what is now the Bend city park, a little back from Riverside.
Tent house is only home for newcomers
Ed McCann and Mr. and Mrs. H. Wynne lived in a tent when they stopped at night on their auto trip to Bend from Seattle. They are still living in the same tent, for houses are not to be had. Much in the way of rough roads was encountered, and a dust storm on the Columbia was rather disconcerting, but on the whole the trip was not bad, Wynne and McCann said. They had arrived in the city Monday afternoon, just missing the storm in the canyon which temporarily stopped wire communication between Bend and The Dalles.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
March 18, 1948
Lake Wickiup rapidly taking shape
Oregon’s newest man-made lake, Wickiup, is rapidly taking final shape on the upper Deschutes river, with water spreading from the river’s old channel out over flatlands formerly covered by a forest of jackpines.
Bureau of reclamation officials report that the former site of Camp Wickiup, from which buildings have been removed, is now an island. Eventually this will be covered by shallow water. The camp site is on a promontory that once overlooked the Deschutes river where it meandered over bottom lands.
At the start of the present week, the level of Wickiup reservoir was only about four feet below its 180,000-acre foot maximum, which it is expected to reach this coming month. However, the reservoir is not filling as rapidly as it did when the old channel was receiving water. As the impounded flow spread out over the sandy acres from which jackpines have been removed there is considerable seepage into loose soil. The mantle of soil and underlying pumice must first be soaked before visible storage starts.
Water now being stored in the Wickiup reservoir will be used this season on North Unit lands in the Madras country.
Skyline skier reaches Odell on hike south
Cascade Summit, Ore., Jack Meissner, the solo skyline skier rested here today before setting out on the last leg of his late winter trek to Crater lake.
Meissner arrived yesterday afternoon, two days behind schedule after blinding snowstorms forced him to hole up three days near the Three Sisters.
Half frozen and wet, he said he tried to build a snow cave for protection until weather lifted and he could get compass bearings again. Rough terrain further south near Waldo lake almost stopped him. Meissner said he will rest until Wednesday noon when he plans to set out for his won cabin, seven miles south, then travel on to Crater lake, hoping to arrive Easter Sunday.
City’s biggest spring opening in years scheduled
Bend’s biggest spring opening since pre-war days will get under way at 5:30 p.m. tomorrow evening when stores unveil windows containing new merchandise displayed for the spring and summer season.
A big feature of this year’s spring opening will be the automobile show, with more than 20 1948 cars to be on display on Oregon avenue between Wall and Bond streets. Automobile dealers report the biggest stocks of new cars available since 1941.
The show window contest this year will be judged by the spring opening crowd itself, rather than by a committee of judges. The winning store will receive a plaque donated by the Lumbermen’s Insurance agency. Musical entertainment for the evening is to be furnished by the Bend high school band.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
March 18, 1973
Condominiums are Inn’s only hope
About the only way to make money on the Pilot Butte Inn is to convert it into condominiums — at an estimated cost of $2.85 million — a recent study shows.
Bend businessman Hugh McNair, Cascade Investment Co., retained the Portland firm of Daniel, Mann, Johnson and Mendenhall to examine the Inn and to explore its potential.
McNair has been interested in buying the old hotel from owner Ray Smith. He made Smith an offer, but no deals have been made, he told The Bulletin.
DMJM studied seven alternatives for using the Inn. Number five is the only one McNair regards as feasible. It calls for restoring the original south wing, built in 1917, and replacing the east wing. The top two floors of the 1917 wing would be removed. The main floor would be remodeled and the second floor would be rebuilt on top of the lava stone foundation. The entire east wing would be demolished and replaced with a new condominium compatible in design to the original building.
Space for a restaurant and small retail shops has been included in the alternative.
Cost of demolition and remodeling the old wing is estimated at between $600,000 and $750,000. New construction is estimated at $30 per square foot, or $2,100,000. Total price would be $2.85 million. DMJM’s economic consulting firm reported “condominium development is the main alternative recommended for the Pilot Butte Inn.” Two reasons were give: Bend’s location and amenities provide a year-round base for rentals; and the successful sale of other condominium units in the Bend area.”
Some of the other alternatives were a bare-minimum restoration; remodeling into condominiums, but no demolition; complete demolition and new construction; and relocating the building.
The cost of demolishing the Inn and rebuilding it from the ground up “would be comparable and may be less than restoration the firm reported.
Under alternative five, there would be 100 unites, 700 square feet each. The cost would be $37.02 per square foot, or $25, 915 per condominium unit, the firm determined.
Also included in the report were mechanical and electrical engineering studies. If the building were restored, new plumbing, heating and air conditioning would cost $446,000. New wiring was estimated at $165,000.
The Inn now is under a Circuit Court ruling to install interior and exterior automatic sprinkling by June 15 or be torn down because of its fire hazard. Sprinkling the building would cost at least $65,000, McNair said.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
March 18, 1998
Historical stop will flourish in High Desert town
BROTHERS — The lonely stretch of desert east of Bend has never been much of a draw for tourists.
“The drive from here to Burns is kind of a dreary thing,” said Perry Herford, co-founder of the Deschutes County Historical Society. “You think all there is out there is sagebrush and a couple of buttes.”
Herford hopes to liven up the trip east with a short history lesson at the Brothers rest stop. He is working with the Bureau of Land Management, the Oregon Department of Transportation, the Department of Geology and Mineral Industries and other local historians to put up a kiosk to teach about the history of the area.
The display with a tentative title of “The Desert is not a Desolate Place,” would tell a story about the first homesteaders and past town sites, as well as teaching a lesson about geology and mining in the area.
“It would be a nice place for people to talk about the desert,” said Marcia Todd, an archaeologist for the Prineville BLM. “Maybe they would appreciate it more if they learned more about it.”
Todd said the Brothers rest stop project has been in the works for several years. The original plan, conceived when the state was celebrating the recent 150th anniversary of the Oregon Trail, was to trace the history of the Meek Trail; the ill-fated route pioneers took on their journey to the Willamette Valley in 1845.
That plan fell by the wayside but the BLM was able to hook up with volunteers in the historical society to do a project that would encompass the history of the whole area.
Todd said the display could be done by this summer, depending on how busy the fire season is and whatever other projects come up that would take priority.
The kiosk probably would include three panels. The largest panel would display a map and historic photos and text. The other two, smaller panels would be used for interchangeable displays and a list of services in the area.
The area was home to a few indian settlements that date back several thousands of years. Pioneers using the Meek cut-off trail were among the first white settlers to pass through the Brothers area in 1845. The discovery of gold in the John Day area and the Homestead Act encouraged settlers to come to the area in the latter half of the 1800s.
“I think not many people realize there were so many town sites and a lot of home sites out there,” Todd said. But the desert environment was too much for most homesteaders. By 1920, most families had abandoned the area.
Herford said many of the homesteaders moved to Bend to provide the labor that helped make the local sawmills flourish. Herford said it’s important that the history of the Brothers and Millican Valley area be told, because the area is the eastern entrance to Bend andCentral Oregon.
“The first thing the first settlers saw was that desert and they pinned their hopes on it,” he said.
