Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum.
100 Years Ago
For the week ending
Feb. 12, 1922
Tea And Coffee Store Will Open
Installation of fixtures for the Puritan Tea & Coffee Co. store in the room in the O'Kane building just vacated by Symons Brothers, is going on today. C. A. Bloom and Jared Wenger, proprietors of the new store, announce that they will conduct a dairy lunch, serving only dairy and bakery products in addition to tea and coffee, at the same location. They are awaiting fixtures for the lunch department, and when these arrive, they will be able to announce an opening date.
Files Fail To Win Freedom
Finding of files and saws, which prisoners in the county jail had concealed in their pillow, and with which they had cut partly through one of the bars of the cell, was responsible for the stockade surrounding three sides of the jail, construction of which has just been completed. The jailbreaking tools discovered by Sheriff Roberts in one of the regular inspections of prisoners' effects are believed to have been passed in through the jail windows by friends of the inmates.
Because of the composition of the bars, the attempted jail delivery stopped almost before it started, the tools in the possession of the prisoners failing to cut through the alternate layers of soft and hard metal.
New Phone Lines Being Installed
New telephone lines for persons who wish a private line are now being installed by the Pacific Telephone & Telegraph Co., this being made possible by the new switchboard facilities recently secured. This changing of lines is responsible for the changes in numbers which are occurring, although the phone company is trying to hold the number of changes to a minimum until it is possible to publish a new directory, they announce.
Increase Seen In Population In Few Weeks
Increases in Bend's population during the past several weeks have been great, according to real estate dealers and others who have an opportunity to gauge the number of arrivals and departures in the city. A certain indication of greater population is the fact that where several weeks ago there were many vacant houses for rent in Bend, now there is scarcely one.
The addition of a second shift at the Shevlin-Hixon mill, even though it made employment for only a few men who were not already in the city, is held responsible for a large part of this increase. Many men came here seeking work following the announcement of a new shift, and others came when they heard repeated announcements of proposed irrigation development.
75 years ago
For the week ending
Feb. 12, 1947
Brothers Head 'Rival' Groups
Bend's two sportsmen’s organizations, the Izaak Walton league and the Deschutes County Sportsmen's association, between which there is a certain amount of friendly rivalry, are this year headed by the Wetle brothers, Bob and Jack.
Jack heads the Izaak Walton league as 1947 president, while Bob is president of the Sportsmen's association.
However, as most other Bend sportsmen, the Wetle brothers are members of both organizations. Both men are war veterans, Jack having served for several years as an officer in the army and Bob having volunteered for submarine service in the navy.
Both of the organizations have outlined ambitious plans for 1947 for the improvement of fish and game conditions and are planning to increase membership to a record number. Until this year, the two groups operated as one club.
Chile Chinchillas Coming By Plane
The Andes Chinchilla Importing company is the latest business to be established in Bend, according to Howard J. Steib, chamber of commerce manager, who conferred with Edgar S. Ehlers, owner, this morning.
Ehlers has purchased property at box 15, route 1 south of Bend, and plans to fly chinchillas here from South America for distribution to breeders throughout the United States and Canada. The small, highly prized fur animals will be brought all the way from the South American continent to Central Oregon by air. Ehlers will fly to Chile via Pan American airlines and will accompany each shipment of chinchillas back to this country.
At present, there is no firm importing live chinchillas to this country and chinchillas being raised are from animals brought to this country and chinchillas being raised are from animals brought to the United States many years ago.
Social Security Board Asks Health Insurance Program
Washington D.C.- The social security board asked congress today for a nationwide program of federal health insurance, including disability payments to cover all wage losses caused by injuries.
In its annual report to congress, the board also recommended that all wage earners and all employers be included in the social security program.
The board's health plan was spurned in advance by Sen. Robert A. Taft, and three other senate republicans. They introduced a bill for a more limited health insurance program offering federal aid to states.
"The bill we are proposing, " Taft said, "proceeds on the theory that the United States already has a comprehensive medical service as good as any in the world, but that there are gaps in that service, particularly in reaching the lower income groups.
The Taft measure would provide $200,000,000 a year for general medical, surgical and hospital services and an additional $20,000,000 for dental service. It would require state and local units to match federal contributions.
Headlines:
Byrd's Explorers, on Polar Flights, Discover New Antarctic Mountains.
DDT Mild Compared to New "666" Insecticide
Confederate General's Wife Opposes Georgia's White Primary Act
Over 3 Million Cigarets Smoked in U.S. in 1946
50 years ago
For the week ending
Feb. 12, 1972
Quarters drop, water flows
Quarters began tinkling into a box this morning at the Bend City Shop as water haulers began using the city's new coin-operated water meter.
Located about 10 feet from the old standpipe, where loads were obtained free, the new standpipe delivers 250 gallons of water in 1:05 minutes for 25 cents. If the haulers want more they must continue plugging the meter.
Haulers found the new standpipe more convenient than the old one. A hand crank adjusts the height of the nozzle from four to nine feet above the ground.
Two oval rings are welded to the nozzle for haulers to secure it to their tanks. This is the first and most important step for haulers to take before pumping water, city officials say. If not fixed to the tank, the hose could whip about dangerously when the meter is activated.
Housing the meter and the coin box is an 8 by 8 by 8-foot concrete building. Buttons on the side of the building under the nozzle control the meter.
Small amounts of water may be obtained free at the building from a faucet located near the door. Installed for filling small water cans and travel trailer tanks, the faucet has had its threads removed to prevent anyone from attaching a hose to it.
In addition to its concrete construction, the building is protected from theft and vandalism by a locked, two-inch-thick steel door. The coin box inside will be emptied daily by the water department.
Built with exposed aggregate walls, the building is accented by cedar corner decorations and a cedar shake roof. Floodlights switch on automatically at dusk to aid night users. Soon to be surrounded by shrubs, the entire installation cost $3,500.
Assistant city superintendent Ed Spring says the meter is expected to bring in about $100 a month. He hopes the maintenance cost will be zero. Spring said it cost the city about $15 a month to maintain the old standpipe, which will remain for about six months, until officials are sure the new meter is working correctly.
25 years ago
For the week ending
Feb. 12, 1997
Brewery just foaming to grow
The microbrewery craze may be losing steam nationwide, but that's not stopping Bend-based Deschutes Brewery from tapping further into the West Coast market through expansion.
The craft brewery plans an expansion that would essentially double the size of its production facility on Bend's west side.
Gary Fish, owner of the microbrewery, said final design, land-use and financing packages aren't complete yet.
But if they come together, he hopes to add 19,000 square feet to the 26,200 square foot production plant and build 10,000 square feet of adjacent office space, starting this spring. Plans also call for construction of an effluent treatment facility to handle waste for the brewing process.
Last year, Deschutes Brewery produced 45,000 barrels of beer, up from 31,000 barrels in 1995. Each beer barrel holds 31 gallons.
Although Deschutes Brewery began selling beer in Hawaii last month, and plans to enter the California market this spring, the bulk of the company's sales gains can be tracked to current customers.
"Most of the growth is coming from our existing primary market, which is Oregon and Washington," Fish said.
The expansion will include automated equipment and require more skilled, higher-wage workers. About 10 additional jobs could be created at the plant, which employs about 50 workers now...Industry experts think craft brewers can capture 10 percent of the $50 billion-a-year beer market by the end of the century, compared to 2 or 3 percent right now.
Microbreweries already have 8 percent of the market in the Northwest. But carving out additional market share will be tougher as the industry matures.
"It's going to slow down," Fish said. "We're going to see the top of the curve."
Fish said Deschutes Brewery has a production target of 120,000 barrels a year- about 3 percent of all craft beer now produced in the United States.
But reaching that production goal won't occur overnight. "It will be two or three years before we ramp up to full capacity," Fish said.
