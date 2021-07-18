Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from the archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum
100 Years Ago
For the week ending
July 17, 1921
Drives through fence in flight
A section of stone fence just the width of a pair of car fenders was neatly removed about 2:30 o’clock this morning when Harry Harman, fleeing from Chief of Police Fox, drove into the wall, the chief relates. Harman is in the city jail, charged with driving a car while in an intoxicated condition.
Harman first attracted the officer’s attention when he backed into another car on Bond street. Fox followed him in his mad chase to Wall street and down to Louisiana, west to Broadway and back to Franklin, where Harman was unable to make the turn and plunged his fenders through the stone fence. He backed out and started toward the river, coming to a stop in a pile of rocks.
The front fenders were crushed and the left rear fender became badly damaged. The lights were broken, but otherwise the car seems to be unhurt.
Find still in Sisters woods
A complete home-made still, the first with a half-way condenser ever seen by the authorities in this county, was seized in the woods near the Duckett mill beyond Sisters Saturday night by Sheriff S. E. Roberts. The whiskey-making apparatus had apparently been moved since the last run of moonshine had been turned out, for no liquor could be discovered in the vicinity. The still’s owner was not apprehended.
The boiler had been cut out of sheet copper and soldered together, the intermediate condenser was housed in a small lard pail, and the work, made of copper tubing taken from an auto, was cooled by water flowing through a five-gallon oil can. Even the mash was fermented in a home-made container, a high pine box being used for this.
The still is one of the smallest he has ever confiscated, says Sheriff Roberts.
Two theaters are given overhauling
The Liberty theater has been given a complete overhauling during the past week, including a change in the ventilating system, which Manager Sparks thinks will make the air both better and cooler. The Grand is now receiving a similar overhauling. Repairs have been made on the seats in both houses.
Mr. Sparks will bring back with him from Portland a motor generator, to be installed in the Liberty, giving the machine more light. The lamp now used at the Liberty will go to the Grand. A change has also been made in the house lighting systems.
Red post guards drain pipe outlet
A wooden post, painted red, appearing Monday on Oregon street, below Wall, about two feet from the curb, has excited some curiosity. It guards the outlet of a drain pipe which leads from farther up the street, the water running from this point on the surface to the river.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
July 17, 1946
County cannery to open Saturday
The Redmond union high school community cannery will open for this summers operation July 13, according to Stanley Green, vocational agriculture instructor, who is in charge of the cannery operation. The cannery will be operated under the same general plan as last year and the charges will be the same, 6c for a No. 2 can and 7c for a No. 2 ½ can.
In this community project any housewife no matter where she lives may bring her product, clean it, prepare it for canning, fill her cans and after exhausting them seal them and then the management will process them at the correct temperature under steam pressure the same as it is done in a commercial cannery, Green said, adding: “The patron then comes back after her canned produce when she is in town the next time. For those who are new to this part of the state it is urged that the housewives stop and look over the plant when it is in operation. The cannery is located at 10th and D streets just west of the high school in Redmond.
Player injured in league game
Softball play on the Harmon diamond last night, with the Redmond and Bend Bulletin teams in action, was marred by the injury of a player, John Houck, who suffered a compound fracture of his left wrist in an accident, near first base. Houck, who was on first for The Bulletin squad, was attempting to catch a throw from Les Schwab, Bulletin pitcher as Everett Van Matre, Redmond shortstop, raced toward the base from the batter’s box. As Houck reached to the right to get Schwab’s throw, his left arm apparently got entangled in the Redmond runner’s leg, resulting in the break.
However, play was continued, and the Redmond team stretched its imposing lead of the first innings into a 17 to 8 victory over the Printers.
Enlarged store will open soon
Under the supervision of John DeGree, local contractor, the addition to the Eriksen Stationery store on Brooks street, near the foot of Oregon avenue, is rapidly nearing completion and will be ready for occupancy in the near future. The addition to the Bend store, opened five years ago by Albert Eriksen, will more than treble the size of the plant.
Total frontage of the enlarged plant will be 98 feet. Of this frontage, 69 feet, on Brooks street, will be occupied by the store. Adjoining the store part of the big building will be space for the display of office furniture and equipment, with a stock room at the rear. Store and office equipment quarters will have plate glass display windows. At the north end of the building is a two-car garage.
The big plant also has basement space, this to be used for shop purposes in the repair of typewriters and other office equipment. This shop will have space for 120 typewriters, and, reports Eriksen, it will be one of the most up to date shops of its kind in the state.
The store is to have a white stucco front. Eriksen’s store property, on lots that slope back to the Mirror pond, is adjacent to his home.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
July 17, 1971
Mill working to silence stack noise
Brooks-Scanlon’s summer shutdown has silenced the firm’s two noisy smokestacks for the past two weeks, but company crews are working to silence them forever.
The smokestacks on the Brooks-Scanlon powerhouse have been the source of a loud noise that some Bend residents say sometimes wakes them up at night.
It can be heard in several sections of Bend, but particularly in the West Hills and in some areas east of S. Third Street. The two powerhouse stacks emit air at high speeds. The two drafts of air clash, creating a beat frequency — an oscillating sound that travels a long way and is especially irritating to the human ear.
Brooks-Scanlon crews are making two modifications to the powerhouse stacks in an effort to muffle the noise. The work will be completed during the firm’s two-seek summer shutdown, which ends Sunday.
Hank Brooks, staff assistant to the company president, said that one modification has to do with fans that suck the air out of the stacks.
The change, he said, will reduce the noise in the fans from its present whistle to a hiss. But that won’t eliminate the beat frequency, it will just reduce its intensity. So crews have installed a resonator tube to each stack.
Parking project approved
Directors of Central Oregon Community College gave a green light last night to the development of badly needing additional parking facilities on the campus. The board authorized the transfer of $7,500 in funds previously committed to landscaping to the project after President Frederick H. Boyle told directors COCC had “no more critical problem” than parking.
Prior to action by the board, Business Manager Pat Ross and Boyle offered a long-range plan drafted by the district’s architect for developing three new parking areas. The expenditure authorized by the directors will permit initial work on two of the three areas. The larger of the two will reach east from College Way with an inverted S and will tie in with an existing parking area at the south edge of the campus.
The second will be located west of the new physical education and vocational-technical buildings.
The larger is planned eventually to provide 257 parking spaces and the smaller 87 spaces.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
July 17, 1996
Bulletin editor succumbs to cancer
Robert W. Chandler, the third editor in the 80-year history of The Bulletin and one of the nation’s best-known newspapermen, died this morning at his Bend home of prostate cancer. He was 75.
Chandler bought The Bulletin in 1953 and served as its editor until his death. He also served as head of a family-owned corporation, Western Communications Inc., that came to own eight newspapers in Oregon and California, four dailies and four weeklies.
Western Communications has been wholly owned by his children and grandchildren since 1983.
The Chandler family will continue to own and operate The Bulletin and the other Western Communications newspapers, said Elizabeth McCool, a Chandler daughter who chairs WesCom’s board of directors. The family has no interest in selling the papers, she said.
Robert W. Chandler was born in 1921, in Marysville, Calif., to W. Ray and Grace J. Chandler. He attended public schools in the area and received a degree in journalism from Stanford University.
He was an agent with the U.S. Army’s Counter Intelligence Corps in World War II, serving in the South Pacific, Korea and Japan.
He began his news career on weeklies in California. He worked for the San Francisco Chronicle, United Press, The Denver Post and The Stanford Review magazine before moving to Bend to purchase The Bulletin. Chandler served on many news and public policy boards, including the American Society of Newspaper Editors and the Oregon Board of Education.
