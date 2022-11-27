100 Years Ago
For the week ending Dec. 3, 1922
Beavers destroy orchard landmark
Another of Bend’s old landmarks is vanishing-has practically vanished, in fact. Beavers are responsible. As the result of the rodents’ activities, only a few of the apple trees in the old orchard north of the city, planted 20 years ago, are now standing.
Earlier in the fall it was noticed that a few of the trees has been cut down, and it was thought that campers were to blame for the damage. Recently, as the number of stumps increased, a closer inspection was made and it was found that beavers had done the work, apparently laying in a supply of winter food.
The trees are on what is known as the old Sam Collins place, and were planted a little more than two decades ago from the seed, by Mrs. Collins.
Redmond defeats Prineville 22-14
REDMOND- Redmond won over Prineville here today by a score of 22 to 14. Straight football was the order of the day for both teams. The game was well played, the teams being evenly matched. Gillett of Redmond started the scoring with a drop kick in the first quarter. Prineville scored a touchdown in the second quarter and led until the second half, when Redmond began scoring touchdowns. Redmond is now getting its squad ready to meet Oregon City here on Thanksgiving day. This is Redmond’s seventh straight victory this year.
Weight guessing wins carving set
By guessing within one ounce of the weight of the turkey displayed in the Bend Hardware Co. window last week, Miss Romaine Nicholson won the prize, a silver carving set. Nearly 1,000 persons guessed, and eight were tied for first place. Miss Nicholson’s name was drawn in deciding the tie. The turkey weighed 23 pounds 11.5 ounces. The highest guess was 111.5 pounds.
Grocers rule against bread not made here
Announcement of the decision reached by all Bend grocers, to handle none but Bend bread, was made as a climax of the Oregon Products banquet held last night. Mrs. J.F. Arnold read the petition made by the bakeries, asking this of the grocers, and the grocers’ reply, granting the request. The announcement was enthusiastically applauded.
This action will result in keeping $2,000 a month in Bend that heretofore has gone to Portland for bread. Bend has three bakeries which are as modern as any in the state.
In her address Mrs. Arnold stated that 700 loaves of Portland bread have been coming to Bend every day, while one bakery here, with a capacity of 5,000 loaves, has been producing only 1,100.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending Dec. 3, 1947
Bend nears end of second year without traffic fatality
Bend has come through 11 months of 1947 without a traffic death and now has only 30 days to go to chalk up another perfect year, Chief of Police Ken Gulick said today.
A full year without a traffic death would place Bend among the top cities over 10,000 in the state traffic safety contest and would possibly result in winning of the first place award. “Although the winning of traffic safety awards bring honor to the city,” Gulick said, “the awards are of far less importance than the prevention of injury and loss of life.”
4 Lava Bears get berths on All-Star team
The high esteem in which the 1947 Lava Bears were held by their Big Six conference opponents is proved by the fact that four of the members of the Bend team were chosen for the Big Six All-Star first team.
Not only were four chosen for the All Star first team, but one other was chosen for the second team and eight players were given honorable mention awards. That made a total of 13 Lava Bear players receiving recognition on the Big Six All-Stars.
Bend quarterback Bill Sheffold, West Hogland, guard, George Mansfield, guard, and Don Bushnell, end made first team choice. Phil Gillis, chosen for second team at fullback. In the honorable mention division the following Bend players were listed: End-Don Benson; tackles- Doug Hogland and George Hext; guards- Larry Anderson and Don Painter; center- Jack Weisser, and backs- Vern Clark and Jack Gilfillan.
82 restaurant workers attend Bend institute
Eighty-two Deschutes county restaurant operators and workers attended the food handlers’ institute held yesterday in the courthouse assembly room, under auspices of the health department. Twenty-eight were present at the morning session, and 54 were present at the meeting held in the afternoon. The Pine Tavern had the largest representation at the meeting yesterday, with 19 members of staff attending. The superior cafe and Trailway Coffee shop each had 14 representatives
Food handlers who attended one of the institutes yesterday will receive certificates of attendance if they also attend one of two sessions to be held next week.
Miniature balloon released in Bend drifts to California
Thirteen months after it was released in Bend, a miniature, gas inflated balloon, of the type used in weather observations, was found in California, it was learned here today. The helium inflated rubber balloon, about three feet in diameter, was released in Bend on October 10, 1946, by Kenneth Cruickshank, at the rear of the City Drug store. Before releasing the war-surplus balloon, Cruickshank attached a note, giving its origin and asking for information as to the point it reached earth.
Yesterday, Cruickshank received a letter fromO.E. Pedersen of Camp Newell, Tule Lake, California, saying he had found the balloon on November 27, 1947, while hunting in a field. Weather observers here termed the south drift of the balloon from Bend as unusual, inasmuch as prevailing winds come from the southwest.
50 Years Ago
For the week ending Dec. 3, 1972
Governor concerned about current subdivision boom
Whispering Pines, in Deschutes County- sounds like a nice place to live? A state report says there is no water available, and you’ll have to build an outhouse for sanitation.
Three Rivers Recreation Area in Jefferson County sounds like a water-lover’s paradise. Except that you have to bring in your own water if you own property there, the state says. And Bend Cascade View Estates- the word Estates conjures up something classy- also requires outhouses, and does not have any water.
Gov. Tom McCall, who had some research done on land developments in the 18 counties east of the Cascade, said he thinks many buyers “got took.”
Commenting on the problem at a recent land-use conference in Portland, McCall said “I am sick of entrenched and entrenching greed, and sick of the maltreatment of the many by the unconscionable few.” McCall based his comments on a subdivision study made by the State Revenue Department.
The study found that since 1961 159,566 acres of land outside cities has been subdivided into 290 subdivisions with 43,071 lots. These range in size from.3 of an acre to 80 acres. McCall said “one of the first findings was that we couldn’t find out in many cases who was selling what to whom. We found that county planning commissioners sometimes don’t become aware of illegal subdivisions because many lots are sold by contract and never recorded.” The survey includes subdivisions on which plats were filed. State law requires such filings only when a parcel of land is divided into four or more parcels of fewer than five acres. Three people in Lake County, for example, are selling particles of land 10 and 20 acres, which are not recorded.
The study shows that 355 persons have sold 202,848 acres in 12,489 parcels without having to file subdivision plats.
Business has been good, however, according to what the Revenue Department learned. It says that 72 of the 290 recorded subdivisions in rural areas have been 100 per cent sold. In some instances as much as 70 percent of the parcels have already been resold. Eight of the subdivisions have no provision for sewerage, and because there is no water available outhouses are the only form of sanitation.
Deschutes has the greatest number of subdivisions- 139, comprising 23,199 acres divided into 14,113 parcels ranging in size from .4 acre to 32 acres. Eighty-five percent of the lots have been sold. There is much more land involved in Crook County, but only in 38 subdivisions. They represent 54,922 acres of land which has been divided into 8,797 parcels ranging in size from.3 of an acre to 80 acres. Twenty-five percent of them have been sold.
The governor said the study revealed “that under present Oregon law a developer can abide by all existing regulations, meet all statutory requirements, and still produce a development that defaces the landscape, produces severe health hazards, and increases tax burdens for local property owners.”
He pledged to propose to the 1973 Legislature “a series of measures that will provide protection for both consumer and the law, including revision of a law that allows subdividers to escape the present review process.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending Dec. 3, 1997
Bulletin adds online service
The Bulletin, which has provided news to Central Oregonians for almost a century, today launched its entry into a new world of information: the Internet.
The Bulletin Online will offer daily news, business and sports updates, but is by no means a reproduction of the daily newspaper, born in Bend in 1903.
Instead, the new personal computer service, available on the World Wide Web makes use of the Internet’s big plus: providing information 24 hours a day to any user anywhere in the world. The Bulletin Online provides information on local events, agencies and organizations, from road reports and motel listings to recreational opportunities.
The service provides a handy link to The Bulletin’s online classifieds through the AdOne network, and to statewide business news on the Oregon Business Magazine Channel. It also links to numerous local sites, a convenient one-step gateway to Central Oregon’s online offerings.
‘The Postman’ is coming
A Central Oregon audience will be among the first to judge whether Kevin Costner’s “The Postman” will rise to Oscar fame like “Dances With Wolves,” or fizzle like “Waterworld.” The Deschutes United Way will host a local premiere of the post-apocalyptic drama Dec. 18 at Pilot Butte 6 Cinemas. The movie is scheduled for national release on Christmas Day. Warner Bros. and Act III Theaters have donated the use of the theater and the film for the benefit. Costner won’t be there. But audience members will get a chance to meet some local actors in the movie, which was filmed near Smith Rock state Park and at other Central Oregon locations. At $50 a person, tickets are about 10 times the average movie price. All proceeds will benefit the United Way and the Tower Theater renovation project. Admission will include a champagne reception before the film and a chance to win movie souvenirs.
“Our sense is there is a lot of interest out there,” said Ken Wilhelm, executive director of Deschutes United Way. “I think this is a friendly of an audience as they’re going to find.” If all 300 tickets are sold, the groups should raise $15,000. Wilhelm said United Way’s portion of the money will probably be used to fund arts-related social service programs.
Warner Bros. and TIG Production reportedly spent about $85 million on the movie. Warner Bros. estimated that the film pumped $6 million into the local economy while the crew was in Central Oregon last spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.